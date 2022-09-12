[Actual Play] B2 Keep on the Borderlands (LL) Pt. XVIII; Here be Dragons

At midnight, Isidoro the Knave and his companions, the Gladiator Minimus and the Priest Paisisco, were taken from their beds by a company of grim-faced legionaries, and brought before the Castellan. This is how it transpired.

The Castellan is dressed in his full regalia, bearing ornate armor engraved with his century-long lineage, and even in the room he keeps an armed guard. You notice off-handedly that he has kept only hearthland men, no locals. “I do not recognize you,’ he says as his eyes go over your faces, stopping on Isidro. ‘Ah yes, you were with the wizard. Will you not have wine?’ He gestures to a goblet on the corner of his desk. You eye the engraved silver goblet in front of you and cannot shake the bizarre notion that it has been poisoned. The Castellan observes you intently, patient as if indulging a child. You finally take a sip, barely registering the tart flavor. He nods approvingly as he approaches you, putting a hand on your shoulder and leading you to the window. ‘Ah my friend, I have awaited your coming with baited breath. How went your expedition?’ You attempt to answer, but halfway through your sentence he interrupts you by driving his fist into your diaphragm. You double over, moaning softly as you struggle to draw breath. ‘WHERE IS MY HORN,’ he shouts, as a second blow drives you to the floor. ‘WHERE IS MY HORN YOU PIRATE SCUM?’ The legionaires have swords bared, awaiting only a single word. The castellan is raving now, red-faced. ‘I FEED YOU FROM MY TABLE. I FURNISH YOU WITH ALL YOU NEED,’ he rants, kicking at your face. ‘AND YOU RETURN EMPTY-HANDED AND LINE YOUR POCKETS WITH SILVER.’ He throws a handful of silver pieces at you, and you can tell by the markings they are from the haul you retrieved.

‘DO YOU THINK I LIKE THIS? LORD OF A HOVEL. COMMANDER OF A LEGION OF SAVAGES AND CRIMINALS?’ he continues, his anger still not fully spent. He regains his composure. ‘I want that horn. You will retrieve it. It must not be allowed to fall in the hands of heathens. I don’t care how you do it, who you have to kill, or if you have to sell your own grandmother into slavery to furnish your expedition. Get my horn.” You are dismissed without another word.



And so it was that the Champions nursed their wounds and quickly commissioned two more canoes from the river-tribes to the south-west. During the week, they met up with Father Bell, a veteran of many campaigns against the Beastmen, and commissioned him to serve alongside Isidoro as a faithful retainer. Father Bell was so impressed by Isidoro’s piety that he pledged to serve for however long it took until the horn was recovered. Minimus remained behind, lost in wine, impossible fantasy and gloomy rumination.



They commissioned the services of two more able bodied adventurers, the Wizard Skeine, an Albian of almost god-like appearance garbed in red and green, and the hunter Nortain, a hard forest-dweller with two dogs. Whilst the tribesmen labored over their canoes, Nortain spent the week in the forest, hunting quail, partridge, pidgeon and rabbit, to stock up on supplies. The wizard Skeine poured over the tomes of the Necromancer Nuromen, and added the spell of Magic Missile to his repertoire. Isidoro once again attempted to break the lock of the Tome of Nuromen, but failed yet again. They did not pursue further attempts to break the lock.



By week’s end, they had stocked up on additional supplies, Paisisco had garbed himself in banded mail still stored in the Champion’s benighted dwelling. Taking with them two men at arms, pledged to a year of service, rescued from the Caverns of Chaos, they set out across the Black River, to brave the Flooded Temple once again.



They docked in an empty bay, no sign of their former canoos, nor of the cultists. Entering on the 1st level, they found here only massacred kobolds. A premonition, as of stepping on a grave, came upon them. They ventured down, and waded through the flooded 1st level, and found that the great mural of the stone face had been vandalized, and a compartment wrenched open, and an empty pedestal had been left behind. The Horn Skraldr had been taken from the temple.



Arguing back and forth, they resolved to explore further in search of the whereabouts of the Cult. They ventured up, to the Griffon’s nest. Strewn with cracked bones and torn tunics, within its nest they discovered the body of Chinning. Though his spellbook had been shredded for padding, they did find, alongside some scattered gold and silver, the three scrolls and ring of protection, which was pocketed by Skeine, and a lucky Coin, which Isidoro was not too proud to take for himself. They ventured down, and explored the 1st floor.



On the first floor, they came upon 5 lizardmen, serpent worshippers, and both parties wasted no time and engaged in general hostilities. A light spell blinded the first one, a blow from a stone club all but felled the hunter Nortain, and blows were exchanged until a Sleep spell washed over them and rendered them inert. The staff of healing soon made Nortain well again. They killed all but one of the lizardmen and interrogated the last of the lizard men. It revealed that the Cult had come and taken whatever treasure was buried in the vaults, put the Kobolds to the sword, and left behind them those that had fallen ill with the plague. They nodded and stabbed it in the throat, watching it expire slowly.



They then examined the belongings of the lizardmen, Nortain shattering one of the jars of strange substances over one of the corpses, and discovering little, and they found a great rack hung with spices, fresh herbs and jars of offerings, surrounding a disturbing mask of jade. It was Isidoro who examined the evil looking mask, and was bitten by two of the three venomous snakes that dwelled among its leaves. Only by some miracle did he survive, and escape the poison. They cast flasks of burning oil onto the shrine, expunging the serpents, burning most of the herbs, and helped themselves to the amulets, necklaces of jade, and the unnerving looking mask. Isidoro looked long at the mask, like a man’s face with subtly serpentine features, momentarily before reluctantly putting it away.



They ventured up to the 3rd floor, and approached the tower to the North. Branching out across the narrow ledge overlooking the great shaft of the central atrium, they faced the northern doorway, and from it came one of the Ordu-Jahad, covered in boils, feverish, warning them off. They raised their weapons and bid him surrender, and he laughed and charged them with a raspy warcry. An arrow grazed his cheek, and his blade bounced off the enamelled shield of Father Bell, who with a kick pitched him over the edge, and caused him to fall to his death, landing in the water with a sickening crunch. From within the tower, a weak voice queried of his fate.



They found within a priest of the dragon cult, riven with plague, left to his devices. Skeins told him they had set out to join with the Dragon Cult, causing the priest to utter a consumptive laugh. He asked for Wine, and they threw him a wineskin, for Isidoro was never without wine. He told them he hated the Dragon God, and would see his misfortunes visited back on the comrades that abandoned him. He gave them only a name, Skull Mountain, and told them his companions had departed across the western lake with the horn, and intended to brave the perilous expanses by land. He died shortly afterward.



They followed, carrying the canoos through the temple, and setting out across the great western lake, hugging the great rocky shore, for they had heard the griffon’s angry shriek. It was not to serve them well. Across the waters it sped towards them, a shrieking fury of claw, feather and ripping beak. Paisisco and Skeine lost their nerve, ordering their men at arms to row, and scattered. Heeding some strange savage impulse, Nortein urged Isidoro to pour oil over himself and the eggs, for reasons that cannot now be fathomed. An arrow and a slingstone struck the Griffon as it descended, faster then the fastest charger. Isidoro readied his spear, Northein ducked inside the canoo, and the Griffon charged into Isidoro, the spear of Worked iron piercing its gut, its claws ripping through Isidoro’s leather cuirass and rending his flesh. By miracle, the great beak missed him, and, though he was injured, he stood tall. The Griffon, terribly injured, fled away, its shrieks of anguish rippling out across the lake. They had survived yet again.



Now truly in the Perilous Wilderlands, our heroes travelled south-west through this unknown land, making reluctant time, with 3 days of food left to them. Before nightfall, they came across a band of 16 dwarves heading north, who at first sought to gruffly pass them by, but stopped as they asked them of Dragon Worshippers. They knew not of Skull Mountain, nor had they seen any men, but they did regale tales of the Great Wyrm Asharadlon, and his rise long centuries ago, and their battles against it. How since that awful war the Dwarfs (or Dwarrows, as they called themselves, being dressed in archaic armor and speaking a form of common with no known precedent) had been reduced to a dwindling race, and how they took its golden heart from its chest and placed it in their hall of king Berelas. And how the fear and flame rose once more, and drove them screaming from that hall, and that the King and his knights assembled and ventured back there, with their fate unknown. The Champions reluctantly pledged themselves to the cause of the Dwarves.



North they ventured, to Tharnak Azak, sunken kingdom of the fading dwarves. On the second day of their venture, they encountered a patrol of 30 orcs, dressed for war, and the two sides faced eachother in a narrow pass between sheer hills. Neither side was willing to offer battle, but neither side would budge first either. Isidoro walked up halfway, and was there met by a runtish orc they pushed forward. The plunder of this warband had been slight, and they had already lost two good fighters. They seemed unwilling to budge. At this time Nortein had made a small fire of scrub and bark, and prepared a cut of dried meat as best he could. Offering the charred cutlets to both Dwarf and Orc chief, both sides chewed it down but otherwise the situation was as before. Struggling for some other plan, it was Father Paisisco who suggested the Dwarves fetch water from a nearby stream while the Adventurers held the pass. As they did so, he quickly bid the Orcs to pass, stating that the dwarves had fled. When the Orcs had gone, he told the Dwarves that the Orcs had fled, in fear of their prowess. With both sides satisfied, the party moved on.



The next day, they spotted a hut of wood and hide, but the Dwarves bade them go around it, for it was inhabited by malicious skin-changers and as they were not spotted, they did so and ventured on, the hut-dwellers none the wiser.



Now with but a day of food left in their stores, they came upon the first great mountain to the north, and at its foot, passed through a cunningly disguised entrance in the sheer rock. For hours they ventured down, sightless, led by Dwarven guides, to enter the subterrene Vault of Tharnak Azak, and to parlay with King Gripli Longbeard, and perhaps erase the ancient stain on his honor.



The Champions

[L] Isidoro the Knave (Thf 3, hp 12)

[N] Nortein (Ftr 1, Hp 8)

[O] Skeins (Mu 1, hp 4)

[M] Father Paisisco (Clr 1, hp 6)

[Retainer] Father Bell (Clr 2, hp 12(?))



The Tally

5 Lizardmen serpent worshippers

3 Pit Vipers

1 Griffon (defeated, not killed)

1 Ordu Jaghai



The Price

[A] Otso (MU 1, 3 hp) – Slain by Treachery

[B] Hardroc Sansaxe (Dwr 1, 4 hp) – Died on his feet against the Goblin Foe

[C] Buddy (Ftr 1, 6 hp) – Died in the rearguard against Kobold treachery

[D] Valen (Thf 1, 2 hp) – Felled by Kobold arrow in the Battle of the Warrens

[C] Brother Buddy (Clr 1, 3 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s spearthrust

[E] Quinton RumbleBreeches (Hal 1, 6 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s arrow

[B] Sazar Thistleborne (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Ripped apart by a Mountain Lion in the Perilous forest

[C] Brother Buddy Jr. (Clr 1, 4 hp) – Drained of life by monstrous Stirges

[F] Hardy the Dwarf (Dwr 1, 6 hp) – Clubbed to death by Ogre

[B] Zed Fauxgivvin (Hal 1, 4 hp) – Fell to a hobgoblin sword, but he did not go alone

[G] Colemeier Stonesaw (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Fell to hobgoblin sowrds

[E] Father Kane (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Fell to Hobgoblin swords

[H] Ludwig Andros (MU 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[I] Derek de Chitsville (Ftr 1, 8 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[J] Vinnie Jones (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[K] Johhny Longfingers (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[L] Vitus the Southron (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Eaten by Harpies

[I] Father Theodore (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Struck down by skeletons

[J] Box the Fighter (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Struck down by Valgard, breaker-of-horses-and-men

[A] Diggory Class (MU 1, 4 hp) – Slain by Poisoned treasure

[M] Pajeje (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Slain by poisoned treasure

[B] Chinning Poofter (Mu 2, hp 6) – Rent asunder by furious Griffon

[N] Grog (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Drowned in armor in the bay of the Flooded Temple







