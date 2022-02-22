[TenfootPOSR] Dungeon Magazine #15; The road to hell is railed with good intentions.

Working on a long ass runway for a particular adventure that some might be familiar with and there must be content in the meantime. Another one of these to cleanse the palette. Dungeon #15 marks a relatively strong issue, lacking the shit-brew One-star trainwrecks of earlier issues. It does include a lot of fucking railroads though, and a lot of adventures would qualify as Side-treks. Stumbling upon adventure while being on business elsewhere is an S&S trope but still… One particular letter proves mortally insightful into Dungeon Magazine’s contribution to the degradation of proper adventure design.

The Wreck of the Shining Star

Richard W. Emmerich

AD&D 1e

Lvl 4 – 8



You are on the coastline. The characters notice a ship thats crashed on the rocks 300 yards away. Begin adventure. Not everything needs to be The Maze of the Enchanter I guess.



For whatever reason this simple premise requires almost a page worth of exposition to explain the exact fate of the Ship’s previous inhabitants, most of which is convoluted and does not pay off. Suffice it to say, this is the ship of a lord, who, carrying his treasure and magical shit home, got fucked by a cursed/possessed item called The Iron Rod of Parn, and is now beached on rock.



Random aquatic encounter table that is good in the sense that most creatures at least have tactics but puzzling if you consider that the PC’s aren’t going to be on the water for very long. 1 in 8, roll every 10 minutes? How much time does it take to row 300′?



The map is a good ship map, realistic, with some interesting effects. Environmental hazards. The deck is slippery, if you are too heavy you have a chance to fall through the floor, the lower deck is flooded etc. etc. Nice to see a realistic map. The adventure proper is something different however.



2 rooms with Blue Mould (slightly shittier Yellow mould), a Giant Octopus that has 30% to be on the bottom level and the Shade of the Nobleman. That’s it for this 25 floor dungeon. Treasure is pretty good, dinnerware, brass plated sextant, concealed strongboxes with different types of coins, the occasional trap, plentiful magic items (considering the challenge!), and at least requires you to thoroughly search, but there is no random encounter table (maybe if you are generous you can use the outside one, but most of the monsters can’t enter the ship). Lord Maragorn seems like a pretty tough cookie, especially if armed with the Rod of Parn, and the cursed aftermath should prove suitably irritating, but at the end of the day you do end up with a shipwreck filled with a handful of gold (tidbits for characters of level 4-8) and an 14,000 XP magic rod JAYSUS.



As a location to plop down in a sandbox with some trimming this could work. Pretty empty otherwise. I am missing the wonder, this feels a bit too much like a procedurally generated Oblivion dungeon. **



In Pursuit of the Slayer

Carl Sargent

Basic D&D

Lvl 6 – 9



Railroad. How are you on the railroad question? If the GM makes sure the scenery is nice and gives you some points for clever thinking do you go along with it? Will liking this make me play 4e? Something that we ask ourselves in the middle of the night.



A one session wonder. The characters are accosted by a young boy whose farm has been fire-balled. The guy who did it bears black armor and an eyepatch, is inured to the summer heat, and wields a wand of fire-balls. Follow the trail of devastation. The game doesn’t quite account for the party using haste or fly properly (it should really subtract a detour from the counter).



The conceit is kind of clever. The idea is that you (probably) follow the Slayer, and if you delay or don’t pick up the clues you get a tougher fight at the end of the adventure. It doesn’t quite make sense since you always rest at the end of the day and when you enter the Plains of Despair (great name!) and track the warrior to the barrow of an ancient evil cleric. The more detours you make, the more fucking skeletons and undead have been raised already. If you fuck up and run, an army of harryhausen skeletons rampages across the countryside [1]. The idea is also that as you talk with the fucking farmers you start to figure out the guy you are tracking is actually an elf-friend and Slayer of Evil. The trick is that he is both cursed and bearing a possessed spirit.



Its a good railroad but its still a railroad so all the GM advice is weaksauce. As evening falls and you have a fight with a Creature Compendium Treant from Hell that bushwacks you with animated bushes and fires wooden darts from his hands at spellcasters, Elves arrive in the nick of time to either A) bail out the PCs or B) have an excuse for you to like them and accept their hospitality.



There’s lots of NPC interaction with this one and there’s good stuff, shrewd dwarves, a fatalistic cleric that urges players to accept the serenity of death (I would ghost him, an option the game does not actually punish you for) and then a GIANT FIGHT at the barrow of an evil cleric. Multiple undead from the Creature Compendium; Grey Philosopher, Sacrol, Possessor, and a shittonne of skeletons. Something about doing a railroad, but then hiding the bulk of the treasure in a non-obvious place sits very well with me, I cannot explain it.



For a single-session of entertainment it’s certainly not terrible. The window dressing is nice, the encounters are charming, clever play is rewarded and the end-fight is hard, has the complication of (probably) trying to save The Slayer, an additional cursed artifact and does not pull punches, something of a saving grace. I will give this a ** or maybe a light *** for some vanilla fantasy with classic elements that doesn’t put me to sleep.



The Dragon’s Gift

Thomas M. Kane

Oriental Adventures

Lvl 2 – 7



Railroad. As a primer for what makes a railroad palatable many of these aren’t bad. Charming, imaginative and whimsical, and all the encounters are good, but the drawback is that it’s only 8 fucking encounters.



It’s OA so it’s faerie-tale turned up to 11. A carp with a fucking scroll in its mouth invites you in the backwater jungle colony of fuckville to visit the newly promoted Dragon of Spirits Sha-Po-Ame who seeks to bestow upon them his Bones, which he sheds on occasion along with his scales. The adventure has an extensive rumor table which is probably of huge help but potentially a nightmare because you cannot use common sense or inferrence in the OA universe where weird spirits operate by their own dream logic. For the price of ballads in your honor and an exquisite tea-set, you must journey up the river by foot.



So, great encounters. There is some shitfuckery going on with the Celestial bureaucracy, and the water spirit who is normally in charge of the well is enjoying a hiatus but has ordered that all intruders be put to death, while the Dragon, his subordinate, has just extended an invitation. A confused Oni-Gatekeeper. A hill giant who will just waste as much of the player’s time as he can by being on a ledge and insisting that they should be the ones to turn back first (hours), then taking as long as he can to travel across. Some of the water spirits normal servants are just evil monsters that will attack. The spirit himself is bathing in Giant Carp form with his 4 nereid concubines, and will throw a Tantrum and shapechange into a giant lizard to KILL the players at the slightest provocation unless they are extremely complementary and humble and grant him gifts. The dragon is a mischievous fucking asshole that A) must first be roused and B) starts ALSO fucking with the players and testing them before he will hand over his hoard. Certain courses of action will provoke the ire of an avenger from the Celestial Bureaucracy. This is probably a perfect way of portraying faery-tale monsters and there is some normal combat in between so the Players can blow off some excess aggression at all of the GM’s silly antics, and the possibility of having to trudge back the damn river with ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to show for it makes it worthwhile. I don’t want to encourage single-session railroads anymore then I have to but if you are going to run one this is hardly your worst choice. Light ***



The Glass House

Wolfgang Baur

AD&D 1e

Lvl 4 – 6



A side-trek rail-road that ends in a tactical assault that can be completed in one session. It’s Wolfgang Baur so there is really nice window-dressing and the lore parts are above average for FR (i.e. I am not throwing up or killing myself, but then again it’s 1e FR). At least Wolfgang manages to bash out a premise in under half a page. Some Ranger was living in the high North with his Selkie wife, as one does when one can no longer resist the allure of readily available and willing sussy despite society’s understandable and frankly sensible taboos against this sort of thing, got killed by a Frost Giant and his servants who are now chilling out in his house. He comes back as a Revenant and encounters the players, who get to participate in his revenge. Good premise, seems Weird and Mysterious, like Forgotten Realms should probably be.



All the content is good but suffers from frustrated novelist syndrome, i.e., all this creativity is forced into a handful of rooms. You encounter a wolfwere bard on the road (always kill travelling minstrels, particularly ones that offer to stand watch) with a disguised Worg as a dog, who attempts to rob you in your sleep. That part I like. Then Revenant, travel 1 day, have a tactical assault on a 4 room house. Now for a 4 room house tactical assault mind you, this is the King, the Rolls Royce of 4 room tactical assaults. Giant raven watching the front entry, Ice troll mustering times that differ depending on the time of day, the Frost Giant (complete with background) has to hunch inside the house so the Revenant can choke him, there is a frost man (?) wizard apprentice with ulterior motives using an icy cauldron of life-trapping where, coincidentally, the Revenant’s still living Selkie sex-wife is also imprisoned, there’s rules for Snorri’s fighting while he is in the Kitchen and descriptions of how Revenant Ranger man responds if he finds out his sussy is still alive. All of this is described in 4 rooms that just keep going and going. In addition, did I go into the unique treasure, the way you can use the boxes in the Stables to transport the extremely valuable but fragile and heavy glass panes in the ruined GLASS HOUSE (rooms 5-7), the GLASS HOUSE, or the fact a statue in the pool will transport you to a marsh miles away, where you too will have to resist the lure of readily available and willing sussy.



The lore parts, and even the game design parts are not bad (treasure, say, is well done), there’s a follow up with the followers of Auril who sound, in the pen of Baur, mystical and terrifying but everything feels hyper-elaborated and concentrated in too small an area. Give Wolfgang Baur some room to breathe. And for goddsake no more 1-session railroads **



Roarwater Caverns

Willie Walsh

AD&D 1e

Lvl 1 – 4



Hallelujah! The lord is risen. Willie Walsh has written a proper fucking DUNGEON in DUNGEON MAGAZINE. It’s a humanoid lair. It’s good. What is his secret? How does a man tread in the footsteps of all those before him and do something INTERESTING with a humanoid lair, using XVARTS no less?

It’s got some warts [2]. The treasure is slightly boring and on the very light side. There’s not much weird. But it’s got it where it counts; Versimilitude, chaos, screwbaggery, and dare I say it, ADVENTURE.



Great set up. A little ecosystem. Villagers, fisherman etc. live near a tribe of Xvarts, who normally war with the Kobolds. The Xvarts get taken over by Bugbears, fucking up the delicate eco-system, as the Xvarts are no longer allowed to raid and the Kobolds get uppity. Enter an ambitious Xvart shaman, who has concocted a bullshit scheme via a Fisherman who has a deal with the Xvarts, trading trinkets and coppers for fish so he can undercut his competition, to get the players to attack Roarwater Caverns while the bulk of the Xvarts is out fishing with promises of a magic ring by the Bugbear chief, conveniently killing the Bugbears and some loyalists, THEN leading a Kobold assault party into the Roarwater caverns via a back-entrance (as the timing will cause the front entrance to be flooded, as it is below the water level) killing everyone inside THEN coming in via that same entrance to mop up the survivors. The kobold attack happens 1 HOUR INTO THE DUNGEON DELVE, PERFECT!



Good dungeon too. 21 rooms, on the light side, with plentiful obstacles like nets or stakes in narrow tunnels which IF THE PLAYERS ARE INTELLIGENT, will actually need to be used in their defence later on. There is a section that is bricked up and contains 60 Stirges, which you could (as the adventure suggests), release if you wanted to create ABSOLUTE FUCKYOU MAYHEM. There is a section that contains paralytic jelly. There’s strategic cover, rules for setting things on fire, the poorest fucking humanoid tribe of all time (think cps, not gps), god help you if you don’t find the secret door with the wand of magic missiles and the gold nuggets and by golly there’s a treacherous Xvart sub-shaman that can be befriended too.



There’s a proper timetable, implications and possible tactics are discussed, there’s follow ups and this one might work. It’s not stuffed to the brim either, there’s places you could hide, or flee to, those fucking nets that are difficult to circumnavigate. Treasure is potentially low and level 1 characters might have a very tough time against Bugbears followed by some relatively tough Kobolds so maybe season them a little bit before sending them in here. Willie Walsh is a real ass guy. ***



The Elephant Graveyard

David Howery

AD&D 1e

Lvl 5-7



Gygaxian AD&D derives as much from Abraham Merrit as it does from R.E. Howard so it is nice to see an adventure pay more then lip-service to the idea of expeditions to the ruins of lost civilizations, albeit by way of H.Rider Haggard. A sage tells you to travel to the mystical Elephant Graveyard and retrieve all the magic items from the temple of the Armecs, unfortunately, one half of his map got stolen by thieves…



Fuck the retarded hook. Whenever I hear ‘get the magic items’ in a hook my sense of wonder is quenched. Don’t say that. Say ‘A diamond monkey idol the size of a child.’ Everything else is pretty good. If it was expended it could almost be a better WG6. Large map, with a few natural features (including a volcano, oooh, aaah!) to lead you in the right direction. It’s got all the trappings of jungle, i.e., terrible diseases that will kill you or your pack animals. Did you say pack animals? Why yes sir I did.



The conceit here is you know how much Ivory is worth and how much it weighs. You get a price beforehand. How much do you invest, and how many pack animals can you wrangle through the jungle and maybe lose to the many natural predators that you check for 6 times per day. Predators will specifically target pack animals if they can. Hyenas, Giant Snakes, Giant Schorpions, Tigers, Baboons, Dinosaurs, Carnivorous Apes, Tribes of cannibals and headhunters. Repeat and check for encounters 6 times per day. I am missing a negotiation component with the hostile tribes, a bit of a missed opportunity, and some locations in the jungle with native villages. As written there are only 4 set encounters to the Graveyard. An evil adventuring party that you can team up with (classic!), a group of adventurers beset by hordes of wicked cannibals (classic!), a village of Armecs, who are given a bit of fluff and tell you of the legend of their people, and how their head shaman went mad, murdered many of them and locked himself in the Temple in the valley, that they have shunned ever since, and of course how to enter the damn place (sheer 300′ walls make for uneasy climbing). Fantastic note btw, the map states at what distance the Mountain is visible.



Elphant graveyard proper is good, it is missing some banger boxed text, one or two sentences of awesome description, but there is enough to convey the look and feel of the place. Literally more ivory then you can carry. There’s a giant mantrap, a colony of 60 giant vultures and an honest to god Dinosaur to contest with, and by this time I can only nod and smile, contentedly, finally, something that is not a railroad that is 8 encounters or an earthen dugout filled with orcs.



Temple proper just gets better. I don’t care if its mostly undead, IT FEELS, it conveys, the sense of this ancient ruin, with obelisks, hewn from marble, of this pseudo-egyptian people with their kopeshes and their nature spirit worship, now fallen to evil. Giant animal combats. Hordes of skeletons that must be completely destroy or they re-animate. Silver plated tusks studded with jewels. Golden Elephant idols. Deadly traps. Yellow musk creepers. This is the stuff. This is what I came here for.



Set piece combat at the end with the possessed shaman, kept alive by evil nature, with a giant elephant head and a bunch of preparation that might be BULLSHIT if at this point you are not violently climaxing at this orgy of S&S, this glorious and tiny oasis of pulp fantasy in a desert of banal rules and McFantasy. Yes there are treasures hidden amid the mundane, yes the temple is basically just a straight corridor with branching rooms, but IT’S ALL HERE DUDE. The real deal. Treasure is THICC. Spellbooks and enchanted Kopesh swords, an amulet of the cheetah and yes a greater basilisk that is invisible and in temporal stasis and awakens if you touch it. And I don’t care. I don’t even care you used a book-term to describe that effect.



The volcano (foreshadowed tastefully) erupts 8 hours after you have vanquished the evil Honapo and driven off the nature spirit that possessed him, driving both mad, burying the entire valley under thousands of tonnes of magma, thereby eliminating the problem of having a valley filled with infinite money.



If the jungle session would be beefed up with more encounters and the Temple map was stronger, I’d say full on ****, now a very high ***, probably still a good time, even if you might have to use Wilderness Survival Guide (did anyone do that back in the day?).



[1] Yet another example of stunningly innovative, madly inventive OSR design

[2] Or is that Xvarts?

