[Actual Play] B2 Keep on the Borderlands Pt. XX; Return to the Halls of King Berelas

And so it was that our heroes set out once more for the halls of King Berelas, heeding the plea of King Gripli Longbeard, to ascertain the fate of the those valiant defenders and the doom that came upon those grand halls. Nortein and Isidoro refused to come, for one had grown feverish from some tomb-born miasma, and the other was overcome with nerves at the tales of corpse-eating horrors. Skeins the wizard, a pale skinned adept from the towers of Novgorod, joined them eagerly. They were 4 then, Father Paisisco, the Roadwarden Ruger bearing the Axe Grimmtein, Skeins the Sorcerer, and serving them was the venerable ancient Father Bell. Two volunteers of King Gripli’s men, the dwarves Bali and Torin, served them also. Isidoro was overcome with the strange fever but did bequath upon Roger his enchanted ring, which would serve him well enough.



They set out for the halls, travelling three days by the Underway, and coming up at the beginning of the 4th day. At evening’s fall they were startled by a terrible hissing noise, and shivered as a great sound, as of a polar wind, resounded through the valley, and they hid and watched in fear as a dragon white as snow had frozen two formidable horned aurox, and was now tearing them asunder with its jaws, feasting on their frozen meat. They made no attempt to engage the creature, but merely waited until it had left, and praised the gods for their fortuitous survival, as it had not spotted them.



By evening they slept, and on the morrow they heard once again the furious beating of the drums and the blowing of warped horns. By afternoon they spied a troupe of well armed Kobolds, thirty strong, and spotting them, the two faced off across the narrow gulley, neither side making a move, both sides content to see what would come of it. The champions moved to evade, and the Kobolds followed, a small detachment moving back to the Temple to alert any for possible intruders. They leisurely retreated, with the kobolds in pursuit, until they reached a well-defended hillock, and there took their repast from the shelter of thick rock. The kobolds were in no mood to give battle, and our heroes departed on the other side, and lost them amid the winding gulleys, canyons and steep hills of the Lands Beyond.



They arrived at the Hills of Burning Pillars, only to find that a great host, hundreds strong, of kobolds had enveloped the hall in a ragged fashion. The champions debated what to do and decided to pose as religious pilgrims, fashioning a crude stretcher of wood, and on it placed the dwarves and covered them in soot and dirt. Chanting, the three men moved slowly towards the hillock. The kobold camp nearest them was occupied torturing a dog they had captured, and as most of them were either drunk on fermented milk or deeply supertitious, they made no effort to molest the would be holy men.



They arrived in the halls once again, and continued on to the East. Past the portcullis, our heroes espied an alcove piled with the bodies of dwarven knights. Not trusting the matter, they kept their distance and tried to listen for any signs of breathing. The corpses piled forward, and an emaciated ghoul, covered in sores that wept no blood and bearing an ornate bracelet on its arm, prowled forward. Missiles only grazed it as it leapt forward, ducking under the Axe Grimmtein, and mauling the Dwarf Ruger ferociously. While he could still stand, a strange coldness entered his veins, and ruger was paralysed. The two holy men raised their symbols and turned it, but in these cursed halls the power of the lords of law was dim, and the creature heeded them not. One of the dwarves rushed forward while Skeins had tied a knot in a rope and attempted to lasso the creature. It slapped the lasso away with a contempuous flick, and prowled forward, narrowly stopped by a Bali the dwarf, whom it also struck down, to fall paralysed to the ground. With the field all but lost, and Paisisco rushing forward to revive the fallen dwarves, a lone stone cast from Father Bell dispatched the wounded creature, and it died a second, final death. The Staff of healing revived both dwarves, and Ruger refused any more, saying he was no coward, and fit to do combat, despite his injuries.



In the halls to the east, they found a wall altogether untouched by the decrepitude around them, and examining it, found that the stone was of newer construction, though there were no hidden seams or doors to be found inside. As they examined it, a horrid deep beat, as of the heart of a great beast, came upon them from the rock, and all but the dwarves fled screaming from the halls, and when they regained their senses, found that a single hair had turned grey. They also found in that hall, footprints in the dust, and in a corridor to the east, their owners, two treasure hunters, Northmen both, searching for gold, though there was none left to be found in the Halls of King Berelas, not one single coin. They accepted these uneasy companions, and decided to join forces in their sojourn to the south.



In the south they were alerted by the cracking of bone and the rending of flesh. Five Ghouls, feasting on the fallen dwarves. The champions prepared flasks of oil, and flung them at the feasting creatures, enveloping three of them in flame. Roaring, Ruger charged forward, extolling their two new comrades to great feats of bravery. His Axe smote one of the creatures, and the treasure hunters smote another one. A hail of missiles felled yet one more. Two of them were left, and these screaming, enveloped by flame. Their claws struck at the heroes, and soon one of the treasure hunters was down, the hideous strength-sapping touch of the ghoul proving too much for him. Ruger took a cut but was undaunted, and with another mighty blow, felled one more ghoul. The last fled screaming into the dark, and a quarrel caught it as it fled. They had no valuables, and they found only hastily scratched dwarven runes of ill omen.



“It has awoken. It is now our task to put it to rest, so that the world by sleep safely”



They moved further east, and found a passage in the south that led to an entrance out of the hill, within the roots of a great gnarled tree, and with pickaxe, made a small opening, and marked the tree with an iron spike so as to not lose sight. They moved on to the east.



In a great hall, they found a vast map of mosaics, and on it, they spied the landscapes and mountains that marked the ancient mythical dwarven kingdom of Ginnum, from which all other kingdoms were said to have come. They noted well its location, far from the halls of Thadrak Azar, for it could well be that they would sojourn there one day. Further northeast they met with the rest of the treasure hunters. Led by Bertrand, a deserter of the Iron Legion, they had an uneasy parlay, and the looters revealed they were trapped in these hills like any other place, afraid to leave for fear of Kobold attack. They seemed willing to work together with the Champions, though it is clear they were unscrupulous ruffians. The two treasure hunters Gerrick and Gradiga rejoined their fellows sullenly, for they had found no gold.



The heroes ventured further east and discovered one more passage out, and also, a great cavern to the north with four statues of Ogres, strangely lifelike. Fearing some sort of medusa or cockatrice, they fled back to the Mosiac halls. Underway, a great shadow moved over them, and stilled their blood and deepened all shadow, and they felt invested with a grand power. All started bellowing commands, demanding to be obeyed. Ruger and Father Bell reached for their weapons, the one screaming that these halls were defiled by wretched men, the other that the Age of the Dwarf had long passed and that they would well bend themselves to the designs of men. Ruger quaffed a potion of Growth, but before the two could properly come to blows, the shadow left them, and they felt hollow but strangely relieved. All their nails had been turned bright red and hard as diamond.



In the north, past the treasure seekers, they came upon a partially collapsed hall, which gradually turned into roughly hewn chambers and corridors and found therein a weeping ogre. Ruger would tolerate no sons of giantkind in the hallowed halls of his kin, and with a roar, brandished the Great Axe Grimmtein, and moved upon the monster. The Ogre moved first, and with an earth-shattering blow, laid out Ruger, narrowly avoiding crushing his skull. Paisisco unleashed on him a light spell, which it shrugged off. As it barrelled down on them, roaring, Skeins cast on him the spell of Sleep, and the creature was felled. Skeins slit its throat. They speculated some time on the cause of its sadness, thinking perhaps the Ogre statues in the caverns had something to do with it, but spared it no second thought. They found in its sack two great lumps of gold, which they hid in their backpacks, away from prying eyes. The dwarf Ruger lived, but was horribly concussed, so that he could barely move.



They ventured all the way west then, to find possible shelter in the Stone Garden, but found the door closed and no sign of the Corpse Collectors. Exhausted, they moved back, hiding the gold nuggets in a concealed cavity that had held the Collector treasure and by fortuitous coincidence, encountered no further resistance, though the drums and the horns kept mounting, and soon the Kobolds would overcome their fear of the place, and take its halls by storm. They broke camp with the soldiers, and decided upon what move to take next.





The Champions



[M] (Clr 2, hp 6)

[P] Snorri the Scout (Dwr 1, hp 9)

[S] Roger (Dwr 1, 9 hp) – Disabled but not mortally wounded

[T] Skeins (MU 1, 4 hp)

[Retainer] Father Bell (Clr 2, hp 12(?))



The Tally

6 Ghouls

1 Ogre

The Price

[A] Otso (MU 1, 3 hp) – Slain by Treachery

[B] Hardroc Sansaxe (Dwr 1, 4 hp) – Died on his feet against the Goblin Foe

[C] Buddy (Ftr 1, 6 hp) – Died in the rearguard against Kobold treachery

[D] Valen (Thf 1, 2 hp) – Felled by Kobold arrow in the Battle of the Warrens

[C] Brother Buddy (Clr 1, 3 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s spearthrust

[E] Quinton RumbleBreeches (Hal 1, 6 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s arrow

[B] Sazar Thistleborne (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Ripped apart by a Mountain Lion in the Perilous forest

[C] Brother Buddy Jr. (Clr 1, 4 hp) – Drained of life by monstrous Stirges

[F] Hardy the Dwarf (Dwr 1, 6 hp) – Clubbed to death by Ogre

[B] Zed Fauxgivvin (Hal 1, 4 hp) – Fell to a hobgoblin sword, but he did not go alone

[G] Colemeier Stonesaw (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Fell to hobgoblin sowrds

[E] Father Kane (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Fell to Hobgoblin swords

[H] Ludwig Andros (MU 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[I] Derek de Chitsville (Ftr 1, 8 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[J] Vinnie Jones (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[K] Johhny Longfingers (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[L] Vitus the Southron (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Eaten by Harpies

[I] Father Theodore (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Struck down by skeletons

[J] Box the Fighter (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Struck down by Valgard, breaker-of-horses-and-men

[A] Diggory Class (MU 1, 4 hp) – Slain by Poisoned treasure

[M] Pajeje (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Slain by poisoned treasure

[B] Chinning Poofter (Mu 2, hp 6) – Rent asunder by furious Griffon

[N] Grog (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Drowned in armor in the bay of the Flooded Temple

























