[Actual Play] Keep on the Borderlands VIII (LL); Loose ends

Taking Gorthak’s bloody head, our heroes moved northward and scoured the caverns for the Chieftain’s valuables. They first came upon a great storeroom, filled to the brim with crates of dried and salted foodstuffs, and casks and kegs of wine and ale. Gothmog the Bugbear was granted his share in the form of ample catnip, which these northern Bugbears crave, and the strange tray below it, which turned out to be a shield. In the chieftain’s quarters they discovered an open door, hinting that someone or something had escaped. They searched the chieftain’s quarters, and found pieces of silk, and a heavy grey chest loaded with silver, an alabaster statue, and two flasks of a strange elixer, which were later found to contain potions of magical healing.



They went and opened the other slave penn, and from it freed the two men that were kept therein, and gave the rest of the slaves to Gothmog as a present, at which he delighted. They slept in the store-room and dined well, and in the morrow, took what things they could carry, and made their slow way back to the Keep. The enchanted axe, which was of dwarven craftsmanship, and named Helmsplitter in the tongue of that venerable people, remained with Vinnie Jones.



They were received at the Keep to thunderous roaring and hearty cheers, for the two men were comrades of the legionaries of the Keep. Valgard gave a lazy smile as he bid our heroes goodbye, saying that he would be staying at the inn, and that he would entertain offers of future service. Moritori the elf took his share and departed, saying nothing. Johnny longfingers stated that he was in need of a long nap, and set off to find a comfortable bed.



Our heroes were welcomed and feasted at the Inner Keep, where the Castellan delighted in their gift of Gorthak’s head. They drank wine and dined on roasted fowl, rabbit, grapes and mushrooms, and the Castellan pronounced them true friends of the Keep, and granted them passes to the inner keep, and pledged that if they faced off against a foe that was truly dire, he would lend them aid in the form of able fighting men. This they did, and they were given a gift of bunk-beds so they could house themselves properly in their ransacked house. They learned also that he believed there was some agency or evil intelligence directing the foul inhabitants of the Keep, and that he considered it moot that they destroy it as soon as possible.



They met also their comrade Derek de Chitsville, and the dwarf Lannmeier, who had travelled far, seeking news of his brother, and was distrought to learn of his death. Bearing his sibling’s plate, he vowed to travel with the Champions, and put down the evil that had plagued them



On the morrow they set out for the south, and cross the Black River, to make their way for the forested hill where they suspected the bandits were based. As they had crossed, and looked up and down the bulwark, they reconsidered, and instead retreated, to approach the hill from the East, where their approach would be less easily noticeable. By evening they had forded the river twice-over, and moved up the hill in a narrow column, watching for signs of fire.



Up they moved, to find the high ground, almost blind in the dense foliage and the setting sun. At eveningfall they could dimly spot a campfire at the very apex of the Keep. Putting the Lanmeier in front, and dousing what torches they had, they made for the top. It was Lanmeier’s dwarven eyesight that spotted the bandits in hiding, surrounding the campfire, seeking to draw the Champions into an ambush. Taking the wizard Ludwig and maneuvering around them while the main body made as much noise as possible, Ludwig and the dwarf moved to 60 feet, and Ludwig cast his sleep spell. Alerted but blind in the darkness, the bandits could only fire ineffectually if at all, and the sleep spell soon claimed them.



They were bound and hooded, and guarded as our heroes spent the night on the hill. In the morrow Ludwig worked a charm spell on the bandit chief Stavros, threatening him if he did not submit, which worked well. Under the influence of a charm, the chief, with his eight-pointed-star on his forehead, told them where gold could be found, to the nightmarish petrified forest in the deeper south, and told them also how he had been given his mark, by a fellow worshipper of the Chaotic gods, an innkeeper by the name of Sarvak. They resolved to bring the bandits to the keep to be hung by the neck.



Stavros begged his masters not to take him to the keep, for there he would surely face death. They ignored his pleas and bound, blindfolded and gagged him. During the river crossing, he threw himself at Father Bell, who was watching him, and the father stepped aside, pitching him into its black and icy waters. He made no attempt to stay afloat, and sank beneath its murky waters.



They arrived by evening, to inquisitive looks. The Castellan thanked them for their service, but noted that the bandits had not plagued them in a long time, since their skirmish on the road had taken half their number. They had little in the way of valuables, but the champions rejoiced that at least, a persistent irritant had been laid to rest. Three days later, the surviving bandits were hung by the neck, and displayed in front of the keep as a warning to others.



So perish the enemies of the Keep.



The Tally

5 bandits

1 Stavros of the Dark Brotherhood



The Price

[A] Otso (MU 1, 3 hp) – Slain by Treachery

[B] Hardroc Sansaxe (Dwr 1, 4 hp) – Died on his feet against the Goblin Foe

[C] Buddy (Fm 1, 6 hp) – Died in the rearguard against Kobold treachery

[D] Valen (Thf 1, 2 hp) – Felled by Kobold arrow in the Battle of the Warrens

[C] Brother Buddy (Clr 1, 3 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s spearthrust

[E] Quinton RumbleBreeches (Hal 1, 6 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s arrow

[B] Sazar Thistleborne (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Ripped apart by a Mountain Lion in the Perilous forest

[C] Brother Buddy Jr. (Clr 1, 4 hp) – Drained of life by monstrous Stirges

[F] Hardy the Dwarf (Dwr 1, 6 hp) – Clubbed to death by Ogre

[B] Zed Fauxgivvin (Hal 1, 4 hp) – Fell to a hobgoblin sword, but he did not go alone

[G] Colemeier Stonesaw (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Fell to hobgoblin sowrds

[E] Father Kane (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Fell to Hobgoblin swords





