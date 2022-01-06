[Review] The Price of Evil (NGR); A Black Belt in OSR Horror

[Toolkit]

The Price of Evil (2015)

Zzarchov Kowolski

Lvl ??? (1-4 should do you fine)









Disclaimer: Sponsorish content



The term toolbox or toolkit is a sort of OSR-slang for ‘I fucked this together without any thought of how to organize or implement this and I can’t be bothered to sort this out so there you go’ but every once in a while, the guardian angel that watches over this segment of the hobby with dissapointed eyes is merciful, and you find a good one in between the rubbish. Zzarchov Kowolski, the true master of NuOSR, can redeem even this piece of shit format. How does he do it? The keywords are specificity, precision and integration. It knows exactly what it wants to be, it knows exactly how to achieve this and it does it all WITHIN the framework of DnD so it feels perfectly natural.



Price of Evil is a 26-page generator for Haunted Houses that genuinely feels like it is designed to get the most out of its structure. When I read the premise, which is that you use playing cards to generate rooms in a floor-plan, I was already rolling my eyes and throwing up in my mouth because using playing cards in generators are about one step below a dice-drop mechanic on the grand scale of hokey-bullshit that hipsters make up to appear innovative but never actually fucking use but my doubts were immediately falcon-punched because it makes perfect sense here. You see cards are different from dice in that they represent non-repeatable or finite results and Kowolski understands it as well here as he does in Scenic Dunsmouth and so the house is divided into multiple floors, with the number representing a type of room (per floor), and the suit further modifying the room (by adding occult elements, trashing the room, adding extra treasure etc.). So you have a handful of fixed elements, with a shell a fixed set of options that more or less do not recur, with a junk room option to take care of invalid combinations. For these random generators I always try to think of how often you could use them before they would get stale, and even moreso then Scenic Dunsmouth, I think you could easily get 4 good houses out of this one, making its suggestion of having Haunted Houses for Sale in one’s Lotfp campaign as a repeatable fixture MORE then viable.



What struck me immediately is the overarching framework. Haunted houses are something of a staple in DnD since Tegel Manor but Kowolski goes the extra mile of integrating it into a campaign framework by suggesting you just fucking buy the house for a very low price (i.e. 2000 gp) and then get stuck with the damn thing, having to exorcize the damn ghost before being able to flip it at great profit. An interesting conceit too, because it means most of the valuables in the house are worth more as part of the bill of sale then in your backpack, meaning that the adventure has the extra complication of losing money every time you thrash or set fire to a room, the natural adventuring instinct. Indeed, burning the fucking house down, the logical option for any haunted house, is immediately adressed as a possibility but it does mean that the adventurers are literally burning their own investment.



The one thing that does leave a sour taste in the mouth is the level of abstraction. You get the general relation of rooms to eachother, you even get secret doors (which might be in certain rooms depending on the suite and determine additional connections to other rooms) and concealed treasure (again, modified by suite so its presence does not become too predictable) but NO FLOORPLAN. BOOOOH. HISSSSSS. DnD movement is concrete and timekeeping is actually very important in TPOE, so taking care of this aspect, or even briefly touching upon it, would have been ideal. It’s not dealbreaking but it does leave a bit of a sour taste in the mouth.



My second bit of whining has to do with, say it with me, organization. For a 26-page generator with art and fancy tables it is actually remarkably dense yet critical information is presented in counterintuitive order, with the room generation procedures giving way to antagonist mechanisms midway through the explanation, only to continue on merrily once the section on the antagonist has continued about a third of the way in, with the rest of the critical information after the room descriptions, prefacing the monster descriptions. Again, it’s 26 pages and a little work is expected, but it is a point for improvement.



The most important question: Is it good? Yes! This is very much a product of the ‘modern’ OSR in that it uses influences that diverge strongly from Appendix N and it has a nonstandard format but it is not Artpunk because it actually has a strong collection of sources to pull from (in this case every Haunted House movie ever created), there is zero focus on aesthethics and it performs its innovation in the deeper, mechanical layers of DnD where the game design proper takes place. There is an art, an elegance to this sort of randomly generated contraption that seperates the formulaic from the almost divinely inspired and Kowolski is a master at putting little exceptions, caveats, tricks and surprises amid the building blocks so the whole is going to keep surprising even after repeated forays.



The whole conceit is pure Horror-movie trope, I love it and I don’t even like horror movies that much. The house works by the following conceits:

1) The inhabiting spirit slowly gains power at sunset/sunrise, more at night and manifests physically at Midnight, when SHIT goes down. Certain rooms allow it to manifest its powers and attack the players with increasingly deadly or disturbing attacks, Poltergeist-style.

2) The house is surrounded by a sort of barrier (thick woods, hedge-maze, graveyard etc.), that becomes increasingly difficult and deadly to navigate as night commences, meaning that as soon as this begins the inhabitants are effectively trapped.

3) The spirit can be temporarily killed but will manifest again the next night unless some method is found to permanently destroy it. This is specific to each different spirit. Specific items are highlighted in green that the GM may use to convey clues as to its permanent destruction, with some examples given (in the case of the Boogeyman monster for example). There is also a ouija board that the characters can use to ask questions to the ghosts of previous inhabitants that were murdered in the house. It has ALL the horror tropes. Its fantastic.

4) There are means of Enraging the spirit so it manifests itself before midnight, which might in some cases be a precursor to its permanent destruction.

5) There is a sort of ersatz fear mechanic (in NGR you just use stress), which amounts to the accumulation of Oppression points, each of which lowers your resistance against gaining further oppression points, but also the ghosts’s attacks so if you get too many you are likely to be fucked.



So who the fuck is in this house? Everything. Everything is in this house. Freddy-krueger-esque boogeymen, the Lady in White that makes you commit suicide and can only be laid to rest by desecrating the grave of her betrayer, a possessing demon (4 different sins), the headless horseman, bloody mary, a jason-vorhees type killer with a possessed mask, a spiteful master, an evil house (which is permanently destroyed by burning it down, sucks to be you!), an evil god, combinations and permutations of the above, and even a fucking EVIL GOD if you are particularly unlucky. Customization abounds, variations on where the ghost’s remains are placed are legion and its all very rich. Additional dirty tricks like an evil (or possibly innocuous) groundskeeper and a possibly evil (or benevolent) cat are delicious spices added to this melange. Random generation can feel boring, this feels rich, like it is almost bursting with the possibilities. The entire canon of ghost and ghost-adjacent cinema has been devoured and is regurgitated onto the pages.



It’s little things too, the often forgotten details. The Lust demon secretely gains power whenever a player makes a lewd comment. The way the regenerating killer is given different masks (par example, the kabuki mask and sacrificial dagger), or the headless horseman throwing his fake head as a 3 HD fireball 1/night, or hiding under the covers of a bed means the Boogeyman can’t find you. It’s perfect. It’s fine. It’s exactly why I would consider using a fucking random generator in the first place. So often these things feel like there is not enough. In this case it feels like it was the only way to put all this content in one format and have it make sense.



Rooms are realistic but not mundane, it’s all classic. The library, the armoire, the crypt, the Master bedroom. Variation can add unsettling occult details or thrash the rooms every once in a while, adding some color and preventing it from feeling stale. Certain features can become vectors of the spirit’s attack, ensuring the PCs will be on their guard. Also, a Stuffed Bear in the Lounge can animate and hunt the players with the intent to kill them.



A bit of a surprising omission is the lack of magic items in the house, a bit of a trope in DnD that is rather mercilessly cast aside. I am not entirely sure what to think it. Perhaps a spell here and there would have sufficed? Lotfp is low magic but certainly not NO magic.



A fine example of a DnD that is doing something different without casting aside the framework of DnD alltogether. You ditch the traps and angry humanoids but you retain the hidden treasure, secret doors, puzzles, monster fighting, making stupid plans. And you become a sort of real-estate broker that fight ghosts, which sounds like a hell of a hook for an Lotfp campaign.



Ah my heart, how it sings. 2022 might yet become a terrible year for RPGs (although it is certainly off to a promising start), but there is so much good stuff still out there to find that the road has never looked brighter. Kowolski in his prime was a terrifying, magnificent phoenix and we can track his fiery wake nearly into the 2020s. I don’t know if he’s still up to his usual tricks, but I know a fine outing when I see one. If you are into ghosts and shit, this it about your apex. It’s not quite as good as Inn of Lost Heroes but its repeatable.



Good work. Get it here. ****











