[No-Artpunk] #16 Alchymystyk Hoosegow

Alchymystyk Hoosegow

Alex Zisch

AD&D 1e

Lvl 7

20 Pages



Very interesting and powerful entry. Making only a limited selection is going to be tough. The adventure can boast it has been proofread and playtested by none other then Guy Fullerton, author of the sublime Many Gates of the Gann. It exudes a sense of whimsy and fun I associate with 0e and it has been written with an ease, complexity and competence that I can only surmise is born from long practice. This would probably be very cool to play, and comes across as an evolved version of the earlier The Lost Academy of Temporal Arts but it is not without its flaws.



A commenter by the name of Maynard remarked that he had a fondness for adventuring locations that were devoid of the sort of cataclysmic, world-shattering import that makes placing them in one’s campaign world difficult. AH is just what the doctor ordered, the abandoned lab of an imprisoned alchemist below a prison complex that has fallen into ruin and been overrun by monsters. The promise of a philosopher’s stone, or at least plentiful gold, should be enough to entice a band of hardy adventurers. As if that was not enough incentive, there are other hooks.



Desired for their high quality and questionable

subject matter, shipments of trade goods in the form

of bizarre bric-a-brac and terrible tchotchkes have

been traced back to this area.



Writing style is informal and whimsical, with numerous puns laced throughout the work, at a force of about .2 Kelvins. Entries are generally short enough so that it does not hinder absorption of the overall work.



The adventure is quite large, containing no less then 6 indoor areas, ranging in size from a single massive room (the prison) to a full fledged dungeon (the alchemists’s lab). These various areas are interconnected, forming an extended complex that should be good for multiple sessions’s worth of exploration.





Maps are done in sharpee and are generally well crafted and useful but hard to read. I would recommend putting larger versions in the back in future versions. The one exception I would point out is the lack of an overland map, meaning distance between the various structures and the drainage pipes will have to be winged but that can be done.



The wilderness area wastes no time getting you in fighting shape by springing 6 Giant Dragonflies on you, and after that the choices multiply. Do you investigate the strange sewer pipe with the Giant Cranes? Do you go for the mine? What about the walled enclosure and the tower? Do you climb down the smoking chimney? It feels roomey and expansive. The occasional lack of precise measurements (i.e. the Sewer pipe is man-sized and high up, but it does not specify how high) is a minor inaccuracy but nothing that cannot be effortlessly made up on the fly.







Big wilderness encounters, no frequency specified. A single sentence is enough to embed them within the fantastical environment and provides enough context for the GM to riff off of and provides incentive for the party to make a move.







Alchemystyk Hoosegow is very interesting because of its variety. Each area is presents a different type of challenge that can be tackled in various ways. The Tower around the prison is a full on stronghold, crewed by elf warriors enslaved to a foxwoman. There’s immediately deception, alarms, a possibility of bargaining with the Foxwoman and her Jackalwere/elf retainers. Tactically rich, high versimilitude, lots of ways this can unfold. Very good.





And then the mines, notice and hiss at illegible dog scribbles, which is a looks like a full on dungeoncrawl but is more analogous to the little lairs you would find in something like Night’s Dark Terror. Everything ties together into a sort of pseudo-natural ecosystem. The Orc miners bribe a nest of margoyles to be left alone, laugh at but keep away from the Fox Women, and are co-operating with the Salamanders operating the furnace below to refine the ore. It is once again presented as something open-ended, the Orcs are content to lead trading partners to the Furnace but will employ a ruse or two if forced into battle. Details are mentioned off-handedly but give the GM something to work with.





Prison proper is a death trap, with concealed treasure for the thorough. A trapdoor in the centre can be used for the gruesome execution of prisoners but if you could bypass the mechanism in the pipes they can be used to gain access to the Laboratory (although you could consider just taking the stairs). While the PCs are fucking around here, there is a giant ambush force of Shadows and Poltergeists waiting to fuck them up.



Forge proper is…a hazardous but potentially very lucrative location. The immense heat acts as a heat metal spell, the searing light of the forge is blinding. Take a moment to appreciate the richness of the description. Once again a very open-ended situation, with possibilities of negotiation, deception, combat, theft etc. etc. Evocative description is layered atop of interesting gameplay elements to enhance the effect.





Kilns of several designs bake fine porcelains, molten

glass, glazed ceramics, etc. Adjacent to the

underfloor pipeline, a water driven screw

contraption powers hammers and bellows. Piles of

raw materials are smelted and refined in a vast

forge. There are crucibles, molds, saggers, pincers,

pig iron, and other implements covered in pungent

soot.

Long conscripted salamanders hone their cruel

crafts. These twisted artisans work in various media

on vases, bowls, tiles and other objets d’art some

ostentatious, some translucent, all disturbing.

Blackmailed by the Alchemist’s kidnapper to set up

shop here ages ago, the salamander clan may

beseech potential allies to find their ancestor

trapped elsewhere in the complex where the relative

coolness makes their search impractical. They will

also parlay to arrogantly sell their wares and take

commissions in exchange for gems.





A gang of terrible monsters with great valuables. Are you going to mess with them?



And then the laboratory proper. Completely different style yet again, more like a high concept wizard’s lab filled to the brim with weirdness, riddles, puzzles, secret doors, and with a scattered few isolated encounters. Not clear if wandering monsters should be used, but encounter 15. would hint that they should be used. Vats of spriggans, an animated broom of attack, a new monster, a sort of animated aeging potion monster that tries to jump down your throat and drown you. Arrange the potion bottles properly and open a secret door. Riddles galore. A gigantic pool table with balls of mammoth ivory, and different substances in each hole (one of which is a mustard jelly). Lots of theming around potions. Figure out the experimental beaker of plentiful potions, fuck around with a potion mixing apparatus. Also a violation of the contest stipulations by including more then one new potion so a minor point subtraction is in order. It reminds me of something like the pool room in B1, full of wonderful shit, inviting exploration. It feels magical.



It is a bit sparse when it comes to encounter density but this might not matter. There is a lot of material to interact with, even if the number of creatures is not very high, and all the isolated encounters are very well done, genuinely surprising at times. There is often an extra layer behind the apparent. A sort of Kuntzian hidden depth. Take this for example.





It’s cryptic but the alliterative names might be just enough to get the sharper players thinking and the dungeon dutifully signals that it is filled with secrets. As soon as you give the players a list that should signal to them that there is some sort of significance or pattern they should be finding. And then it throws a group of phase spiders at you. Even simple encounters have this sort of cleverness to them. A 15 foot tall fountain, 3 tiers, and then Crystal oozes in the second layer, and a SHITTONNE of treasure in the top tier, above eye-level. This is the good stuff, where you need to be not just on your toes so you survive, but sharp so you can find the treasure.





The Lower level is a treasure vault, and yes those are the names of the elments on the periodic table thank you very much, and continues on in the vein of the Labratory, but even more cryptic, even more sneaky. 5 Dopplegangers disguised as the alchemist, faking imprisonment. And then unique magical effects for the elements, which count as certain items. A riddle, telegraphed beforehand, which is the one way to gain access to the true Treasure Vault, which is extraplanar. A catatonic clone of the alchemist in question, but even THAT is not the actual Alchemist.

Some reward for actually finding and freeing him is something I would have expected. It does not greatly matter. The adventure avoids the mistake of putting all the treasure in the (cryptically hidden) last treasure vault and instead parcels out quite a bit beforehand, meaning some parties might miss its very existence. That is all works as intended stuff, with a sort of tiered reward system that rewards excellence but is still highly enjoyable even if you are not exceptionally gifted at play. Thorough scavengers can expect to carry out in excess of 100k worth of treasure. Those training costs aren’t going to cover themselves.





This is a very interesting adventure, very well done, it manages to sustain a sense of the whimsical without devolving into a farce. It is still fundamentally DnD, and more specifically, AD&D. I have some reservations on the legibility of the map and I think it is definetely riding the line when it comes to the number of unique magical items (not that the adventure is the weaker for it!) but other then that it is great, remniscent of the best you would see in zines like White Dwarf or the Dungeoneer. Very cool. Another hidden talent suddenly emerges out of the woodwork to fight for the soul of the OSR. My job to pick only eight entries has just gotten harder (and so have I).

























































