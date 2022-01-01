[Review] Fez 1 – Valley of Trees (AD&D 1e 3PP); Alien

[Adventure]

Fez 1 – Valley of Trees (1982)

Len Bland & James Robert (Mayfair Games)

Lvl 1 -7







A rewarding aspect of delving into old modules that are relatively obscure is that you discover something genuinely alien to modern sensibilities. It is almost inconceivable that something like Fez I would be made today. It is a tournament module for 4 – 10 characters, there is no attempt at genre emulation, it indulges in heavy-handed rail-roading while also retaining some kickass dungeon tricks and in parts it is so bland as to be almost banal. It is fascinating and some parts might be worth lifting, though on the whole there are considerable problems.



Somewhat uniquely, Fez works ONLY with the sample pre-made characters, and demands that you use ALL of them. It also pulls a Memento and uniquely doesn’t let the players know what their character classes are, you must infer this via subtle hints like the equipment or by solving an encryption (the spellcaster will not be able to cast spells or know what spells he has until he solves a linear substitution problem). The Lammasu (yes one character is a Lammasu) gains powers throughout the game (which is explicitly divided up into 3 Rounds, during each of which the characters level up) but must discover some of these powers on his own. There’s a character whose class is Technician, which is explicitly not given any sort of development, but rough abilities are described, and Fez demands that you more or less forego any sort of percentile based skill checks anyway. One guy is a wizard that starts without spells but with a robe of patches that all count as one-off magical items, with only vague emblems giving hints to their effect. The game doesn’t shirk about providing the low level dwarf fighter with a sword +5 to hit that deals d20 damage and kills on the first hit of combat. The Cleric’s turn undead ability is also abstracted and he can’t cast spells until he finds his cleric book and his cleric spell components. The book explicitly tells you to fudge dice if the PCs try something reasonable. OSR it ain’t but it is interesting, somewhere between a classic dungeon-crawling module and Zork.



The plot is long, convoluted and subtly unhinged. The Time-travelling Wizard Fez and his 4 siblings have built their strongholds in the eponymous Valley of Trees. They all defended the valley from the forces of evil trying to invade it and suffer various fates as they age, the cleric fills his fortress with undead before he dies, the trickster brother is imprisoned by Fez, the Warrior is bitten in battle by a Werewolf (called The Wolf People). Then comes a convoluted plot: The Dragon Scarsnout (the names in Fez are almost comically bad, you also have Evul the cleric and the village of Normal) is threatening to rise again from his century long slumber and only ancient prophecy has dictated its death. In order to make that happen, Fez has selected a group of adventurers, kills them to fulfill a condition of the spell, then has his sibling prepare a ressurection potion (???) to bring them back. Shit goes downhill and sibling gets killed by the Werewolf brother, partially bungling the ressurection ritual. Fez is somewhere in a coma, having set everything up for the conditions of the prophecy to be fulfilled, but the PCs awake without memory, and have to piece together the clues to figure out what the fuck is going on. Enter the PCs.



Organization is a challenge, despite the module tackling a number of contingencies, including ways of using it as part of a larger campaign, although this would be a madman’s errand. There are many exceptions and statt blocks are extremely light, and encrypted in the manner of latter era Role Aids material. Room dimensions are given in the key, followed by a very short description, making it at least readable. Occasionally the book will omit stats but give level titles, meaning you can sort of make out what everyone is supposed to be.

There are 5 castles (with a minimum of 20 rooms each), trails, different rounds, there is an order to things and only the town of Normal and a friendly beggar to guide the PCs to the right direction with FUCKING RIDDLES. If you don’t there is an overland grid map, which works like MINESWEEPER, as wandering into certain areas automatically triggers overland encounters. It is also completely possible to move north 2 squares west 1 square and to stumble into the lair of the Dragon Scarsnout, which means everyone flees because of Dragonfear and some of the party will end up dying because of the poison brambles surrounding the place. To his credit, the Wizard Fez is kind enough to place a “Turn Back, Unless You Have Done All the Prophets Foretold” sign halfway up the path, which is actually kind of classy.



Overland encounters are fairly boring, minimally keyed, humanoids, the odd ‘ Orcs of the White Hand’, and animals. A rare few exceptions, Nixies or Dryads will charm one of the party members (the adventure is occasionally willing to forego all saving throws and just tells you what happens) and keep him for the entire ‘Round.’ You walked into the wrong square and now you get a timeout cavorting with the Nixies I guess? Probably the most bullshit encounter are the Bridge Guards, which demand treasure or a magic item to pass, and consist of d6+6 level 9 Fighters. What in the actual fuck? If you are going to spring something like that on players, at least telegraph it; Are they the wandering grandees of the God-King? A troupe of Knights of the Griffon merely occupying the bridge out of boredom? Renegade Pretorian guard turned to banditry? Level fucking 9 but still in chainmail?



Round I

The PCs wake up in the hut and (presumably), will try to discover who they are and what the fuck happened. Whats interesting here is that the hut actually contains a lot of clues but the PCs, if they don’t investigate, can miss ALL OF THEM and stumble into the Valley of Trees while they have no idea what is going on. You are supposed (and it is certainly possible the PCs manage to evade it, depending on how well they follow the CLUES IN THEIR BIO, YES EACH PC IS GIVEN A BIO) to follow Lisa’s trail into the Halfling Hole. There are rumors in the town of Normal (groan!) but you might miss it entirely.



The Halfling Hole proper is almost a joke. Kassaka the evil werewolf killed Lisa and the halfling, leaving behind a cleric and ghouls to finish the job. The cleric is now drunk, and the PCs must fight their first combat with ghouls, which for convenience sake, are turned automatically (one suspects even a large low-level party would otherwise be hard-pressed). Anyway, more clue hunting and searching, if you fuck up you don’t find the Ressurection Potion OR the map to Kassaka’s fortress.



Kassaka’s fortress proper is a concrete cube with a gate and no windows, sort of like a cross between a warehouse and the office of some municipal service. The keep has walls and a drawbridge and no notes on how high all that shit is so you are shit out of luck if you try to get in that way. Instead you must use adventure game logic, follow the clues of the map AND ONLY THE MAP, go to the graveyard, fight 8 skellingtons, enter a suspiciously modern mausoleum with metal drawers, find the secret passage and go in via the basement level, which, confusingly, is described last while the ground floor is described first.



The keep is aggressively boring, map is a corridor with various rooms. Bats attacking if the PCs enter a guest room. Some Orcs. Room description is supra-mundane: Rooms containing dressers, potatoes, a kitchen, a game room etc. etc. Super boring. The closest thing to variety is a troll guard that should be talked into letting the PCs through (almost any ruse will work). And this.

This is the entire room key. Kassaka is conveniently asleep and the PCs have all of 3 FUCKING ROUNDS to kill his defenceless ass before he wakes up. There is no other organization.



A rough start.



Round II

After the excitement wears off you are contacted by the Ghost of Lisa the healer, who gives you your mission briefing for round Two. We are presented with what might be the worst, or the best, boxed text ever, depending on one’s proclivities [1].





Roll for depression

Second quest is to free the Wizard Fez from his slumber. The challenges consist of 3 Keeps, which can be completed in more or less any order. It is technically possible to enter Keeps while you are in a different Round (say Round I), but the inhabitants are likely going to be too formidable.



The first interesting Keep is Mite’s Keep, containing Fez’s chaotic misfit brother. Design is primitive but there is a twist: It is filled with modern and futuristic technology! Maps are still rather depressing but at least some nonstandard use is made of the environment and the strength of the encounters is improving. You encounter droids in the courtyard who announce their intention to blast you with sleep rays but quick-thinking players can just run past them. The problem is that most of the encounters in the dungeon proper are boring modern technology or, for lack of a better word, fluff. They would make sense if the adventure was going for some sort of gygaxian naturalism but as written they are just in the way. There’s a few S3 like instances: A throne with a series of switches with various effects, or a stun-gun beneath a bed, a radioactive chest, exposed electrical wiring, but these are little puffs of fresh air in a misasma of bland.



The interesting conceit is that the PCs find a type of teleporter in room 14, which must be used to explore the upper floor, which has all its fucking doors welded shut because of the mad conceit of Mite. You can also quite easily lose a PC if you failed to notice the electrical wire still on the teleporter. There’s a password that can be gleaned from environmental cues, there’s a nasty trap in the form of a room filled with water…It’s not great but its light years better then the previous castle. I still get Sierra Adventure Game vibes, which is at least, a vibe. Anyway, you meet a robot that is guarding Fez, and he needs two quest items.

Thracia or S3 you ain’t.

The second keep is Shomon’s Keep, where Fez’s druid brother went schizo and filled his square shaped fortress with monsters before he croaked. This one is about middle of the road by Fez standards, which means a little bad but not horrible. It’s all artificial but the instincts are good. There’s an alternative way in that doesn’t involve fighting, the walls are actually fucking climbable, a nonstandard fuckyou trap where a terrifying monster pretends to be the dead cleric that ressurected you in an earthen pit, and if you touch it you start to take damage FAST..it’s like Fez is waking up, thinking ‘okay, I’ve shown these guys the basics, now let’s mix it up a bit.’ And suddenly you can bribe the guards, which are not lame orcs but animals, trolls and Were-tigers, or you can distract animals with food, traps are starting to get telegraphed in a very weird way (an entirely featureless room is a giant trapdoor with a dead halfling inside). A forest and if you stray from the path you get murdered by Owlbears (the path is lined with potent Owlbear allergens), and it’s foreshadowed elsewhere, there’s books with clues to other elements of the dungeon…this is almost good. The adventure is still too bland and artificial but at least its revving up and engaging the players in a way that does not involve brainlessly hacking your way through orcs in mundanely furnished rooms.





You guys probably thought I was kidding





The third Keep is Tal’s Castle, and filled with undead. The entry has a ghost that only attacks if you have not killed Kassaka yet, which is a decent way of light-handed railroading one supposes. 10 empty rooms in a row, one containing a cloak. The stuff of adventure it ain’t. Little details that spring out. A bedpost that is actually a Staff of Snake Control. Rooms with rats, yellow mould and 20 skeletons in the study. Spectres in the bedroom. No description. The depression is coming back. Is this all I am to you? you ask, as you hammer down another 5 shadows in a generically furnished room. Little blips of hope, rooms with 50 rats, a room with an invulnerable slime monster that falls in love with the characters etc. etc.



Round III



Probably the best dungeon in the adventure, Fez’s castle proper, where you have to go to awaken him, unfortunately it’s been overrun by evil forces. Weird set up that is vaguely menacing and feels momentous even if it makes no sense. There is a wall with ten towers surrounding a central tower. You immediately get fucked because when you enter the courtyard 5 Evil High Priests show up and demand one of you hand themselves over. What do you do? If you fight they start throwing Fingers of Death and shit gets deadly REEAAAAL fast. Great start.



After that it’s all about finding clues and piecing together the cryptic riddles of the hermit so you can avoid running through all ten towers, which is probably (?) a death sentence. Shades of Ultima as tracking something as innocuous as Squirrel tracks into the forest leads you to a hollow tree with a large fuckhueg diamond, which brings a smile to my face. The hints are a little more cryptic in this one, concealed amid mundane details. The guardians are stranger here. An animating Golden Buddha that can only be vanquished with monk martial arts. If you enter the final room, which contains Warrior (the black robot) guarding Fez the wizard, but you haven’t gathered all the items to fulfill the prophecy, which is telegraphed in advance, Warrior fulfills his programming and KILLS ONE OF YOU before sending you back to get the rest. You get treasure chests that ask you riddles, or golden Owls, or weird cats that summon duplicates of the party to fight them. It starts dipping into the out-there 1974 OD&D vibes a bit. It also indulges in some illusionism by putting up a Beholder and telling you to just fudge the saving throws with the exception of one character. What the fuck? Then another room will have two spiders and six bats. Then another room with a cat but this time it’s just a cat. Fez’s Castle is the dungeon equivalent of a hobo with a knife, unpredictable and nothing to lose, and it has an attraction to it.



One of the towers is a very strange maze with teleporters and monsters that would actually be pretty good, even if it doesn’t have much in the way of description. Or a room with 30 stone statues of ogres, telegraphing a basilisk, and opening the chest in the room UNPETRIFIES THE OGRES. 30 OGRES ATTACK! Then completely mundane rooms, or 4 ghouls guarding an empty chest. A room with 6 HD rats that are 1 meter high. It’s demented. It’s nuts. We kind of like it. A room, Ye Olde Gambling Casino, a woman invites you to play BLACKJACK do you sit down to play YOU GET SUPRISE ATTACKED BY A LEVEL 7-9 PARTY OF THIEVES, WIZARDS AND AN EHP. If the entire adventure chanelled this sort of manic 1970s highschool-campaign asshole-gm energy it would be spectacular. There is even a pixelbitching moment where one of the items is wedged into a crack in the floor of an otherwise nondescript room. Even LE WEIRD makes its appearance.



So the last section is a hell of a gauntlet that throws all manner of batshit insane curveballs while expecting the players to puzzle their way through fifteen different riddles. A little nuts but I approve heartily, although you do have to slog through several shitty castles to get to the glorious crescendo.







Good things do not last. If you get the items you free Fez and he agrees to help in the fight against Scarsnout but he just casts a railroad spell so the Dragon can’t do anything for 3 rounds, which is fucking bullshit. Taking down a dragon should be the ultimate test of strategy and skill, not this lame pat on the back. If you are going to railroad, at least make it ridiculous, give the party bazookas or something.



I am thinking you could maybe run this and it would not be terrible but the organization required is daunting and there are a lot of bland pieces that leave a sour taste in the mouth. The treasure you receive from its hoard is at least a worthy reward (among it a fucking +5 leather armor with strands of mithril in it), although the complete handwaving of XP requirements renders the whole a little pointless. Anyone ripping out Fez’s castle for use in a completely bonkers tournament game or their own homegame might not do poorly though. As is it remains a fascinating artifact from a different time, with different standards, assumptions and mores. Good illustrations too. The biggest thing that’s holding it back is that it some of the things it is trying to do are not D&D. The railroading, the disdain for random chance, the assertion that intelligent play must always succeed etc. The impulse to make something that requires intelligence is laudable but the execution leaves something to be desired at times. A grand blunder with laudable parts that don’t quite fit, but very evocative of early CRPGS and Adventure games.



**



[1] I messed up, this boxed text is actually from Round III, the text in Round II is similar, but longer, so I went with this one.



