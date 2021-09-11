No Artpunk Entry #8: Tomb of the Sorcerer

De Nachtwacht, Rembrandt





Tomb of the Sorcerer

Thief of Whispers

17 pages

Lvl 5

Worlds Without Number



The lightweights have been judged and thus we make our way into the middle-heavyweight category of the listings. Thief of Whispers, a longtime reader and friend of the blog, has concocted a treasure delve into the tomb of a barbarian chieftain, allied to a vanquished empire that faced the wrath of the gods themselves. The result is atmospheric and has some good shit though it is not without some problems. I feel as if the author took some inspiration from Palace and my handful of Age of Dusk posts, which is always flattering.



A note on the system. Worlds Without Number is Kevin Crawford’s dying earth sandbox system still clearly derived from Basic DnD, then endowed with a point based skill/weapon proficiency system and Thief seems to have used the system’s elaborate monster generation system to lovingly recreate, as best as one can, the creatures of the MM. The one departure from the original system that aggravates somewhat is the barbaric vandalization of the XP system, which retains Gold for XP only as an abstracted concept. However, the adventure as written can be converted on the fly and all the stats are book monsters so this works.



Near the site of a vanquished empire of evil sorcerers lies the Tomb of Chagatai, sorcerer-king of Old Meresh, vassal of the mighty sorcerer empire of Xibalba. Various incentives, from a discovered treasure map to the behest of the Historian Lord Nigel Hubert Humphrey Cummerbottom III ‘an effeminate fop of a man’ you don’t say…



Let’s get things out of the way; This adventure indulges in purple prose. As a repeat abuser of the substance myself I well know its power and potential, but it requires a light touch or else risk the wrath of the beleaguered GM, who must parse through the turgid mire of baroque adjectives in search of the ludological nuggets that empower his jeu de l’imaginaire. There is too much text and critical information is often buried in paragraphs. Highlighting some of it or at least separating it into different paragraphs would be a godsend.



The prose proper works in places. “Vicious beastmen in warpaint of ash and powdered obsidian, these creatures bear armor of rough stitched hide, decorated with charms and fetishes of bone and colored glass and carry spears tipped with the vicious claws and fangs of Mourneland beasts.”



I highlight the repeated adjectives because I used to make this mistake often and even Palace still has a few instances. ToS makes it often. If you are aware of the tendency you can break it. The introduction tries our patience.



In the far north in the blasted wastes now known as the Mournelands, ages past a mighty empire of Man, dubbed Xibalba, once stood, great and terrible. Wreathed in mighty sorcery and implacable in strength of arm, this Empire fell to decadence and degeneracy, spurning the worship of the Gods and turning to the great beasts of darkness, the Void Princes, those wicked Demon Lords who offered greater power and strength to match that of the deities Man once worshipped. So it was with a heavy heart that the gods descended and smote this empire of man and all its lands, turning it into the blasted, irradiated crater that now stands as warning even eons later. Yet for all the wrath and sacrifice, something of Xibalba remains. Perhaps as warning to men as they are now, perhaps an oversight, or even the truth that some things lie even beyond the power of the gods to destroy, the remains of the dark deeds of Xibalba linger on, their hoarded wealth and magic knowledge a tantalizing prize for those of a mind to claim it…



Very Palace-like, cool. But this entire paragraph is not strictly necessary for the adventure overview, which is summarized succinctly below it.



Chagatai, a sorcerer-king of old Meresh, a vassal state of Xibalba, lies interred in the north, his tomb lying silent beneath the remains of the Broken Mountain. However, a recent discovery by enterprising explorers has revealed the location of this undisturbed tomb, ripe for plundering. How the party discovers it is up to the GM, but below are some provided hooks



A grand opening crawl can add real weight to an adventure and infuse it with, as Melan said, gloomy pomp, but there is a fine line to walk. I think cutting it down and removing some of the redundancies would make it flow much better. Also, if you are going to use an opening crawl, centre it.



In the far north, in the blasted wastes now known as the Mournelands, once stood the mighty empire of Xibalba.



Steeped in foul sorcery and implacable in strength of arm, the Empire fell to decadence and degeneracy.



Ensnared by promises of power and strength in excess of the paltry deities that man worshipped, Xibalba spurned the worship of its Gods and turned to the great Beasts of Darkness.



So it was with that the Gods descended from the Heavens with GREAT VENGEANCE and FURIOUS ANGER, and laid waste to this upstart empire of man.



Yet for all their boundless wrath, something of Xibalba yet remains. The echoes of its dark deeds yet resound, its hoarded wealth and sorcery a tantalizing prize for those who lust after riches and power…



Too many adjectives or long sentences stripyour prose of weight and momentum.



That aside, the actual adventure is pretty good. We begin with a 160 mile journey overland, no map, just me and my random encounter table. Purple worms, ghoul packs, gnolls and natural hazards like insect swarms, a pool of water with a rainbow film, ominous signs of certain doom etc. etc. The ghouls pose as mendicants seeking food before attacking. There are some modernisms. If you get lost or a storm occurs you must succeed at a skill check to succeed (this happens later in the adventure too). I am not a big fan of these types of challenges, as they rely on essentially random chance and require no real application of player knowledge (though I understand that the Expert probably has a reroll skill ability, so it could theoretically be a part of resource management).





1. Is where the dying happens





Dungeon proper is two levels, 6 room cave, with a 14 room Tomb below it. One thing that is noteworthy. The Cave is 60 feet up and to reach it one must climb a sheer rock face. GOOD. That feels like an adventure. The first room has a ROPER IN IT as if to say YES I PLACED THE STRONGEST CREATURE IN THE ENTIRE DUNGEON IN THE FIRST ROOM, WHAT OF IT BITCHES? DOTH YE TRIFLE WITH ME? There are a few nasty traps later on but really nothing beats this fucking 10 HD death machine with protection equivalent to Full Plate Mail + Shield, and strength reducing grapple attacks. Jesus. If it kills 3 PEOPOL it will be sated for a while, my god. It’s a bit of an oddball choice, considering the rest of the cave’s inhabitants are not nearly as formidable (though they are good shitbag monsters); Gas Spores, a Black Pudding and some mutated spell-turning termites. It’s a bit primitive in that each distinct monster is confined to its own cave and there is not much interconnection between different hubs.



The cave map is alright, branching out in a sort of hand. My only gripe here is that it is a bit short, and it is relatively straightforward to find the entrance to the lower tomb. Having exploration of the cave system be a larger part of finding the Tomb would make the adventure stronger. As is, there is an opportunity to help a tribe of friendly mushroom folk who have lost their infant (a 6 room cave seems a bit too small for this sort of logistical conundrum) in exchange for some mushrooms that restore system strain and cure disease, and there is a handful of treasure to be found, including some crystals that give off continual light, so good on you.





Somewhere Bryce is gnashing his teeth





The Tomb proper is better, albeit linear/symmetrical and with a heavy reliance on puzzle solving to advance to the next chamber. Most of the puzzles work and are good, although it sometimes takes a while to figure out how they operate since the information is buried in overly thick paragraphs of room furnishings, on the baroque and gloomy side. This is one where, for example, I couldn’t quite figure out what was meant:



Continuing down a passage way for 40 feet, the party will come out of the rough cut stone into an area of immaculately crafted stone. A 15 foot by 15 foot mirror dominates the room, perfectly reflecting the door way across from them. There is no visible door beyond the one reflected in the mirror, and the surface is stronger than steel, not even showing a mark if attacked. The only way to get through is to carefully examine the doorway in the mirror. If the party looks directly at the doorway, the door frame is made of a carved sculpture of 2 stylized wyverns, their wing forming the upper half of the doorway. The wyverns around the door are mismatched, with the left one having its eyes open while the right one has its eyes closed. Reflected in the mirror across the room are the wyverns, though in the mirror both eyes are closed. If the right wyvern in the doorway has the eyelids opened, then both reflections open their eyes. The keyhole is in the left wyvern’s eye on the Mirror side



There’s another one that’s great. There’s a bunch of fucked up hieroglyphics that you can either decipher or that can burn themselves into your mind with permanent statt loss and they pose a riddle. The answer is darkness. The door can only be opened in total darkness, when it is not seen. That is good! There’s another puzzle where you have to trace a series of lines across a grid or take cold damage, and one where you have to sit corpses in chairs (which is unintentionally hilarious), including the corpse of Skraeg-Hannoeth the Harrow-King, hollah at ya boi! Another one can only be opened by fire. Or you smoke a pipe and two giant serpents made of smoke talk to you, and one always lies and the other always tells the truth and you need to figure out which is which. This stuff works, in its own fashion.



The riddles are interspersed with one DEATH TRAP, that I love, a burial chamber, if you fuck with the amulet the corpses start to animate 3 per round, and the PCs hear a grinding noise so the room starts to close up. Excellent. That’s why dungeons with nothing but combat are boring.



Treasure amount is a little screwey because of the xp ratio, I do know WwN uses the Silver standard, though I am not quite sure whether or not you could transpose it directly to vanilla DnD and have it work out. By the end you should have quite a bit of amulets and filigree. There is some mechanism whereby you can melt down some of the artifacts you recover in some altar and gain a greater reward. The stuff is all nicely atmospheric (koi carp of precious metals in a ritual purification chamber was a good touch), and very light on the magic items, which is a shame, and once you make it to Chagatai’s Tomb I like it that you can sort of trick him to give up his crown but you are incentivized to fight him since his corpse is tattooed with magic spells, but I am understandably hurt and angry that there is not a big pile of treasure in his central tomb that we spent 1000 bazillion riddles to solve.



Tomb has some problems with its excessive verbiage and some of the riddles are unclear. I would have enjoyed a bit more of a balance between combat, traps and riddles. The baroque trappings and murals, while a bit excessive, do serve to flesh out the tomb and create an atmosphere of impending doom. The cave section above could have used a few more interconnected areas and some expansion, so discovering the entrance to the tomb proper feels a bit more like an exploration and searching the mushroom child seems less straightforward. There’s good use of natural hazards like a 60 foot climb or a deep shaft with an old rope, although the -make a Prayer (Lore) check to find out- stuff is something I hate.



A bit of a reversal from the last entry. RC1 was tight as all hell but a bit too safe, Tomb is hella atmospheric and creative but a little hazy on the fundamentals and the reliance on riddles might not be for everyone. It’s difficult, even with care put into the context, the trappings etc, to use many riddles and not have the adventure come across as a bit contrived or funhouse. Exotic, trippy, baroque S&S tomb diving might be just what the doctor ordered.

Rein in the prose, clear up some of the riddles, expand the cave section and mix in a few traps/combat encounters in the tomb (optional) and this would be very good. Blast Eternal Champion – Banners of Arrai from the Speakers. A worthy entry.