[No-Artpunk] #19 Folly of the Fox

Folly of the Fox

David Maynard

OSE

Lvl 1 – 3

27 pages



David Maynard has previously asked me to review his earlier adventure The Gemeria Code, which I found to be fairly charming and certainly promising. He has very awesomely decided to enter the listings, and a redemption through fire might be just what the doctor ordered. The module is ambitious and has a good concept and certainly mr. Maynard’s skills have grown, but he is also hovering with one foot over Artpunk-Storygamer Hell. As such it is probably a perfect entry for this contest.



HELL mr. Maynard. HELL is lavish layout, giant margins, beautiful sentences illustrating nothing. Hell is ornamentation without substance. Hell: the shadow of Patrick Stuart and Luka Rejec superimposed upon your soul, where Gary Gygax is a dead name, there is no earnest violence and the only games being run are lyric games. Do not fall for the empty promises of these turqoise-haired pied pipers. Read your 1e DMG and run 2 games per week!



I jest in part, because all things considered Folly of the Fox is a fairly good dungeon, even by the standards of this contest, plagued by myriad issues, both fundamental and incidental.



Tsarist Russia 1833: A Letun, an evil spirit long sealed away

beneath the mountains near Grishinko, has been unleashed

through the actions of a local hero. Its influence permeates the

land, drawing in more victims to further open its prison.

Will the strange world where it holds court bleed unstaunched

into ours, or will heroes seal it away forever?



Someone has been mainlining purple prose. The adventure opens with a gazzeteer of the local area going on for about 11 pages and devotes the remainder to the description of two dungeons in said area. Maynard immediately aims high with his stated intent.



This module is intended to be an introduction to OSR fundamentals for new players and veterans alike. It’s set in the Tsarist Russia immortalized by authors like Pushkin, Chekhov, Gogol, Turgenev, Tolstoy, and Dostoevsky. The particulars of their world are as alien to most roleplayers as middle earth, but it’s still familiar enough to keep them grounded. It’s the hope of the author that new players in this mundane backdrop have the opportunity to value fantastic elements on their own merits, instead of taking them as a given for a “fantasy” game. For veteran players, this can be a reset button for their relationship with appendix n fantasy tropes



Hubris mr. Maynard, is the death of kings. Those who presume to teach are held to a much higher standard. In addition, when you publish a revised version of this, and you will publish it because it has fine potential and for the itch.io crowd it is very suitable indeed, this is what you were missing from your list of authors.





And volume 2. Accept no substitutes.



The idea of using a historical backdrop is good, and going low-magic is bold, but in doing so you will bump into some of the assumptions of B/X, watered down as they are from their origins, which in turn will require further tinkering until one ends up with what is going to be almost a different game. A game that is called Lamentations of the Flame Princess, coincidentally. Raggi ought to at least give you an audience. This would also fix a later problem, which is that fire-arms are clearly period accurate but you must refer to some sort of obscure OSE rules supplement (which I think technically I would not have allowed but whatever) and the module sort of delicately skips around it. Flare guns, explosives, muskets, pistols, sabers. Go for it. You’d probably have completely different armor too, now that I consider it.



Information presentation is…not bad but needs prioritization. Hooks are first, then module presentation, then the logical order –> Gazzeteer –> Town –> Dungeon and then an appendix. The overview of Tsarist russia is comprehensive and occasionally overly detailed and has so little bearing on the adventure proper that I might propose to put it in the appendix where it can be ignored by righteous folks and inspected by those perverts with an unquenchable lust for historical fantasy gaming (yours truly included). Then rumor table is included in the gazzeteer part of the town, while you would expect it to be earlier, after the hooks.



Take a detail like this.



DECEMBERIST PLOT

In 1825 after the death of Alexander I, rebels contested Nicholas’ asscension to the throne in favor of his brother Konstantin. The rebels sprang from aristocratic officers encouraged by Alexander’s liberal reforms and the liberal revolutions across the world. Their most significant aim was the abolition of Serfdom across the empire. Ironically this revolt poisoned the liberal and abolitionist causes in Nicholas’ eyes for the rest of his reign.



Which is great if one leans heavily into the historical emulationism scene but in an adventure that is essentially a quaint if midly handicapped wilderness map (more on this later), a bandit lair in a mine and a dungeon with a spirit gradually growing in power, seeking to break free, it is not exactly essential reading. If this was a complicated plot of assassination where the players are embroiled in a shifting web of alliances between Cossacks, Free-masons, the bastard son of Napoleon, a mongolian necromancer and a spanish general of Tsar Nicholas, then maybe such details are warranted. I always feel like a bastard when I attack people on doing too much work and the urge to grasp fundamental details is good so put it in the appendix. Convey a principle with a minimum of baggage, provide context for those that want and can benefit from it (like you did, correctly, with the vignette in appendix A, which some will love and others will despise).



Speaking of which, it is time to pay the Artpunkgeld.

This is an itch.io module so I should not be terribly surprised but this is still mildly confusing. I’m always curious whether these disclaimers have any real power in warding off the wrath of the twitterati but then again, unless Marvel makes a movie adaptation of Tolstoy’s War & Peace I don’t think anyone there is going to notice that the distribution of characters per ethnicity doesn’t exactly match historical data. I came here for a game and now I am getting a lecture on class struggle and the antisemitism of dead russians. What happened? I leave you only with the concept ‘to entertain a notion without accepting it,’ which is rapidly becoming lost technology in these dark days.



Conversely, the Letun, the shadowy spirit from the dark world transposed over ours that is the point of the adventure gets nary a paragraph. I offer a tip, when using a historical backdrop with a plethora of detail, you always get extra style-points if you can work the supernatural into that backdrop as well. Using Baba-Yaga probably would have seen you condemned as a hack but what about Cernobog (polish!)? Also, at this point making an adventure where some buried pseudo-god is trying to escape and gradually gains power is a ripe candidate for a drinking game. Somewhere in the near future, I can dimly hear Mr. Becker’s not yet instantiated teeth scraping over eachother with the speed of a motorized saw, emitting tachyon sparks.



There are several factions described, but they seem sort of removed from core of the adventure. The polish rebels are planning to blow up a fortress that is not even on the map. Some heir is getting suitors. These are details that are worked into the fabric and the timeline of events (!) which has been provided but they don’t actually affect the central outcome. There is no rival free-mason adventuring party. Not stopping the Bandits does not eventually result in the market getting disabled or the prices getting inflated because of damaged convoys. It is backdrop material in its current state, but it could be ‘activated.’ Same goes for the description of the three nobleman’s dwellings. They have gold (ruble) values listed, but they are basically inert. They don’t have anything that is particularly of interest to the PCs. They don’t have rivals that need bopping off, paramours that need to be kidnapped, ancestral tombs that need to be vandalized etc. etc. If you are going to put effort into making it, why not accomodate some interaction with the PCs. Conversely, maybe one of the Glass Keys that the PCs need



This sort of direct criticism can go down the wrong hole, to butcher a dutch expression, so do not take it as disincentivization. This is ambitious work that tries a lot. Its efforts in many areas could be improved, but improving is trivial compared to mustering your efforts. You have a warrior’s soul. Hold onto it.





Wilderness map is well presented but not useful. What am I missing? A scale! Hexes ideally, but a scale will do in a pinch. Putting everything ‘within walking distance’ is a shame, particularly if you are going to add caveats like ‘on horseback’ ‘off-road’ and so on. You might as well give exact measurements, which are more flexible, you have the rules for wilderness movement right in the OSE book anyway.



Good idea. Different random encounter tables, with higher numbers indicating an encounter at night, that actually increase in scope as the Letun gets closer to freedom. There’s a ticking clock, there’s even a point where the dungeon alters in response to intruders. This is all good practice.



Random encounters on the road are…more like vignettes. They are sort of impressionist, having no clear point to them. Perhaps to spark creativity? I hesitate to tell you not to do that since it can be good but the scale of the rest of the adventure sort of implies a small, contained adventure, rather then a sprawling Wilderlands style hex map that is going to require GM elaboration to make it work. So you get stuff like this.



Acolytes Four Acolytes are riding to Smolensk with a prisoner in their carriage. He’s wanted by the Synod for heretical teachings



Serf Dillema Two serfs are forcing an injured woman into a cart. Her head sports a bloody bruise, and she insistently screams that she doesn’t want to go with them. The two men claim she fell, and ask for help restraining her so she can be brought into town.



Secluded Duel Two aristocratic men have ridden into the country to hold a duel over a vendetta. They ask the players to act as seconds



These are sort of captivating but they also beg the question: And then what? Are the acolytes right? Is the woman actually a witch? Does aiding one aristocrat provoke the ire of the deceased’s family? What effect does it have on the rest of the game. Think steps ahead. I interact with this, then what? Anticipate primary pathways of interaction. The same problem sort of plagues many of the wilderness areas. Its not that the encounters are useless but they are also not properly actualized. Someone has been playing…Cairn. This smells like Cairn or some other FKR type of writing.





Art by Tenfootpole’s very own Squeen



There’s good stuff here. An elf-sentry who serves as the lynchpin for the wax men serving to guard the Letun. Then an encounter with hobgoblins trying to kill him. A boulder with treasure underneath (follow the rumors I guess), but then there’s a djinn that hugs your shadow and you have to drink twice as much in town. The pathway from idea to implementation is not always fully pursued. There’s a military fort, okay, how can the players interact with that. What happens if we go there. This is the type of thinking I want you to focus on. There’s a list of guests in the hotel, okay, some of them have class levels and we know what they want, okay, does it involve the dungeon…no. One is a pilgrim (clr 1) to see the Starret (the elf) in the swamp. Almost there. Okay. What does he want. What does the elf do?







Dungeons proper. They are interconnected (good!). The first one is a mine that holds some bandits. Clear keying for doors etc. is maybe not a luxury, you want something that can be grokked instantly. There’s a few moments that provoke confusion. The first is that the bandits are lairing in what is apparently an active mine but to their credit they come in via a different entrance and their pathway is hidden. The second is a bear that has been sleeping in room 5. They say the tunnels are sealed off…but there’s no sign of this. Secret door behind the quartermaster. I think if the miners had been in cahoots with the bandits it maybe would have made more sense, as is, unless you are using the specific hook where you are hired by the mine owner to put down a possible serf uprising, there are not many signs pointing you to it. Probably critical, the bandits armament isn’t really discussed, so I don’t know if I should give them rifles, sabres, bow and arrows and that sort of thing. Also consider something like an order of battle, how the bandits respond to a sudden intrusion, whether they would have an alarm, that sort of thing. Good use of a trap using gunpowder, interesting. Treasure like french novels, sacks of sugar, a gold balalaika etc. might delight mudcore enthusiasts.



This is an okay appetizer for the delicious main course.





Yeeeeeaaaaaah baby

Which has had some Jaqueying of the dungeon kind if you know what I am saying. The invocation of Jenelle is apt as entry 12, a bridge suspended over a hollow that can be climbed down into the second level, with a second opening with a corpse holding one of the glass keys visible, clueing clever mappers in that there might be a hidden passageway further to the north-west is TEXTBOOK Jaquays and reminds me immediately of Caverns of Thracia. Then there are environmental hazards. This crazy motherfucker flooded part of the dungeon with snowmelt water so its submerged entirely YEEEEAAAAH. Make a fire and warm up or take 2 damage per hour afterward. Then a faberge-egg puzzle in a room, requiring the use of glass keys that shatter spread throughout the dungeon, weird wax golem statues that respond to anyone using the cursed glass and a mountain lion is there I guess??? Then an elaborate effect of glass being a vehicle for the monster and wax used to seal it, along with a custom spell. I love it because it’s a proper dungeon.



Tips for improvement.



This looks very cool but most of these are good for one random encounter only. You have 27 rooms (22 use this table) , going by an encounter every 3 turns and taking about 2 turns per room (optimistic as you rest 1 turn out of every 6 anyway and combat takes at least 1 turn and we assume no backtracking), you are looking an expected 15 random encounters. Are they meant to be used only once? These work as one-time encounters (they are actually quite good) but they don’t work as random encounters unless you make it at least a d10.







Monsters, decent. The low magic vibe reminds me of Lotfp when it’s good. Rats and a mountain lion, interspersed with the weird wax men (stats as crystal statues, but shitty against fire), who should be quite formidable for low level parties and who can generally be avoided unless the characters are carrying glass. The game plays a cunning trick, putting a glass sword which is +3 against these guardians only somewhere but it also means all of these bastard things are going to attack. The adventure culminates in a sort of fight around a great sealed sarcophagus, with animated possessing chains that will force characters to try to break it open and this mechanism is properly implemented (as in, you need a minimum str to open the sarcophagus, and the total number of actions required to do so is also specified). There’s a way to seal the fucking tomb once and for all that makes sense. I think killing everyone automatically when Letun is freed is too harsh, you can at least give them a shadow of a chance and make it a 10 HD creature or something. I’m missing a bit of interaction here, there’s a prisoner to free…but it doesn’t really culminate into anything. Someone that is also here that wants something, maybe he is an asshole, maybe I can trust him, that sort of thing. Good job putting a ghoul in a prison though, that was good. I am missing a bit of fire, a curveball that the characters won’t neccessarily know how to handle or that can blindside them if they are not careful.



Treasure is good in a mudcore sort of way and this adventure largely avoids Sinterklaas syndrome, i.e., giving things away to people that have not earned them. It’s all protected or in hard to reach places. Amounts are not stingy and err on the generous side (22.000 gp total for characters level 1-3 in a 27 room dungeon) comes up to about 3600 each for a party of 6, which is on the high side. There are a few things to consider. 1) The treasure is not hidden, consider occasionally hiding pockets of valuables so players have to look. Hell, take a page from Jaquays and ole EGG and consider making entire hard to find rooms loaded up the wazzoo that most people won’t even find. Second point, and this is the peril of doing historical stuff: Magic items are fairly rare and this includes potions, scrolls etc. etc.. That’s going to affect what your players can tackle in other adventures and might require fine-tuning.



-I didn’t know where else to put this. The rope bridge must be lowered from both ends of the dungeon (so 11 and 11) which is cool and provides a sort of long term progress by giving you a shortcut, but then getting players to come up with a way to wedge it shut is excellent.



The second level is smaller and just sort of there but that’s all it needs to do and the rewards here are much higher. I imagine a Wight is a much more formidable threat in campaigns with low magic. Thousands of GP for 2d6 giant centipedes feels like a giveaway, like I needed a break 😛



Traps are…a little off. There’s heavy use of cursed items and monster closets which is cool. There’s a pressure plate which drops wax and the effect is not described, likewise, a weird glass skull that emits a haunting dirge and attacking it requires a save but what it does is not really followed up. I do like it that you can open a door, trigger all the floodwater flowing through, and then you can get swept away into a sinkhole and fall to your death. That is very satisfying. This killer instinct that we talked about, that’s starting to come. It’s not quite there yet, but this would be pretty cool to play and is no cakewalk.



There is an appendix full of hideous storygaming constructs such as poetry and songs and vignettes but because you put it in the appendix you sort of signal that you understand it might not be essential information and thus I can’t really complain, also the NPCs have full stats, and some people might really appreciate it.





ARTPUNK BEEEE GONE



What the hell do I think of this? It looks pretty damn promising. Production values are pretty sick. The fundamentals of a gazzeteer are still being picked up but the part that had to be done well, the Dungeon, was actually done well. I think as an introduction to OSR fundamentals it does not quite provide comprehensive coverage and I sense a bit too much of the wannabe author in some of the writing, not that I am not guilty of that with Palace, or will be guilty of that with Vaults but I will put it in the Appendix, but the whole point of this contest was that we focus on the essentials, and a lot of those essentials are very much present here.



The Folly of the Fox makes me slightly nervous because I feel like I am arming the opposition with this review but on the other hand the dungeon part is perfectly playable, packs a nice punch, there is again the ticking clock element (where people comparing notes?) and despite a setting that was perhaps not the best for this contest, still manages to pull through and be very solid. Very cool. Good job mr. Maynard, and I hope to see the revised edition somewhere on Drivethru, even if I don’t pick it for the collection (and I certainly might pick it), and other entries besides. I think you will go far, if you keep at it.











































