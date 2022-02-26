[Review] F’Chelrak’s Tomb (OD&D); Back to the Source!

[Adventure]

F’Chelrak’s Tomb (1976)

Paul Jaquays (Judges Guild)

We’ve gone through most of Gygax [1], so now it’s time to take a look at another legend of the Dawn Age. Paul, now Jenelle, Jaquays was a prominent writer for Judges Guild, one of the first third party companies with a legendary status among gamers, responsible for such publications as The Wilderlands of High Fantasy, Caverns of Thracia and Dark Tower, most of these by either Bob Bledsaw or Paul Jaquays. Today we take a look at an early publication in the Adventuresome Compendium, a zine with some terrific content. Though there are some aged sections on elaborate fatigue point systems, extra classes for ladies, a room that is basically a modern kitchen with animated household appliances or revisions of the difference between ability scores for men and women, much is still material that would be considered good today; The monsters! Mirror men, slime zombies, flaming gremlins, vorpal bunnies and gigantic flying strands of DNA, the menagerie is an odd mixture of colorful appearances and interesting abilities. You will find therein not a hint of ecology or versimilitude, merely fancy that fires the imagination. The Jim Ward & Paul Jaquays entries stand out.



F’Chelrak’s Tomb is one of the earliest adventures to have come out and really should be required reading for anyone attempting to dabble in ultra-light or one-page dungeon territory and somehow squeezes in a lot of creativity and wonder from the minimally keyed format. The layout proper is an opponent almost as formidable as anything within the tomb’s environs and the map switches gleefully from the vertical to the horizontal. Given its small size, you will survive, even if the players might not.





Pictured: Horizontal to Vertical to Horizontal to Vertical

There is no elaborate backstory or pretense. Both sides are assumed to know what is up. A great black iron door confronts the players, dotted with Lawful script. “Know ye that this is the Tomb of F’Chelrak. Enter with fear and trembling…But ware ye, as F’Chelrak would leave again.” Magic Mouths urge would be adventurers to turn back. I mentioned the importance of setting the tone with your first encounter. This is the good stuff, and you know it when you read it.



Delicious minimal keying, low on fat, great nutritional value



The adventure proper is a prototypical tomb adventure with prototypical tomb encounters. Urns filled with poisonous serpents, cryptic clues that must be puzzled out if the secret door is to open and passage continue, near bottomless shafts that must be climbed down, pits filled with vipers. This flavorful decor is combined with formidable challenges. Fake doorways, fake treasure, tombs that are underwater. Mantichores. Gremlins that can wreathe themselves in flame. Skeletons bursting from alcoves. Cryptic clues hidden throughout the dungeon are required if the true resting place of the Wizard F’Chelrak is to be found.



This combination of exploration and puzzle solving and deadly combat is finished by a delicious icing on the cake. The weird! Inexplicable curtains covering idols that bring either Weal or Woe. Do you push your luck? The Compendium notes that the Deck of Many Things exerts an inexorable fascination on the player and provides many variants of Deck of Many Things so you can have them occur more often without thrashing the campaign. There is an area in the tomb that is like it, idols covered with cloth, revealing them might mean treasure, or it might mean death. One of the most interesting effects splits the player into two clones, with different properties! And then somehow, Jaquays manages to fit an artifact shield in there that is also a mirror of life-trapping whose prisoners are only released if the original owner (stats provided!) is trapped within, setting up the seed for yet another encounter.



If the PCs somehow manage to survive this gauntlet of traps, tricks and monsters, a formidable hoard, together with an awful guardian and many traps, awaits them at the end. An urn of solid platinum, serving as the Magic Jar for the spirit of F’Chelrak, and many other magic items, beneficial and cursed, await those who can discover the wizard’s true resting place, which is by no means a done deal.



There is a playful fluidity to the treasure that belies the later, more conservative style of Dungeon Magazine. Common items, Rings+1 or +2 magic swords are interspersed with more weird fare; torches with strange blue light that will freeze any opponent they strike in water, spells carved on the backs of tiles, semi-cursed necklaces that allow you to take Ooze shape with its last use being permanent. The mirror of life-trapping artifact shield is perfect, but consider also the effects of unveiling the various weird statues: A stone face that makes you permanently invisible or gives you +1 Con. Concealed under straw, or hidden in dead end corridors.



F’Chelrak’s Tomb is great material and holds up well even today. 20ish encounters (including traps) spread out over 3 levels, it never overstays its welcome and Jaquays nails most of them. It’s quite tough, capricious, low on versimilitude (what do the Mantichores eat etc.) but high on wonder and archtypical imagery, and skill and caution are required to complete it. The use of shafts and verticality helps give more weight to what might otherwise be fairly cramped. While it is certainly eclipsed by more sophisticated tombs later in D&D’s lifespan, and the encounters are by their nature barebones, there is an essential quality, an elegant simplicity to it combined with some creative set pieces that should prove inspiring, if only as an example of what can be done in such a light format. The good stuff, as the kids say. Sadly the Adventuresome Compendium has not been reprinted nor is it readily available in electronic format, with 2nd hand copies going for anything from 14 to 40 dollars. Extra super special recommendation if you are one of those itch.io future electronic landfill content providers trying to up your 3-page dungeon game. It CAN be done well, it is just hard.



More maps in the reviews I think, it is important.



****



[1] With one very large exception still underway!



