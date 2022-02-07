[Review] WG6 Isle of the Ape (AD&D 1e); Slog of Slogs

[Adventure]

Isle of the Ape (1985)

Gary Gygax (TSR)

Lvl 18+





WG6 is the last official entry in the official canon by Gary Gygax, and unfortunately it is also his least effort. Chunky, verbose, turgid, the whole is laudably ambitious but is as punishing to use as it is to play. Based on the original 1972 campaign, it has a certain infamy for never having been finished by G.G’s original players. It is one of the few examples of high level modules and it does manage to get some things right. Let’s dig in.



With WG6 we are officially in late-decadent era AD&D. Unearthed Arcana rules are in full force. Boxed text has grown to encapsulate entire pages. Thick, trailing caveats and appendices make up increasingly large percentages of the adventure. Encounters are verbose and chunky, ample in detail, slim in gameability. Encounters reference monster types but do not deign to mention them anywhere near the keying. For a brilliant work these would be irritating but forgiveable, but underneath the coating of rust there is not gold, but at best bronze, if not pewter, making it very hard to like Isle of the Ape.



The premise should put steel in the spines of would-be giants, but they might need to take amphetamines to stay awake. You are summoned by Tenser, the Dude of Greyhawk, with a niggling problem. Igglwiv, of S4 fame, has returned to assemble a horde of Daemons to drown all the world in blood. The Crook of Rao, a powerful artifact, represents the best hope of repelling the Daemonic invasion. Unfortunately it and a fucktonne of magic items were lost on an expedition to the Isle of the Ape, an Island demi-plane created by the Mad God Zagyg. Thou must recover this item. And begin!



High level D&D characters, equipped with plentiful magic items, almost unlimited healing, ACs far below zero and 9th level spells, seem almost unbeatable. Given sufficient preparation, they can bypass any obstacle, vanquish nearly any foe, find any treasure etc. etc. How do you challenge them? Isle of the Ape prefers to employ a method I like to call ‘Unrelenting Punishment.‘ Seldom will you see it attempt a knockout blow with a giant clump of HD. Instead you get a relentless grinding, a never-abating attack on character resources that will become progressively deleterious if losses are taken. If you packed a high level cleric you can stave off the worst of its ill effects at considerable expenditure. Once your cleric is dead, you are living on borrowed time. You cannot escape the island until you finish the mission.



Like pretty much any high level adventure, considerable restrictions are placed on abilities. Mobility and divination powers are stripped from the characters. You can fly but you cannot teleport, commune, summon or divine your way around the Island’s brutal challenges. The thermal vision of these prehistoric behemoths is proof against any invisibility. You must resort to other means. There is also no Wish. You must brave this 60 x 60 (?) mile steaming dinosaur and cannibal-infested hex-shaped hell with the two feet that the gods have given you, and figure out what the hell to do once you get there.



Pictured: Welcome to Dinosaur Hell

The relentless grinding attrition takes several shapes. You are continually at risk of getting fungal infections in the jungle, gradually sapping your ability scores unless daily applications of Cure Disease are applied. This partially pierces even complete immunity, although mercifully, natural immunity will cause this bullshit to abate. Equipment rusts and rots in the humid nightmare hell of Isle of the Ape. Food rots in one day. I hope you remember how to hunt. Cloth, metal, wood, it all has a chance to decay, even magical materials, unless considerable effort is taken to insulate them. Prehistoric monsters assail you on land, sea, in the treetops and in the air and encounter checks are done twice per day. Safety is a precious resource.



The adventure opens deceptively calm, alhtough it will subtly try to deprive you of your folding boat, an essential item greatly conducive to succes, if you are stupid enough to forget to fold it up. Then it’s all peaceful meadows, beaches, hills, leasurely strolls and an ambush by 200+ cannibal barbarians of lvl 3+, clerics and their trained carnivorous apes using a level of co-ordination and ferocity that would put a roman legion to shame.



The battle is all but won, they have but 1000 arrows left!

The beginning sections of Isle of the Ape after the initial murderous ambush involve it prodding and poking you and occasionally throwing hordes of giant animals but it is curiously docile. The Kawibusa’s, clearly inspired, like the rest of the Island, by the movie King Kong (1933), will hold off after the party has presumably vanquished dozens if not hundreds of their finest warriors but there are certainly amusing ways to die in their abandoned village. Have you ever fought 64 Giant Boars at once? What about an unlucky saving throw versus some spitting snake? Trivial dangers for the prepared, death traps for the unwary.



Isle opens up after the characters pass through a gigantic gate walling off the peninsula of the Kawibusas from the rest of the island, which is the domain of various shitbag dinosaurs, some scattered cavemen and the GIANT APES that are the island’s dominant predators. The island is large, comparatively desolate, a hexcrawl kept together by trails carved through the fathomless jungle, and holds a mere 15 encounters besides the Kawibusa village. The adventure will likely be frustrating because hints of what to do are fairly obscure. You must cobble together the laws of this wicked place from the testimony of captives, the cryptic writings of the mad asshole Zagyg, or by moving headfirst into danger.



Encounters proper are mostly mundane traps with dinosaurs, cave complexes with bizarrely high level cavemen exhibiting defence precautions that would put a company Ottoman Janissaries to shame, and more mundane encounters with dinosaurs. I understand not everything needs to be a saturday night but after the initial craziness this feels almost like a letdown. I suspect that the way the adventure interacts with the various resource depletion mechanisms and the random encounters make this more punishing then they might initially appear but it feels almost lazy. Oonga’s Lair, the 24 HD King Kong stand-in that you have to hammer your way through to get the Crook of Rao, is hidden amidst 5 other Caves on the Island, all identically keyed, all containing a (different) giant ape. It works but it is very off the cuff, probably appropriate for 1972.



There are two encounters that are potentially interesting. One is a magical shelter, marked with weird alignment runes, allowing the PCs to potentially unlock the only safe area on the island, complete with food/respite. The other is spectacular, a Ziggurat holding a 135 hp Tyrannosaur that heals hit points for each character it eats equal to their original total and respawns every day. In the pool you travel into a bizarre ethereal demi-plane where you are accosted by strange bubbles that will either drive you slowly mad or impart on you the thoughts of Zagyg, hints on how to escape, hints on what to do, spells?!?, possible insanity and so on. Getting out of there requires some experimentation, and quite a bit of luck, but it IS a fascinating encounter.



The final smackdown with Oonga’s cave feels very straightforward, just a series of caves containing hostile animals, or Oonga if the PCs are not careful. The amount of punishment Oonga can dish out and take is extreme, making him a fitting opponent even for high level characters. After that the module pulls a few more dirty tricks.



The first one is bullshit. The treasure is hidden, understandable, but once you approach the area you see some glowing runes. If you don’t cast some sort of read magic on them and read the warning and stay there for 3 rounds you are teleported to an airless demi-plane and will probably die. But you can’t use Augury or anything else, you have to intuit it. It feels very arbitrary. The second trick, which is interesting and mildly confusing, is that once you obtain the Crook the area transforms, and you must walk through tunnels that change in hue (this part is good), and if you solve the puzzle correctly you get a warning for the final fight.



The final confrontation, which can be avoided by picking the right jewel (I don’t quite understand why doing so would result in getting transported back to Tensers hall immediately), but some Daemons in disguise try to screw with you and get you to hand over the Crook, including an Arcanoloth with 18th level spellcasting powers, so no fucking picknick. The confrontation is unexpected, quite good, has ways of making it easier, and provides a final brutal challenge before the finish-line.



There are a handful of good elements to Isle of the Ape and the overal structure of the high level module is compelling but there is a lot of dead space, the format is terrible, the descriptions are verbose and many of the encounters feel very stale, making it a difficult module to love. It is one of the few examples of a true high-level module that more or less works, but it certainly does not reach the legendary tier of some of its predecessors. One gets the impression of a functional, but by no means spectacular, high level module. The regretful *** bordering on the **. Its insane high level status perhaps grants it some distinction but I feel we can fly much much closer to the sun.



Incidentally, if I were to hubristically offer tips for sexing up the Ape, why not have your adventure on MONSTER ISLAND. Put a different Kaiju in every lair. Mothra, Frankenstein, Gygan, Rhodan! Then make the plot that the biggest Kaiju, King Ghidorah, is also on the island and must be awakened by AN ORB OR SOME SHIT and scatter them in each lair. THEN introduce a team (or multiple expeditions) of bastard high level adventurers that seek to awaken his dark power and use it for evil. BAM! Much sexier. A much sexier Ape.























