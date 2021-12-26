On No-Artpunk

Merry Christmas to all my readers. I hope these days bring you joy, contentment, allow you to visit family and rekindle relationships with absent friends and make your resolutions for the coming year.
A commentary by the noble Edgewise, a long-time reader and commenter, remarked on the perils of overt negativity and the importance of channeling positive, creative energy. Now that I have aired, in semi-coherent ranting fashion, my problems with Artpunk and what we are NOT about, it is important to formulate what we actually ARE about.
So, in a dream, where I consulted with the spirits of the ancient masters, I was imparted with their wisdom, which I now bring before you in a format comprehensible to mortal men. It doesn’t matter if some or even all of these end up being revised or removed altogether, but it provides some direction. We will iterate as we go along.
0. The resurgence and longevity of the oldschool playstyle is no mere happenstance but an indication that there is something fundamental to its merits which modern TTRPGs largely fail to capture.
1. The greatest DnD is neither a slavish imitation of the past nor a wholesale rejection thereof (conscious or unconscious), but a continuation of that old craft, with syncretic improvements from other areas.
2. DnD is at its core about the emulation of fantastical adventures and expeditions in the spirit of the Appendix N. Deviation from that spirit is possible but if one strays too far something essential is lost.
3. DnD is, at its core, an Activity. This does not preclude a host of other things (e.g. subject of theoretical discussion, vehicle for creative endaevour, personal hellscape, lucrative side-hustle) but as in all things, Actually Playing the game is its purest expression.
4. Playing good (that is to say, entertaining, challenging, rewarding, fascinating) DnD and making good adventures is primarily a craft, which relies on knowledge and experience, and secondarily a factor of innate ability.
5. DnD is primarily a game to challenge the players. However, great DnD is also about exploration, and so incorporates elements of wonder, horror or whimsy against a versimilitudinous (?) backdrop. It is rooted in the real but contains the fantastic.
6. A good adventure is neither about pure system mastery nor abstract challenge resolution, but incorporates a variety of challenges (lateral, tactical, logistical, social, strategic) which tend to allow a variety of approaches. The answer is not always on your character sheet.
7. DnD play-skill grows as characters gain in levels and good adventure takes that growth into consideration. A level 20 wizard played by a new player is not the same as one that has incorporated every spell and magic item into his routine and knows how to use them.
8. DnD is at its finest when it is open-ended and allows for player decision-making; Maps, Sandboxes, Strategic options, side-quests, factions to ally with etc. etc.
9. DnD is more about mastering your environment then character building. You take what is given and put it to use. This does not preclude logistical challenges.
10. Standard practice is standard for a reason. It is possible to break with procedure, but consider the change in terms of trade-offs, not as the fruits of your brilliant auteur imparting his wisdom on DnD.
As far as 10 commandments go, I think this shall do.
Update: And lest I forget.
11. Art, Layout and Aesthethic Shall Be in Service to the craft of adventure writing, not an end unto itself.
12. DnD is a pasttime and place of solace from the evils of the world. Woe unto him who brings politics unto the gaming table, or by gaming seeks to further his political end.
UPDATE: I have consigned my previous essay to oblivion. This moment has the sense of history about it. Let us not sully it with evil words and old grudges. The poison has been expelled. The New Dawn beckons. Let us sing the Saeta!
UPDATE: And just in time, No-Artpunk made it to Silver bestseller. A belated Christmas miracle. Thank you all. If you are a visitor, you can download it for PWYW, with the proceeds going to the Autism Research Institute.
On No-Artpunk
Merry Christmas to all my readers. I hope these days bring you joy, contentment, allow you to visit family and rekindle relationships with absent friends and make your resolutions for the coming year.
19 thoughts on “On No-Artpunk”
Amen.
Happy Christmas and thanks for this year!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like this. In some ways, it is a restatement of Finch’s Quick Primer but you have added elements in response to changes within the scene in the past 15 years.
I read this as a “no 5e” as much as a “no artpunk” creed. If artpunk is the internal threat to the OSR, 5e is the external threat. 5e does bring players to the OSR, but the popularity of dreck like Critical Role and the influence of WotC adventures is shaping how RPGs are viewed by the masses. It is no longer a game, but an experience.
Artpunk is a problem- do not get me wrong- but good works have come out of it. Deep Carbon Observatory and The Stygian Library come to mind and adhere to the tenets you listed; not everything is a Blue Medusa. On the other hand, WotC has yet to produce an actual adventure (as opposed to an interactive novel) that is not a reprint of past adventures.
Focusing on artpunk is wise though, as they generally speak the same language as us- the OSR is a foreign language to many 5e fans. My guess the lesser (not internet famous) artpunkmen are actually capable of writing adventures, unlike most 5e fans. Good things can come from this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its true. I think it is superior because it is, unlike the previous essay, a statement of intent.
As my reviews hopefully illustrate, there is absolutely some good Artpunk out there. But the majority…nah.
LikeLike
In fairness, the majority of anything is mediocre.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sturgeon’s Law: “90% of everything is crap.”
Sad but true.
I like the pronouncements too. There will be ample discussion to iron out the finer points of interpretation and such, but for now they are a very fine starting point.
I also like the “vanishing” of the previous post. There can be a tremendous difference in the way one communicates the intentions and goals of a cause… or rather the difference in “fighting AGAINST” something vs. “fighting FOR” something.
If someone fights against something… for the better or worse he/she is bound to that old thing and ,at least partly, defines everything that follows by whatever it was one fights against. In a very real sense you give “the Enemy” power by fighting against him.
Fighting for something on the other hand binds you to your goals and ideals, while leaving behind the bad baggage.
I’m of course realist enough to know, that this disticntion is mostly academical… and the fight’ll happen one way or the other…. still I think it’s important to really know where one stands 🙂
OH… and merry christmas to you all
LikeLike
This list of pronouncements (I’d hesitate to call them “commandments”) is pretty good. I’ve read through them twice and I can’t find myself disagreeing in any fundamental way with anything here. Even the specific semantics/wording is good, forestalling most quibbles that might spring knee-jerkly to mind with only a cursory perusal. I can see some individuals, weened on late edition D&D, having issues with #6, #8, and #9 (respectively: 4E, 2E, and 3E/5E) and even #5 can be a bitter pill to certain factions of the OD&D/gonzo/kitchen sink crowd, but I am good with it all…that is, none of it sets off any of MY alarm bells.
I am NOT sure it goes far enough in terms of concrete definitions or “rules” for would-be crusaders (for example “standard practice” is presumed, rather than defined), but as a beginning paradigm, I think this works well enough as a foundation for design philosophy.
Merry Christmas, Prince.
: )
LikeLike
Merry Christmas Mr. Becker. You give wise advice. I’ll take it as a good omen that these commandments 10 have met with the approval of a cantankerous old grog such as yourself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire.
Merry Christmas all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
[A fine start!]
Ah, how my heart sings! The only thing left is to name this movement. Sadly, marketing is crucial to the spread of even the most worthy ideas.
Let’s delve into these, point-by-point.
[0. The resurgence and longevity of the oldschool playstyle is no mere happenstance but an indication that there is something fundamental to its merits which modern TTRPGs largely fail to capture.]
An excellent mission statement.
[1. The greatest DnD is neither a slavish imitation of the past nor a wholesale rejection thereof (conscious or unconscious), but a continuation of that old craft, with syncretic improvements from other areas.]
Bravo! Well-said! Nothing to add here.
[2. DnD is at its core about the emulation of fantastical adventures and expeditions in the spirit of the Appendix N. Deviation from that spirit is possible but if one strays too far something essential is lost.]
Now, this is very interesting. I think this point bears much deeper examination. Specifically, what is it about Appendix N (I prefer to call it “pulp S&S,” but AppN works as well) that is so animating to the hobby?
Also, I think that is bears mentioning that there is a fine distinction between genre inspiration and genre emulation. There’s something about games with certain overt genre mechanics that sets my teeth on edge. Is that just me? There’s a fine line.
And how does this concept apply when we venture beyond DnD/fantasy? Is there a core concept here that goes beyond the specific genre and lineage of D&D?
[3. DnD is, at its core, an Activity. This does not preclude a host of other things (e.g. subject of theoretical discussion, vehicle for creative endaevour, personal hellscape, lucrative side-hustle) but as in all things, Actually Playing the game is its purest expression.]
It seems so obvious, but so many adventures are written to be read and not played, so this has to be said. I’m sure that Bryce is nodding heartily over a stiff bourbon.
[4. Playing good (that is to say, entertaining, challenging, rewarding, fascinating) DnD and making good adventures is primarily a craft, which relies on knowledge and experience, and secondarily a factor of innate ability.]
I sense that you’re avoiding the word “art,” here, although I see the words as interchangeable. Either way, I strongly agree with the sentiment.
[5. DnD is primarily a game to challenge the players. However, great DnD is also about exploration, and so incorporates elements of wonder, horror or whimsy against a versimilitudinous (?) backdrop. It is rooted in the real but contains the fantastic.]
Agreed. Role-playing is unlike any other form of gaming in that there is no score, no victory conditions, and (usually) no competition. But if you eliminate the concept of “challenge,” it ceases to be a game in any sense of the word.
[6. A good adventure is neither about pure system mastery nor abstract challenge resolution, but incorporates a variety of challenges (lateral, tactical, logistical, social, strategic) which tend to allow a variety of approaches. The answer is not always on your character sheet.]
This works primarily as a response to Artpunk as defined by Patrick Stuart. I think this could use a bit more elaboration if it’s to stand on its own. There’s something of the adage here, that “the devil is in the details.” In other words, count your torches.
[7. DnD play-skill grows as characters gain in levels and good adventure takes that growth into consideration. A level 20 wizard played by a new player is not the same as one that has incorporated every spell and magic item into his routine and knows how to use them.]
I feel like you’re talking about the difference between character ability and player ability here, and how they go hand-in-hand. Very true, although I think it’s possible to have a game where developing player skill is more important than developing character skill. Not so much the other way around.
[8. DnD is at its finest when it is open-ended and allows for player decision-making; Maps, Sandboxes, Strategic options, side-quests, factions to ally with etc. etc.]
This combines two ideas I’ve seen bandied about in the OSR community: player agency, and world-in-motion. Perhaps you could even call it player agency and world agency. No railroading, no quantum ogres, etc. It’s well-trodden ground, but that’s for very good reason.
[9. DnD is more about mastering your environment then character building. You take what is given and put it to use. This does not preclude logistical challenges.]
This feels like an elaboration of points 6 and 7. I think you could consolidate these into something a bit more focused.
[10. Standard practice is standard for a reason. It is possible to break with procedure, but consider the change in terms of trade-offs, not as the fruits of your brilliant auteur imparting his wisdom on DnD.]
A reiteration of the importance of tradition. Fine words, but what is “standard practice”? The previous points? I might use a different wording here, because part of what you’re railing against is what has become “standard practice” in recent years. But I totally know what you’re getting at.
[5e]
SaveByAndrew (in this thread) and ShufflingWombat (in the previous thread) have both rightly flagged the community practices and content of 5e for its many sins. It’s interesting because these feel like three very different poles. You’ve got what I call Airbrushed Fantasy, Pulp Fantasy and Artsy Fantasy. The latter two are reactions to the others, while Airbrushed Fantasy is perpetrated by a community that is almost unaware of anything else. In the grand scheme of things, I think Artpunk and No-Artpunk have a lot more in common with each other than either has with the mainstream.
LikeLike
We have until the new year to come up with a spiffy name. Any aspiring marketing geniuses out there, hit me up.
[2]
Hard to formulate. You don’t need to emulate any particular novel or story in the appendix N. But the spirit of it, the adventure, the discovery, the concepts behind so many of the Gygaxian building blocks, I think those need to be at least understood before they are cast aside. How hit points work, what a fighting man is meant to represent, these are important and are often easier to grasp by example or analogy then by principle.
[6]
To be sure, elaboration must follow. I think The Answer is not on your Character Sheet is an obvious response to the D20 era character building hell, but it has become fetishized, to the point that any form of system mastery is nervously avoided. Making everything organic or outside context and relying on ultra-light frameworks is as stilted as character-building chop-athons. Old D&D has tactical combat built into its bones and it has the mechanical framework to support it. All those spells, magic items etc. etc. The truth is that in a good game, the answer is very often on your character sheet. The other day I played in a guy’s game, we opened a door, corpse gas wafts forth, zombies. We were down to 3 thieves, one of us was nauseated, shit! So the other two rush forward, and one of them, thinking quickly, uses his Ten Foot Pole to slide between the locks of the double doors. Perfect example. Yes. Yes its on your character sheet. Why do you have all those fucking items in adventuring gear? Why do you have ten thousand fucking spells. Yes it is sometimes on your character sheet. You have to engage with the fucking system you are writing for.
[7]
It is my belief the two should be linked in oldschool D&D. The ideal should be that you don’t make it to a higher level until you learn to use the tools at your disposal.
[9]
Tru
[10]
Things like random encounters, dungeon stocking procedures, hex crawling, listening at doors, whatever the fuck. There were ways to do it. If you don’t, great, but why not? I am trying to put into words a difference of approach that will hopefully gain results.
[5e]
I think so. I am plugged out so I only catch glimpses of 5e but the Discord group I’m at seems to be very frustrated with both the game and the company so there is a disconnect there. It’s probably true two species of OSR share much more DNA then 5e players.
Pacem.
LikeLike
Gotta say, I don’t mind this revision at all. The last essay seemed accurate to me, but did linger too long on negative definitions. Love to see you reworking this in response to commentary.
I hope it isn’t too wishful to say it seems the dialogue is converging towards a kind of ‘middle way’ here at Age of Dusk. I look forward to more.
LikeLike
One of life’s great superpowers is to recognize and escape sinkholes of negativity. I think I owe you a 5e review, I have not forgotten.
Merry Christmas.
Middle ground. Hah!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suggested “Neoclassical D&D” a couple months ago as a title to represent the next phase beyond the old-school renaissance and although it didn’t gain any traction at the time I still think it’s pretty good both in terms of the actual principles bring espoused (guided by and grounded in classic modes, aesthetics and techniques but without being dogmatically reactionary and backwards-looking) and in the echo of the historical relationship between the Renaissance and neoclassical periods so I’m throwing it back into the ring for consideration.
LikeLike
“Neoclassical D&D”… Oh, I do like the sound of that. In the past, I’ve seen “Lake Geneva Renaissance” and “Old School Enlightenment,” but the former is perhaps too backwards-looking and the latter is just as ambiguous as “OSR” concerning its relationship to old-school D&D specifically (which has caused no end of problems for the movement).
Now if only there were a way to give the concept a catchy abbreviation, because “NCD&D” ain’t it. This will take some pondering.
LikeLike
TrvSR
LikeLike
Where did the original post go? Did the catgirl stormtroopers zero in on Prince HQ and commence shelling? Did the Final Boss of Internet Shitlords threaten he’d expose this place in a fiery Youtube video? Deus-not-so-vult?
Sad!
LikeLike
None of that. There is a way to this war, and that essay, while true, is not the way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While I share most sentiments with the fellow commenters and laud your efforts putting it out there, let me cut to the chase to two objections, that I have:
1) These “10 Rules” are as prone to be misunderstood by DnD haters as all previous primers. Especially in cultures that do not fully grasp the imaginary counter-point in the form of Artpunk or 5e will make your hair gray. Maybe it is worthwhile to check each rule for its generality. Culture of play I like very much in that regard!
2) Appendix N: Now there is a problem with the literary approach. It is limiting.
There is also an unwritten Appendix Q that is about all the games & activities played in the twin cities and Lake Geneva groups that informed the general practice of DMing and approach to constructing scenarios. In a way, some of your other points are results of this “hidden” cultural substrate. Also, it is not necessary to mirror Garys literary influences. He already explored those! Bring in your own influences express & model them, I would say is a healthy and worthwhile way to go. But I can see your point regarding trying to do your own stuff with Appendix N derived mindests will lead to jarring moments. The whole 2e era is about these moments, I gues…
Still, Appendix Q seems to be more important to me.
LikeLike
1) That’s perfect. They are not for others, they are for us.
2) I said spirit, not letter. I heartily agree that people should bring in their own influences. But! as you point out, 2e is so interesting because it more or less illustrates that deviating too far from the founding principles of the game doesn’t quite work unless further rules are introduced, until the whole is a different animal. I use the word spirit because it is indeed a feel, the sense of adventure, of expeditions, of danger, of swordplay and evil sorcery. Integrate your own influences into the whole, don’t throw everything out and try to force DnD something that it is not.
Appendix Q deserves further examination, I agree.
LikeLike