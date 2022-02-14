[Actual Play] Keep on the Borderlands III (LL); The Battle of the Kobold Warrens

And so it was, that on the day following their return from the 2nd foray into the Caves, the Champions of the Keep took a day to nurse their wounds and ease their limbs. In their revelries of the previous night, they had made the acquaintance of two stalwart adventurers, Brother Buddy, a deformed giant of gentle demeanor and great piousness and a disheveled southron mercenary by the name of Vitus.

Come the morning, some of the party were asked to volunteer for a logging expedition to the edge of the woods, at which they baulked at first, until Hardy the dwarf bellowed that they would be proud to do so. Hardy, Derek, brother Buddy and Vitus kept watch as the soldiers of the keep took their axes to the warty trees of the Perilous Wilderlands, rattling them with their tales of horror. All remained quiet, and the logs were dragged back into the keep, and in the square, three pyres were erected.

Our heroes debated on the fate of the Kobold Grokbok, and resolved to give him over to the custody of the Lord Castellan. ‘If you kick him to death, I’ll gladly join you,’ spake Derek de Chitsville, the ex-militia man, and at this some of the heathen soldiers laughed while the corporal frowned at such unpious glee for bloodshed. The Kobold whined piteously as he was dragged into the Inner Keep and was not seen again. Valen the cutpurse resolved to spend time gambling at the tavern, and though he lost some handfuls of silver to a formidable looking halfling, he learned of a tribe of ferocious lizardmen in the marshes, beyond which the elven traveler had last been seen.

With bread, ale and salted meats they watched the proceedings. The three spies, servants of the Chaos Gods, were dragged forward, the worse for wear at their stay in the Keep’s Donjon, and under the watchful eyes of the Castellan, his elven advisor and the Curate, were accused of heresy, treason, spying and sedition, and sentenced to death by burning. The acolytes groaned as the flames consumed them, breaking their vows of silence, but the Priest Balthasar uttered only baleful and inhuman laughter, saying that Chaos would consume all those present, and they would spend eternity burning in eldritch fires.

The next day they set out, refreshed, and furnished with new quarrels and two planks of hardwood. The elf Fox resolved to remain behind, stating that the sight of such horrid evils had un-elfed him, and the cutpurse Sazar was struck with a spasm of the entrails and had to remain behind but they were rejoined by the magic user Ludwig Andros, who had slept off his hangover. By midday they had arrived at the Caves without incident.

They examined the gnarled and leafless trees overhanging the Kobold warrens carefully this time, and contemplated burning them, though this would take much time. Instead they marched into the warrens, to do battle with the Kobold, and gain gold and glory for the race of man. Into the tunnel they went, employing no scouts, and the two sentries yelped in alarm at the sight of them. One fled yowling into the tunnel, the other cast his spear at the feet of the Champions, only to be nailed to the wall with a spearcast. The Champions placed wooden planks over the pit, and hammered nails into the mechanism to jam it open, preventing easy attacks from their rear.

As they formed up in the stone tunnel to the east, a great yelping and howling came from the tunnels, and a great horde of mangy kobolds, yowling and yelping with bloodlust and ire, surged forward. Though they were numerous, they were a poor match for the champions. Missile fire claimed some of their number, and their short swords and make-shift armor were no proof against the keen blades and impenetrable splint mail of the Dwarves. As more of them died, the Kobolds lost stomach for the fight, but the great press of them prevented easy escape. It was Quentin the Halfling, climbing onto the back of brother Buddy, and raining down slingstones with deadly accuracy, who broke the Kobold morale, though a cast dagger wounded him direly in return. Arrows, quarrels and slingstones rained on the massed beastmen, and many of them died trying to fall back. They fled yelping back into the darkness.

The champions took a breath, and busied themselves looting the bodies. They found a miserly stash of silver, which they pocketed, and Derek collected a brace of kobold ears and the wizard Ludwig looked inside one of the Kobold’s intestines, looking for hidden valuables. The rest of the Champions muttered darkly at this queer wizardly practice, but spoke no more of it.

Once again the champions advanced, passing an intersection, and Hardy and Colemeier laid eyes on a great throng of Kobolds in the east. Wary of ambush, the party moved forward, weapons readied. In their warrens, over two score of kobolds, male and female, had gathered, armed with knives, cutting blades and kitchen utensils, and growled and screamed inhuman threats. The dwarves cursed back in Kobold, and taunted them with the deaths of their companions, and the Champions underlined the threats with a volley of savage missile fire. Surged into the narrow tunnel, the Champions faced the Kobold horde anew.

This time the Kobold died without number. Hewing and hawing, cursing and spitting, the Dwarves held them at bay and split their ranks while the rear ranks were culled by precise missile fire. Lacking spears, the Kobolds were unable to bring their great numbers to bear, and the males in the front soon lost stomach for the fight, inflicting only minor wounds as their dead piled up. But the battle was not yet lost.

From the darkness in the rear, arrows flew, and began to bounce off the splint and mail of the Champions, including off of Quentin, who had retreated to the rear guard. While the front ranks were hewing down into Kobold flesh, the rear guard scrambled to reorganize, and bring some light to bear. An arrow struck Vitus in the side, and bit deep and true, and he was sorely pressed. Brother Buddy withdrew to the rear, and placed his hand on the arrow, and holy light came into the Southron mercenary, and relieved him of his injuries. They cast a torch at the attackers in an attempt to see them, only to curse as it extinguished when it struck the ground.

All but one of the male kobolds in the front rank had now been slain. The females drew back yammering, forming a great ring in front of their entrance, but held their place, too desperate to flee and leave their younglings, and ignoring cries of surrender. The champion’s rearguard, now furnished with torchlight, charged to the west, and found there the identity of their hidden attackers.

Three kobolds, almost man-high, dressed in mail and armed with bows and handax, awaited their onslaught, and standing among their ranks Kurgak Throatcutter. Man-High, clad in goodly mail, bearing a looted chain of gold set with a great jewel and a keen two-handed ax, the beast cursed them in his beastlike tongue, and battle was joined.

Derek and Vitus stood in front, arrows sticking from Vitus’s mail and shield like a porcupines quill, Buddy and Valen to the rear. Sword met axe and spear met arrow. The chieftain took a vicious cut, but pressed the attack. Brother Buddy limped back to the front-ranks, having left half their number unable to see in the darkness. In the confusion, one of the Kobolds shot an arrow into the fray, and Valen the cutpurse took it in the throat, and expired on the cold stone ground, his torch staying lit only by fortune.

Seeing the changing tide of battle, the two Dwarves abandoned their attack on the females who had attempted to break out once at great cost only to themselves, and left few defenders to hold the line, moving up to the Western front. The wizard Ludwig, observing the desperation of the Champions, cast his enchantment, narrowly avoided a chance arrow and soon the Kobold chief was bewitched. Another of the kobold warriors died from a spearcast. Seeing the tunnels of their homes littered with the bodies of their fallen, and his companions preparing for a retreat, the Kobold Chief offered surrender, which the champions were only too glad to accept.

Asked what they would offer to allow the Tribe to live, they said only ‘gold’ and soon the Warrens were ransacked to pay them their due. A modest hoard of coins, copper, silver, gold and electrum was piled before them. A bolt of fine silk was piled there and a cask of sour wine, and the females beat by the surviving males, to give up what coin remained. ‘The necklace too,’ was asked of Kurgak Throatcutter, who asked in return ‘but how will they know I am chief?’

Ludwig offered him his silver holy symbol in return, and made him swear an oath to the lords of law, not the demon gods of the Kobolds, that they would never prey on mankind again (though elves were fine). Hardy and Colemeier muttered dissaprovingly at this, but allowed it to pass, and soon the tribe had gathered what measly belongings of cloth and scraps it retained, and marched out of the caves under the wary and imperious eyes of the Champions. So many of the kobold males had been slain in the fighting that the tribe could no longer defend against attackers, and instead chose to brave the Perilous Wilderness, in search of refuge elsewhere.

The champions examined the warrens of the Kobold, contemplating options for fortifications, and gathered their comrade, and what body parts remained of the human victims of the Kobolds, and took them with for burial. As the sun sunk below the horizon in the west, they made their way back along the beaten path, their bags laden with spoils, to be startled by a harsh-voiced cry:

‘STAND AND DELIVER. YOUR MONEY OR YOUR LIFE!’

The Tally

19 Kobold Males (1 survivor)

23 Kobold Females (20 survivors)

3 Kobold Bodyguards (2 survivors)

Kurgak Throatcutter, Kobold Chief (surrendered and ensorcelled)

The Price

Otso (MU 1, 3 hp) – Slain by Treachery

Hardroc Sansaxe (Dwr 1, 4 hp) – Died on his feet against the Goblin Foe

Buddy (Fm 1, 6 hp) – Died in the rearguard against Kobold treachery

Valen (Thf 1, 2 hp) – Felled by Kobold arrow in the Battle of the Warrens