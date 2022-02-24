[Review] The Roots of Bitterness (NGR/OSR); You Can’t Have Any! Nyah!

[Adventure]

The Roots of Bitterness (2017)

Zzarchov Kowolski

Lvl 1 – 2





Slowly working through the backlog of donations at an accelerated pace. By this time I’ll be scott free in mere months! Another good one, par for Kowolksi, a short dungeon with a shell of procedurally generated encounters surrounding it which can be cracked by intelligent problem solving. At 20 pages, wide margins and giant font, but the assets are used so well it has the fighting strength of five 0th level fighters. Once again unconventional environs are combined with something that has the feel of an S&S story.



Backstory is minimal but evocative. It is the steppe, somewhere in fantasy eastern europe. The steppes, once a great forest before it became the battleground between two wizards. A single tree elemental remains, a malignant spirit inhabiting the steppe and kills most intruders, herds of elk and gather worshippers so the trees may slowly return. The local boyar has been settling the place with excess peasants and the kossacks at the site are paying you to figure out who the fuck have been causing the dissapearance of the Kossacks (500 sp). If its only the peasants they pay a mere 50 sp as ‘a kossack is worth 10 peasants.’



The writing is the quintessential Zzarchov style; Informal and punchy, with a minimum of fuss. GM knowledge is assumed, as is access to stats for Karibou, Wolves, Bears and the like. You are also assumed not to need TOO much handholding so you will have a little lair of Wild Men and it is stated they all attacked but nothing further is said, and it is questionable whether or not additional organization is really needed.



‘The Wild Men are the husks of hunters, hermits, merchants, and bandits who became lost in the lonely steppe and (through the machinations of the Tree Elemental) were driven mad as were unable to escape.

Isolation, exposure, desperation, and sickness were tools used to remove all traces of civilization from their mind. Then they were brought to the Tree Elemental and either accepted into the fold or destroyed. They hunt elk, they patrol, they plant seeds, they howl guttural worship to the tree but almost never use proper language.‘



And so on.



The first step of the adventure is finding the lair of the Tree Spirit. The trackless steppe can be approached by following recent patrols, which provokes a random encounter, and will provoke a second one to get back. Circumnavigating or fleeing any single random encounter means you get lost and you must now make two consecutive random encounters. For level 1-2 characters, it is quite possible to run into an uncomfortable number of wolves, or d8+d4 Wildmen (men who have gone mad and disdain all iron, worship the spirit as a god, and fight with sharpened antlers and wear Elk hides) or get trampled by a herd of fucking Elk and get yourself into increasingly uncomfortable situations.



There’s three dice which generate the entire encounter via a clever form of compression that we have seen before in Under the Waterless Sea (you roll a d4, d6 and a d8, and if the d6 result would indicate, say, wildmen, the d4+d8 result determines the amount in addition to any other results). Double and triple results or straits are used to generate more unusual effects (tigers, karibou stampedes, dying Rider etc. etc.). I appreciate the ingenuinty; I am a bit more skeptical of the implication; the d8 dice amounts to little more then a paragraph describing various forms of terrain, with only the inclusion of a tree of much importance (at night, the Tree spirit will possess trees on the Steppe and possibly murder you with them). Similarly, the d4 by itself does little but generate terrain ‘weirdness’ which would generate quite a bit of abandoned cabins or wagons where the encounters are to take place. This is, however, a basic bitch nitpick level criticism. Slightly more severe criticism would be to point out there is no way of tracking time, but the animated trees only come at night



The meat and bones, the reason for this shell of random encounters, is to support a niggling problem. Where are the guys doing the killing? This problem CAN be solved via random chance (with a 1 in 216 chance!) but is more likely solved through ingenuity. Common sense solutions like tracking the baddies to their lair will work, as will casting a detect magic on any Animated Bushes, revealing a silvery cord trailing back to the den of evil or triangulating the position of the lair from the location of the possessed tree attacks. This is fine.



The dungeon proper is modern OSR, a.k.a. short, but the quality is pre-modern a.k.a good and punchy. The conceit is that it is located under the stump of a burnt tree, and there are two constraints that set it apart from your garden variety adventure; 1) it takes place in narrow confines so only Halflings or Gnomes will be able to fight unhindered in the tunnels, the rest is restricted to daggers and clubs and 2) the actual opponent is not the Wild Men but the Heart of the Tree, the monstrous elemental spirit that lies within. The players MIGHT have figured out that it only attacks at night as actually trying to get past the hideous wooden face into the thorn/root covered inner sanctum where its ligaenous heart is located is extremely dangerous if it is awake (by day). In fact as written, if the players try to confront it directly, fatalities are extremely likely and a TPK can easily ensue. I would have liked some coverage of possible PC paths like blocking off the entrance, or pouring oil into the tunnels and setting it alight. It is interesting that in order to get past the Tree Elemental, players will have to rely more on wit then on brawn. The level range is low, the expertise that is demanded of the players is anything but.



There are the usual considerations for this sort of adventure. NGR or whatever OSR system Kowolski uses (presumably Lotfp as it uses the silver standard) is certainly low on magic items. The amount of treasure seems on the light side for an adventure of this length, and especially of this difficulty. Elk teeth ivory, a single wand, pearls in a dangerous, soporific golden sap that covers the final chamber of the heart, it’s cute stuff but 1000 sp between how many players? It might be easier to rob the Cossacks, which are given full treasure for just the occasion, and it is certainly more lucrative. Perhaps part of an Lotfp-inspired trend of treasure light, low progression, low fantasy gaming? The wand is good as a 1/year nuke to turn people into a fucking tree.



It’s decent work, warts and all. There’s something about this stuff that’s non-performative, it reads like something someone just did, hoping you would get some use out of it. No funky powers, stunt-writing, attempts to impress. The stats are rudimentary but functional for both systems. Yet it all works. Single/dual-session I think, unless your players are unlucky or particularly dimwitted, in which case you can expect them to die to the Tree Elemental in droves. This is on the low end of the Kowolski scale, but still interesting, real salt-of-the-earth moddle-cobbling type of work. I am a bit curious if Zzarchov ever stopped slumming and wrote something for levels 7-9 and up.



***



An incredible cocktease, but you can’t actually get this anywhere electronically if it wasn’t part of a special bundle and the printed collection is out of print so I would recommend stalking Jutin Trudeau to hand over Zzarchov’s personal contact information and then calling him (13:00 CET seems a reasonable hour) repeatedly until he renders it available to you.



























