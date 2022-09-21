[No-Artpunk] #6 Temple of the Flame Lord

Temple of the Flame Lord

ShockTohp (Flooded realms adventure press)

OSE

Lvl ??? (sweet spot is somewhere between 2-4)

9 pages



A novice effort with some praiseworthy flourishes. As I remarked previously, one of the many fine features of No Artpunk is to help people improve their craft, and contributions like these are fertile ground for doing so. The entry is pretty bare bones, with some interesting set pieces and good decisions, ripe for elaboration!



First, the backstory gets a passing grade! In the distant past, an alliance between dwarves and a mighty Fire Giant King swept all the humanoids before them and all but exterminating them (referred to by the humanoids as the ‘Time of Searing’ very cool). In his death, the King is interred in a tomb atop a Volcano and he is venerated by Fire giants for generations to come, though the temple was maintained by dwarves. Cue many centuries later, the Temple is all but forgotten and partially buried in lava, the dwarven empires have been pushed back and now a band of Orcs has figured they are going to help themselves to the Flame Lord’s crown and desecrate the temple. Enter the PCs. Good stuff, solid Vanilla fantasy without being neccessarily derivative. As a sales pitch for the adventure, I am sold.



There’s a handful of hooks and rumors, not really in a table, just bullet points but it’s nice to have. They are fairly standard but they work. Dying dwarf priest, gold & glory, you see some orcs etc. etc. It should work but its also pretty standard. The rumors are solid in that they relate to the way the adventure is going to be approached, and there are 2 false rumors, but it all needs a bit of specificity. Consider ‘The Orcs of the Black Hand’ instead of ‘The Orcs.’ Also, no level recommendation? Fuck.



There’s a random encounter table with standard random encounter frequency and straight up book entries. So it just says ‘Orc.’ I can infer we need to use the indoor table, there’s even an Ogre entry that occurs only once, but then it also says Fire Salamander (we are, after all, near a Volcano). I look at OSE and it specifies 1d4+1. That doesn’t quite make sense so I go back and it says ‘A Monster.’ So it is possible to encounter a single orc? But we can also encounter an 8 HD creature immune to nonmagical attacks that inflicts 1d8 damage in a 20 ft. radius automatically every round. Calibration needed.





Map quickly sketched, I am not going to bitch as long as its useable, which this one mostly is. The icons are not always legible, which IS a problem. Consider specifying what the lines on the overland map are. They must be dried lava from the description because the temple complex is partially buried. Okay. So put lines next to each of the lines representing lava to indicate the height differential. This is volcanic terrain. Use that a little. It’s actually possible to climb the lava flow and enter the Temple (which is quite large, if we are to believe the enhanced scale), and enter the dungeon that way. There is an additional crack in the rear of the temple that, if investigated, can be used as a hidden passage. I like that. I particularly like it that doing so lands you straight in the Treasure room of the King but it will also mean you are going to run into his magical guardians and get fucked while doing the dungeon ‘properly’ will allow you to avoid it, so it is a fake shortcut. The shortcut via the roof is nice to see but as written it doesn’t really give you a huge advantage, there is a 2 in 6 chance the main door, which is hammered open, is guarded by 2d4 Orcs, but there are no notes for any sort of alarm or order of battle, and 2d4 orcs should not be a great speed bump if one is going to fight Salamanders. Note also tasteful side buildings, which is good, but they have too much treasure (2d4 * 100 sp for a few dwarven laborers cottages is a bit much) and one of them immediately saddles you with a 4 HD salamander (weakened because of the open air, fair enough).





Alright, some good stuff. It’s big. It has the proportions of a place built for Giants. Those are 20 ft. squares. In fact, we talked about set pieces and setting the mood, this is room 2.



This hall contains statues of the Flame Lord in various feats throughout his life. The statues are

built into the supporting pillars and bear marks of defacement. The ones flanking on each side are

lifesize to the subject, i.e. 18′. The last statues depicts the Flame Lord seated upon his throne,

hand upon his axe and foot resting on an orcish head. It reaches almost to the roof, making it 35′

tall. Behind the throne statues is a large upraised section and the Eternal Flame, a line of extremely

hot blue fire that jets from a line of hidden gas tubes. The supply lines of gas reach down into a

hidden natural gas deposit, and may be disrupted at a locked access panel in 10. The fire prevents

easy access to the final resting place of the flame lord, and the charred bodies of Orcs lying on either

side from where a jump may be attempted from the top of the lava flow.



That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you set the stage. Very good. Room stocking is too full. Beginner mistake. There’s monsters, treasure, traps or puzzles in almost every room. Every once in a while its okay to put a storeroom in there with nothing of significance, maybe do a bit of foreshadowing, maybe mundane goods, cryptic hints, something weird. The point is that you use something called intermittent reward. If the players know there is a fight or treasure after every door this becomes predictable. Let it breathe a little. Let them sweat. Build up some tension.



Encounters proper is thematically appropriate use of monsters, i.e. fire beetles, orcs, Cave Crickets, a solitary Water moccasin that got there in a manner I don’t quite know and a giant herd of Wild Boars that the orcs keep coralled in the feasting hall. That’s good, but maybe consider, what happens if the PCs attempt to free them or something? Try to anticipate the most likely way the PCs might handle something like that. Two Bone Golems protect the bier on which lies interred the gigantic skeleton of the Flame Lord. I’m missing a bit of interaction here. Some orcs are sleeping, implying they might wake up if some alert is sounded, but there is no greater organization, or the possibility of an alert. The chieftain is willing to bargain with the characters for the crown, that’s something. The snake attacks by surprise, that’s something. Maybe describe what the monsters are doing? There is an old dwarven priest holed up in a concealed storeroom who can explain the mechanism in case the PCs don’t figure it out which is appreciated.





Alright. Second floor. The connection from 9 to 15 doesn’t quite make sense but there are some interesting environmental features. It is possible to destroy the pipelines of the natural gas in 19., shutting off the wall of fire that way. In addition, a sort of puzzle device requiring a great deal of weight in 10, used for tribute, can be depressed and the door will thus open. There is a wand that lowers or doubles weight, the unique item of the bunch, that can be used, although I don’t really see a problem with just dragging heavy shit onto both platforms and opening the door (and crucially, deactivating the Golems) that way. Good idea, though the hazardous nature of destroying the gas pipes isn’t really worked out that well. The gas is hazardous, but only after 2 turns. So how long does it take to destroy a pipe? The way its written it just takes time, it seems like it should be harder.



Aaaanywaaay. Treasure is…too much? 2d6 dwarven scrolls each worth 100 gp. Some gambling Orcs with 800 gp worth of gemstones. Then a solid bronze statue of the flame lord (no value? But weighs 3000 in bronze so it can be inferred), and 8 paintings worth 500 gp each. Then 2d10 bottles of brandy worth 1000 gp each. I mean Dwarven brandy is good and all but 1000 gp? There’s about 30.000-40.000 gp gp worth of treasure here, most of it barely guarded, not trapped and not hidden. The Orc and Temple hoard has generic ‘pieces of jewelry’ worth thousands, which also makes me a little sad, add some description, some flavor, particularly to the magic weapons. The major treasure is the giant’s crown, very cool, so large it must be carried by two men and makes them entirely immune to fire while they hold it and it’s worth…3000 gp? That, in contrast, seems absurdly low. Also I think it is a minor violation of the contest stipulations of one new item. Giant Axe, 2d8, two handed, requires 18 str to use is cool though.



This one is going under ‘Has Potential.’ Needs polish, expansion, maybe some more time in the actual playtest oven, but the idea of an interactive environment is used well, there’s a concept of nonlinearity, with multiple means of solving the adventure. I think the Gygaxian addage ‘There’s no such thing as a free lunch’ must be invoked here with force majeur. Defining a level requirement might also work. 8 Orcs and an Orc chieftain is no match for a party with a sleep spell and initiative, a Salamander in contrast will turn that same party into a torch without breaking a sweat. I might sex this up and throw it in my B2 game if the players decide to linger in the Wilderlands.











