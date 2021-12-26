On No-Artpunk

Merry Christmas to all my readers. I hope these days bring you joy, contentment, allow you to visit family and rekindle relationships with absent friends and make your resolutions for the coming year.



A commentary by the noble Edgewise, a long-time reader and commenter, remarked on the perils of overt negativity and the importance of channeling positive, creative energy. Now that I have aired, in semi-coherent ranting fashion, my problems with Artpunk and what we are NOT about, it is important to formulate what we actually ARE about.



So, in a dream, where I consulted with the spirits of the ancient masters, I was imparted with their wisdom, which I now bring before you in a format comprehensible to mortal men. It doesn’t matter if some or even all of these end up being revised or removed altogether, but it provides some direction. We will iterate as we go along.



0. The resurgence and longevity of the oldschool playstyle is no mere happenstance but an indication that there is something fundamental to its merits which modern TTRPGs largely fail to capture.

1. The greatest DnD is neither a slavish imitation of the past nor a wholesale rejection thereof (conscious or unconscious), but a continuation of that old craft, with syncretic improvements from other areas.

2. DnD is at its core about the emulation of fantastical adventures and expeditions in the spirit of the Appendix N. Deviation from that spirit is possible but if one strays too far something essential is lost.

3. DnD is, at its core, an Activity. This does not preclude a host of other things (e.g. subject of theoretical discussion, vehicle for creative endaevour, personal hellscape, lucrative side-hustle) but as in all things, Actually Playing the game is its purest expression.

4. Playing good (that is to say, entertaining, challenging, rewarding, fascinating) DnD and making good adventures is primarily a craft, which relies on knowledge and experience, and secondarily a factor of innate ability.

5. DnD is primarily a game to challenge the players. However, great DnD is also about exploration, and so incorporates elements of wonder, horror or whimsy against a versimilitudinous (?) backdrop. It is rooted in the real but contains the fantastic.

6. A good adventure is neither about pure system mastery nor abstract challenge resolution, but incorporates a variety of challenges (lateral, tactical, logistical, social, strategic) which tend to allow a variety of approaches. The answer is not always on your character sheet.

7. DnD play-skill grows as characters gain in levels and good adventure takes that growth into consideration. A level 20 wizard played by a new player is not the same as one that has incorporated every spell and magic item into his routine and knows how to use them.

8. DnD is at its finest when it is open-ended and allows for player decision-making; Maps, Sandboxes, Strategic options, side-quests, factions to ally with etc. etc.

9. DnD is more about mastering your environment then character building. You take what is given and put it to use. This does not preclude logistical challenges.

10. Standard practice is standard for a reason. It is possible to break with procedure, but consider the change in terms of trade-offs, not as the fruits of your brilliant auteur imparting his wisdom on DnD.



As far as 10 commandments go, I think this shall do.



Update: And lest I forget.



11. Art, Layout and Aesthethic Shall Be in Service to the craft of adventure writing, not an end unto itself.



12. DnD is a pasttime and place of solace from the evils of the world. Woe unto him who brings politics unto the gaming table, or by gaming seeks to further his political end.



UPDATE: I have consigned my previous essay to oblivion. This moment has the sense of history about it. Let us not sully it with evil words and old grudges. The poison has been expelled. The New Dawn beckons. Let us sing the Saeta!



UPDATE: And just in time, No-Artpunk made it to Silver bestseller. A belated Christmas miracle. Thank you all. If you are a visitor, you can download it for PWYW, with the proceeds going to the Autism Research Institute.







