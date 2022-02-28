House rules for LL B2 game.

I figured I might as well record them.



Character creation:

Roll 3d6 and assign as you go. You may reroll if the total of all your modifiers is -1 or less

If the character stars with below average hit points he may reroll once and take the second result.

Otherwise as normal



Dwarves can wield two-handed axes despite rumors to the contrary

Magic users may use a quarter staff



Magic use:

New Arcane spells may be written into the spellbook from scrolls at the cost of 100 gp/level of the spell in rare inks and precious vellum. This process takes up 1 day for each level of the spell.



Equipment:

Leather armor weighs 10 lb and padded armor weighs 15 lb, otherwise as normal

Donkeys have half the carrying capacity of horses and mules (100 – 200 pounds)



Combat:

– Group initiative

– Declare actions then roll (obviously)

– Firing into melee means a % chance to hit either target

– When fighting in ordered ranks, the 2nd rank counts as having partial cover (+2 AC) when receiving attacks from the enemy. This is increased to +4 for the third rank. It is possible to use spears or other reach weapons from the 2nd rank, and missile weapons may be fired from the 2nd and the 3rd rank. Because of their small stature, Halflings cannot fire missile weapons from the 3rd rank unless they are using some form of elevation. This applies both ways, so the PCs will generally not be able to hit the 3rd rank of enemies either. Generally, 2 people can fight side by side in a 10 ft. corridor. Small combatants like Kobolds can fit as much as three. Small quadrupeds (giant rats) can fit as much as 4.

– Switching weapons can be done on one’s turn if it is restricted to once/round and the original weapon is dropped

– While fighting in rank, two persons may exchange places and still perform their actions provided they are within 5 foot of eachother. They may do so once. Anything more consumes the entire round, with the maximum distance thus travelled being equal to half of one’s combat speed (20/15/10/5).



XP:

XP for monsters and treasure is usually given at the end of the session, provided the characters have arrived in a place of relative safety (anything reasonably non-hostile with a market). XP is given for a treasure’s full gp value regardless of haggling, unless some special condition is met that would drastically increase the item’s value (i.e. if an item is worth 10 or 100 to a collector, the characters would only get the xp at the end of the sesion when they sold it).



Night-Fighting:

Sucks. If you are attacked in total darkness anyone so hindered has double chances of being suprised. Movement can proceed at 1/3 only unless someone with dark-vision can guide the character. Fighting while blind means a -4 to all attacks, and the negation of all dex and shield modifiers to AC the character might enjoy. Conversely, attacks performed by the enemy on such creatures enjoy a +2 bonus to hit.



Quickly lighting a torch: There might come a situation when the party has completely omitted to prepare or employ any sort of light sources despite the GM’s warnings, or a torch or lantern is dropped and broken. In this case someone might want to light another torch. Assuming such items are near to hand, anyone with flint and steel and a ready torch can attempt to light it at leisure, or, more likely, frantically under the pressures of direct attack. A person wanting to do so must roll under his or her DEX to light the Torch. On a failure the torch is not lit. This consumes the character’s action for the round.



Throwing or dropping a torch/lantern: Sometimes torches are thrown, or people bearing torches are stabbed. Dropping a torch means a 2 in 6 chance of it going out. Throwing a torch increases this chance to 3 in 6. Lanterns have the same chance of shattering if dropped, and will automatically go out/shatter if thrown.



Dying:

Often. Leftover equipment may be looted but under no circumstance will give xp.







