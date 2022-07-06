Posting Hiatus

I broke my arm at a Rammstein concert Lmao. Maybe worth it. Anyway, I’ll be looking into other ways of doing my reviews (maybe youtube or a podcast) and taking the time to learn Dangerous Journeys. Also, everyone gets an extra half month for the dealine of NAP V2, as a treat.



Peace! I can be found on the Aaron the Pedantic Discord in the meantime. Hit me up!





