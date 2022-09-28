[No-Artpunk] #10 Shrine of the Small God

Shrine of the Small God

Ben Gibson

B/X

Lvl 3 – 5 (uh…)

11 Pages



Another NAP 1 contender and general all around solid module cobbler, Ben Gibson delivers a thrilling tomb crawl in the mode of Hidden Shrine of Taomachan. He gave me a caveat that there might be some minor editing mistakes because of the dreaded CONTEST DEADLINE, which I magnanimously handwaved, greedy to get my hands on yet more No-Artpunk.



Shrine of the Small God is pretty good, describing a 2 level 27-room complex once dedicated to a petty godling (A Cabbage God no less), and currently in the process of being looted by thieves, and plundered by vengeful earth elementals. Enter the PCs, to add yet another vial of nitroglycerine to this already volatile mess.



Lessons have been learned since Tower of the Time Master, which was excellent but a whee bit dry, as Shrine is a colorfully spiced with Mezo-American descriptions, the giant rats have been reskinned as Scabrous Guinea Pigs, there’s Condors, Aztec mummies, glowing sunlight forcefields, exhausted dart traps, plates of gold and silver and this is juxtaposed against WEIRD SHIT. Weird as in, the Cabbage God’s body is made of cabbage, you can eat him. And it’s not done for laughs it’s sort of worked into the scenery so it’s not grating and you kind of go along with the weird premise.



Good hooks, scenic. A cheerfull llama-herder buys drinks for everyone with a plate of gold he says he found near the high plato. A merchant sells an aged poncho bearing a map to the temple. Lord Churan is looking for Wa’kas of other temples for some divine project. It’s good stuff. More importantly, there is a nasty complication. A band of vaguely conquistadore-esque tomb robbers have already tried the place, lost some of their members, and decided it would be easier to dupe some other shmucks into doing it and then stealing their shit when they get out. I believe that is maneuver #9 from the Book of Gm Fuckery, very good.





Good map, mostly. Effective use of secret doors, without hamfisted telegraphing. Very much a tomb-like environment as opposed to a living place, occasional flourishes like 2 young pumas feeding on a dead thief notwithstanding. I think Ben normally runs either Pathfinder or 5e and the concept of alerts and orders of battle still needs to sink in. However, as C1 shows, you can still do good things with single encounters, and Gibson is no slouch in this. Occasionally weird flourishes like having a room with walls decorated with the bizarre purification rituals of the cabbage cult come back as gameplay as luring the mummified priests into this room forces them to perform the oblations. Deep cut but I dig it. Also important, the primary entrance is down, requiring a rope to climb down, and it is immediately foreshadowed that something is wrong by the skeletons clutching a cut rope near the entrance. Good! Also good, having areas walled off by transparent fields of glowing sunlight, which tease people with the promise of treasure and prompt investigation, and disabling the mechanism frees up the treasure but also unleashes monsters.



Let’s talk about traps. I actually like it that we don’t see the usual (sand-trap, crushing blocks, pit with spikes etc.) but that you get weird variations (depleted dart trap that fires poisoned dust now, solar forcefield bissection trap, bottomless pit trap). These are mostly well telegraphed or placed appropriately (holes in the wall or on idols with gemstone eyes I mean you are asking for it) but there are two violations worth discussing for educational purposes.



Nr. 1.



This one sucks too because it only takes a single addition to make it not just fair, but awesome as you duck and weave, or fight the puma’s on your knees. Add a description that ‘the skeletons appear to be bissected at about chest height.’ Viola. Now the PCs can maybe glean there is something wrong and once you chop of half their heads on a single saving throw you may now cackle maliciously while they hit their heads and mutter dejectedly ‘we are so fucking dumb.’



Nr. 2.

Again, the impulse is good, but Green Slime can only move 3′ per round, according to the B/X derived RC, so it couldn’t really ‘erupt’. Hence the common tactic of either falling on people or disguising itself amid moss or something so people step in it. It seems like I am bitching but this sort of consistency is important because so players can get a feel for what to expect. If capabilities are fluid you get analysis paralysis very quickly.



Random encounters are heavy for a B/X party of level 3-5. A party of about equal strength is of course very harsh, 2d6 rats or 2d4 thieves (as bandits) is pretty fair, Two Pumas is a bit heavy on the frontliners but a Mummy or a Gelatinous Cube is punishing. Not a tpk, but rough. I think a note that certain encounters only occur once would probably ameliorate things.



Encounters proper are pretty good, minor inaccuracies aside. A statue with a dire condor (as ‘small’ Roc) on its hand, encased in force-fields, which will unleash the Roc are well and good, but how did the damned thing survive for all these years? Add a note on stasis or something. Other thieves that are trapped down here can be allied with, but they are also asshole thieves so they can’t actually be trusted. There’s a mummy wise woman you can talk to who is actually pretty friend but goddamn that blanket she is wearing is threaded with gold. The fact Oraclea’s (the god) body is actually hidden and if you find it you can just kill it (the effect of this is not described, a shame!) is good. You can see all the reps Ben has been doing on encounter design because everything is used very deliberately. A room, you see a dagger floating in the centre IT’S A GELATINOUS CUBE DUMB BITCH. You slap yourself on your forehead as your paralyzed thief dissapears beneath the protoplasmic mass. Two Earth elementals (8HD) wandering around a pool of water, with a gem they covet at the centre, which also happens to be the most valuable piece of treasure. Them’s good encounters. The ability to converse with the cabbage god itself and possibly fight its avatar if you take its offerings (2500 gp’s worth) are appreciated, although an opportunity to actually aid it would have made the adventure even stronger, particularly since there is also a batty mummy earth priestess to contend with.



It is, probably, a bit on the hard side for 3-5. Plentiful mummies, copious use of green slime, a 10 HD avatar with spellcasting powers, 2 earth elementals, an 8th level thief leading a band of thugs (without magic items? for shame). I know many of these can be avoided or interacted with, but this thing is going to leave some bodies to be sure. If the GM has the rogues trap the PCs downstairs or rob them on the way back this could be very ugly.



Treasure…yeah!





And so forth. It’s good. It’s not very well concealed. There are secret vaults with more of it, which is good. Plentiful cursed treasure too, also good. Probably a minor violation for having too much customized magic items? I dunno it seems vaguely suspicious. Nothing egregious, but +1 dagger with steel core pointing to the constellation that is currently ascendant or the Hoe of Earth’s Woe, and the manifold cursed items, as opposed to items with a curse placed on them…it’s dubious. Bonus points for playful variation, fake treasure that seems valuable but is not, cursed treasure, heavy treasure, a 40 pound keystone that acts as a Wand of Negation, I dig it. Plentiful weird stuff too, like removing all the diamonds in a night black ceiling will unleash some sort of malginant star borne madness (Tzimitzil reference?) on whoever does so if they fail a saving throw. That’s perfect!





Pretty strong entry. Factions are present but they don’t feel forced. The various undead and tomb robbers may be interacted with, there’s plenty to discover, it doesn’t pull punches (I mean having 6 mummies rise simultaneously if you violate a certain hidden sanctum is verging on cruel but you can run). The force fields are well implemented (if I understand it, you need the mace, allowing you to pass through the statue’s field, pulling its arm and thus disabling the trap?). Cabbage god is good, I would have accepted river spirit, but this is admittedly wilder, and it does kind of work.



With some minor polish this is suitable for standalone publication, but then it’s Ben Gibson, who already does that. A strong second showing from an NAP veteran, even if it does occasionally scratch and scrape at the contest parameters.



























