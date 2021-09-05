No artpunk entry #3: Baleful Bastion of the Beastly Boys

The fight between Aeneas and Turnus, Giacomo del Po







A submission from a self-professed Artpunk connoisseur, who gallantly took up the thrown gauntlet in defense of the hobby. Excellent. Any civilization that cannot readily raise a body of fighting men willing to give their lives in its defense must eventually be molested by its Los Angeles based porn-star ennie-award winning founder or so the ancient saying goes (I may have bungled that one up a bit).



A non-specified dark lord has sent a scouting party to pave the way for invasion. A baron’s keep has been invested by the Ogre Karloff the Hulker and his retinue of hideous goat-headed beastmen, who happen to have the same stats as goblins, but the adventure gallantly allows you to use Gnoll stats if the adventure would otherwise be too easy. Two harpies have also taken roost in the damn place, and live in an uneasy truce with the beastmen. The baron wants his shit back. Enter le PCs.



A keep assault. From an entry perspective the format has both advantages and drawbacks because it has been done often and very well so the wheel need not be reinvented but at the same time it is very hard to surpass what has come before. Baleful Bastion suffers a bit from its Artpunk roots but manages to get a lot of things right nonetheless.



There is all sorts of fuckery going on with the format, and the liberal use of bullet points, the squiggly room titles in the actual rooms and the descriptions that are irregularly spaced around it reveal this as one of the Titan’s long forgotten scions. The black hand weighs on Beastly Boys’ presentation like a millstone.





Accursed spectre. Be ye gone from these hallowed lands!





The format does allow a great deal of information to be conveyed on each page in a manner that can be perused reasonably well, but some of the innovation is questionable. I see little information being gained from using the room title instead of the more sensible numbered room keys for example, in particular if one wants to refer to the roofs above it. The map proper is 25ish rooms, divided across multiple levels, with multiple methods of ingress (say, via the balcony or the roof), available to the PCs.



I have two gripes. The first one is the most egregious. The map has no scale. Scale, fixed distance, scope, resources, consequences. This is the thin line between playing AD&D and playing fucking Dungeon World. The lack of a scale is all the more lamentable because the adventure does something good, it places a great deal of treasure in a hidden vault in the basement that can be discerned if the PCs do proper mapping…but how can they map properly if there is no scale? A shame. Doors are not marked on the map, even when they clearly should be.



The second one is a matter of taste. It is more or less understood that if you make a dungeon map it need not confirm 100% to a realistic depiction of ancient architecture. We are often willing to suspend disbelief about the myriad architectural inefficiencies of a temple as long as it has an altar, the high priest has some quarters and there is some sort of inner sanctum. With fortresses I feel one needs to be a bit more stringent, and Bastion has the problem that its architecture doesn’t make that much sense. Some more castle-like features (a wall, a moat, a courtyard etc. even if broken) would have added some verisimilitude to the thing. Adding some (semi) empty chambers or storerooms would also have given the bastion a bit more room to breathe, making it feel less cramped.



Some good things; Despite not setting a watch outside the unwalled, unmoated fortress like chumps, the Beastmen have taken decent precautions guarding the inside. That means they at least flooded the main hall with sewage (through means somewhat unclear), floors have been rigged for collapse into schorpion pits (!), Beastmen will throw snakes or boiling soup through the murder holes in the ceiling (in the Armory?!? Maybe they bored those later), retreat to a prepared ballista on the first floor and are armed with a myriad of grenades. There’s no military level organization, but for a raiding party it suffices.



For a second pleasant surprise: there is actually decent enemy variety. The bulk is beastmen, but there are snakes, a captured giant schorpion, a trained Boar and the Ogre boss. The Beastmen are usually in the process of doing something (i.e. drunkenly preparing human/animal meat or eating hallucinogenic mushrooms) making the place feel lively, despite room contents being barren and utilitarian. Some descriptions of worn banquet tables, rotting banners, a hardwood throne stained with the blood of its previous owner…something to make the place come alive, would have been advisable.



The mistake of making all inhabitants belong to the same enemy faction is avoided also. There’s a prisoner to rescue (arrogant ftr 3) and the ghost of a murdered cleric guarding the chapel and even a dissident Beastmen to be recruited (though it is likely he will be found after most of his buddies have been murdered). The two harpies in the top tower are an appropriately vicious threat for low level parties, better bypassed entirely. Add the occasional meaningful detail like the boar being susceptible to bribery from food, or the Ogre hating his position or whatever and it’s nice, maybe even a bit TOO amendable to interaction for a lair assault.



The Adventure provides random encounters but this is one occasion when it is not really warranted. As written this is likely to unfold as either a straightforward pitched battle with inhabitants from different rooms massing to fight off the threat as the alarm is sounded, or the PCs stumbling into the basement and having to fight themselves out. Veterans might be tempted to use stealth for the initial fight.



My last major gripe is the treasure. Deadtreesnoshelter clearly understands the idea behind it as he provides a good table for Beastmen possessions (pouch full of gold teeth, questionable sausages, set of marbles etc. etc.) and some of the treasure is nonstandard (library books on various topics, a witches corpse covered with yellow mould, spells tattooed on her leathery hide, a relic sword held in the chapel) but sans the witch none of the treasure is concealed, and some of the treasure is just TABLE C IN THE OSE DMG. NO. THE PITS OF DESPAIR FOR THEE!



Mundane treasure and mundane creatures need not be boring, but giving only a table references will guarantee that this is the case. Again, old nobleman’s clothing from cloth of gold, silver-studded saddles, jewel-studded goblets, milady’s comb inlaid with mother of pearl and lapis lazuli, banners of royal crimson with electrum thread, incense from distant Khitai, a gold-embroidered silk cap for a hunting falcon etc. etc.



Despite some more pronounced flaws, the core of the adventure is fairly solid and it is heartening to see that some of the old ways survive in the Artpunk lands. A valiant attempt in the low level roster.





