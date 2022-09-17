[No-Artpunk] #1 Swords & Sewercery II – The Sewercerers Apprentice



The Sewercerer’s Apprentice

Jeff Simpson (Buddyscott Entertainment Group)

OD&D?

Lvl 2 – 5

14 pages









I’d barely announced the start of the second contest when 30 seconds later Jeff Simpson dived through my window, splintered through my hardwood desk covered with shonen protagonist stickers, dunked his submission in my mailbox, causing it to warp and catch fire, then sprinted past me, somehow managing to polish off my miraculously unspilled cup of soy latte and granola bar in his salmon leap through my other window.



In the den of depravity that is Salo, just a block to the north of Ebony Road, the presence of the Ravens, the secret police, wanes, and a powerful gang, the Green Drake Collective, deals in the trade of flesh. Below these streets a mad arcanist is creating the apex predator of the sewers – a blend of stirge and alligator. Can you stop the Sewerceror’s Apprentice with your own Sewercery?



Jeff Simpson is back with a sequel to NAP 1’s Swords & Sewercery, and like any good sequel it is bigger, longer and harder. We delve into yet another sewer, which has been upgraded with an overland portion in a squalid slum and an even more squalid surface dungeon set in a dilapidated tenement. Though there is a vague commitment to killing the Sewercerer who has been flooding the area with his mutated experiments, the entire area is presented in semi- open-ended fashion, with factions to ally or parlay with, various nooks and crannies to explore.









First point of improvement: Information presentation. Notes on random encounters, environmental effects (like wading through sewage), or the effect of fighting in a skewed tenement are grouped together in most indecent fashion while they should be partenered off with the area they seek to cover. Sewer rules go in the sewer section, along with sewer random tables. At 14 pages this is hardly a fatal flaw, but keep it in mind.



The overland tenement section is treated like an open-ended dungeon, with keyed tenements containing everything from leechers, members of Salo’s dreaded Secret Police, gambling dens, slavers, dive bars and dark alleyways with Ettercaps. The atmosphere is quite good, and I love the way encounters that serve to establish the mood also serve to distribute rumors.



The Town Crier announces that a disgraced State Seer has been banished from the academy and been recently sighted in the area prowling about after dark (true; he is the Follomon, the Sewerceror’s Apprentice and now resides in Area 20 of Part 3)





What is missing is a bit of follow-through.



6. DeSanto’s Cafe is actually a meeting place for the Resistance. Characters listening carefully will overhear two men discussing revolutionary politics before mentioning the safe-house in the Path of Darkness (true). The food here is uninspired and the tea weak. A samovar (ornate tea urn) behind the counter is worth 300gp.



So, good! Specific details leap out. There is concealed treasure. What if a brawl starts? Who are the occupants? Who is running the bar and what level is he? Things like character levels or occupants allow for more open-ended interaction. Jeff gets it exactly right about 2 in 3 times, particularly with this one.



14. Cenos, the god of Suffering and Scarification is venerated in this church. The priests are members of an apocalyptic cult who expunge their sin through pain. These priests hang suspended from the ceiling from hooked chains running through them, and chant dark litanies to those who enter. They also accept donations. The donation box has 200gp in it. Underneath the altar is a 200gp bottle of sacramental wine and a beechwood box which contains a saint’s preserved hand worth 300gp. On top of the altar is a 500gp statue of a golden, curving chain. A suspended priest holds a 400gp holy text. Within a pew whose seat lifts up are 3 bricks of incense worth 100gp each. The 6 priests here are all 3rd level clerics or magic-users. A trapdoor in their garden, labelled ii, leads to Area 19 of Part 3.









The tenement part has an intriguing component that I don’t think is fully utilized. One of the towers (that are a mere 3 floors high while the drawing promises 4, it does not quite add up), has collapsed against the second one, and the Slavers inhabiting the tower have a ladder suspended between the tenements which, when combat occurs, they will attempt to dislodge before taking shots at the characters with ranged weapons. I would have expected 1) windows in the tower, so characters can attempt to climb it (there is a hole in area 23 though!) and enter thereby, 2) the entry to the straight tower to be blocked off or barred via Slaver checkpoint and 3) a more organized resistance. There are notes and conditions for alarming certain regions (16 and 25), and to Jeff’s credit they take some precautions like severing the ladder and flipping over the table, which is excellent, but I think an opportunity has been missed to create a more organized resistance (with point where they muster, a fallback, maybe they throw something down the stairs etc.). The opportunity to rent rooms (at the extortionate rate of 1 gp per day, making it the most expensive slum ever), solicit prostitutes, hire mercenaries or rob and kill those same mercenaries and help oneself to their pay is very much appreciated.







The sewers proper read like a more refined version of the 1st adventure. The unique creature, a hideous crossbreed of Alligator and Stirge, dwells in an aquarium somewhere near the Sewercerer’s quarters. Encounters proper have been refined, with intelligent opponents trying to bargain or flee if they are overcome. That is good. Occasional unexpected twists, like encountering a hovering crystal ball in a room in the sewer (I guess maybe the sewer is also a dungeon complex? I feel like it probably works) which can function as a doorway to let through a Thri-Kreen, are reminiscent of the old OD&D weirdness. There is not much in the way of organization, but the various factions and parties are slowly starting to cohere into a sort of gygaxian eco-system. I think with the third entry Jeff is going to nail it.



[Edit: I have added this in. Expect my method to evolve as we go through these] Monster selection is pretty good, and makes good use of the rich possibilities of the DMG. Ettercaps in dark alleyways, plenty of human inhabitants (Slavers, secret police, mercenaries, cultists, beggars, prostitutes etc. etc.) with some favorites in the sewer (Giant Toads, Spiders, A Mimic impersonating a desk!). The Thri-Kreen is a nice weird curveball. Reskinning the Ghouls as mutant Grotesques dumped in the sewer by the mad physician Dr. Piotr West is particularly inspired. The unique monster proper, the Mucksucker, is under-utilized? but the possible chase into the Sub-level is interesting.



There is one odd thing. Random encounter frequency is not established, and the table seems a bit on the heavy side. The Sewercerer (whose level is not specified 😦 but can be inferred from his available spells and XP value) and the Muckdweller are around level 4-6, but the table has on it a Hook Horror, an Otyugh, an Alligator and 3d4 ghouls. It is not automatically bad practice to have the random encounters be much deadlier then the actual encounters but there is not really anything in the module that would justify it.





Looks cool but you can’t really do much here which is a shame





Treasure is abundant, bordering on too high, a strange juxtaposition with the general decrepitude of the environment. There are occasional flashes of brilliance, like a revolutionary poem written by the leader of the Resistance hidden in a lute (if you play it it sounds off) that can yield up to 10.000 gp if you give it up to the Ravens (the secret police), along with the name and location of its author. Flavorful unique treasure, like essential oils, rare rugs, cut-tabbaco and fine furs, beef it up considerably. Importantly, there is no free lunch, most of this treasure is guarded, but it is quite feasible to walk away from this adventure with 5-10k (and if the party is thorough, much more!) and some magic items, which is about appropriate for a large party of levels 2-5. As far as mastery of treasure and its placement goes, I give Jeff a confident B+, not master level but experienced journeyman. Very good.



[A little extra note for illustration: there is 6650 gp worth of mundane treasure in the tenements alone, although it is highly unlikely much of it will be found or carried off by the PCs]



There is a sub-level which involves the ruined laboratory of the true Sewercerer and, exempting some harnesses for Otyughs which can sold off to a rare buyer, serves mainly to foreshadow the Sewercerer’s appearance in a possible sequel. Chasing the gator is a nice touch. I think again, an opportunity was lost to develop the chambers here in greater detail, as written it is mostly fluff. Put a trapped efreet or a bound creature in that summoning circle! A flask of powder, if mixed with water and imbibed it will reveal the location of a secret treasure in nightmarish visions! Something!



There’s a list of premades in the back, crude but functional, that can double as retainers or statts for the mercs in a pinch. Smart, and useful, that’s what I like to see. Good on you for putting an overview of the monster stats along with their listed XP values too. Also helpful.



A strong entry, very flavorful, which would be even stronger if it put on a few pounds and explored all its possibilities. The implied setting of Salo and its subterrene wars of slavers, cults, resistance members and crow-masked secret police whets the appetite for more, and is fondly reminiscent of something like City-State crossbred with Perdido Street Station or Lies of Locke Lamora. Very cool.



The bar has been set.





