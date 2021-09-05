No Artpunk Contest Entry #2: Atlantean Palace Dungeon

Allegory of the Cave, Jan Saenredam, 1604





Atlantean Palace Dungeon

Lungfungus

3 Pages

Lvl 4-7

AD&D (?)



Entry number two is a very classical piece. Everything from the premise, the theme to the format exudes a type of High D&D. There is minimal justification to sojourn into this ‘pyramidal complex of red stone half-sunken into the sea’ beyond riches and no surrounding rumor table, which is fine for its length.



30 very stalwart rooms set in a fine map, with great interconnection, with a sprinkling of secret doors, the all but extinct One Way Doors, a disorienting teleportation trap and stairways to give it body. The map utilizes its environment to the fullest; nearly half the dungeon is submerged, with water reaching to 3ft. during low tide and 5.5 ft! during high tide. EXCELLENT. Immediately interesting. I think a paragraph on the modifiers of fighting half submerged would have been warranted, but anyone with a DMG should be able to work that one out themselves. An extra element, a locked vault door needing a key, should add extra complications to the exploration process.





THIS IS HOW WE PLAY D&D





I am also fondly reminded of the high days of AD&D when I witness the monster placement and see a tomb with 5 wights one room away from the entrance, and a broken bridge with a giant fucking Squid underneath it in room 1. GOOD. D&D is dangerous. Put the fear of god in them immediately. There is, appropriately, a random encounter table, lovingly separated between submerged and dry areas, and with encounters damn near appropriate to the fucking level of the PCs. 2d10 Wights, 5d8 skeletons, 3d8 Giant crabs. BRUTAL.



Atlantean Palace Dungeon betrays a very solid grip of dungeon-writing Selon la tradition. There is good use of empty space, treasure is hidden, embedded in idols, clutched in the grip of long dead skeletons and, with the exception of a major treasure vault somewhere in the complex, dotted very sparsely through the dungeon proper. The image of a skeletal atlantean king, bedecked with jewelry, armed with a blade of orichaclum sitting on a throne is very S&S. Also CURSES. You expect curses in an ancient place like this, and we are not dissapointed.



Atmosphere wise the work deserves some chops for sticking to a theme. The entire dungeon is tarted up with mosaics hinting at the origin and fate of the place, proto-greccian statues, opponents with falcatas and rectangular shields (i kept picturing tridents too, but they never showed up) in a way that adds a bit of body to the old girl. The prose is stout and robust, occasional inaccuracies in the verbiage notwithstanding, and can hold its own against many a journeyman of this fallen and decadent age. The room contents are short, otherwise I would recommend the author figure out the order in which information is presented and hold to that format throughout the dungeon. Behold :



The northern wall contains a mosaic which depicts a crowned figure of red stand behind black holding a skull in one hand and a trident in the other. The center 20′ by 40 of the room are another 10′ deeper than the rest of the room. Seven 5′ tall stone statues of horse-headed men stand along the southern wall, the westernmost with damage. The eyes of the statues are blue gems each worth 150g, except for western statue which is missing the left of its face. A dead merman floats amid the water, its intestines spilling out like an ugly jellyfish.



There are a few extra credits entries that I had not expected but was pleasantly suprised by. The weird. It’s one thing to place a room with pressure pads (telegraphed a little), that will emit a blinding light that petrifies its inhabitants, but there are few who would place two large mirrors earlier in the dungeon and allow the light to be redirected in this way, this is very good. There are other instances too, a room haunted by the ghost of a siren, that will attempt to lure away the unwary to their doom. A cistern where you can gain a permanent boon (heal your wounds by immersion in salt water under the light of the full moon) by offerring living sacrifice. A ghostly minotaur « holding his axe upside down ! » that guards a hallway, dare you approach ? Hell yeah.

The redirected mirror room might see actual fucking use as the dungeon contains both a 10-headed Hydra AND a customized Giant Squid that breathes napalm, the Atlantean War Machine ! Fine entries, very stalwart.



The one thing that I would seriously improve, besides a few minor oddities in the verbiage (e.g. a necklace of electrum planks worth 360 gp) and the perhaps somewhat repetitive use of mosaics as a form of exposition is the interaction. While it’s not inconceivable the PCs will attempt to interact with the lizardmen and attempt to learn something about the dungeon in this fashion there is little to no interaction otherwise. Something, a ghost, skull of an ancient scholar that must be questioned, rival adventuring party, mad iron golem with his leg trapped trying to bargain for his freedom, something that talks and interacts with the PCs beyond the deadly dance of D20s that we know and love.



Second gripe : Treasure is on the low side for a module of 4-7 level characters. 5200 gp in the final treasure which is worth about as much as all the rest combined, divided by 5 characters each needing… 16000 xp to advance from level 5 to 6 if they are fighters? A +1 sword of orichalcum and a scroll of magic missile? I fucked with 10 mako sharks and got my buddy eaten by a hydra to get the damn key?



This is a strong entry for a classic dungeon, combining flavor with underlying craftsmanship and for 3 pages it packs a formidable punch. Well done. You are making me proud.