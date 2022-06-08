[Review] The Ruined Tower Giant (LL); Bare Bones

[Adventure]

The Ruined Tower Giant (2018)

Unbalanced Dice Games

Lvl ??? (About 3-5?)









Unbalanced Dice Games is a mysterious publisher of adventures that are something like outsider art. A minimum of layout, conversational writing style, deliberately ugly self-made art and wacky concepts are married to a grasp of the fundamentals that is hard to reconcile. The enigma deepens with The Ruined Tower Giant; is UDG deliberately throwing the match as a sort of esoteric fuck you, or is this a rare example of a UDG miss?



The premise of the adventure holds a mad genius. A baron covered in purple armor and his pet necromancer charter the party to rid him of a terrible haunting. The Necromancer claims the cause is the petrified body of a 50ft. giant that once attacked the castle and carried away one of its towers, only to freeze in place miles further, finally affected by the Duke’s arrow of stoning. The party is promised 1000 GP (a veritable hoard for UDG) if they venture into the old tower and spread a sacred exorcizing salt in all of its chambers.



That is all well and good and everyone is excited but TRTG is fucked in a very special way that I will attempt to elaborate on. The map is interesting but less interesting then it could be; There is a three level tower which is connected at the top to the petrified giant, which has been hollowed out by its occupants. You can climb the tower (there are no notes on it but presumably it can be done), in order to enter the 2nd or 3rd floor but the Giant is harder to scale, and completing the dungeon requires one to ascend the tower, enter the giant via his hollowed out hands (a batshit insane detail that is very cool), then descend deep into the giant. I would have enjoyed some multiple means of egress or foreshadowing in the surrounding area but as is, at 56 keyed rooms, TRTG feels pretty expansive, in fact, too expansive.



Civilized mapping style



The first three floors feel empty, almost like something is being foreshadowed. Collapsing floors and stairways, the occasional zombie gravedigger that does not attack, rusted weaponry, deadly mushrooms and nary a hint of gold pieces in 40 floors. There is a sword stuck in the giant’s thumb that is magical but ‘you can’t quite tell how.’ Fights with 3 zombie soldiers and later on a furious 5 HD undead captain whose attacks increase in damage with each hit are the most salient dangers, and there are plentiful rooms that exercise weird effects, only all of these are rather negative. The severed foot of the giant, petrified, is in a room that has entrances that are too small for it, as UDG points out and deliberately leaves open. There is a sense of foreboding? Especially once you enter the Giant and you see signs of life.



For all you player-mappers out there, I hope you’ve been practising on your geometrical descriptions



So 40 hp undead creature, clearly meant to be a threat, what level is the party? 3-5? WRONG BITCH! If you explore the hollowed out giant you encounter the Drorks! They are exactly what you think they are, a hideous crossbreed between Drow and Orc, the aborted get of Orcus, you heard that right, Orcus, vomited up from stew. AC 5 2 HD buggers with claw attacks, poison weapons, Faerie Fire, Darkness and Dancing lights 1/day. 2-4 Drorks in a random encounter, but the game doesn’t hesitate to throw 8-10 at you simultaneously, maybe riding Flachurk’s (bizarre centipede Drork mounts that they make of their own men). Drork spellcasters, Drork elite 5 HD warriors and Thieves and Assassins of levels 5-9! Still almost no treasure but at least you won’t be starved of XP.





“The room is shaped like the north-east quadrant of a circle 70 ft. in radius, with a 20 ft isosecles triangle taken out of its south-western corner.”



The module suffers from a few problems. It is very empty, even when rooms are stocked they are rarely interactive and doing so tends to yield negative results (the Mörk Borg problem). There are hints of flavor but little in the way of concealed treasure or beneficial weirdness. There are hints that the Drorks are working with the Necromancer but little gameable material is extrapolated from this. There is no higher organization, no alerts and though the buildup to the final confrontation is actually great (a high corridor with banners and elite warriors hanging behind the banners and leaping from banner to banner behind the party to ambush them), the final showdown with the two Drork leaders (both assassins with an invisibility power and an even more bullshit assassination AND polymorph power) reminds me most unpleasantly of the worst adventures in Dungeon, although to the module’s credit, the PCs have a chance to respond as the assassins have a habit of stalking their prey and waiting for the worst possible moment. I’ll take the occasional magnetic hammer, treasure bag (with a princely 400 GP no less, the entirety of the GP you will find on this adventure!) and dagger of venom but this thing is just too empty, the latter half is actually highly deadly and I am missing a bit of interaction. There are allusions to the fact the Giant is still alive but you can’t do anything with that. The Drorks are working with the Necromancer but this doesn’t amount to anything and there are no consequences. The cause behind the Duke’s problems is not the giant but what is it instead? The drorks? Broken Tower Giant seems fond of questions but it does not deign to answer them.



Strange details, like a busted telephone game. The Drork assassins wear red leather armor +2 that falls apart if worn by anyone not a Drork, a bizarre echo of the adamantine alloy weapons of the earlier drow. Yeah there’s the tantalizing, inexplicable UDG charm. Two drork assassins around the corpse of a woman, no mark on her, one of them throws a poisoned fork with sharp edges, save or die. You can summon and converse perfectly naturally with fucking Orcus, who just gives you exposition. There are, near the end, some interesting possibilities, particularly with the ability to capture mounts, or use a strange compulsive potion on some of the Drorks, or a wand of Speak to the Dead on a corpse but its use on other corpses is then not anticipated, or sticks you can use to polymorph people into oozes for a day. Its good stuff but it all feels a bit…unfinished?





Roll on over Eclavdra!



Is this a subtle dig at the olden, often brutal days of Classic era adventure, with invisible assassins, difficulty walls and nary a gold piece or gemstone to fuck around with in sight? Is UDG just finding his feet or is this a deliberate fuckup? At least you’d get a few magic items out of this, even if the treasure is once again dreadfully low. I can forgive the lack of hooks, and to its credit random encounters are utilized while in the giant (at 1 in 10 per turn, the frequency is low).



You can see the talent, the charming magic items, the (quite good) creatures and effects but this needed more time in the oven, frankly. I suspect most of the kinks could have been worked out via or come up during playtesting, although who knows how UDG plays. As completely unconventional outsider art it is still fascinating, but this is definitely one of the weaker UDG entries in terms of how it would actually unfold during play. You want a little project, you like things busted or are you a UDG completionist? Then get it. Otherwise, probably stay clear. Seems brutal, especially if the Drorks make effective use of their abilities. And throw in a level indication next time!



**



