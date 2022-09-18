[No-Artpunk] #3 The Tower of Tonpeki

The Tower of Tonpeki

Stooshie & Stramash

Ruins & Ronin (Nani??!?)

Lvl 5 – 7

21 pages



Before we commence with the review, I wish to refer to the rules and guidelines of the contest.



– The adventure must be for a traditional system (OD&D, B/X, BECMI or AD&D), one of their retroclones (OSE, Labyrinth Lord, Swords & Wizardry, OSRIC et al.). By rare exception, ACKS is also allowed. No rules neutral entries!



Ruins & Ronin by Mike Davidson of Sword+1 productions, later published by Hydra Co-operative, is a Sword & Wizardry compatible supplement for adventuring in the world of the mythic orient. While it looks perfectly respectable, it is unfortunately not a retro-clone of Oriental Adventures, using as a chassis a modified form of S&W, having only 4 core classes, a different bestiary, and many other changes besides, which means that I must somewhat dampen the initial festivities by deducting points for violating the contest parameters.



Now that this grim affair is out of the way, Tower of Tonpeki is a lovingly crafted little gem that has great potential, having one of the strongest atmospheric presentations that I have yet to see in NAP, and making full use of the rich mythology and exotic milieu of the orient that I have come to appreciate since my reading of The Tale of the Heike and Romance of the Three Kingdoms. It is also not without considerable weaknesses but judging the work of talented journeymen so they can reach their full potential is exactly why I started this contest in the first place.



The premise is good, bordering on great. The powerful Shujenga [1] Konpeki no Cho, a collector of rare plants renowned for his exotic garden, has been missing for 70 years. The demon Gruachmor he bound to power the inter-dimensional gateways he used to collect said plants has broken loose, trapping him in one of the otherworlds and causing his servants to die of despair (!). Now his once wonderous sanctum is an ornate haunted house, and the PCs are sent to investigate wtf is going on. A list of possible motivations is provided for the PCs to venture there, although the elapsed time of 70 years since Konpeki’s dissapearance renders some of these somewhat questionable (a patron asking for a rare flower from No Cho’s garden after he has been out of contact for 70 years stretches credibility somewhat).



Minor nitpick, the atmosphere throughout the adventure is stellar and meticulously conforms to the backdrop of Oriental mythology which is why I would recommend the author name the demons according to a similar paradigm and avoid use of the word ‘inter-dimensional’ and instead refer to spirit realms, other worlds, or other terminology more in keeping with japanese and chinese folklore.



There is a cute wilderness area surrounding the even cuter village of Manohara that is absolutely brimming with folkloric charm. You can envision the peasants closing their windows and running away as a band of Lamellar-armored crab-helmet naginata-bearing motherfuckers walks through the mud on wooden sandals. A headman, middle-aged, balding and missing most of his teeth. A kindly priest whose necklace contains a subtle clue for entering Konpeki’s sanctum. A tavern owner, once muscular, now old and moaning about the pain in his bones and his rascally son, who is eager to serve with the party but will probably run away at the first serious fight (no stats for the retainer, for shame!). That’s all good stuff. There are some different hooks and rumors about the place, including a bandit problem, the outbreak of strange diseases in the north, and the cursed nature of the village proper, maybe caused by the presence of a shapechanger. FEELS folkloric. There is, however, no reward offered for killing the bandits (not even Honor, or a fine meal in the tradition of Seven Samurai), and you gain access to all 8 rumors simultaneously, which is not a problem but it does diminish replay value a little bit.



Wilderness area is, well fucking look at it. It’s cute, sort of point-crawlery. There are different locations to ford the river. You get attacked by a flying old lady ghast in one [2], there is a group of loud, boorish bird men that will try to pilfer the party out of as much tabbaco and booze as they can in exchange for rumors, there is an old fisherman that is actually a fucking Oni with designs on Chonpaki’s sanctuary, a group of cowardly bandits and bog infested random-encounter gaki nightmare if you go off the beaten path. Very good. I am missing a bit of treasure here and there. The bandit camp has its share but the Ogre, the Birdmen and the Initial bandit checkpoint have no listed treasure, which is a missed opportunity.





窓を開けたら Ah Bright light

優しい 陽ざし いっぱいに浴びて

素敵な予感は そう Day by day

Bit by bit 胸に あふれていく



Actually getting to Conpaki’s sanctuary is not easy. It is hidden by a Hallucinatory Terrain spell, with the proper means of egress a Cavern visible from a waterfall (!), and a hidden entrance for meticulous players present near the ruins of Konpeki’s tower. Then in the cavern, you see a sleeping black dragon!, shit! but its only an illusion, covering the skeleton of an actual Black Dragon. YES! THAT’S GREAT! And then you can cart off the bones to a city and sell them. Then wizardlocked double doors, where you can place the disks or just Knock/Dispel them open.



The Jetavana Temple bells ring the passing of all things.

Twinned sal trees, white in full flower, declare the great man’s certain fall.

The arrogant do not long endure:

They are like a dream one night in spring.

The bold and brave perish in the end:

They are as dust before the wind.



Dungeon map is…well fucking look at it. Look at that beauty. There’s psychelic Dragon head slides, stepping stones (in one case with 7 faces carved on them with different emotions), magic doors that can be accessed if you think to light the tea-lights, or get the command word from a talking mouse in a box by the door, there’s iron rungs to climb, infinite stairwells, space-time fuckery, that’s all good stuff. I think an opportunity is missed with using the terrain as more of a hazard. It is possible to slip in the river, okay, what does that do? How deep is the river? R&R doesn’t really have drowning rules. The crevasse is given depth and width and periodically emits gouts of scalding steam. That’s good! Consider using graph paper for the scale so movement can be included!



The sanctum feels a bit too empty. There’s 40 keyed locations, 34 if you discount the doorways, with about 12 encounters, including the ones that are mostly social. Random encounters have no given frequency and occur only once. This is not to say that the rooms are not interesting in and of themselves, very often they are flavorfully describe and have interesting/valuable content to them, but actual fights in the dungeon are going to be relatively infrequent.



Ornamental stepping stones the colour of

jade lead across the languidly flowing

river to the main garden.

Stepping stones. Seven in total, each has

an inscribed face with a different emotion.



Encounters proper are great. Ghostly maids sweeping the floor (treat as wraiths). The shade of a former visitor asking for the way out on a neutral or better reaction. The spectre of a murdered butlet rising up from his bed if his corpse is discovered, engage the party in polite conversation, then pronounces a curse and attacks. An orange carp that if plied with food, will reveal useful rumors. The spirit of Conpaki’s former lover, still tending his garden, who will wreak terrible havoc on the party if told that her lover is dead. Conpaki’s treasure, kept in a magically darkened cave inhabited by a seven-tentaced thing, but you can feed it the enchanted apples from his room and in that way pacify it without having to fight it. This is the good stuff. There’s a few moments in the game where I had to glance back at the expected level of 5-7 and wonder if they were not too easy, for example, the ghast lady or 2 giant centipedes are not going to be a signficant roadblock for a party of that strength, 4 Giant 2+2 HD spiders is probably slightly under par but acceptable in a pinch and the Tentacled Thing as an 8 HD creature having only 25 hp also errs on the light side (though I suppose it is similar to a hydra and the magic darkness around it is also no walk in the park).



The whole dungeon is centred around the imprisoned greater demon and his plot to escape from his bonds by impersonating Conpaki and tricking the party into recovering an amber butterfly pendant from Conpaki’s personal quarters. The problem is that the doors to those quarters are watched over by a guardian demon that will cause them to shift the PCs into the stairwells. It is never explicitly stated how the PCs are meant to bypass the demon, but I assume that since it is possible to learn both the Guardian Demon’s Truename and that of the Greater demon from the fragmented writings in Conpaki’s laboratory, that learning a demon’s truename allows the party to exert some sort of control over them? Conversely, the Greater Demon has control over the 6 magic doorways leading to various realms (I would have liked to see some of these realms have a greater degree of interactivity, as written most of them are mainly there for flavor’s sake) including the one in which Conpaki himself is imprisoned. The Amber pendant can set the demon free but can also be used to compel its obedience, meaning clever players that have investigated thoroughly will be able to free Conpaki instead of releasing the demon, who is charitable enough not to obliterate the party but does mean they will not complete their quest. The fisherman, in reality an Oni, stalking them and following the characters only to ambush them when they reach the pendant should also serve as a nasty suprise.



Treasure description is properly fantastic; little idols of animal spirits, a carp swarm (good luck transporting 6000 gp worth of live carp!), ornate furniture, occult tomes, sealed jars of sweet potato sochu, dragon bones, a magic fruit bowl etc. etc. For whatever reason the adventure is very fond of making extremely valuable treasure hard to carry off, meaning most of the value in the adventure is locked up in furniture, ornate dragon sculptures, carp and other strange set pieces and while it makes a certain amount of sense, it’s probably a good idea not to rely on this shtick too much, as doing so will mean the number of expeditions and logistical challenges are going to increase with clever players. A second point is that the treasure is almost exclusively unguarded and left in the open. Every once in a while this is not a problem, particularly if it makes sense in context, but MOST of the valuables in the Tower of Tonpeki are actually left unguarded, untrapped, unhidden and uncursed, making the adventure strangely easy in places. It is quite possible to cart off thousands of gps worth of material while suffering only minor inconvenience. The major hoard is properly guarded and hidden, for which I give a zesty huzzah!



Magic items are Ruins & Ronin book standard, with some caveats that I will now complain about. First, there are no magic weapons in the entire adventure (the Flute of Defence technically applies I guess), which strikes me as odd, and most of the treasure is potions/scrolls! some dusts, and the Wonderous Item category. Again, not wrong, but weirdly assymetrical. Second, there are custom items like an enchanted set of carving tools that can make animated toys, a jade spoon that can make soup that cures disease 1/day, a bowl of fruit that magically preserves anything placed in it. In any normal adventure this would actually be good, but again I must deduct points for not adhering to the contest stipulations. It is also worth exploring how Conpaki, if freed, will respond to the characters likely having carted off half of his furniture and sold it for ring shaped currency, if any, so consider devoting a paragraph to any possible resolution at the end.





Bridge. 5ft wide. Constructed in wood then

covered in red glossy paint. Crossing the

bridge the party will hear a melancholy voice

“got anything to eat?” coming from

underneath (see orange carp below). There

is nothing hiding underneath it, only the fish

swimming.





There’s a bunch of charming effects like the weird dragon slides, one evil and one good, and you have to state a reason before entering it or you are subjected to a sort of willy wonka psychedelic bombardement. A tea kettle on a stove, and if you don’t remove it it has a chance to emit a sort of discordant whistle that causes temporary deafness. Blood drips from the ceiling, detecting as evil, and forms a malignant face. The bizarre, nightmarish but also wonderous aspect of folklore is captured well, the place feels like a proper wizard’s sanctum.



Tower of Tonpeki is a work of great strengths and nails the OA vibe with its talking animals, demons, riddles and spirits but with several fundamentals that need a shoring up to reach its full potential. I don’t know I could select this for the initial collection without triggering a palace revolt at the outrageous violation of my own ruleset, but if I don’t, consider tightening some screws, sexing up the layout, and publishing it for Ruins & Ronin as the only adventure for that system. Mike Davidson can hardly complain.



Also, a talking carp named Goudvis? Fellow Swamp-german are we?





[1] For whatever reason, the Shujenga in R&R is an arcane spellcaster, not a wielder of clerical magic

[2] Flying old lady ghasts are but one of the extremely versatile and wonderous menagerie of creatures in Ruins and Ronin