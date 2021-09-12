No Artpunk Entry #9: The Well

I couldn t find the source of this gorgeous picture of the Archangel Michael. Perfunctory title: Prince confronts the OSR Discord about their grooming problem

The Well

Jon Bertani

18 pages

OSE

Lvl 1 – 4









Co-founder of the Merciless Merchants, Jon Bertani, chose to participate in the listings and more power to him because this entry is pretty good. An OSE module that feels like a 2e module. I know I know I know 2e boooooooh boooh but hear me out. This contest is interesting because you get everything from new schoolers to Artpunkmen to AD&D traditionalists to 5e converts to RC Purists and now the 2e Tribe has come to measure its contribution against the rest.



First off, great cover, presentation is professional OSR level (i.e. a product that costs money), and the quality is good enough that, even if I do not select it, I would recommend you consider publication, possibly after some minor edits.



The premise made me nervous: Bandits rob your farm? Isn’t that a bit too old hat? But the charm of the Well is this sort of sober humility, a frontier adventure into the rugged outdoors, almost Harn-like. There are a few areas that should be punched up but the overall adventure is not bad at all. An old man with a tally-stick shows up and gives it to the PCs, they have a farm now in High River.



The Dragonback Mountains are a high peaked and wild range with only a few towns and villages spread throughout it’s untamed wilderness. Water flows from the high glaciers and peaks forming many streams, rivers, and lakes, hidden within the deep forested valleys.



Everything feels like this, there is a sort of clarity and refinement present in the description. Like the designer had a clear vision in his head. The 2e focus has drifted to emulation and verisimilitude and it is very noticeable. The descriptions tend to be a bit longer than usual but it is never grating, every sentence sort of piles up to add a layer of detail.



The town is very defensible with its location upon a steep bluff that protects the south and east of the town. A wooden palisade with towers surround most of the town until it reaches the Lake. On the north side, a deep ditch with wooden spikes adds a dangerous obstacle before the walls. A steep track leads up to the southeastern gate, with twin towers and guards, with a matching gate on the north side of the town. Other than the northern palisade and towers much of the defenses are in disrepair. A few burly guards stand at each gate and one or two upon the towers depending on the time of day. The guards allow passage for strangers for a silver drak each (coin), unless the Tally stick is brought forth, which they grudgingly drop the price to a mere copper drak.



You see it in the premise; Why does the village guy need a bunch of louts to clean up the bandit problem? All his men are off to fight the wars of some other lordling against a terrible foe (the Crimson Legion, now those I would see).



You see it in the NPCs too. Karaccia had npcs but they all felt formulaic, they are there because the adventure must be had and they are neccessary. Well does the opposite. The NPCs are here first because they would be here in the fictional town, and have been given stats so you can interact with them. You get a feeling of earnest frontier folk, not edgy or crapsack or malignant, but it doesn’t feel like a bland caricature either. Everything is just…fleshed out.



High River Inn: Two storied stone and wood structure. Proprietor, Burgum the Fat. Huge, jovial fellow with a bellowing laugh. Well liked in town, he still always has a gnarled cudgel close at hand to knock heads if need be. His wife Erna is nearly as well rounded as he, but is made of sterner stuff, more likely it is she that runs the inn. The food is hearty and the ale frothy.



I. Dwarfman’s Smithy: A coil of smoke is always rising from this stone structure along with the steady beating rhythm of striking iron. A burly but short bearded man works tirelessly at his smithy. He’s a skilled blacksmith and can forge most weapons and armor. The townsfolk call him Dwarfman though that’s not truly his name. They say is father was one of the stout folk of the mountain. But he disappeared decades ago and his mother passed not shortly thereafter. Dwarfman has been working the forge ever since. He possesses no sense of humor, is gruff, and won’t take any guff, but he’s honest and does good work.



Notably missing are the huge gold piece values of stowed away treasure of something like Hommlet, probably because the Well assumes a more heroic playstyle, but to its credit, there is indeed something sinister in the town; the loggers have captured an elf and are torturing him into revealing his stowed treasure. Good rumor table in the inn too. No railroading, you can just tell the chieftain that you don’t want the farm and he will get it off your hands for 300 gp, I appreciate that. The stereotype of 2e is magic ren-faire DnD with continual light lamps and garbage chutes that run on spheres of annihilation. This is more Tolkien purist style DnD. It doesn’t taste as good as S&S DnD but its not terrible.



The adventure proper begins when you show up to the farm, you find someone shot the dog (YOU MONSTERS!) but this module was not made by a psychopath so you can heal up the dog and he can accompany the Party as a faithful mastiff, very good, the previous owners have been killed and there are bandits running about on the farm, immediately in need of killing. Unfortunately most of them have already departed with your fucking stuff.



The bandits form the main antagonist for most of this adventure. I think an opportunity has been missed by not fleshing them out a bit more. They have a half-orc chieftain and there’s a few notable NPCs like an Ogre or a half-orc berserker known as ‘The Butcher’ but they should be fleshed out a bit more. Bandits is boring. The Glanton Gang is not. The Sons of Eisenrick is not. Give them a sentence of history. Are they deserters? Who is their leader? Have they done anything noteworthy? Were they in a battle? Is their chief a nobleman’s son? Maybe he found an old sword in the forest and that really changed him.





Look at this beauty, note scale





Encounters in the picturesque natural wildlands, please note map. I almost feel like I am in the frontier. Very sober, natural animals (maybe a Roc), a bandit ambush party (good!), some vaguely north-american indigens (the Verloren, which means ‘Lost’ in dutch). Full 2e, High Fantasy mode.



Each Druid will be 1-4 Lvl. They are part of a greater druidic circle here tending to the sacred Stone Circle. Stats aren’t really needed unless the party is a bunch of murder hoboes. However if the party does attack the wolf pack will attack them as will the druids



I think the 2e approach is most deficient in encounters like this. You meet a circle of druids of ambiguous, which is good, but the game sort of assumes how you are going to behave so it doesn’t really bother incentivizing robbing the Druids and treats combat as a failure state. Sometimes its more interesting to have encounters where its ambiguous, where the other party is not necessarily good but not hostile either, and there is a tension to it, will the PCs ally with them, will they betray them etc?





A hand-drawn beau, dirty symmetry notwithstanding





The assault proper is in a dwarven temple. In the beginning it feels more like Spec Ops DnD then ‘explore the unknown’ DnD but its at least decent Spec Ops DnD. The bandits take intelligent precautions, put spotters on high platforms, the complex can be entered via a hidden entrance (in the waterfall! Of course!) and you might end up negotiating with the bandits. Most of the rooms make sense, but they are mundane (larder, barracks), and the bandits are always doing something (repairing equipment, throwing bones etc. etc.) but this too is a bit on the mundane side. I appreciate it that there is an ancient Dwarven Curse (well telegraphed) that can be bypassed by fucking around with a sort of flaming mace on a dwarf statue. Its a bit wilder but it doesn’t break immersion. The revelation that the Bandits are under a dwarven curse and cannot easily leave the temple is interesting too.



Heavy, greasy smoke fills the air with the scent of cooking flesh. A granite statue of a great dwarf warrior stands against the south wall. It stands over 8’ tall with a rune carved shield and a battle ax crossed over his armored chest (Gevorgun). An impressive fire pit burns in the room’s center, with a carcass of a deer roasting on an iron spit. The walls are soot-covered but old runes and images are still barely visible. A stone carved throne sits upon a dais against the north wall. Upon the throne sits a muscular figure in armor with a battle ax across his knees (Gorthan Barr). His eyes glimmer red in the light of the fire. Upon the dais lays a bristle furred wolf-like beast.



Maybe the most interesting element to the dungeon is that part of it is behind barricaded tunnels or locked doors that do not necessarily have to be found. I appreciate the hidden depth to what would otherwise be a straightforward bandit hunt. There’s a sort of dwarven ritual chamber that requires a series of interactions to activate, and it can summon various elemental spirits for the PC to fight. If he survives, he gets an ability score point. The spirits are almost like puzzles and have only one vulnerability. I think allowing every PC to try these challenges is a bit overly generous, but the core idea is interesting. This is also where the tomb incorporates some traditional dungeon fare, and you get some traps and curses.



There’s minor additions farther in that sort of work, like a tribe of weird newt men living in a system of caves that branch out from the temple proper, or a blocked entrance to the Underdark, with an abandoned outpost. One of the first dungeons I ever made had something like that, a passageway that leads down into night haunted realms below, filled with monsters that are probably too strong for the PCs now.



Treasure is very low for Gold = xp. It feels naturalistic and it’s not boring, but the 2e is strong, so the magic items are a bit more plentiful and the gold is very much lower. The tribe of newtmen can be convinced to join the party against the bandits (though this is unlikely, as it would require moving through the great hall unseen) but doesn’t have much in the way of treasure (though I appreciate the chance to sell their eggs to an alchemist or wizard for gold). There’s dwarven puzzle boxes, crystals that can be pried out of the ceiling, hidden alcoves with a dwarf pick+1. Maybe a bit too many tricked out magic items, cursed club +1, +2 against goblinoids, and a torc for one of the NPCs in the village.



The atmosphere is Lotr/frontier, very high fantasy. It’s classic but not in a hacky way. If you can still stomach high fantasy DnD then this would be pretty good. I like some of the more open-ended elements of the adventure too, where some areas don’t really have to be explored or the adventure can be resolved in multiple ways. I am not a huge fan of the implied Heroes playstyle, I think it could use a few more ambiguous encounters, where its left open whether its better to negotiate or fight and I would nerf the Challenge area so it can only be completed once (every 10 years if you want to keep verisimilitude). I love it that some areas are hard to find or have to be excavated, and might require you to use Knock or find an alcove. There’s considerable treasure later on but its well-hidden and difficult to obtain.



This is far away from UR-dnd, with random encounters, stuck doors, major exploration, sprawling labyrinths, resource management etc. etc.. But it has an undeniable charm, and it is refreshing to see the Song of 2e, often derided, sung with such confidence and ability.



Its good, I don’t know if I will pick this, but if I don’t, you should just publish this after minor edits.



