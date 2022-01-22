[Actual Play] Keep on the Borderlands Pt. I (LL)

The Realm of mankind is narrow and constricted. Always the forces of Chaos press upon its borders, seeking to enslave its populace, rape its riches, and steal its treasures. If it were not for a stout few, many in the Realm would indeed fall prey to the evil which surrounds them. Yet, there are always certain exceptional and brave members of humanity, as well as similar individuals among its allies – dwarves,

elves, and halflings – who rise above the common level and join battle to stave off the darkness which would otherwise overwhelm the land.



10 men set out from the Hearthland and braved the Perilous Borderlands, to assail the Caverns of Chaos.



They were the two dwarves Hardroc Sansaxe & Colemeier Stoneslaw, the Halfling Quinton Rumblebreeches, the mercurial Fox the Elf, the wizards Ludwig Andros & Otso, the thief Valen, the priest of the Lords of Law Simon and the Fighting Men Buddy and Derek de Chitsville.



Into Castellan’s Keep they went, to purchase mules and libations, for they were dreadfully slow, loaded down with gear. They learned many things of the Caverns, but if they were true, who can say? The Elf Fox and the Halfling staked out the Keep, counting its soldiers, and thinking dark thoughts. On their way they met Balthazar of the curious eyes, a travelling priest, and his two acolytes, bound by oaths of silence. Learning of his great hatred of Chaos and his attempts to rally the men of the Keep, they invited him to join them. With 13 men they set out for the Caves of Chaos.



For all but half a day they wandered the hideous borderland, and ventured across the pitted and uneven road, eyeing uneasily the vast and dark forest, and the eerie shapes of its leaves. It was Valen, drawn by the sound of a vulture cawing, that braved it alone, and wrestled through the brambles, thistles and undergrowth, to discover that accursed Canyon littered with bones that housed the Caves of Chaos. Once purged of its evil, the Waxing of Chaos meant it was inhabited once more.



11 caverns yawned like great mouths from the naked rock. Uneasily they eyed them, till Fox cast forth a great skull into one, causing an unearthly racket to resound. Silence follows. Colemeier the Dwarf ventured within, and discovered only a nest of giant rats rooting in a pile of offal, and an empty alcove, with passage to the West. Shrugging, they ventured to a southern cavern.



They had moved only 30 feet, into a crossroads, when from the darkness rose the Shrill cry of ‘Bree-yark!’ and 6 goblins, monstrous olive-green, hook-nosed, with the eyes of wolves, ran screaming from the darkness, to crash into the front ranks of our heroes with shield-splintering force. Axe and mace and bolt rained down on the Goblin, and quickly he broke off, to flee wailing in the darkness, leaving 4 of them behind on the cold stone. Ere they could regroup, the goblins returned with reinforcements, casting spears and raining blows down on the beleagured front ranks. Colemeier’s cast axe felled the first one before they could close range.



In the rear, the dwarf Hardroc ventured westward, to create room, only to stumble upon 6 more of the fiends. Too late to retreat, he roared a dwarven battlecry and charged them. For a while he stood firm against the spears of the combined host, barely slowed by injuries. The wizard Otso sped after him and attempted to unleash the Sleeping spell, but was clipped by a thrown spear, his spell ruined. Following a signal from Balthasar, the two acolytes also sped into the passage.



At the sight of the reinforcements, the beleagured rear guard rejoiced, only to find their hope turn to despair as the two acolytes, with murderous joy, struck down the wizard Otso. Darkness fell in the eastern passage as his lantern shattered. The dwarf Hardroc was slain in the dark, spears piercing his mail and thus ended his line. His last words were ‘Treachery.’



Wounded but defiant, they drove back the western goblins, slaying two more. Warily they gathered up what supplies they could and prepared to venture outside. Now the priest Balthasar blocked their path, and raised his hands, and they beheld his armor etched with acid, and noticed the faint glimmer of his shield, and the eerie witch-light dancing around his terrible mace. “I am your death,” intoned the priest. “This realm is beholden to the powers of Chaos!”



“Can we not join you,” asked Fox the Elf, “and assail the Keep?” giving him pause, for Fox was crafty and treacherous in his elfen ways. With his acolytes still lost in that night-haunted darkness, and 8 men before him, Balthasar wavered and stepped aside, offering them passage. If their devotion was true, they would find him in the temple. Under cover of the confusion, Ludwig cast his Charm Spell, and enchanted the priest, and his mind was ensnared, and thus him and his wary acolytes resolved to follow and teach the party for now. They dragged the corpses outside, severing their hands, and took what small coins they had, and gathered up their weapons and returned.



The night was spent at the Gates of the Keep, under uneasy rest. How long the enchantment would last, who could say? By day they ventured into the Keep, gaining small recognition for their bravery, for 7 of the Goblin had fallen to their swords, quarrels and slings. The weapons were sold as scrap-iron, eaten by rust and poorly maintained. They stayed at Balthasar’s home, and questioned him about the Caverns long into the night.



A priesthood of Chaos had come to the caverns. By foul and debased ritual, they had awakened the slumbering powers of the place, drawing all manner of hideous Beastmen and other, more horrid creatures to the place. The control of the priesthood, under the terrible Malpheron, had not yet grown so great as to subjugate all of the warring tribes of Beastmen. But they heeded the sermons and the creed of these Servants of Chaos, and soon they would be brought wholly under their spell.



It was the 3rd day of their sojourn. Two of them had fallen.

8 Gp, 24 sp and 10 cp was their reward.



Chaos waxes in the perilous Borderlands.



{With my thanks to the gentlemen at the Aaron the Pedantic discord server. Next game soon!}





