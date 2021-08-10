ONLY 20 MORE DAYS UNTIL THE END OF THE NO-ARTPUNK CONTEST

Submissions are pouring in. I can barely hold the floodgates. I have spent what remains of my trust fund on a diverse team of midgets of all religions, genders and races, pouring through the slush of submissions, waiting to gather only the FINEST of No-Artpunk.



On August the 31st 2021 we will drive back the darkness. We will ignite a blazing bonfire that will shine its warmth and light across all of creation. The tired and huddled masses of the OSR will roar with newfound hope, gaming like never before. All throughout the blackened Artpunk lands, the wretched and the damned look up from their Mörk Borg and pornography to be repelled, hissing as they are driven back by the searing purity of the No-Artpunk. St. Gygax himself will be stirred from his eternal contemplation of the Final Edition, and give a ghostly roman salute in honor of this momentous day.



DO YOU STILL DOUBT OUR MIGHT? HAVE YOU NO THIRST FOR ETERNITY’S MILKY THIGHS AND DELICATE CARESSES?



ARM YE WITH THESE PHILOSOPHICAL TOOLS OF DUBIOUS UTILITY.



* The Power of the Dungeon is that it is finite and all its contents can be overseen and comprehended by the omniscient GM.



* The Entrance of the Dungeon is the boundary between the mundane world of men and the Underworld of the Hero, where terrible trials await



* Treasure is hidden for twofold reasons. The first so that he heroes are always exploring, and the world seems brimming and rich with potential in every object. The second so that heroes might have a reason for capturing and interrogating opponents instead of murdering them.



* Adversaries are often intelligent, use magic items, will have tactics, alarms, escape routes, goals, and personality so they can possibly be interacted with. Situations where the players can form temporary alliances with some, only to play them out, or to be played out, against others is a great tool.



* Traps are a powerful tool, use it wisely. Telegraph but telegraph subtly. Place them where they make sense. Be hard.



* Treasure, even mundane treasure, should provoke, if not wonder, then avarice and greed. Be aware that treasure need not be given up so easily. Often times it is concealed, seems worthless, hard to carry, fragile, guarded by traps, cursed or embedded in the skin of the murdering guardian construct that prowls these ancient halls



* There is no rule that states that all foes should be overcome with force. Forcing players to use elements of the environment, other foes, misdirection, trickery or simply avoiding the peril is just as much fun as fighting!



* Remember, and utilize, resource management. Light Sources, Food, Encumbrance, Morale.



* Conversely, there is no rule that states your enemy must attack you in the most straightforward and gentlemanly fashion.



* Magic items are from the book, but they may be lavishly embellished by the words of the brilliant module author so as to set the GM’s imagination aflame!



Still not convinced? Here are some letters from my enemies.



Mercy! I beg of thee! The strain of having disdained to pick up thine proffered gauntlet has left me a husk. My kickstarter might also have something to do with it. As I was saying. I shall do anything if you would but relent, even apologize for my britishness!



In desperation,

Paltrick Stewlart



I think it is only fitting that Paltrick Stewlart finally apologizes for his manifold crimes and lies about me.



Relent! We beg of thee! No longer do the online parlours resound with the chatter of fresh younglings. All are at home, beyond our reach, awaiting the coming of actual gameplay. Already we are bereft of their sweet smells and the sight of their innocence. We cannot frolick. Our fursuits grow mottled and threadbare. Our unholy appetites consume us from within like a fire. Will you not show mercy oh Noble Prince?



– Panel of OSR Discord Moderators.



There will, obviously, be mercy towards none.



Prince



In your post on Jan 18 2015 you mentioned that Zornheim has a more then average number of random tables, while a mere eighteeen minutes of googling reveals that its number is actually closer to exactly average. I have informed your closest family members and the relevant authorities that you are a liar that should be disbarred from holding any kind of function or use the internet and will soon dispatch a team of lawyers to kill you.



– Lord Artpunk



Remember your mission.



Remember Remember, the 30th of Augustember. The Deadline Approaches. Make the OSR proud.



