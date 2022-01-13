[Review] Star Dragon Rage (5e); Regression

[Adventure]

Star Dragon Rage (2021)

Joseph R. Lewis (Dungeon Age Adventures)

Lvl 1 – 5







Joseph R. Lewis is a rare pepe, someone who writes 5e adventures that are not complete shit. His previous entries were on the far side of acceptable and he has even deigned to publish his work in both 5e and OSR format (although his mastery of the principles of oldschool gaming certainly has room for improvement), to which I say, Go You! He asked me to look into his latest offering, to which I obviously said yes.



You can tell Lewis’s campaign world is gaining shape and substance as he plays, a good sign? On the dying world of Harth, the sleepy village of Kettle is disturbed by ominous tremors. It seems hideous Star Dragons are digging their way up to the surface. You had better fucking do something about that. Enter the PCs!



This one tears me apart. Star Dragon Rage is 62 pages long, immaculately laid out, bullet-pointed and useable, its science fantastic world is a vividly imagined atmospheric underworld of science fantasy gothic in the crumbling city of Urrva Effulga, there is creativity and care put into the plentiful NPCs and unique monsters, nonlinearity abounds, there are actual consequences to your actions and I can almost picture each NPC and building in lovingly handmade 16-bit graphics against a matte-painting background. There is one problem: It’s not good DnD.



The way this adventure, or really mini-campaign if you tally up all the hooks and quest items, is constructed is immediately reminiscent of Dark Souls or Hollow Knight or maybe Castlevania Symphony of the Night. There are secret passages to certain areas (although the maps lack scale, it is at least possible to bypass encounters), hidden items in some areas (that you can search for), NPCs require certain items so they can craft other items for you and there are monster fights that are essentially boss-fights. I don’t HATE this but what is left on the cutting room floor is any sort of versimilitude or attempt at simulation. It is difficult to view the entire piece as anything but a backdrop against which the adventure takes place. Artifical. And it doesn’t have to be.



The smith has lost his father’s tools and until they are retrieved he cannot make any weapons or armor. Maaaaybe acceptable if this is some sort of Dying Earth setting and other metalworkers are so remote he cannot possibly replace them. You give the guy shards of Wyrm Glass or Tetrium so he can make you Magic weapons or Trinkets that make you immune to entire classes of damage (very useful against the Star Dragons I might add). The cost: 250/500 gp. This is a mild example. Get a lady some sour apples and she makes you sour cider molotvs that do 6d6 damage for 50 gp. What about a lady on a lake that wants a knitting companion, and if you get one, she will knit you a magic cloak making you immune to all poison, disease and makes all plant creatures friendly. It is worth 1000 gp. She gives it to you if you get her a knitting friend, which is one other specific NPC. She also makes moss masks that filter out airborne pathogens, no cost listed. A transmuter with a pathologic fear of going outside (the light of the underground city causes the mutation that eventually caused the grand underground city to become a wasteland) has forgotten where his three statues are and if you get them he gives you magic items, and they are charming and cool and again worth thousands of gp. These are but a few examples. Magic items are abundant and too strong, total healing abounds and you can even learn a song from a lady to raise people from the dead provided they have been dead no longer then a minute at no cost 1/day. Everything feels too light, like it has almost no consequences and that is a shame, honestly. I feel if this were written with a bit, just a whiff, of versimilitude it could almost be plausible. The teleporter is a statue with a piece missing, if you restore it, BAM teleported to the city. That’s a good example of going just far enough with the fetch-quest stuff. In the later sections, sometimes Lewis plays a bit with the formula, and giving an NPC what they are curious about will actually do nothing and there is an alternative solution.



If you can get over that (in my opinion almost insurmountable) hurdle, Star Dragon Rage is probably…fun? The hazards are simple and colorful, consisting of about 1-6 creatures (the meadowshark, the terrible Solar Zombies, the infectious Myotic Zombies etc), and puzzling together what quest item or person goes where, and slowly figuring out what the fuck is going on with the giant city under the humble village, illuminated by a gigantic radiant crystal that is the Mother Star Dragon, bringing mutation and madness, is actually an intriguing mystery and some possibilities of trying to end it might end up fucking everyone over horribly. I am a bit miffed Lewis has not specified a fixed timeline for the dragons to emerge, because the conceit is that each Dragon that emerges is actually stronger then the last one, and the last one will probably break the crystal and free its mother if it is not stopped so this could be genuine pressure to the adventure.



Format is loosey-goosey, a series of numbered encounters on a free-flowing map. It feels large, it feels sprawling and it feels a bit empty, with one point of interest for each delineated area. Occasionally Wyrm glass shards will be hidden in some area but there is no pressing reason why you would search there. Again, it’s more like a video game secret. I get placing a Black Dragon Horn behind a thick hedge of thorns, to reward investigation, but in a fucking field where peasants are working it? I dunno about this man. The palace in the centre of the City could have easily been a dungeon, but instead it is 4 floor descriptions, and its doors can only be opened with a quest item key. DnD is among other things a game of open-ended solutions and thinking outside the box.



Encounters are essentially straightforward, although to his credit mr. Lewis has A) essentially made his own bestiary so everything feels fresh, B) occasionally throws high level monsters that would pose a deadly challenge to a low level party in some areas and leaves it up to the PCs to figure out what the hell to do with them. There are factions you can join like the Knights Vagrant (homeless anti-oligarch fighting men) or the Knights Revenant (undead knights that guard cemetaries), but this just gives you an ability, as though the alliance has been abstracted into a mechanical bonus (just offer a retainer or a place to sleep!). I am missing the complex encounter, the dilemma, the ambush, the alert that triggers reinforcements from other areas. It is all very atomized, it does not feel organized. Even if you find the lair of the Star Dragons there is no listed order, no procedure for maybe multiple dragons to wake up, with only a note for at least one Dragon to be awake. No treasure hoard at the end? It’s eggs but still?



The creativity on display is good and should probably be called out and encouraged. There are clockwork angels hiding in a tower, a warmage who can shatter mountains with a single punch in search of an apprentice, an illusionist wasting away in self-imposed solipsism, a decaying city that was once great, inhabited by mutant nobles, the list goes on and on. It feels out there but intermeshed, like there is thought put behind it. It has an atmosphere. But its relegated to artificiality when this is hardly neccessary. Integrate it, say I, if not in the framework of an OSR system, then at least with the framework of 5e. Throw some versimilitude in there. Getting arrested, okay, very DnD, then you just fight the two judges in a boss fight and bob’s your uncle? What do all the guards do in the meantime?



As written there’s multiple ways of resolving the dillemma but the best way seems to be to FUCKING MURDER ALL THE DRAGONS before they free their mother (which is good) and in the process do horrible damage to the countryside. I would have liked to see some XP added or deducted based on how many civilians the PCs save or what damage they inflict, maybe some ZZarchov style end game resolution. As written it’s perfectly possible to murder everyone in the city to which I say well done!



Lovingly crafted, nothing but unique magic items, unique creatures, unique NPCs, well-laid out, art that doesn’t suck, maps that need a scale but are legible and not an embarassment, terse, punchy writing that mostly works:

Video games can be a source of inspiration but a lot of the abstractions you see in video games were made because technology is limited. Computers are great at resolving just identified problems. Skeletons are harmed by fire. This door is opened by a crystal key. Human brains are great at fuzzy logic and open-ended problems. This sword is +5 against anything the wielder would feel remorse about killing. The door stops all who consider opening it. TTRPGs excel at different things then CRPGS, even though they have a lot of overlap. Occasional borrowing and switching is par for the course, but don’t limit the format of TTRPGs when they can be much more, and much greater, then mere key-hunts and fetch quests.



A ** that hurts the soul. You are close yet far.



Anyone interested in checking out Star Dragon Rage can do so here. I recommend the 5e version, as the OSE conversion looks a bit dubious w.r.t. GP prices and treasure (unchanged from the 5e version) although the monster statts look pretty good at a casual glance.

















