Posting Hiatus

Posted on by rsk350

I broke my arm at a Rammstein concert Lmao. Maybe worth it. Anyway, I’ll be looking into other ways of doing my reviews (maybe youtube or a podcast) and taking the time to learn Dangerous Journeys. Also, everyone gets an extra half month for the dealine of NAP V2, as a treat.

Peace! I can be found on the Aaron the Pedantic Discord in the meantime. Hit me up!

2 thoughts on “Posting Hiatus

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s