No Artpunk Contest Entry #2: Atlantean Palace Dungeon

Entry number two is a very classical piece. Everything from the premise, the theme to the format exudes a type of High D&D. There is minimal justification to sojourn into this ‘pyramidal complex of red stone half-sunken into the sea’ beyond riches and no surrounding rumor table, which is fine for its length.
30 very stalwart rooms set in a fine map, with great interconnection, with a sprinkling of secret doors, the all but extinct One Way Doors, a disorienting teleportation trap and stairways to give it body. The map utilizes its environment to the fullest; nearly half the dungeon is submerged, with water reaching to 3ft. during low tide and 5.5 ft! during high tide. EXCELLENT. Immediately interesting. I think a paragraph on the modifiers of fighting half submerged would have been warranted, but anyone with a DMG should be able to work that one out themselves. An extra element, a locked vault door needing a key, should add extra complications to the exploration process.
I am also fondly reminded of the high days of AD&D when I witness the monster placement and see a tomb with 5 wights one room away from the entrance, and a broken bridge with a giant fucking Squid underneath it in room 1. GOOD. D&D is dangerous. Put the fear of god in them immediately. There is, appropriately, a random encounter table, lovingly separated between submerged and dry areas, and with encounters damn near appropriate to the fucking level of the PCs. 2d10 Wights, 5d8 skeletons, 3d8 Giant crabs. BRUTAL.
Atlantean Palace Dungeon betrays a very solid grip of dungeon-writing Selon la tradition. There is good use of empty space, treasure is hidden, embedded in idols, clutched in the grip of long dead skeletons and, with the exception of a major treasure vault somewhere in the complex, dotted very sparsely through the dungeon proper. The image of a skeletal atlantean king, bedecked with jewelry, armed with a blade of orichaclum sitting on a throne is very S&S. Also CURSES. You expect curses in an ancient place like this, and we are not dissapointed.
Atmosphere wise the work deserves some chops for sticking to a theme. The entire dungeon is tarted up with mosaics hinting at the origin and fate of the place, proto-greccian statues, opponents with falcatas and rectangular shields (i kept picturing tridents too, but they never showed up) in a way that adds a bit of body to the old girl. The prose is stout and robust, occasional inaccuracies in the verbiage notwithstanding, and can hold its own against many a journeyman of this fallen and decadent age. The room contents are short, otherwise I would recommend the author figure out the order in which information is presented and hold to that format throughout the dungeon. Behold :
The northern wall contains a mosaic which depicts a crowned figure of red stand behind black holding a skull in one hand and a trident in the other. The center 20′ by 40 of the room are another 10′ deeper than the rest of the room. Seven 5′ tall stone statues of horse-headed men stand along the southern wall, the westernmost with damage. The eyes of the statues are blue gems each worth 150g, except for western statue which is missing the left of its face. A dead merman floats amid the water, its intestines spilling out like an ugly jellyfish.
There are a few extra credits entries that I had not expected but was pleasantly suprised by. The weird. It’s one thing to place a room with pressure pads (telegraphed a little), that will emit a blinding light that petrifies its inhabitants, but there are few who would place two large mirrors earlier in the dungeon and allow the light to be redirected in this way, this is very good. There are other instances too, a room haunted by the ghost of a siren, that will attempt to lure away the unwary to their doom. A cistern where you can gain a permanent boon (heal your wounds by immersion in salt water under the light of the full moon) by offerring living sacrifice. A ghostly minotaur « holding his axe upside down ! » that guards a hallway, dare you approach ? Hell yeah.
The redirected mirror room might see actual fucking use as the dungeon contains both a 10-headed Hydra AND a customized Giant Squid that breathes napalm, the Atlantean War Machine ! Fine entries, very stalwart.
The one thing that I would seriously improve, besides a few minor oddities in the verbiage (e.g. a necklace of electrum planks worth 360 gp) and the perhaps somewhat repetitive use of mosaics as a form of exposition is the interaction. While it’s not inconceivable the PCs will attempt to interact with the lizardmen and attempt to learn something about the dungeon in this fashion there is little to no interaction otherwise. Something, a ghost, skull of an ancient scholar that must be questioned, rival adventuring party, mad iron golem with his leg trapped trying to bargain for his freedom, something that talks and interacts with the PCs beyond the deadly dance of D20s that we know and love.
Second gripe : Treasure is on the low side for a module of 4-7 level characters. 5200 gp in the final treasure which is worth about as much as all the rest combined, divided by 5 characters each needing… 16000 xp to advance from level 5 to 6 if they are fighters? A +1 sword of orichalcum and a scroll of magic missile? I fucked with 10 mako sharks and got my buddy eaten by a hydra to get the damn key?
This is a strong entry for a classic dungeon, combining flavor with underlying craftsmanship and for 3 pages it packs a formidable punch. Well done. You are making me proud.
Damn. Except for the treasure output, that sounds like a fairly solid adventure. As with Sewercery, I can see plenty of ideas to mine just from your review.
[if you’re wondering why a comment from me pops up almost immediately upon publishing, it’s because I’m breathlessly waiting for these reviews. So nice to see real dungeon adventures for a change…as well as variations on the old, common tropes]
RE Treasure
Having only an eighth of the treasure needed for an adventuring party, for a module this size (which looks to take two or three delves) is nigh inexcusable…especially when one considers the general costs associated with AD&D play (training for PCs and henchmen, spell research for MUs that already know “magic missile,” etc.). However, I’m not sure what Lungfungus’s background is; maybe he just runs his campaigns in a “bloodied-for-peanuts” manner, or maybe this is his first AD&D adventure rodeo.
I’m of the opinion that many folks don’t have a good grasp of how much treasure needs to be in these adventures, and that’s probably (mainly) due to the dearth of decent examples being published for, say, the last 30-40 years. As I comb through (and rewrite) old Dragonlance modules, I am struck again and again by the complete de-emphasis on treasure, and what kind of example that series set: it is hammered again and again that GOLD HAS NO VALUE and advancement is all fiat/plot/story based.
Modular adventures, in my estimation, should be Mother Lodes for rootless, wandering PCs…a welcome break from the nickels and dimes acquired via normal banditries perpetrated in towns and on the road. Yes, ‘here there be dragons’ (and hydras, wraiths, pit traps, etc.)…but also here there be hoards of coin and jewel for filling one’s pockets. Adventurers aren’t spelunking in ancient tombs just for the fun of it.
WotC is, of course, the worst offender in the Bad Adventure Design list of examples. The latest D&D Essentials box set includes a campaign whose ultimate delve ends in a 23 room, white dragon lair, for a party of 5th and 6th level characters (it’s actually about the perfect size for the No ArtPunk contest, and if I’d been thinking, I should have ripped it off and re-purposed it. Next time…). Total treasure found (in the entire dungeon):
– 3 potions of healing (optional!)
– leather sack with 450cp, 182sp, and a cracked spyglass worth 100gp
– 6 pieces of red coral worth 25gp each
– the dragon itself has NOTHING
– if the monster is defeated, the local town MIGHT throw a feast for the party
This is worse than pathetic. HOWEVER, the point is: folks coming to an older style of D&D from one of these “new-fangled” editions (post-1989ish, certainly post-2000) don’t always grok the sheer SCALE of treasure needed. They realize they need MORE bling, just not how much. I used an Excel spreadsheet to track the 1.75M gold pieces of treasure I needed for my contest entry.
Perhaps this book of “standard dungeons” you’re compiling with this contest will result in a decent set of examples for would-be DMs of the older editions. That would be at least as valuable as the poke-in-the-eye of the ArtPunk tribe.
This sounds damn good – compact, evocative, filled with danger and the hint of off-the-wall weirdness. Height differences, water, archaeological clues, wrecked and ruined things are super interesting. Pretty interesting how it is only 3 pages. Must be really tight.
The treasure values should really be obscene on these levels. Just today, my group (three characters plus henchmen, levels 4, 6, and 8, respectively, so fairly close to the intended range of this module) recovered 35,000 gp worth of monetary treasure at BtB values, plus magic items to liquidate (longsword +1, the sword of owls, longbow -3 [one of the characters promptly equipped it – ouch!], a fire bomb, a ring of clumsiness, an amulet of proof vs. poison, and 5 * potions of neutralise poison). There was more stuff which they wisely did not even touch.
I once calculated the loot values in the Giants series, and counting gems/jewellery at base gp value, the three modules altogether have 10,000,000 gp scattered around. Much of it is hard to find, and not much easier to cart out, but that’s Nibelung-level wealth.
The glut of treasure in D&D honestly grates against my aesthetic (which is why I prefer to use 20% of the canonical loot amounts and award XP with a x5 multiplier), but if you play a BtB game, this is something to respect.
Ha! I completely missed the “3 page” thing. Tight indeed!
@ Melan
(RE treasure glut)
I used to feel similar (and ran a B/X game at about 10%) till I figured out I was undervaluing the “fantasy economy.” You can’t think of D&D in historical terms: a gold piece is the equivalent of a $20 bill (a bit less than 20 euros) while a silver piece is a dollar. Finding 10K in gold won’t break the local economy…it’s less than the annual income of a single impoverished family.
Once I started thinking in those terms, it wasn’t hard to put more treasure into the game …and it became a lot easier to find ways for players to spend their wealth.
Nice one, I love water features in a dungeon in general so that 50% flooding is great. It’s a complex completely made of dressed stone, correct? That much stonework is worth a great fortune.
3 pages, and I thought the 4 pager was tight! Very interested in reading both.
