[No-Artpunk] #17 The Fight Cult

The Fight Cult

Charlie Decker

B/X and definetely not Lamentations of the Flame Princess

Level 3 – 4

41 Pages



Goddamnit.



A man is touched by the spirit-hand of the TRVSR and given a divine quest. Save the OSR, it says. A man hosts a contest, nourishing it with its time, to stimulate people to create, to turn back to old DnD, to give young people a chance to get feedback, to revitalize the community. For this a man asks nothing but your efforts and an attempt to abide by the strictures of the contest. I will make you a Prince, said the TRVSR, but I will fucking test you.



Enter a man named Charlie Parker.





Goddamnit

First of all, show some fucking decorum. You don’t put an actionable death threat to James Raggi in the foreword, you put that in the keying where it belongs.



At this point I took a tired swig from the bottle of rubbing alcohol I basically just duck-taped to my hand and attempted to decipher this manuscript, hoping for juicy tidbits or perhaps some helpful instructions on how to bomb a municipal building.



Then I get two (2)! fucking pages explaining what this module is about in the form of an FAQ, with references to nonexistant pages for essential reading. Swig from the bottle. I run my hands through my hair. Was this something I said? Is this karmic payback for all the times I called Raggi fat?



Okay, so here is how I want you to write these things in the future. If you deviate from these instructions in even the most minute fashion and I see you anywhere, real life or internet, I will choke the life out of you with my mind and inhale your spirit Shang Tzung style.



Write between 1-3 paragraphs. These serve a dual purpose. They are both overview and sales pitch, quick atmospheric writing to communicate the premise of your adventure and prime the reader (!) to absorb the material to come. Then this.







You just write for 4-6 characters of levels 3-4. Everything else here can just be inferred, and is up to them. You just give them a range where you guarantee the adventure works (presumably because you have tested it), and any adjustments can be made by experienced GMs. Swig.



The concept is actually not terrible. The idea, based around a resurgent interest in gladiatorial combat in ancient Venice, sees divers unearth a cache of roman weaponry, alongside the phylactery of the lich emperor Vespasian and the iron tomb of Pliny the Elder, who is comes back as a vampire. By the time (there is a huge complicated timeline in here for no reason but to further bloat out the page count) the PCs maybe enter the city, there is a giant coliseum and a tent city surrounding it. There’s 4 factions, along with suggestions for more factions. How does it all work together?



BECAUSE FUCK YOU THAT’S WHY

Speaking of which.







Mr. Decker do you think I am a Bitch? Did you send your ramshackle manuscript to be evaluated by a Bitch? No? Then why do you try to fuck me like one?



– The adventure must be for a traditional system (OD&D, B/X, BECMI or AD&D), one of their retroclones (OSE, Labyrinth Lord, Swords & Wizardry, OSRIC et al.). By rare exception, ACKS is also allowed. No rules neutral entries!



Emphasis mine.







And then you handed this in under B/X while it is clearly just an Lotfp adventure, thinking I would not immediately spot this despite the fact that these are LITERALLY the two OSR systems I have logged the most time in.



Mr. Decker, People make honest (or deliberate) mistakes. We had an entry already, a very good entry, used an ineligible rule system. We had Trent running Perlammo Salt Mines, which was horribly illegal. But both of those entries were very tight. Good. Sprawling. Fascinating to discover. I don’t mind closing my eye a bit, silently deducting some points, if I get to show off a grand entry that follows the spirit of the law. Conversely, deadlines happen. I understand that real life gets in the way. But you can’t do both and not expect to try my patience. Picture my stance when I open your contribution and notice it is 41 pages long and the maps look like this.





AWWWW HELLL NAWWWW

And you didn’t provide a legend or anything. Yes I can infer that w means wall and s is secret door and so on but what the fuck man?





There is an attempt to create a sort of order, but it’s all jumbled together and because it’s not finished it ends up enraging and confusing.





Pointers because I am not going to read through the entire manuscript in this state, I still have 6 entries to go and I am starting to dip into 48 hour work weeks. Don’t do system neutral shit, if your write down encounters do the stats fully. Organize the information about your dungeon properly, in hierarchical fashion.



That means that after the general concept behind it has been explained, information that pertains to the entire dungeon (i.e. conditions like alarms) go in the very beginning. Random encounter tables go in the beginning if they apply to the entire dungeon, or above each level if they are level specific. You did custom d3 random encounter tables practically for each individual room. That is insane. You have just multiplied the amount of work you’ve done exponentially and it all goes in the keying, bloating everything out. Consider having a random encounter table, possibly for each level, and then putting any wandering NPCs on it, and giving them a %chance to be in a certain location.







There’s promising signs here, like putting a secret door in the bathhouse, and then understanding enough about DnD to make widening it noisely attract random encounter tables but you have to trim this down to manageable size and it has to make sense. There’s a Kraken in this thing and Pliny the Elder in vampire mode and all that. I think the idea is also that you sneak or walk/bluff your way around the coliseum and there is all this shit about alarms or fucking up Kaisar the lich or whatever. That’s good. I can sense that there was ambition here but good lord this needs work.





So this is a good example of information, that, like hooks, should be at the beginning of the adventure so I can interpret the room keys in the context of these mechanisms. And this hurts a little because I can see considerable effort has been expended on your part to set this up. This is no lazy encounter. But in its current state this is not a fit entry. There’s fucking security here and tactics but I HAVE NO FUCKING IDEA WHAT IS GOING ON and I do not want to puzzle over your scattered notes and tie everything together with bits of string until it all makes sense.



Overview. Then follows how to use this module. Then follows hooks. Then follows maybe something about the city or why they are there (see hooks). Then overview of the coliseum proper, meaning factions, alarms, random encounter tables etc. etc. Then room keying. Anything that is too boring or long you can fuck in the Appendix. And then you figure out a way to shave off some pages because these fucking Lotfp modules are getting out of hand with the page count.







Mr. Decker, I propose that you take however much time you need to get this behemoth into fighting shape, that you restore it to its original Lotfp system, and that you send it to me for evaluation once you are serious that it is in a publishable state. This means that you get at least one person to proofread it and if that person does not call the police or runs their hands through their hair you can assume you have done a passable job at it. I will even playtest it with you if you want, throw up a invite in the Lotfp Discord or something. But for the purposes of this contest, this entry is ineligable.

















