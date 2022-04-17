[Review] The Dungeoneer 7 & 8 (OD&D 3PP); Tech level 0

Dat Cover though



In for a penny in for a pound, as they say. After the stellar Adventuresome compendium which takes THE BEST content from issues 1-6 going back to the regular has the feeling of a slog. Much of the material is of historical significance only. Take for example, the 8 page long semi-autistic reworking of the Magic system that gets bogged down in peripherals. Today this would have been a blog post, a terrible blog post, but at least there would be stolen pictures we could watch! Articles proposing formats for tournament D&D that essentially try to eliminate random chance, a vital component of proper D&D. The odd throwaway barbarian or specialist sub-class. Your standard Zine fodder [1]. Spellfondler classes and ‘In depth encumbrance subsystem!!!’ I think I’m going to be sick.



In contrast, the Jaquays Monster Section is always solid and might result in the monsters being actually used. The spectres of some long-extinct race. A crawling race of religious zealots. Hyper-intelligent bat people with stone age tech that might soon gain mastery of deadlier arts. Good stuff.



Unfortunately, Jaquays hasn’t written any of the adventures in Issue 7 & 8.



Notes on Metamorphosis Alpha by Jim Ward is the first entry that comes close to an adventure and is an attempt by Ward to illustrate how he goes about creating a level for the starship Warden for his game Metamorphosis Alpha. My earlier observation r.e. ‘loud idiot dnd’ was probably on point. Jim Ward spends one of the two paragraphs on advice telling you to fuck off with any sort of proportion.

You get a wilderness map with about 20 encounters. You get about a paragraph of description for each. Most involve some sort of humanoid village, with perhaps a tech device or two, a disposition towards androids (y/n) and the occasional complication. Some remnant warden technology. An anti-gravity device guarded by reflective bubbles. Avian humanoids living in a giant golden tree. Its superficially creative.





“One of the questions I am constantly asked at conventions and the like is how I make

up my levels. Players seem to have trouble filling up an area that is miles long and

miles wide. The first thing that l think is important is: don’t worry about proportion

when it comes to making up your ship. I use hex paper for the wilderness levels and

each hex is one mile long. I use ten squares to the inch graph paper for my corridors

and technical levels and each square is 100 yards long. I have seventeen levels and

I couldn’t care less what the odd proportions do to the outer shape of the ship.” -Jim Ward, giving advice



What is missing here entirely is any sort of higher organization, or sense that these different inhabitants interact with eachother in some sort of way, or that there is an order, or objective to the level. You would assume such an overland deck would have a heavily guarded treasure trove, natives with relationships to other native, perhaps a wandering predator that all tribes fear, a place of barter (there is a tribe of wolfoids that trades with the rest so well done I guess), maybe one or two tribes that are locked in a blood feud, secret information that would help the party immensely but would require gaining the trust of one of the natives, etc. etc. etc. Pharaoh’s Tomb was by no means spectacular but at least it took place in a limited format, and there was the occasional interaction between different components. This needs much much refinement before it could be considered good. What grade do you give to a Dungeon someone scrabbled on a paper napkin on his lunchbreak?



Hotel Kaliphornia

David Marbry (1978)

Dungeoneer #7 (Judges Guild)

Lvl ??? (Fuck you too I guess)



I’m stumped what the fuck I am supposed to do with this. The laboratory of the necromancer Liatris/a magic hotel? Maybe a good premise for a good Troika adventure (something that does not exist). Instead a joke adventure.





Fun (?) indeed!





No wandering monsters, not even really encounters. You find useless magic items like a sword that curses continually, +1 against rats. Dorothy’s shoes, that a man could use if he acts suitably effeminate. At some point you go from the laboratory into the Hotel Kaliphornia, where a Silver Dragon enters…and that’s it. There’s treasure at the end, including a super-powerful magic sword and with the exception of a pit concealed by illusion, there is no combat and no danger.





Yes that is indeed a pool of dung in the upper right



Someone’s thirteen year old kid maybe wrote this in?



*



A somewhat unusual Quest

Bill Seligman (1978)

Dungeoneer #8 (Judges Guild)

Lvl 4



A more promising entry, if still quite some steps away from par. A predecessor of Expedition to the Barrier Peaks. For reasons that are not really elucidated, the PCs are teleported into an alien spaceship and must retrieve a mysterious device while surviving the ship’s dangerous inhabitants. There is one obstacle; The device is very heavy and requires both an anti-gravity and inertia-nullification device to move it to the teleporter.



You can see a few promising steps towards the formula that would eventually culminate into Expedition to the Barrier Peaks, but these are first steps, and the road is long and steep. The conceit is that the entire vessel has different gravities and the PCs can align themselves by touching the wall or the ceiling. The explanation of the entire mechanism, as well as the effects of different gravities on the PCs takes up almost two pages and comes up in the game exactly once. I am reminded of Red & Pleasant Land. In RaPL there was a bit about the Quiet Side of the mirror, where everything was duplicated and a whole host of conditions were in effect. This mechanism was then used once in the entire 200 page book and never considered ever again. Why go to the trouble of coming up with a gimmick if you never use it?



The promising steps are mostly encounter derived. Aliens from various science-fiction novels are introduced as foils for the PCs. There is indeed one instance when a monstrous tentacular horror can be evaded by setting the local gravity differently and merely walking past it, out of reach of its tentacles. There are medusans, or hyper-powered strange creatures that can be communicated with if a universal translator is found. There’s super-technology, power armor or a strange beam gun, to find. You can use the egg-shells of a bird-woman as +1 shields, and the fangs of the Death Demons as +1 arrows. There are the Dopplewolves of Drusinda, or a gaseous creature that emits crystalline anti-bodies. The dragon-headed Hiroshi is mass-less because of an anti-grav unit embedded in its skull. Not everything is hostile. There is even some Gamma World bullshit where you have to figure out what the meaning of the numbered Access Badges is, and having the correct access badges is required to pass through a forcefield, obtain the device, evade some of the encounters in the area etc. etc.





Promising, if smudgy map





The idea is that this deck is essentially a museum/zoo? It is described as being moderated by weird red globes that occasionally let people in and out of their cells, but the references are scattershot and confusing. Getting and moving the device is essentially a key hunt, but at least one that requires a modicum of problem solving (also, the adventure, to its credit, considers what happens if you don’t quite have all the different items).



Treasure is very low for a 4th level adventuring party. A ruby hemisphere that requires ingenuity to remove without breaking is all well and good, as is some magic treasure, but I am just saying some of that ole ‘space jewelry worth 1000 * 1d6 gp’ would have been welcome.



The roadmap from this to S3 is organization. In S3 there is a system that you must figure out before it kills you. A way for the dungeon to respond to intrusion beyond the individual encounters. A somewhat unusual Quest is a set of occasionally fun encounters, hampered by baroque rules and presentation. I feel there is something to this, but it would need multiple sessions of refinement to bring it out. Statting up the bizarre orb shaped guardians of the level would have been a good start.



Too much caveats and dents and scratches on the hood to recommend. Polished up it would be acceptable. What the fuck is up with tech bases and Ufos that are not S3 always falling short? **



[1] By 1970s standards. Contemporary Zine standards are even lower and less useful, although their production value seems to have increased.

