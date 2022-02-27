[Review] Keep on the Borderlands Pt. IV (LL); Massacre in the Wilderlands

And so it was the Champions of the Keep stood before the bandits of the Perilous Borderlands. 10 evil men, deserters and thieves in boiled leather, led by a legionaire in chain, shaven, with the eight pointed star scratched upon his face. The Dark Brotherhood of the forest demanded they hand over their gold and food unto them.



‘Die chaos scum!,’ yelled Hardy the dwarf, and charged the ragged line. Arrows and spears fell across the line, and spears and swords met axes and picks. A hard faced man of the Brotherhood ran at Derek, and took a spear and a blade in the gut for his troubles. A donkey was feathered with arrows, and Ludwig took cover behind the corpse, and cast stones at one of the archers. Quinton, injured, fled into the fields behind the road, and looked frantically for stones which he could sling. Colemeier crossed axe with 3 of the bandits, and daggers and spears bounced off impenetrable mail. Brother Buddy ran forward and supported Hardy in the attack, swinging his mighty mace.



The reaper demanded his toll. Brother Buddy, that lumbering giant, fell with a spear in his arm-pit. An arrow took Quinton in the throat, and he expired on the field, prostrate. Colemeier struck down one of three men, and Hardy struck down a second and the bandit leader was injured brutally by a spear to the calf. Bereft of Slingstones, Ludwig charged one of the bandits with a crowbar, and dealt him a teeth-splitting blow. The battlefield was poised on a razor’s edge.



Then came Derek, injured but doughty, and struck down yet another bandit on the western flank. Man-reaping hardy hewed down the next, and thus the east was saved. On the west, Vitus and Colemeier drove back the brotherhood, Vitus taking a dagger in the stomach for his troubles and soon their nerve abandoned them, and they fled screaming into the woods, leaving only the dead. Upon examination, Vitus was wounded severely but could be bound, and would survive if he could be brought into the Keep.



Weary, the Champions gathered their dead and their belongings, and took what little corpses they could off of the fallen foe, and left them for the vultures. By evening they marched through the gates of the Keep, and solemn and grim they recounted their triumphs and losses to their companions.



Once again Fox the Elf emerged from his meditations, and resolved to travel out with the Champions once more. Dubbing our band the Nightmasters, by some subtle elven craft he convinced the party to spend much of their riches on the commisioning of a suit of plate armor for himself, that would take weeks to finish. In the keep he had made new friends. The northener Markus Wolfswift, fair of body, but simple in mind, who claimed to hunt shape-changers, and would boast often of having slain them. With them the Witch Hunter Kain, and a Nephew of Brother buddy, by name of Brother Buddy junior, both devout men of the Lords of Law, ready to spill blood in their name, theirs or that of their foes.



Once within the Keep they rested there for a full week, and sold off the Chieftain’s great chain of gold, and bolt of Silk, and bound their wounds and rested their weary limbs, and held a great feast and buried their dead. For a hundred gold pieces, they purchased the house of the fallen priest, though it was dishevelled, and used it for a sleeping place. They commisioned mercenaries from the tavern, and with them a rugged halfling by the name of Thomas Pittling, who boasted of fighting Legionaries during the Shire Rebellion, and joined them, after he held his own against Markus Wolfswift in a bare-knuckle fight. Wolfswift bent from the punches to his kidneys, Thomas Pittling’s face swollen and bruised from the many punches, they saluted eachother’s courage.



Vitus elected to remain behind for their next sojourn, for he was wearier then he had thought, and his injuries still plagued him. The rest resolved to go and find the lair of the bandits that were ambushing them. On the site of the battle they looked for tracks, but nature had long since erased them. Northward, in the direction of the fleeing bandits they turned, into the dense and impenetrable forest of ancient trees that have never felt a man’s axe.



They ventured north, seeing no trail, until they climbed a tree by evening, and looked there for a plume of smoke. To the west they spotted the cooking fires of the keep, and to the north west, a dim plume of smoke of some other fire. They ventured forward, deep into the night, until their mercenary companions were weary with the long march. ‘This is the adventuring life,’ snarled Colemeier the dwarf, ‘you shall do as you are commanded.’



Night had already fallen, and lit by a single torch, they crept on, in the direction of the plume of smoke, Sanzar the thief climbing the trees and gathering their position. When they deemed that they were close, for the sun had sunk below the horizon, and no fire could be seen, Sanzar and Fox crept forward under cover of night, hoping to stumble upon the bandit camp. Instead they were suprised by a curious voice.



‘Welcome,’ spoke the dishevelled and wild looking hermit, who went by father Ragnar and bade them follow him for food and shelter. They replied that all would come, and the hermit assented, speaking of the forest and its bounties, and the punishments that would fall upon those who angered it. Deeming him a harmless lunatic, they resolved to follow him, and watched with unease his ramblings about the forest he served and worshipped, and the many bounties that came to those who left behind the corrupt ways of civilization, and instead lived here. And Fox the elf urged Ludwig to ensorcell the hermit, but Ludwig assented not, stating that he, as a Wizard of Law, would use his magicks only on evil men. And Markus presented the hermit with Garlic, which harmed him naught, putting his barbarian superstitions to rest. They dined on stew of rabbit and roots, and the Hermit informed them he knew well the layer of the bandits, and would guide them to it in the morning, and they slept with wary eyes, leaving two guards at all times. In the night, they could feel prying eyes from the forest edge.



When it came time to depart, the Hermit asked whether they could not spare a fighting man or two, to watch his hut while he was away. The champions debated it for a while, and Sazar the Thief, struck by some queer and chaotic impulse, stayed behind, with a sly grin on his mad face.



Our heroes set out, and Sazar Thistleborne remained behind with his horse. He ransacked the great hollow oak that the hermit had for a house, and found, under the dirt, a casket containing gold, silver, a strange potion and an ensorcelled dagger. As he resolved to leave and follow his companions six hours ahead, a mountain lion leapt from the tree, and mauled his horse but did not kill it. Panicked, he leapt onto the horse, and got halfway into the saddle as it burst for the trees, but fell off onto the clearing. Facing the mountain lion, he drew his dagger, charged the beast, and was rent asunder by the beast’s mighty fangs.



For a whole day our heroes travelled through the wild, circling around to avoid a patch of forest where the Hermit said dwelled a tribe of terrible goblins, rich with spoils from the Old Wars, for this great forest and the land beyond it had once been the site of great empires of nonmen, elves, dwarves and goblins, who had fought terribly over 3 shimmering stones of unknown power, and were all cast in ruin thereby. By evening they clear the forest’s edge and the hermit pointed to a great hill, 5 miles distant, upon which rested a strange, pentagonal temple of greenish-grey stone.



The hermit protested that he would remain behind, as he was not a man of violence, and they allowed him to do so, leaving their donkey, and one man at arms to watch him. By eveningfall they marched across the field, down the hill, making no light so the bandits would not see them, going by the darkvision of the dwarves and the elf only. They came upon the hill, and there was no trace of fire, nor trace of boot or human foot upon that strange stairway, crafted by no hand either man nor dwarf could recognize.



The temple was a single room, 80 ft. wide, with walls dotted with stone faces of inhuman beauty, cruel, imperious, with water dripping from their mouths. Inside the eye sockets of that strange face twinkled stones of malachite. From that mouth dripped only a green fluid. There was no sign of the bandits. Our heroes, still having made no light, stood inside the great temple, tested the fluid with a spear and worked out the gems from their sockets. From the mouths of the other statues came 22 stirges.



In darkness the Stirges came upon our heroes, taking one of the mercenaries and brother Buddy. They fell screaming under a blood-sucking horde. Fox could get off a spell and 5 of the Stirges fell to sleep. The rest swarmed upon our heroes. How they managed to extricate themselves from that accursed place is a feat worthy of legend. One more of the mercenaries was drained of life, with only two garbed in chain left alive. The stones were theirs, at a terrible price, for 3 more men were left behind.

The Tally

10 of the Dark Brotherhood (5 slain, incl. lieutenant)

15 of the Stirges

The Price

[A] Otso (MU 1, 3 hp) – Slain by Treachery

[B] Hardroc Sansaxe (Dwr 1, 4 hp) – Died on his feet against the Goblin Foe

[C] Buddy (Fm 1, 6 hp) – Died in the rearguard against Kobold treachery

[D] Valen (Thf 1, 2 hp) – Felled by Kobold arrow in the Battle of the Warrens

[C] Brother Buddy (Clr 1, 3 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s spearthrust

[E] Quinton RumbleBreeches (Hal 1, 6 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s arrow

[B] Sazar Thistleborne (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Ripped apart by a Mountain Lion in the Perilous forest

[C] Brother Buddy Jr. (Clr 1, 4 hp) – Drained of life by monstrous Stirges