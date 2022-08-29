Reminder: No-Artpunk 2 ends 15th of September and a gift for you Laggards

I have already received quite a few entries, most of which look excellent. If you have a partially finished dungeon lying about and you don’t know if you will finish it in time, take heart. The spirit of the TRVSR, and its prophet Gary Gygax, are with you, to give you strength through the painful ordeal. Meditate upon the sacred words of the TRVSR.





Leva corda justorum!

Is your dungeon just a bunch of boring hallways? Do you need something to sex it up? Here is a list of tricks and traps from a Supplement I of an obscure little game from 1974 known as ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ that apparently maybe inspired even the OSR in some minute way idk [1]. Wow!



Don’t literally copy this shit. That is cheating. Use it as inspiration. See if you can extract the general principles!



So get busy! The fate of the OSR rests on your broad shoulders. The Artpunkmen are marching, Stuart Bucktooth has taught them the Common Tongue, and they can move by daylight, laying waste to all they see. Only by mastering the ancient wisdom can you hope to persevere.



Make me proud gentlemen. No Artpunk 2 is dawning.



[1] I have it on excellent authority the OSR was invented by Pelle Nilson and Questing Beast 2 years ago.