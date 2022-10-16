[Actual Play] B2 Keep on the Borderlands Pt. XXI: The Basilisk’s Gaze

And so it was that our heroes awoke in the cold halls of King Berelas, and set out once more in search of the cause of his Doom. And in the night some tomb-spawned malady had fallen on Skeines, throwing a shadow over his spirit and made it so he could not regain his spells. There was a hopeful note. Nortein the hunter had followed them for some distance, shrugging off the dreadful fear that gripped his heart, and snuck through the kobold lines by night. In the morning he arrived, and with only 5, the dwarves Bali and Torin, the clerics Paisisco and Bell and the fighting man Nortein, they set out deep into the halls of King Berelas.



In some half-crumbling hall, they discovered all manner of artisans laid out in the manner of the fallen dwarf warriors. Examining them thoroughly, Nortein found one of them had his fist clenched around a ring of worked gold, inscriped with a dwarven legend. Soon a shadow fell over them, a great spirit rushed through the hall, and quickly, Nortein put the ring into his pocket. Then, with an awful rushing, the shadow passed them, extinguishing all torches, and they had as their only light the glowing of the ring, which burned through his pocket and turned to vapor on the ground, leaving only a hot patch of stone. Unnerved, they relit their torches, and discovering a collapsed passage to the north, Bali took pickaxe and began to clear a way through the debris.



Two things harried them as they kept a careful watch. Halfway through the dig the shadow of the Dragon fell upon them, so that they were all but the priests overcome with an awful greed, and would have come to blows had Father Paisisco not called upon the Lords of Law themselves to intervene and banish the evil from their minds. The second was a swarm of bats, nesting in one of the hollows of the tunnel, who were startled by the noise and rushed forth in a shrieking tide, causing all of them to panick and scatter before they composed themselves.



The passage led into the mining complex where they had faced the ogre. There they ventured north and took the branching passageway to the northwest, and came upon a cavern, wherein a several bodies of the dwarves had fallen, some of them worried and gnawed terribly. They had barely the time to inspect a shrine to Draiborigal, guardian of miners, and placed a gold piece in his cup, when a great maggot-like thing of the Old World that gnaws on the corpses of the fallen was upon them. They felled it quickly with well placed shots, though Thorin was laid low by its sting, and only the staff of healing could restore him.

Among the bodies of the ancient dead, they discovered the corpse of one of the treasure hunters, and on him gold, oil and hidden in his pack a jade statue of a faceless dancing goddess of the south, that they pilfered.



To the northeast they came again upon that great stone cavern wherein were 4 statues of the ogres, and this time, Torin keeping careful watch, they shimmied down the 10 ft. ledge, and sought to venture across. The beast was upon them then. Roaring, 10 ft wide, like a great reptile of the southern jungles of Kish and Latuum, came the Basilisk. They rushed for the ledge in the west, many of them laden down with packs and mail. Father Paisisco cast a quick glance behind him to see if the beast was following and met its terrible gaze, turning him to stone on the spot. The ledge to the south was high and sharp, and they barely scrambled up, Bali cutting his hands, as the monster advanced behind them, it’s terrible jaws snapping on impenetrable elven mail. Father Bell was all but killed fending off the great beast, and Nortein had scrambled up and pulled up Bali the dwarf. Deciding at the last second that the staff of healing could not be left behind, Father Bell rushed back, picked up the staff, and had but a second to savour the victory as the creature’s teeth bit through the weak points in his mail, and he was savaged and shaken back and forth and left broken and bleeding on the ground. As arrows, bolts and flasks of oil rained around it from men who feared to meet its killing gaze, all but one missing, it ripped him asunder and ate his flesh.



It was then, when they had reached safety, and Nortein conceived that they had to go back, that he remembered catching a glimpse of a great sack of loot, lying near the statues of the Ogres. They went to Skeines the wizard, who, still cranky and moribund, refused to work any magics for them. Only with threats and much cajoling could Bali the dwarf convince the wizard to sacrifice his scroll of Invisibility, concealing Nortein. He snuck down while Bali lit the cavern with his torch, and narrowly avoiding the creature’s inquisitive motions, took from Bell his enchanted shield and from Paisisco his staff, and took also the heavy sack, and managed to climb back up via a rope they had tied there. Nortein broke the invisibility then, casting flasks of oil, and exposing his genitals to the irate Basilisk. Their wealth was great.



Once they arrived back at the treasure hunters, these brigands noted their sack of belongings, and inquired about its contents. Nortein offered them only the food within, but they caught sight of the bent coins of silver and pristine coins of platinum [1] and they demanded from our heroes a share of the spoils. Thinking quickly, Nortein offered them a handful of the coins each, and convinced them there was more to be found in the cave. They conceived of a plan whereby our heroes would distract the great beast, while the Treasure hunters would steal into the northern cave and take the treasure. Possessed by supernatural Greed, the brigands agreed.



In the morning they set out, and made a terrible noise in the southeast, luring the basilisk, and pouring on it ink and burning oil and whatever terrible substances they could find, so that it was enraged and sorely wounded. Then, as they espied the torches of the Brigands going into the North, they retreated abruptly, so the beast could vent its rage on them. All but three were killed as they crossed its awful gaze, and the rest was driven off and rent asunder. But Captain Bertrant had remained behind to watch their progress, and was aware of the treachery. Howling for vengeance, with torch and sword in hand he marched on the dwarves through the cow-webbed corridors, and met them on the precipice of the cavern.



The champions had evacuated their wounded comrade, and he was tended by Skeines, who was still stricken with a terrible malady of the spirit. Only three able bodied men faced off against a veteran of the Iron legions. Arrows and bolts bounced off or pierced his mail, drawing blood, but he faced them undaunted, ready to kill or be killed. Brandishing the great axe Grimmtein, Bali stepped forward, and met the manling in battle. ‘Defiler of these halls. You will drown in blood,’ he screamed, as Bertrant promised to send him to the hell he sent his men.



Nortein and Bali faced off against the captain, who was the superior swordsman by far. Thrice their blades crossed, and soon the captain was bleeding from many cuts and bruises, and Bali had all but lost an eye to a vicious drawing cut on his face. Nortein landed not a blow. The captain drove his sword in Bali’s guts, and laid him on the floor, watching him fall. Nortein dumped coins on the ground, hoping to draw the captain’s greed, but only blood would sate his hunger. Behind Nortein, Torin patiently reloaded his crossbow, waiting to get a bead. The two crossed blades yet again, and Nortein, now wielding the enchanted shield of Father Bell, held back the killer, and cut him in his calves, promising a slow death. The captain was determined to take him with him to the grave, but a bolt from Torin caught him in the eye, and he was laid out.



Bali had survived, but only barely, and was sorely wounded in the gut. He drank an elixer of healing, but would need bed rest. Wasting little more time, and with the horns and drums of the kobolds signalling a storming of the Halls after days of ritual and gathering their forces, they fled through an opening in the envelopment via a concealed entrance they had discovered before. They made poor time, and the injured slowed them down. It would be 4 days to the Underway.



The first day they encountered a party of hill giants, driving their giant flocks to the east, but these paid them no heed, only laughing at them as they stumbled along. They discovered also a pack of strange beetles with long snouts, but these were too preoccupied with feeding on the strange, fern-like undergrowth that covers some of the hills of the Perilous Wilderlands beyond. Their night watch was paltry, as few of them were able to keep watch, and by the light of a single candle Nortein kept uneasy vigil.



The next day it seemed their troubles were over. They encountered a caravan of strange beasts, well guarded by Northron men and headed by an Easterling clothed in felt-lined garments who introduced himself as Albaisisco the Marvellous, a legendary merchant looking for trade routes and lost civilizations. They parlayed with them and purchased one of his beasts of burden for an exorbitant fee, so that the injured could ride and not walk. Perhaps this would be their salvation. They spent a second night in the wilderness, and by morning set out.



Two more encounters came then. They blundered into a nest of the strange spitting beetles as they were feeding, and after parting with their rations, the creatures left them alone, to gnaw contentedly on what had been given to them. The second came when they were within sight of the door to the Underway. The Chimera, the Emperor of the Borderlands, was upon them.



With a terrible rending fury it fell upon their pack animal, and with bites and claws it ripped the ship of the desert asunder. The party broke then for the door on foot, but they knew then that their injured would slow them down and they might not make it. Passing the axe Grimmtein to Nortein, Bali remained behind, and with shaking fingers, loaded his crossbow as best he could, to fight the terrible beast. It descended upon him next, and Bali died beneath its onslaught so that parts of him were scattered across the canyon. It was yards to the door yet, and the beast’s lust for blood was not yet sated.



Ruger turned about, and facing the beast, uttered a defiant roar, as if all of dwarven kind were with him. The beast regarded him for a moment with acknowledgement, then inhaled and roared also, and its roar was the breaking of the heavens and the sundering of the earth, and from its draconic head erupted a torrent of flame that consumed Ruger utterly, and left his magic ring behind in that Perilous Wilderland.



They fled through the door then, and over the next three days, mourning their comrades, they made good time and returned to the Halls of King Longbeard, to carry the news of the horrors they had witnessed. And Nortein the hunter found that he was very wealthy now, and would have to find some purpose for this sudden windfall.





The Champions

[M] Father Paisisco (Clr 2, hp 6)

[P] Roger (Dwr 1, hp 9) – Disabled but not mortally injured

[P] Bali (Dwr 1, 8 hp)

[N] Nortein the Hunter (Ftr 2, 10 hp)

[Retainer] Father Bell (Clr 2, hp 12)





The Tally

1 Carrion Crawler

8 Treasure hunters

Captain Bertrant





The Price

[A] Otso (MU 1, 3 hp) – Slain by Treachery

[B] Hardroc Sansaxe (Dwr 1, 4 hp) – Died on his feet against the Goblin Foe

[C] Buddy (Ftr 1, 6 hp) – Died in the rearguard against Kobold treachery

[D] Valen (Thf 1, 2 hp) – Felled by Kobold arrow in the Battle of the Warrens

[C] Brother Buddy (Clr 1, 3 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s spearthrust

[E] Quinton RumbleBreeches (Hal 1, 6 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s arrow

[B] Sazar Thistleborne (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Ripped apart by a Mountain Lion in the Perilous forest

[C] Brother Buddy Jr. (Clr 1, 4 hp) – Drained of life by monstrous Stirges

[F] Hardy the Dwarf (Dwr 1, 6 hp) – Clubbed to death by Ogre

[B] Zed Fauxgivvin (Hal 1, 4 hp) – Fell to a hobgoblin sword, but he did not go alone

[G] Colemeier Stonesaw (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Fell to hobgoblin sowrds

[E] Father Kane (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Fell to Hobgoblin swords

[H] Ludwig Andros (MU 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[I] Derek de Chitsville (Ftr 1, 8 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[J] Vinnie Jones (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[K] Johhny Longfingers (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[L] Vitus the Southron (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Eaten by Harpies

[I] Father Theodore (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Struck down by skeletons

[J] Box the Fighter (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Struck down by Valgard, breaker-of-horses-and-men

[A] Diggory Class (MU 1, 4 hp) – Slain by Poisoned treasure

[M] Pajeje (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Slain by poisoned treasure

[B] Chinning Poofter (Mu 2, hp 6) – Rent asunder by furious Griffon

[N] Grog (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Drowned in armor in the bay of the Flooded Temple

[Retainer] Father Bell the Octogenarian (Clr 2, hp 12) – Devoured by the Basilisk

[M] Father Paisisco the Blessed (Clr 2, 6 hp) – Turned to stone by the Basilisk’s Gaze

[P] Roger (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Rent asunder by the Chimera

[P] Bali (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Incinerated by the Chimera



[1] There is no empire on the earth today that mints coins of this rare substance. Only the Turanian God Kings who hail from the mythical island of Atun were said to use this metal for currency.



