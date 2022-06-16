The Much Anticipated B/X v. AD&D debate.

Posted on by rsk350

Or something. The magnificent Settembrini, brimming with Teutonic indignation and your humble host from swamp-germania tackle this topic. Gauntlets are thrown down, games are excoricated, Basic D&D is half-heartedly defended, merits are debated, ill-conceived imitations of Pelle Nilsson are attempted and the very future of the OSR is discussed.

The Grande B/X vs AD&D debate.

On Zockbock radio.

NAP II…soon?

