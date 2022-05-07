[Review] Holy Mountain Shaker (OSE); While the Iron is Hot

[Adventure]
Holy Mountain Shaker (2021)
Luka Rejec (Necrotic Gnome Press)
Lvl 5 – 6
Following the recommendation of a loyal reader by the name of Shuffling Wombat, I did indeed purchase one of Mr. Rejecs modules and see if/how his stance on gaming impacts his actual writing. In many ways it does; Holy Mountain Shaker is not something that one runs out of the box without careful study and likely excision of the more cumbersome elements (although you might be a brave man and go for it as is). At the same time, its flaws pertain more to organization and implementation then being necessarily incomplete.
The premise is laudably ambitious, perhaps a bit too much for characters of levels 5-6, and covers a descent into the ancient Holy Mountain, following ominous earthquakes, through the ruins of ancient civilizations, in search of the cause. There is a plethora of science-fantastical elements, the undead remnants of piscine civilizations, magical animals, a ticking clock, decaying civilizations, and a giant god fish that lurks in the heart of the mountain and comes across as someone trying to fit three alternate universe versions of Deep Carbon Observatory into a single 56 page point-crawl.
The town is mostly abstracted with 3 factions holding a total of 8 rumors and these are actually set up in an interesting way, where they are all red herrings but they will spur initial investigation, then a likely return to the town, followed by dismay as the quakes do not cease. There is a simple but robust timeline of 6 days, with increasing rewards being offered each day, as well as a massive quake rendering one of the entrances unusable. Some intrigue or fleshing out of the towns is an option but given the limited time-span, it is likely the PCs will want to get onto the mountain proper asap.
The adventure is a pointcrawl, effectively a hexcrawl with bounded directions, of sixteen locations total, following three alternate routes, and contains occasional secret passageways to bypass certain areas so as to incentivize exploration. The system for adjudicating it is introduced in 2 pages and I must confess it feels baroque. We introduce a new unit of measurement, the Watch, which is composed of 12 turns, and is used to measure overland progress. Begging my lord’s pardon, but what is wrong with using turns and hours? A random encounter is set to occur every watch, there are procedures for investigating the area (which takes up additional time but reveals additional features). Normally it takes 2 watches to travel through a region, but if the PCs spend 2 watches fully exploring it, it thereafter takes only a single watch to traverse. So far so good. I think it would have been a good idea to cover the interaction of resting with a random encounter but as a system it covers most of the basics.
I’m a bit skeptical of the ability to avoid monster encounters entirely by using spending a watch (with differing associated chances of doing so, although they are always at least 50%), as doing so automatically triggers another encounter. I am reminded of the Wilderness Evasion tables and wonder if these would not have sufficed, with the minor addition: Rushing through an unexplored area is possible but has a large possibility of getting the characters lost, which means more watches, which means more encounters and time pressure etc. etc. Likewise the abstraction takes into account only movement rates of under or above 60, while giving a base rate and adjusting it would have allowed for other factors (what if, say, the PCs are using mounts, or use flight?). The whole works but is a bit clunky.
Random Encounters (challenges) proper cover the entire pointcrawl, with 3 sub-entries for each separate area and mostly consist of static effects that inflict damage or fatigue unless a saving throw is made, with the occasional area specific creature thrown in for good measure. It feels a little…static? There are environment specific hazards like falling pillars or collapsing areas that can be bypassed without hazard if the right equipment (like rope) is utilized but the general areas are straightforward resource depletion. An additional sub-system moderates the collapse of the mountain when the party has successfully aided the Holy Mountain Shaker, the Giant Fish god, and travels into his gullet to free him of his ache, and means that the party suffers increasingly hazardous complications the longer they take to get back to the village, with possible death (and maybe some treasure) as a result.
Encounters proper are colorful. In a module this compressed, the sensible option, reskinning existing monsters, is undertaken with a minimum of fuss, with a few new additions adding spice and variety. Shadows are reimagined as the radioactive ghosts of a ruined metropolis-esque society, there is a Bosh reference from Logan’s Run, there are sacred animals that provoke challenge roles if molested, robot spiders with wood golem stats, fish-wights and my favorite was the 18 foot golem of an Emperor that animates if his crystalline sarcophagus is molested, using simple frost giant stats. The truth is that very often, the wheel need not be re-invented, and the selection is suitably varied. In addition, natural hazards are actually present, something which is often omitted. It feels like an expedition.
Encounter use is novice-level praxis with a Level 1 certification in the Bryce-lynch encounter design course i.e. you will get occasional powerful monsters that should be avoided, monsters that guard treasure and will only attack if molested and there is the odd special encounter to add substance. A strange orb in a ruined city that if destroyed frees the permanently frozen inhabitants back to a shadowy existence. There are a handful of these types, scattered about, but the bulk is fairly straightforward encounters with a single creature type. A stray npc that may be picked up, a golem servant pining for a lost mistress, but not much in the way of faction play or opportunities for infiltration. Complicated orders of battle, different enmities, alerts or something would spice this up.
Treasure is very good. Hidden, occasionally guarded, the amounts are right, and magic items are given the exact correct amount of description, which is 2 sentences. My favorite was a 3 set halfling ring which renders the bearer invisible but causes 1 damage per watch, a second function which causes continual light but also causes damage, and an offsetting which causes no damage but emits a high pitched noise that irritates dogs and other animals.
My main gripe with Holy Mountain Shaker lies not in its content but in the format. I believe this is the OSE standard and I would urge caution. Observe.
The top text is near lifeless. A description would normally create a vivid image that the GM can breathe life into but without the connecting tissue of sentences one must strain to squeeze the imagery from the few nouns and adjectives as water from a stone. There is a power to language that is extinguished here. Everything is compressed so the various wonderful environments come and go without leaving a mark. This is a rare example when MORE text would have worked quite well. A brief description or introduction to each area prepares the mind of the reader, allowing him to interpret the area and invest it with the appropriate gravitas.
The constant abstraction means the relations between objects are never clear and the interactions with each location feel finite and restrained, a far-cry from the open-ended nature of a good game of DnD.
Take this example. Swim the lake 2 turns. You find a boat later, 1 turn, 3 turns to repair it, whatever. You take this action, only then do you find the secret door. Everything feels like it has fixed solutions.
If the lake is given physical dimensions one can account for any number of attributes and permutations but because of the abstraction the way in which locations can be utilized is necessarily curtailed. It comes across as bowdlerized and limited. A 4500 foot shaft, fucking awesome…but then its just the same shit again, take 2 watches, here is some shit to explore bob is your uncle.
Somewhere in N-space is an alternate universe version of Holy Mountain Shaker that is about 78-86 pages long, and has a 1-3 maps and a small encounter key for each of its 15 areas (including the Shaker itself, which could easily have been a dungeon), it is written in a human tongue and is rated a high *** to low ****. The distances are handled like they are in D1, there are simple random encounter tables moderating the whole, and the expanded exploration options are dealt with by simply adding areas of the submaps that may or may not be explored. The effort would be considerable, but perhaps it would be worth it.
This clearly took a lot of effort, has good bits and if you are one of those weirdos who buys modules for inspiration, a chopshop and you can read this newspeak without bleeding from your eyes this might just be up your alley. I am going to very hesitantly flunk this as the cost of experimentation in the pointcrawl format. It is, however, nowhere incomplete or rules light. Was it the editing?
**/*** if you buy it for inspiration
A very thoughtful review, thanks for posting. I plan to actually try and read UVG within the next several months. I’ll keep your observations in mind.
Thanks for the review.
I had a hard time reading Holy Mountain Shaker at my first go, for reasons that you mention as well as some others. One big problem is that there are many things rendered masterfully in picture, and many things one would want to know the look of on the same page, but seldom do they connect. The stern resistance to write a single full sentence makes it very hard to read sequentially. Spatial relations are rather unclear when read in a standard manner.
Then I loosened by mind *wink, wink* and stopped reading it sequentially. Instead I saw structure. This is not a sequentially written artifeact, this is built in layers. Yeah, man, Layers! You gotta squint at that thing! So my recommendation for reading that booklet is: Read the heading and look at the picture, read the highlighted words and first get inspired to ask the questions what YOU would make out of those elements, then wander around to see what is being suggested and BAM, what Luka writes CONNECTS to the questions. Only then could I actually realize what is going on, how stuff interacts.
Treat it as the notes you manually wrote down to your own adventure, you prepared six months ago. Start reading in the back and middle, hop around. Non linear layered digestion. Powerful imagery and archaic vibes will result. For which you get actually quite o lot of pre-defined interaction from which you can then improvise.
Also, the watch rules are cumbersome and annoying when first read, but then, you take out a D12 to check at which turn stuff happens, if something happens!! Get it, a D12, because a ‘watch’ is 12 turns, and that divides babylonically nicely by 2,3,4,6! See it?? Awesome. If I would hexagonize this module, I would indeed go for 1h and use a d6. But the two-hour ‘watch’ is put to good use by the D12, the cubed pentagon. My real gripe is, that he should have called it a double-hour, twin-hour, twour, spelunkers hour, mountain hour, something that immediately explains itself but keeps the playful artificiality of the new unit. Cause a ‘watch’is already another unit of time, dammit!
The interaction between the challenges table and regional encounters took me quite a while to wrap my head around, but now it is obvious. Using standard verbiage could have helped immensely. ‘Encounter table’ or even “run-ins” are better.
As for the content I think due to it’s point crawl nature and mythical vibes it should be suited very well for children and lends itself to non-violent solutions nearly all the way through. True singel room exploration material, sadly, the point-crawl takes out the strategic-level exploration.
The whole affair is not scene-based, but scenery-based, intermingled with the archaically mythical with non-trivial links to the modern like the city-dragon that Treeshaker(sic!) in the Son of the White Mare vanquises. What did not click for me are the stylistic breaks, when the mythical is replaced by Tin-Tin cleanliness and boredom, p- 21, wtf?. Also, the hyper-compressed nugget-format often uses words I honestly had to look up, making the flights of fancy cumbersome at a moment were they should be inspiring.
Never, though, does the authors creativity or vision come off as trying to be smart or obtuse or grand standing. I sensed an authentic voice that pressed non-linear (pan-semiotic) 3d thoughts into a constrained format. I think it is telling that not in UVG nor here do we get an actual dungeon. I know DMs like that and I have run my fair share of sessions like that and know how the notes look. Very similar.
And I guess this is what the author recently was getting annoyed over. If you prepare an adventure for yourselves like that, it will never run twice the same, and it really does not matter too much how the spatial arrangement is. The poetically mythical is allowed to remain in the corner of your eye. This can be either frustrating or liberating, depending on circumstance. In the whole I am very thankful for this module.
That all said, if I used it in a proper campaign, I would create dungeon levels form several of the sceneries, and make a 3D representation hexagonizing (or maybe a stacked dodecahedron structure would be fitting best! Man, this might be way to solve 3D arrangements right there! Stacked d12s!) the mountain and so on.
Can also be run as-is at a convention. **** from me, with a -* applied for artwork and text not interacting as I hoped, which puzzles me as artist and author are one and the same, for a very stable 3-stars. Well worth its money and easily adaptable into any campaign.
Got It. I must to be a new speak hermeneuta in order to run the thing.
I can’t tell how much of Settembrini’s comment is taking the piss and how much is sincere, but either way this product sounds totally unappealing to me. It seems very artificial and constrained and abstract and I’ll never understand why writing in sentences is now considered to be a bad thing. I never stand why Bryce doesn’t like to read because in order to maintain his pace he had to be able to finish everything in a single sitting of presumably no more than an hour or so, but I don’t understand why so many other folks have willingly followed him over the cliff. In my day we always read a module 3 or 4 times before running it and took notes and marked it up and internalized as much of it as possible, and doing so made the play experience better, because the DM knew and had thought about the material. The idea that that time investment isn’t worthwhile and that something with enough depth and detail to require it is bad, seems utterly backwards and reductive to me.
I was 100% sincere.
The name… I keep seeing a mountain shaped salt shaker in my mind.
Otherwise, l agree with your lordship, m’lord!
UVG + Cha’alt?
