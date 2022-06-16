Or something. The magnificent Settembrini, brimming with Teutonic indignation and your humble host from swamp-germania tackle this topic. Gauntlets are thrown down, games are excoricated, Basic D&D is half-heartedly defended, merits are debated, ill-conceived imitations of Pelle Nilsson are attempted and the very future of the OSR is discussed.
The Grande B/X vs AD&D debate.
On Zockbock radio.
NAP II…soon?
The Much Anticipated B/X v. AD&D debate.
3 thoughts on “The Much Anticipated B/X v. AD&D debate.”
Methinks Camp B/X has a traitor in its midst…
Oh my goodness. I can’t wait to listen to this…especially as it is (I hope) in English(?)!
Holy smoke! Four+ hours?!
Right fucking ON.
: )
