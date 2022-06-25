Announcing No Artpunk II; Electric Boogaloo!

Hey Kids! Do you like contests? Do you have carpell tunnel syndrome from shitting something out in a week, signing it in on an OSR Game Jam, and then dragging the file and participation trophy into your trashbin with a disgusted sigh? Do you want to compete in an event that matters?



I am Proud to Once Again Introduce the Infamous No Artpunk Competition. Where you will compete with throngs of other sweaty gamers from all over the world in a bid for ultimate glory. Contestants enter with only one goal; making the ultimate module. Do you have what it takes to match yourself against the greatest, most autistic neckbeards of the hobby?



So what is Artpunk and why do we want none of it?

An excellent question. Do you ever get up in the morning, get a coffee, boot up your laptop but you just don’t want to do any work? Do you ever just stare at the screen, wondering what you are doing with your life and whether or not reality is a torture prison designed by a mad gaoler god? That’s Artpunk baby. We ain’t down with that!



More seriously, Artpunk is a design movement in the OSR coined somewhere in the mid 10s by Patrick Stuart and focuses on aesthethics, creativity, individual expression, nonconformity and lots of citrine yellow and pink. While some initial works were certainly not without merit, over time the focus on aesthetics and individualism produced works of inferior quality, a lack of knowledge of core D&D, and overall shoddy craftsmanship.





This contest was born in an effort to good-naturedly rail against the prevailing trend, and stimulate people to push their limit and focus on the essence of what makes a good D&D adventure. These are the rules:



– The adventure must be for a traditional system (OD&D, B/X, BECMI or AD&D), one of their retroclones (OSE, Labyrinth Lord, Swords & Wizardry, OSRIC et al.). By rare exception, ACKS is also allowed. No rules neutral entries!



– Following in the footsteps of the previous contest, the adventure must involve a dungeon (though an extensive wilderness area is permitted). The minimum number of rooms is 15, there is no maximum. Dungeon may also mean crashed spaceship, cave, fortress, temple, mine or any other indoor area. Level range is whatever you deem appropriate. Number of pages is capped at 25 + maps.



– With a single exception, you are allowed to stock it only with book monsters, items and treasure. That means the DMG, Monster Manual I & II, Fiend Folio, Creature Compendium, Unearthed Arcana, Rules Cyclopedia and so on. You can come up with ONE Creature, Magic Item and maybe spell of your own. Aesthethic or minor modification is allowed (e.g. my goblins are blue, my gnolls have quarterstaffs).



– Despite these restrictions, your adventure must still be fun, exciting and new. How you achieve that is up to you. If you are looking for examples, you can download the first compendium for FREE.



– Presentation and layout should be whatever you want. Submissions are preferred in PDF, full-sized pages but worddoc and loose JPEGS for the maps is permissible.

– Send the end result to princeofnothingblogs@yahoo.com. Submissions may be entered until August 31st 2022.



The top 8 winners will be collected in a volume entitled No Artpunk Vol. 2, and published on itch.io for PWYW, with the proceeds going to the Autism Research Institute non-profit organization. After the 3 month PWYW period has elapsed, the publication will be made available for free.



Any other submissions will probably be bundled at some point in a volume entitled No Artpunk Companion. After all, how else would I show off entries like Hell’s Own Temple and the Inverted Pyramid of Hankjawin. You retain all legal right to your submissions, and may publish them independently. If you change your mind it is possible to withdraw from the competition up until the date of publication.







So what can I win?



The winner gets Patrick Stuart’s House.



Update: I have been tacitly informed by the legal team at Merciless Merchant’s Inc. that I am not allowed to put up Patrick Stuart’s House as an award for the No Artpunk competition, no matter how ‘totally epic and based’ the idea might seem at first glance.



Therefore, the winner shall get Venger Satanis’s House!



Update: I have been informed in no uncertain terms by the legal team at Merciless Merchant’s Inc. that I cannot promise rewards that I do not legally own, irregardless of whether doing so would ‘trigger and own the libs epic style.’



Sigh. What is a prominent reviewer to do? What can I give you? A signed headshot? Gold? Children’s Teeth?



Update: Like a beam of light from the heavens, the great Gabor Lux has promised a Boxed Set of the Picaresque Fantasy game Helveczia for the winner, and the latest issue of Fomalhaut for the runner up. A fantastic reward worthy of such a great contest!



Can I secretely make Artpunk and hand that in? Asking for a friend.

Doing so provokes the terrible wrath of the already unstable purveyor of the No Artpunk competition, however, as long as the entry abides by the contest rules, this is allowed.



So START WRITING!



If you are at a loss of where to begin, why not check out some great modules like Strabonus, Hyqueous Vaults, Many Gates of the Gann, Dark Tower, The Halls of Thizun Tane or Halls of the Fire Giant King. That should get you started.



So spread the word. What are you waiting for? The contest is afoot! Start writing, start playtesting!



Have an excellent weekend everyone!









































