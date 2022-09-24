[No-Artpunk] #8 The Lost Academy of Temporal Arts

The Lost Academy of Temporal Arts

Kristijan Kauzlarić

B/X and B/X compatible systems (yeah right)

Lvl 1 – 3

An entry that explicitly thanks Two-time NAP veteran Jeffe Simpson and the lovely lads of the /osrg/ discord server. We shall see how much their tutelage has helped them.



Almost a page of backstory that, while it needs trimming, is pretty good. The Wizard Arathor founded a magical academy dedicated to the study of temporal magics near the village of Geryon. The locals send their kids off to learn the arts of temporal sorcery, rapidly aging or instead being turned into eternally young prepubescents (hah! If only!). This continues until one day Arathor (good names btw) grows weary of his task, so one day he announces “that their studies are over, he clapped his hands and declared class – was over” and the Academy vanishes along with all of their students. Now 3 generations later, the Academy has re-appeared.

When they had emerged, a powerful voice boomed through the valley declaring; “Let the games begin!”



With that Mr. Kauzlarić heralds in an exciting romp through a magical wizard school, complete with locker-rooms, chemistry labs, showers and headmaster’s offices. There is absolutely room for improvement, but there is a charming wholesomeness to it all that reminds me fondly of those halcyon highschool D&D years. It made me smile.



With that out of the way, let’s get to the adventure proper. Rumors and Wandering monster tables in the Appendix in the back of the book? Put rumors in the front of the book, before you describe the dungeon proper and wandering monsters during your description of the dungeon but before you describe the first room. The reason is that I will be interpreting the dungeon based on the strength of the wandering monsters and the dungeon itself is potentially very different if you do 1 in 6 chance of 1d3 Orcs every 3 turns or 2 in 6 of 2d4 Otyughs every turn. D6 rumor table whets the appetite for adventure, so it serves as hooks, and it provides a few clues that might come in handy (like the golden apples being in the herbarium).



Random encounters are…a little weird. If I assume standard frequency they are a little heavy for a party of levels 1-3. 3-4 Zombies is tough but doable if you have a cleric, but 4-5 Homonculi is very deadly. And a Disenchanter? A Doppleganger? Rough! The source of the monster is noted as ‘Basic Rules’ but I opened up my copy of Basic and couldn’t quite find them, and neither could I find the illusionist class, so perhaps a version of OSE? Or AD&D? Regardless: Consider writing a little for the party of Gnome Explorers, like what they are doing in the school (I mean, besides exploring), or how they respond to the party.



For extra credit, I would point to some other possibilities for monsters in a temporal academy. Neanderthals and Dinosaurs, robots or other far future creatures are perfect. Nilbogs should also be considered, as should Time Elementals and for super secret master credit I would point to monsters from the little known late era TSR supplement Chronomancer.



A note on layout (yeah yeah I know boooh! booh!) it would probably be much easier to simply group the rooms together in ascending order (i.e. from 1 to 10) instead of by hallway because now I have to keep track of ascending Hallway numbers with groups of rooms below them in ascending order. It’s hard to navigate.





YEAHHHH

Handdrawn highschool map. Pretty good map, particularly for a school, did you use a real floorplan? The idea is that you can immediately go in multiple directions and there are always alternatives. There’s doors with keypads and passwords (a little too high-tech for my tastes but okay) which means you will occasionally double back, or can do a directed search to progress, it’s pretty good. Secret doors are included, which is good but placed a bit randomly, and discovering them doesn’t do that much. Say, you can discover the secret door in the back of 24. the Boys Bathroom but it doesn’t really grant you access to a different area or offer anything but a minor shortcut. There is one excellent exception, the second level which is only accessible by solving a puzzle IN ROOM 1. that is subtle but not completely obtuse. PERFECT. That’s good use of a secret door. They are fairly versatile, and you can use them as a means to bypass barriers or even to gain access to areas that are entirely hidden, stocked with extra rewards or super deadly monsters. Good job on mentioning where the keys or passwords to certain locked doors are btw.



The dungeon sticks to its school theme pretty closely, sometimes a bit too closely for my tastes. Making a girls shower and then doing a continual light effect along with squealing if male adventurers enter is pretty good but making a teacher’s lounge with a coffee machine and a micro-wave is maybe a bit too on the nose for my tastes. The use of notes to convey information later on in the dungeon is probably a good impulse. The hunt for keys and passwords serves to tie together these occasionally charming single encounters together, driving exploration, but with a dungeon this size I’d even consider walling off some of the hallways with portcullises and putting switches elsewhere in the dungeon to open them or something.



Encounters proper are fun if in need of the occasional fine-tuning. It’s not boring, in fact the variety and interaction is going in the right direction. In one you encounter the ghost of some elven teacher who berates the characters and thinks they are his students and may be banished by destroying his notebook, in another an eternally young half-witted teacher of temporal studies who can either fight the PCs, or if they convince her they are students, she can…uh, teach them in some other area and they might get some XP if they succeed at an INT Check, and if they get all three they get a Bag of Holding? That’s too much. The concept or impulses are good, but the execution could be tighter. The elven ghost professor, does it perform as an actual ghost? or is it more like an apparition. Clarify this. The teaching stuff is charming but the INT check is lame, make them actually answer questions. Another one, a sleeping Manticore in some sort of open cage, you can seal the cage with some sort of silver rod in another room. How do the PCs know that the rod can seal the cage? Also, can’t the manticore just shoot through the cage with its quills?



Mean girls Wight encounter.



This dormitory, similar in appearance to room #20, but ostensibly more female

in appearance, houses a vengeful wight, Margaritte, and her coterie of 3 zombies.

The wight was a former popular student known for bullying the other students

that got cursed for her insolence by the time wizard. She and her coterie now stalk the girl’s dormitory in hopes of once again catching their prey.

The wight will primarily target females in the party if there are any. If there are

none, the wight will target indiscriminately.

The wight is dressed in an academy uniform that sits upon its rotting corpse and it has a brooch that is worth 1000gp.

And then you can use the broach later on to get information out of the ghost of one of Margaritte’s former victims (Who is of course hiding in the Girl’s bathroom) on a hidden stash of treasure located in the Boy’s showers that they were saving up to buy booze from Geryon. Encounter density, if we take into account the Homonculi patrolling the hallways, is actually just about right. Blink Dogs, Ochre Jellies and Homonculi might be on the heavy side for Characters of level 1-3.



Treasure is probably a mite high for 1-3, on the order of 15.000 total, of which some may be missed. A golden apple falling from a tree in the herbarium, the Headmaster, who for some inconceivable reason keeps sacks of gold and silver on his desk, a gold fountain pen, a gold snake egg (admittedly if you are stupid enough to just reach in the snake just kills you). Magic items are occasionally hidden, I appreciate the fact the Headmaster’s belongings are in a vault with a trap (although 1d4 is very low for a trap) that can’t really be bypassed, you either have open locks or you break it open (don’t forget to mention wandering monster checks if this happens). There’s magic scrolls concealed among mouldering tomes, or a Robe of Eyes (?!?) in a chest among 19 other chests, or a hidden cache in the boy’s lockerroom. Decent praxis here.



Speaking of which, when it comes to magic items PUMP THE BRAKES. Rope of Climbing, Gem of Light, Bag of Holding, A FUCKING ROBE OF THE ARCHMAGE? IN A LEVEL 1-3 ADVENTURE. Waaaay too much. Plentiful scrolls and potions are great, particularly because there are occasional cursed items thrown into the mix as well to keep everyone’s guard up but slow doooowwwn Tiger. What are you going to give the party at level 6? The hand of vecna?



There’s a little bit of the weird, which in a place like this is expected, and I’d prefer it if it would lean more towards the wizard part instead of the school part, but you do have a ‘cloning machine’ that can be used to duplicate objects (including up to 1000 gp of gold, but the adventure doesn’t specify what happens if they try to do more. I notice this discriptional ambiguity also with the Vault trap, which is simply described as an ‘anti-theft trap’ and with the Manticore, take note!). There’s a functional tesla-coil that is ‘currently powered down’ but no description of what happens if it is powered up! A waste! I appreciate the ability to study the chalkboard writings in the college of temporal magic, and at great risk, either learn the Time Flow spell (which I believe was omitted from this version, a lamentable oversight), or age 2d20 years and maybe go insane. That’s good. I like it.



Very good capstone. A subtle riddle in the first hall, a statue with its hand extended, bearing the legend

“When it is ripe, time decides that the fruits of our labour shall fall to the ground” and if you put the gold apple (which is worth 3000 gp and it is actually quite possible to miss it if you don’t immediately grab it when it falls to the ground, good! reward initiative! punish laggards!) in his hand, which consumes the apple but opens a second small level where you fight the Avatar of the Time Wizard Arathon, and gain great riches OR knowledge if you succeed. Having the 7th level illusionist pull his punches by using hypnosis to get PCs to do push-ups etc. etc. is a bit dubious, and I am not quite sure how a 7 HD avatar can wield 5th level spells, but whatever, we are rolling with it.









Weird magic Highschool D&D is a bit too far removed from the ever-burning hearth of the appendix N for my taste, but The Lost Academy of Temporal Arts is a pretty cool entry that reminds me of something you would find in The Dungeoneer, and Zoomers might dig it. Kristijan demonstrates a pretty good grasp of some of the fundamentals like making interactive encounters, concealing treasure, encouraging exploration via notes/graffiti (it might be a good idea to make the notes a bit more ambiguous btw) and a concealed and optional second level, even if there is probably some calibration to be done w.r.t. the hardness of the random encounter table, the choice of magical items, the editing and some of the descriptions. Good job of mostly keeping to good practice w.r.t. treasure placement, so stuff that is not guarded tends to be concealed or trapped. Goes under the ‘Shows Promise Pile’ and is probably a good fit for younger players.