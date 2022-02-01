[Actual Play] Keep on the Borderlands Pt. II; Kobold

And so it was that in the House of Balthasar, spy and priest of Chaos, our heroes had come to abide, speaking to him of the designs of Chaos, and the fearsome inhabitants of the Caves. 4 of our heroes bade farewell, claiming need for libations.



Derek the militiaman, Fox the Elf, Valen the cutpurse and the inscrutable Halfling Quinton Rumblebreeches set out for the tavern, with greater designs in mind. The three had intended to warn the soldiers of the Keep of treachery, but were held up at the last moment, fearing that to have the priest taken would mean the loss of all his belongings. In the tavern they met two adventurers, Hardy the Dwarf and Sazar the thief, who were all too eager to join them in their endaevour.

Quinton, having no such scrupules, went to the Abbey, and there talked with Father Valens, Curate of the Lords of Law, who was most credulous and sent word to the Castellan that the priest and all his associates were to be taken for questioning. He neglected to inform any of the party of his actions.



Returning to the house, our heroes planned treachery, but in the middle of a long conversation with the priest, were hindered by the soldiers of the Keep. Hardy made to strike down the priest of Chaos, fearing he would talk his way out of any interrogation, but Buddy the Fighting Man interposed himself before mayhem could break loose. It was Fox the Elf, who with a single enchantment of Sleep, defused the situation, and the Cleric and his acolytes were taken, and the adventurers released, by guarantees from the Curate. In the confusion, Sazar the thief managed to pocket one of the golden chains worn by the Acolytes, and thus all was well.

They were questioned about the Priest and all his dealings, and were asked to remain in the house of the Spy, which they promptly ransacked, finding therein a secret compartment filled with coins and an ornate jeweled clasp, which they took and hid. Derek helped himself to the traitor’s ample supply of fine wines, and Fox and Hardy proceeded to vandalize the place, scratching blasphemous slogans into the hardwood panelling, and generally devastating the place. The Keep’s authorities were all too eager to accept these markings as indications of treachery.



By evening, our heroes were summoned into the Inner Bailey, where they met the Castellan, a Hearthlander whose patrician features indicated noble descent, who invited them to dine with him and his officers. The dishes were roast fowl, grapes, sausages, soups and roasted pork, accompanied by many a vine vintage and brandy. Fox the Elf, whose tongue is subtle and quick as a rapier, and whose mind is Twisted and Elusive in the way of the Elves, who quickly tried to claim ownership of the Priest’s remaining possessions, citing that they were needed if our adventurers were to infiltrate the Keep, and also requested full command of the Keep’s armed forces, a hundred chickens, and whatever sorcerous aid the Castellan could provide. It was at this point that Hardy the Dwarf raised a hearty toast to the destruction of Chaos, reducing the Castellan’s Ire, and prompting him to speak.



He stated that they had indeed done the Keep a great service, and that more would be required. For among the foul beastmen that laired in the caverns, none was fouler then Gorthok the Impaler, a hulking Bugbear of prodigious Size, all but invincible in battle, whose brutal cunning had seen the deaths of many of the Keep’s finest warriors. If they agreed to take on this assignment, our heroes would be furnished with plentiful supplies and blessed by Father Valens. Stocking up on food, oil, munitions, torches, and commissioning Splint Mail from the Keep’s armorer, they ventured out the next day.



It was also on that day that Simon the Cleric abandoned them. Having witnessed too much bloodshed and evil during his short sojourn into the Perilous Wilderlands, he stayed behind at the abbey, needing rest and solitude. The wizard Ludwig remained behind also, having supped too much brandy and wine the previous night, leaving him in no shape to adventure.



Once again they braved the southern caverns, seeking to avenge themselves upon the Goblin. Into the Southwest passage where they had lost their friends they moved, and came once again upon the Goblin. ‘Who goes there,’ cried the goblin in his savage and grating tongue. ‘YOUR DEATH GOBLIN,’ cried Hardy the Dwarf, and charged screaming at them. The goblins hurled their spears to no avail.

No point could pierce their mail and shields, and crossbows, slingstones and arrows were cast back, felling two of the goblins, before the Dwarf crashed into their ranks. Their morale broke, and they fled screaming and gibbering into the dark.



They found the mutilated bodies of their companions, which they dragged outside, planning to give them proper burial, and also a barrel filled with spears, which they took, arming themselves accordingly. It was during this process, when they were investigating a minor passage to the west, that the Goblin returned, bringing with him sterner fighters. 5 in number, man high, their posture straight and their sword-hands steady, the Hob-goblin glared down at the party and demanded they answer for their trespass.



It was once again Fox the Elf, and Valen the Thief, who parlayed with the Hobgoblin, who cared little for the deaths that they had inflicted on the Goblin, but who warned them not to venture further, for the Goblin tribes were beholden to the Hobgoblins. They learned of the location of the Bugbears, and parted warily.



Into the Kobold warrens they went next, and discovered a cunning pit trap in the centre. As they were considering a means of disabling it, they were attacked in their rear by 8 of the wicked fiends. Half the height of a man, dog-faced, barking and yammering, the treacherous creatures attacked with their barbed swords. Only Buddy held the rear. Weapons were readied in the front against a pincer movement. Steel touched steel, and one of the Kobolds was run through by the old campaigner.3 of his companions pounced on his next, and a sword split his skull. So perished Buddy, proud fighting man. In the north, kobolds with spears surged forth, only to be cut down by waiting archers and thrown axes. In their wake, a horde of giant rats surged over the defenders, the trap no barrier to their weight.



Things looked grim. It was by the quick thinking of Hardy and Colemeier, both bleeding from the fangs of the monstrous rats, who slammed their shields and weapons onto the pit trap, that the rats were pitched in. In the rear, Fox started some subtle enchantment, taking a vicious blow to the calf from one of the Kobolds but biting through the pain and finishing his enchantment, putting all but one of the Kobolds to sleep. Quinton the Halfling dealt with the last one. The trapdoor mechanism closed back up, and more rats surged forth. Bottles of oil were pitched, and slingstones flew.



Uncertain of victory, with many of the rats still among the living, and some of the Kobolds breaking off to warn their comrades of invasion, our party retreated warily, exchanging more blows and missiles with the rats, as the rear ranks fell upon the sleeping kobolds, slaying them in their sleep and binding one. A bottle of oil was pitched and doused the pack leader of the rat in flame, and soon the tunnel became choked with smoke and the agonized squeals of animals. They fell back, Colemeier leaving his axe behind.



In the tunnel, between the smoke and the flames, with some of the rats still back in the tunnel, Valen discerned there glimmering around the neck of the pack rat, a jeweled necklace of gold set with opals and moonstones. He sped forward, swiftly and silently, and cut the thing from the neck of the scorched monster. Taking the Kobold, the plundered coppers and silvers of the Kobolds and the bodies of their fallen comrades, the heroes returned for Castellan’s Keep.



They interrogated the Kobold in the priest’s house, who was named Grokbok, obtaining some promises of loyalty, and information about the denizens of the wicked Caves. They spent 10 of their hardwon gold in the tavern, and drank cheap ale to the memory of their comrade Buddy, telling tall tales of his heroism until deep into the night. By morning he and their other two comrades were buried in the soil of the Perilous Wilderlands, which yields only grudgingly to the tools of men. It was the dawn of the Fifth Day, and wounded and weary, the loss of their comrade still fresh in their minds, they made preparations to venture forth once more…



The Tally

9 Goblins

11 Kobolds

13 Giant Rats



The Fallen

Otso (lvl 1 MU)

Hardroc Sansaxe (lvl 1 Dwr)

Buddy (lvl 1 Fm)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related