[Actual Play] Keep on the Borderlands Pt. XIV (LL); The Battle of the Hobgoblin Halls

And so it was that on that faithful day, the Albian wizards Chinning and Diggory, and the holy man Father Bell, did gather to them what faithful warriors were available in the Keep, and set out for the Caves of Chaos, to meet their fate. Having returned from a month long mourning period, the Dwarf Lanmeyer rejoined them, to avenge at last the death of his brother Colemeier. With him had come two new converts, the scruffy halfling Shaggin and the ogrish fighting man Minimus Precarious. With these and their two stalwart mercenaries, they set out at dawn’s first light. The rogue Isidoro was stricken with a terrible headache from a superabundance of poor ale, and was not able to attend. He did lend his great iron spear, whose point was tempered by old enchantment, to the fighting man Minimus. Father Bell in turn slipped the Ring of Protection onto his hand, and stood defiantly in the van, all but invulnerable behind esorcelled plate and enchanted shield.



They gathered near the woods at the midday, and there met a band of nine orc warriors of the Demon’s Sons, who slavered at the thought of the bloodshed they would inflict on their hated foes. Following the directions of the wizard Diggory, they ventured into the caverns of the Goblins, and made for the entrance to the east. Meanwhile, the Champions of the Keep made their way to the iron-bound front door of the Hobgoblin Halls.



As they checked the great door, lined with skulls, they spied a hidden compartment in the oaken planks, and through it, they removed the bars behind it, essaying forward without alerting the Hobgoblins.



Into the tunnels of the hobgoblin they went, the air redolent with the smell of iron and burning fat. They essayed west, following dim sounds of violence, and came upon a party of hobgoblins, three in number, two of them foul torturers, seeking to reinforce their beleaguered allies in the East. Slingstones and burning oil fell among them as they closed ranks, soon reduced to but a single hobgoblin with a whip. Their iron was no match for fire and pious hate, and soon his thread was cut.



In the west they met the scene of a massacre. Of the hobgoblin, only a few stray females remained, and these greatly battered and molested. Of the Orc, seven stalwart braves remained, their swords whetted with Hobgoblin blood, the eastern entrance hammered in by Orc strength. They hailed the party with demoniac howling and, after they had had their awful sport, made for the chambers further to the west.



Father Bell did call upon the Lords of Law, and called down their protection on Lanmeyer the Dwarf, Warding him against all Evil. And they followed, investigating the southern chambers. There they found, chained to the wall, seven prisoners of the Hobgoblins, slated to be devoured. They rescued a plump merchant and his comely wife, and two good fighting men, and an orc. A captive gnoll they left on the walls to rot. The Orc was armed with hobgoblin steel and sent to join his fellows. The Fighting men eagerly joined the champions, pledging service for room and board. The merchant and his wife were sent with one of the mercenaries to travel to the keep. They stripped what jewelry and coins they could find from the hobgoblin torturers and ventured on.



Onward they went, their blood was up and their passage lit by flickering torchlight. To the sounds of brutal fighting they rushed, in well-ordered ranks, and came upon a scene of great slaughter. Hobgoblin and orc lay intermingled in a great common chamber, armor and helmets dented and mangled and weapons bent and broken. A single Hobgoblin remained alive, driving his blade into the dying Orcs. His eyes met the Champions, and he raised his blade, and uttered only a defiant roar as spears and stones cut him down. They plundered the dead, hobgoblin and orc alike, and went ever westward. Father Bell called on the protection of the Gods a second time, and the Lords of Law raised their aegis about him also. Crossbow bolts rebounded off enchanted shield and steel, as 3 of the hobgoblins attempted to check their advance from an armory in the south. They drove forward, and smote them mightily until their shields splintered and their armor was hanging in mangled strips off their mutilated bodies. The freed fighting men gratefully helped themselves to chain and weapons.



Westward they drove, taking no time to plunder the fallen. Through the door father Bell barged, and seven crossbow bolts rebounded and splintered off his golden form. A pack of seven hobgoblins, in well ordered ranks, awaited beyond, some charging forward to hold off the Champions while their companions reloaded their weapons. They crossed blades with Lanmeyer and Father Bell, and Diggory released on them the Sleep spell, felling all but one, who had run off and flung himself through a concealed door. The Champions hurried on through the concealed door, leaving only a single mercenary behind to cut the throats of the sleeping fallen. The awoke in the pitiless hell where hobgoblins go.



Through the narrow corridor they came on, their eyes wide, their teeth gnashing, their blades stained a filthy brown with hobgoblin blood. Five well armed Hobgoblins, the remaining pride of the Hobgoblin tribe, awaited them at the end, blades bared, the last reloading his crossbow. Chinning released his final Sleep spell, and the hobgoblins were reduced, like marionettes with their threads cut. ‘Onward,’ cried Father Bell, and the Champions surged over them, and from the doors in the north met the Hobgoblin Chief Azog Mankiller, a great beast garbed from head to toe in looted plate, and bearing with him a great square shield bound in iron.



Now Lanmeyer the Dwarf drank his great potion of Growth, and with a roaring grew to twice his size. With terrible strength, he hurled his spear at the Hobgoblin chief, and with a great ripping it pierced the steel, and all but pinned him to the wall. With terrible accuracy, the halfling Shaggin cast a burning pot of oil, shattered it on the creature’s great square shield, and doused him in burning oil. Azog Mankiller wrenched himself loose, raised one hand now covered in flame as if to grip his opponents and crush their hearts with his terrible strength, and thus expired from his terrible wounds.



Despair gripped the hobgoblin wives, for all their men had been slain. They fled howling to the passageways in the north, leaving behind two of their number, who maintained a desperate rearguard but were soon cut down. They began their plundering.



From the hobgoblin they pulled a great silver-plated belt studded with jewels, and also his pouch of many coins. Underneath a pile of filthy hides in an iron box they found a cavity, holding a great quantity of coins of all metals, a precious stone and a vial of potent poison. To this they added what coins they took off the fallen, and a fine suit of dwarven plate, which they later sold. They brought with them three prisoners, two of which the Castellan put to death, and one who has later traded back to the Orcs. The merchant they had rescued gave them a great purse of gold, and exempted them from merchant fees and taxes, and his wife bequeathed upon them a dagger of enchanted steel inscribed with the symbol of the Empire, an heirloom from the Great Work. They slept peacefully, and not a single men among them was slain or seriously wounded.



Two days hence they met again with Daghda, wife of Grumbar, and after handing over four hundred gold pieces (they claimed this was all they could find), and offering the Orcs access to the Hobgoblin armory (the Orcs had already looted this), they resolved to retain their uneasy alliance, with the Orcs stating that they were in no shape for another attack, but that they would pay them back the gold if the Gnolls, their great enemies, were slain also. With Shagging delivering lewd suggestions about Orc concubines and swearing another blood oath to the hungry and brutish Gods of the Demon’s sons, they sealed their pact, and would soon set out to deal with the Gnolls.



So fell the Hobgoblins in the Caverns of Chaos.



The Tally

2 Hobgoblin Torturers

2 Hobgoblin

9 Hobgoblin Guards

1 Hobgoblin Chief (Azog Mankiller)

4 Hobgoblin Wives (2 fled)

Many others driven off and killed by the Invasion



The Price

[A] Otso (MU 1, 3 hp) – Slain by Treachery

[B] Hardroc Sansaxe (Dwr 1, 4 hp) – Died on his feet against the Goblin Foe

[C] Buddy (Ftr 1, 6 hp) – Died in the rearguard against Kobold treachery

[D] Valen (Thf 1, 2 hp) – Felled by Kobold arrow in the Battle of the Warrens

[C] Brother Buddy (Clr 1, 3 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s spearthrust

[E] Quinton RumbleBreeches (Hal 1, 6 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s arrow

[B] Sazar Thistleborne (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Ripped apart by a Mountain Lion in the Perilous forest

[C] Brother Buddy Jr. (Clr 1, 4 hp) – Drained of life by monstrous Stirges

[F] Hardy the Dwarf (Dwr 1, 6 hp) – Clubbed to death by Ogre

[B] Zed Fauxgivvin (Hal 1, 4 hp) – Fell to a hobgoblin sword, but he did not go alone

[G] Colemeier Stonesaw (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Fell to hobgoblin sowrds

[E] Father Kane (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Fell to Hobgoblin swords

[H] Ludwig Andros (MU 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[I] Derek de Chitsville (Ftr 1, 8 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[J] Vinnie Jones (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[K] Johhny Longfingers (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[L] Vitus the Southron (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Eaten by Harpies

[I] Father Theodore (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Struck down by skeletons





