[No-Artpunk] #5 Spears of the Northmen

Spears of the Northmen

Thief of Whispers

Worlds Without Number

Lvl 3 – 4

20 pages



Thief of Whispers is a long-time reader, commenter and friend of the blog, having participated in the previous No Artpunk among other things. His current effort is his greatest yet, and I am delighted to review it, even if it does start dragging near the end.



So, lessons learned; Extreme verbosity, the bane of the module-cobbler, has been extirpated from about 2/3rds of this contest entry (for the rest, see below), and thank the gods because the module is much the stronger for it. Behold the entire background.



In vengeance for the death of his sons lost in battle against the southerners, Conal Red Hand, leader of the Crow Brother tribe has awoken a sleeping demon god, offering it fresh souls in exchange for vengeance. Crow Brother Warriors, bolstered by the dark magics of the demon below have been stalking the land carrying off supplies and people to sacrifice in obscene rituals to free the demon, Cernunnos, from its prison. Without the intervention of heroes, it is only a matter of time before the demon is freed and leads the Crow Brother tribe in even greater slaughter.



Rocks. Vikings vs Chaos Native Americans. Reads like a Viking version of Peril in OldenWood crossbred with Wild men in Casimir’s Mill. It’s Vinland Saga and the Eddas by way of Blood Meridian and Warhammer Fantasy. It rocks. The atmosphere is absolutely fucking great, like a companion to Red Prophet Rises. Its heart of winter, dark forests, dolmens, the depleted village of Crom (Hah!), barely holding on, offering their last treasure for the heads of the blight that menaces them. The Crow Brothers, covered in hides, fetishes, anointed with ‘Black Woad’ enabling them to see by night. A limping village reeve offering you their last treasure for wild men scalps. A mad priest.

Traveling merchant, Leila Tilaku- dark skinned, enigmatic, mercantilist. Has a stock of items, nothing worth

more than 50 silver pieces but selling at book price unless they insult her, in which case she charges double. If they can befriend her through a successful charisma/ connect or convince 9 check, or selling her treasure they find on the cheap, she has secret items for sale. 3 small breakable tokens of wood that hum slightly that act as Elixirs of Sanctified Healing (healing potions) that she will sell for 250 silver pieces each. If the party has made their intentions to help the village known, Leila gives them a bottle of vodka and tells them to visit Geirröd the troll to learn about the land. If asked how she knows a troll, she just smiles and says a merchant knows their customers.



Easily the strongest opening by far. Only a handful of NPCs, but just enough, doesn’t outlast its welcome. Hex map with a tomb at somewhere so you gotta crawl. A TICKING CLOCK. Every day the Party doesn’t spend going out scalping mfers in the winter snow and handing them in like chuckee cheese tokens Blood Meridian Style the timer increases by 1. When you hit 8, the Crow brothers get much tougher as the Demon’s power waxes, at 10 they all count as Ghouls so its already mega-fucked. If you reach fucking 12, hooooo boy. All the Crows and an army of dead men led by the Demon Cerunnos marches on Crom. My only concern is that there isn’t much foreshadowing before that happens, and the priest’s cryptic prophecy is hard to discern, but admittedly you can just torture the natives and they will totally break after a few hours and tell you how many days are left, which is a fine way of foreshadowing.



A note about the mechanics: I am not super familiar with WWN but I have played enough Stars without number to sort of figure out what everything means. There are a lot of instances when you have to make a convince roll or an int check or whatever that leaves a minor taste of foulness in the mouth, but converting it should prove no great challenge. The only thing that is going to take a little bit of brain power is how to handle System strain, which functions as an additional depletable resource that the initial portion of the game relies on rather highly. Book monsters and items have been lovingly recreated where possible and helpful parenthesis indicate what the rather flowery named spells mean.





As you venture off into the snow-covered hexes you are subjected to all manner of depredations, from hungry wolves to snow storms, Crow brothers, and just cool shit.



The party sees a mutilated corpse nailed to a tree, painted with profane symbols

The party hears the sounds of a crying child. After a few seconds the wailing is abruptly cut short with a loud “THUNK” sound

One PC hears a horrid, cacophonous roar which fills his ears and reverberates off the trees. No one else hears this



There’s some intelligence to it too. Lighting a fire is one of the few ways to prevent storms from fucking you up but it doubles your chance of getting a random encounter. I’m a bit dubious about only making 2 mile hexes with the size of the map, but spending 4 hours having to fully search each one sounds about right actually.



Hex encounters are all great, channeling some sort of peyote-fuelled version of the Eddas that keeps on hitting and hitting, but more importantly, it functions as a hexcrawl aswell because most things can be interacted with, and are actually tied into the overall module. So you can get directions to the Troll or Mor Edderkop (A giant intelligent Sword Spider) if you talk to the villagers, and then once you arrive there is something to do besides kill them. The Two headed troll Gërrod has a small treasure but can be plied with booze to reveal the location and nature of other areas. The giant fucking spider will exchange its (to it) worthless trinkets in exchange for living human victims so I guess I know what I am going to do with those fucking prisoners after they have been scalped. Then there’s the wizard Fjolnir, “

Old, unkempt, and constantly muttering to himself, the Wizard Fjolnir has one eye covered by an eye patch and dentures made of iron.“

who is aware of the demonic shenanigans going on so he offers you 3 fetch quests to get various ingredients from the local Barrow King, a branch from the worlds most Evil Treant (The Old Man of the Forest, you only need a branch but he tells you to fucking die if you ask for it) and so on but the caveat is that the wizard is actually a fucking asshole and also that his plan to take control of the demon will backfire. AND YOU CAN FIGURE THIS OUT! Everything here is very well connected and works great together, and there are multiple ways of going about things that loop back or branch out. There’s a Dryad and she challenges you to a riddling game and if you lose you have to live with her in Faeland for 3 years, drowning in Dryussy which might be even better then scalping chaos indians tbh but then you can use the boon she grants to get the branch so you don’t have to fight the oldest, most fucking assholish treant in the world for it, but you can also just refuse and you get some info.



At this point the text is getting thicker and thicker and I worryingly glanced at it but the author kept swinging straight home runs so I figured whatever, we will deal with that when we get there. This obscene magical shit is broken up with the odd cave of slumbering bears, and a camp of Crow Brother Deserters that you can ply for information, hire in exchange for treasure, Scalp and hand in for money or get murdered by in your sleep if you don’t do any of the above but decide to spend the night with them like an idiot. Drown in a frozen bog, tempted by Will-o-the-Wisps, or alternatively spend some hours diving for the treasures of drowned travellers. And there is the Well of Mimir, that you can gain knowledge from ‘a sacrifice for knowledge’ and then a rune of an eye in the pool but at this point your players have either caught on to the viking theme and one of them will fuck his eye into the pool after seeing a rune of an eye on a stone in the water. This is the stuff we like when we talk about Dark Fantasy. Not wannabe edgy, someone is pooping and someone has teeth in their vagina. This, atmospheric, grim, fucked up mythological shit.



Yeah treasure is mostly good. We are on the silver standard so it’s all, 3 gold coins uuwuu but its bracelets, goblets, silver flasks with platinum filigree and so on and so forth. The one unique item is a gem of brightness, which probably has shown up elsewhere in some incarnation or another but is perfectly respectable. Magical treasure is sometimes a little suspicious because of WWN’s D20 inspired magic item creation cookbook style but it’s also got charming things like Stone Tablets that function like spellbooks and whatnot.



This was going for homerun + standing ovation. Unfortunately (though some of you later contestants might secretly cheer), we now reach the point of the adventure where the wax of its wings begins melting and we rush to the ending, with 90% of the development budget spent on the substantial and well crafted overland portion. The idea was there. The Crowbrother camp, and the awful lieutenants THE NAMED MEN who have been given werewolf powers by the Demon’s will. There’s a random way to determine how many occupants are there at any time, the total can be depleted AND THEN THE CAMP IS HANDLED ABSTRACTLY.



NOOOOO! You were there! You were going for a homerun. Just put the camp there, make it a sort of mini B12 with the fortress attack, put the Shaman + demon in a 3 room structure or something, call it a dungeon, I ask, what about the other 12 rooms, you show me the 12 toilets you have added in the last minute before handing it in, we both wink and nod, then go for beers, you take the prize, then enter under a fake name and also take the second prize, the End! You have already described the palisade walls, there are even some rather nastily abused prisoners to rescue, you made notes on how many warriors will allow themselves to be lured out, JUST DRAW THE FUCKING MAP [1]. I REFUSE TO LAY SIEGE TO A FUCKING POINTCRAWL. At this point the text becomes a little dense to the point where some note-taking might be required to run it but this is not a major problem.





Become Unjaquayable



Alright, abstract camp. Then the last section feels like it is from a completely different adventure. Description at this point is starting to drag and makes it difficult to get through even though it is only 15 rooms.



Entrance- main burial chamber of the barrow mound. Rough dirt floor dotted with the ruins of 5 stone cairns. The tops of the stone cairns have been cast aside exposing the ancient corpses within. Walls of rough bricked stone tapering to a dome make up the rest of the mound, decorated in prayers to the Gods of Blood and Iron in faded paint. Passages to the left and right stand open, while the north exit lies shrouded in absolute darkness. This darkness is impenetrable, as no light or dark vision is able to penetrate it. Those who try and walk into the darkness find themselves walking for hours, unable to progress. Retracing their steps will lead them out of the darkness in just a few paces. To penetrate the darkness, the party must use one of the following methods

Too much. Recursion. Repeat adjectives. I like the idea of having to gain access to the mound via some supernatural or secret means, that’s still good. But the description here is filled with repeated nouns, padding everything out. “Rough dirt floor” as opposed to “smooth dirt floor?” I do not mean to be snide, the first 66% of this adventure fucking roxxx and its creation is a thing of beauty but good grief.



Entrance- main burial chamber. Dirt floor dotted with the ruins of 5 stone cairns. Their tops have been cast aside, exposing the ancient corpses within. The Walls are of rough bricked stone, daubed with prayers to the Gods of Blood and Iron in faded paint, tapering to a dome. There are passages to the left and right, and a doorway to the north shrouded in darkness, penetrable by neither light nor dark-vision.

Those who walk into the darkness find themselves walking for hours and making no progress. Retracing their steps will lead them out of the darkness in just a few paces. To penetrate the darkness, the party must use one of the following methods:



The Barrow part is still decent, even if the map is a little wonky, but not on the level of the hexcrawl. There’s a weird side path that the characters can take through a corridor filled with poison gas that leads to a sanctum with what I assume is some sort of magically preserved beef jerky and healing pemmican, as well as spiced rum, with a curse on it? I mean its not bad that’s actually kind of cool and I’m sure actually based in native american myth somewhere but is this still the same place we left off?

This part seems very puzzle heavy and artifical, compared to the very open-ended, free-flowing, interconnected part that precedes it. It feels almost constrained. First I was giving my eye to Mimirs well and scalping and torturing the Skraelings, now I am rotating statues so the deities face the right seasons. Neither of these things is bad in an adventure, but I do not know if they go together.



There’s another weird one. An elf stone golem protects a doorway of steel. There’s two smashed crows so you know its dangerous, the elf golem’s elven is so ancient you have to succeed at a roll even if you understand elven (Sigh, skill based systems) but it communicates that its treasures are only for those who do battle with the void, so you either have to be elven, or you have to ‘douse yourself with the ashes of dead elves,’ which is something that no one will get. There’s some other complications too but with the accuracy of the hints in the preceding wilderness section its suddenly a bit of a weird swerve. It’s an optional area with a monster that is very strong that can be avoided, so it’s not all bad but it’s a weird imprecision. There’s also a cell block in the elven sanctum which feels strange and very out of place and then you can open the cells with a handle and there’s invisible stalkers in two of them and the ceiling is covered in demented scrawls which function as a spellbook??? The last fight with the Crow Brother shaman is actually alright, gets harder depending on whether you have reached him within the allotted time, Cerunnos’s Death Gaze has been reduced considerably and will require similar adjustment in any conversion or it is a TPK waiting to happen, and the imagery of this Bird-skull wearing, raven-feather cloak Assassin motherfucker that regenerates in darkness and wears a cursed suit of mail (I don’t know if it technically breaks NAP rules) who targets light sources is already great.



A last note, there’s a fairly extensive wrap-up at the end in case Cerunnos escapes or takes possession of the wizard which is always appreciated and a nice touch. You really do get the idea the author was giving it his all and that counts for a lot.



Taken on its own merits the dungeon would be alright if a little too linear, lacking random encounters (though it is too small for that anyway) and some of the verbosity would absolutely have to be cut down but its mainly the tonal disconnect from the stellar beginning that makes it the weaker part of the adventure imho. It almost makes me wish the ending was just a 5 room dungeon. Yeah I said it. Just a magic entrance, you fight some crow brothers, a few empty rooms with foreshadowing so everyone goes: oh shit, and then a big smackdown at the end. No weird portraits of demon things you can unleash elsewhere in the campaign. You don’t need those. You do those in a 60 room behemoth of a dungeon. We’ve already had plenty of great magical shit. Bring er in son. You’ve done good.



Let’s not end on anything like a sour note. This is a tremendous improvement since TotS, has one of the strongest overland and atmospheric components I’ve ever seen, and I’d run the first 2/3rds in a heartbeat. I think the major points of improvement, besides the verbosity, here would be a sort of thematic consistency. The dungeon at the end almost feels like its from an entirely different module, and comes across as static and a bit constrained when compared to the free-roaming, free-flowing hexcrawl that precedes it. An uneven, but strong and ambitious entry. Well done.



[1] Full disclosure I did email Thief to see if he had maybe omitted the map and he sent me one shortly after but he did make it clear it was something he’d spun up on the fly so I cannot count this.



