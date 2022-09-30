[No-Artpunk] #12 Skalbak Sneer

Skalbak Sneer The Stronghold of Snow or The Seven Dwarves & The Seven Wights

J.Blasso Gieseke (21st Centaury Games)

OSE

Lvl 5 – 7

15 pages







This one is going in the collection.



For a while now I have been banging on about the return of D&D as a game first. The point is to shake the OSR out of its decadent layout, short-evocative description & art-induced stupor and back into a growing, living game of constantly evolving tactics, new spells and system mastery on the one hand and ever increasing number of new threats, challenges and rewards on the other. A man [1] by the name of J Blasso Gieseke has heard my prayer, and in 15 pages revitalizes the dying genre of Wargame D&D with an absolute battleship of a module that he fondly describes as ‘a tactical death-trap dungeon’. For OSE of all the fucking systems he could have chosen!!!



A feature of of OSE or B/X that might be unfamiliar to newer players is that the game turns into an overpowered curbstomp at around the 7th level mark. The reasons can be boiled down to the stacking of magic weapons, shields and rings of protection, the lack of checks and balances for spells, and the lack of a good counter in the form of magic resistance on the side of the monster. As such, if your players actually achieve that level, it is much kinder to gently execute them in a great theatre fire of wagnerian proportions then it is to have them discover it was all smoke and mirrors, and Blasso gives us plenty of gasoline, planks, hammers and nails to do it with!



The premise is a small fortress, 1000 ft. up and hollowed out of a rock, specifically created to lure and murder bandits and garrisoned by a party of Snow Dwarves to defend their lands. For centuries it has remained inviolate, and it is filled to the fucking brim with the spoils of generations of invaders.





‘Here Comes the Pain’ in Dwarvish intensifies





Order of Battle, the module. Where the fuck do I begin. The challenge with these complex modules (and this is complex) is often to convey the organization to the reader so he can manage this unwieldy detail and can execute the scenario in the intended way. Blasso exerts herculean effort into adding overviews, extra maps, orders of battle, positioning when they are alerted, positioning when they are surprised (important because the fortress has hidden entrances allowing for covert operations). Areas are denoted, escape routes are referenced and cross-referenced. Everything is described in terse, masculine prose, though not without a certain poetic flair (as we shall see below).



There are 3 hooks/rumors that effectively do double duty as difficulty settings, so nice job compressing here. In the hardest version, you just get rumors of treasure and you go into the fortress blind. In the other versions, you get at least rumors of an alternative entrance. My recommendation is that you play the adventure in the hardest setting for maximum effect, as giving away the alternative entrances without having the players look for them bypasses the best part of the game, i.e., the hideous deathtrap gauntlet.

There’s also a list of henchmen to hire, which you will need, each of which has their own objectives and quirks, once again, ultra-tersely. We love it.

And now, the map.





One of several overviews to help you pilot this fucking battleship

Brutal map. Brilliant map. First, a winding, tortuous, freezing 4-hour climb through icy cold 1000 feet up, along narrow and at times, slippery stairs. Griffons in the Eyrie go for your horses, or for you on a narrow part if you did not bring any. If you are a lunatic you can climb up 500 ft. in relatively smooth area and go in through the cisterns. If you are an even bigger lunatic you might try to climb up and go in via the Eyrie, immediately encountering two extremely irate griffons.



Then comes the fortress proper. Here Gieseke takes a moment to do some foreshadowing and set the mood, giving the players ample warning that they are walking into the fantasy equivalent of a combine harvester. Perfect level of chilling description, like some grim-faced Icelandic skald.



If the players go in through the main entrance, the pain proper starts hitting at about room 5. A rune trap triggers alarms throughout the fortress, warning them off in ominous and no uncertain tones. Through holes in the north wall, you can see a giant armory, filled with the spoils of prior invaders (brilliant detail, you can maybe snatch a weapon through the hole). After that, there’s two doors, essentially winding tower-defence like corridors with holes in walls that the dwarves will fire crossbows through and stab you with spears. There’s an area where they open an iron door, unleashing a fucking Troll, there’s another blind alley where you are funneled into the Griffon Eyrie through a one-way door. Brutal.



The dwarven tactics continue, with rallying points, a gauntlet where more domesticated monsters are let loose behind them and a final stand in the great hall, whilst their Rune-priest, concealed by invisibility, makes his way to the lower tombs to ressurect 7 lords of the keep in the form of Wights, unleashing them on the players. The dwarven lord and his small retinue fight to the fucking death in their hall and by the time your players actually reach the hall, there isn’t going to be much in the way of mercy. There is something too about descriptions of the Head cook remaining behind to defend his recipes to the death while the women and children funnel out via two escape methods. There is a level of versimilitude to this that is beyond most OSE modules. Very awesome. The Snow Dwarves aren’t obviously evil but they are not obviously good either, they seem hard and hostile.







I think if the adventure had mandated you go through the gauntlet it would have been interesting but sort of cheap but the ability to actually frameskip in various places is very interesting. There is a definite chance to disrupt the precise order of events, and doing so might be one of the few ways of achieving success. You can surprise the poor bastards in their kitchen or dining hall, and the defenders will have to rush to meet the PCs bereft of armor, making a valiant last stand. It plays out pretty well.



Treasure is…jesus christ it’s huge. Huge treasure. Silver alert statues 10.000 gp worth weighing 2500 pounds each. A gigantic fucking armory loaded with magic weapons (including the demonblade Thizuul, which is not described sadly), a bloated vault with 30.000 gp in coins, jewelry, gemstones etc. etc. Descriptions of magic weapons are very tight, just enough detail to make it interesting. There’s what, over 70k in treasure here, easily.





I think one opportunity is missed. Part of the dwarven retreat should probably involve either destroying a lot of these valuables, or at least taking them so they do not fall into enemy hands. As written, once you survive the last stand, there is comparatively little incentive to keep your wits about you, and the lack of traps around the valuables is almost an anti-climax. The wights are likely to run into the PCs relatively quickly. This would be my one point of improvement but its likely your characters are going to be thankful for a fucking break after absolute, pulse-pounding punishment.



Using captured monsters is a particularly inspired way of increasing the variety of the monsters, and kudos for having the dwarves use advanced tactics rather then simply increasing their numbers and hit points to make a credible threat. I could wax lyrically about the way everything runs together and can unfold but at this point I should just tell you to go play this if you are one of your B/X party is getting a bit too strong and is looking on something hard to cut their teeth on.



The number of people that write these sort of things are very small and the ones that do so competently are even smaller. I can recall only Jeff Sparks as a spiritual predecessor. 15 pages packs one hell of a punch. Lethal, tight, and with little flourishes of atmosphere that make the whole come alive. It would have been a proud ornament on the front page of Dungeon in its day, and it is a proud ornament in the listings of No Artpunk today. Very unconventional, and executed with skill and precision. This one is absolutely going to see play.



I like to imagine that, perhaps, some confused youngsters of the NSR discord, after desultorily finishing yet another OSE module where they are led into a shower by an androgynous looking catman and must explore their sexuality while learning about Karl Marx after which a single goblin belonging to the German Nazi party circa 1930-1945 is killed and they all gain 10.000 xp [2], the GM has a change of heart and decides to test their mettle against more earnest stock, they get absolutely obliterated in the gauntlet but the experience shows them the light of playing real D&D. One can only hope (and not set up some sort of long term scheme involving multiple sock puppet accounts and using a fake voice).



A great entry. Well fucking done.





[1] I assume he is a man and not some sort of avatar of the god of games & war itself

[2] Coming soon by Diogo Noguiera