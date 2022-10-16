[No-Artpunk] #22 Bergummo’s Tower

Bergummo’s Tower

Scott Marcley (The Gloomy Forest)

AD&D 1e

Lvl 1-3

13 Pages





Just once, I would have liked an entry that would have sucked. Is this too much to ask? Something half-assed, something I can just lazily pronounce a judgement upon from my armchair without having to actually do more then skim it but I am tasked yet again. Thanks Scott, you fucking asshole. Thanks for making yet another good adventure you fuck!



Ahem.



Bergammo’s Tower started off promising with its slightly generic hooks leading to the tower of the wizard Bergammo and it’s relatively long descriptions and mundane keying but then had to ruin a perfectly effortless sunday morning by attempting to ressurect The Gauntlet format of dungeoneering in the basement below the tower and doing so with a verve and skill that I have seldom seen. You read something like this and you go, alright, sounds a little generic.



The tower’s former owner was Bergummo, a powerful sage and wizard who lived more than a century ago. For unknown reasons, he quit his secluded tower sanctum and was never seen again. Over the decades, his tower fell into disrepair and was all but forgotten.



I should have picked up the subtle hints that this was going to be a good adventure. The way the tower is covered with ivy, which can be climbed but anyone doing so risks contracting a rash giving a -1 to attack rolls and saving throws. The way the floor creaks and people can fall through either the ceiling or the centre of an area. It’s an interesting effect that you don’t see that often, most ruins PCs explore tend to be unusually sturdy.



The writing has that AD&D style which is slightly long-winded. It is clearly written if slightly mundane and to a certain extent unavoidable but it does mean that many of the room entries cover over half a page.





No random encounter tables. GOOD. People fuck that up. A building with 12 rooms does not need a random encounter table.



Keying in the tower proper leans towards the mundane, with some standout magic features. Kobolds hiding in the ivy armed with slings and a poison dagger. Centipedes in the chimney. Spiders, Stirges. Mouldering piles of debris. A key to a cabinet hidden under a rotten carpet. Almost no loot beyond some silver dinnerware, worth 10s of gp. Then a handful of magical features, an imp in a glass bottle that can be called upon, or the bed posts animating, yelling and attacking. Or an invisible cabinet with seven jars containing various enchanted substances, and rattling them produces different sounds, clueing one in to their nature. This sort of subtle interactive stuff, rewarding careful searching and exploration, is laced throughout the adventure. It’s a little low key…and then you get to the cellar and find (once again it’s hidden) the secret hatch leading down after you apply yet another key to a statue. This is a transition. Perfect.



If the wizard’s statue is examined, a keyhole is found in the spine of the tome he holds. Tampering with the keyhole zaps the vandal with an electric shock for 2d4 damage. If the platinum key from T11 is used, however, the wedge-shaped sections of the floor lower to form an enclosed spiral staircase

leading down to the dungeon vaults.



And then.



One minute after the first character enters the room, an illusory image of a wizard identical to the cellar statue appears and speaks:



“Welcome adventurers… I, Bergummo the wizard, am long departed from this mortal coil, but I have left behind four powerful relics for the heroes of your age. Are you worthy to recover all my treasures, or doomed to die in my arcane vaults? We shall see…”



The image then vanishes





And then the fucking 16-bit soundtrack starts playing. Fuck yeah. 4 archways covered with magic mist and 4 tapestries clueing one in to the secret treasures contained within.



The Gauntlet format is really a subset of the Funhouse Dungeon in that the pretense of a naturalistic environment is consciously abandoned and in the case of a Gauntlet the artifical nature of the dungeon as something to test player skill is wholly embraced. We forsake the naturalistic, we cast away most interaction, and very often the strategic elements of DnD as a wargame and in return we can focus on making challenging, interesting individual encounters, optionally tied together with some overarching frameworks like keys, riddles, clues etc. etc. It is risky and often fails but it can pay off. After all, Tomb of Horrors and Tomb of the Mud Sorcerer are bascially gauntlets as is Tower of the Stargazer to a lesser extent.



What makes Bergummo’s Tower work is that its individual puzzles are very good, there is an excellent variety of tricks, traps and guardians and unlike the ruins above it is infused with a sense of the fantastical.



The puzzles proper range from riddles, to finding the right combinations to picked up clues from the surrounding areas. There’s a combination dial room with 3 dials going one to 3, with each combination producing effects baneful and beneficial. Experimentation. Then this is contrasted later on with a concealed panel with a set of bronze buttons where you have to do some association and figure out each symbol corresponds to a season and various tapestries throughout the dungeon depicting scenes in landscapes under this season hold a clue to each right number. It’s clever, it’s well done. It’s not unforgiving but it is also not too easy, it is possible to lock some of these puzzles into states where they can no longer be solved, meaning part of the treasure is lost.



With puzzle heavy dungeons people sometimes lean too heavily into the puzzle aspect but Bergummo’s Tower knows how to mix it up. So there are spinning room puzzles, fake elevators, sloping corridors, there are different directions you can explore right from the get go, most of which contain clues or keys for puzzles that are elsewhere in the dungeon so the whole feels properly interconnected, even though you are essentially looking for 4 different treasures. A tomb of Bergummo’s most loyal retainer, its axe and shield animate, and then you find, not just treasure, but a weird heavy leather glove, studded with copper dots, which allows you to reach through a forcefield protecting an alcove elsewhere in the dungeon. This sort of stuff. Blocking off one tunnel with a 20ft. wide pit of boiling mud (that has to be an S2 reference even though I haven’t read White Plume), but the mud is illusory (and permanently silenced). Or what about a teleporting hallway, or a rotating one-way secret door airlock, or a trap that transports all of your equipment elsewhere in the dungeon. It’s funhouse dungeoneering done very well.



Combat is either doled out for failing some of the puzzles (in the form of summoned monsters, and these stand in interesting contrast to the creatures above as being CLEARLY fantastical: memphits, cockatrices, a displacer beast etc. etc. There is even a type of puzzle combat with a new monster, the Bronze Skeleton (which is encountered elsewhere in the dungeon), featuring six of the creatures, and only one wielding a flaming sword. And then there is very often some other way around the challenge then direct conflict, relating to the puzzle proper. The adventure keeps throwing new suprises at you but it is never unfair or dickish about it. Quite good.



I think part of what makes it work so well is the element of the fantastic. I think the best example of a dungeon of this type that is utterly banal would be something like The Dark Tower of Calibar, where everything is stilted and artifical. Here the adventure shakes it up with weird magical effects. Portraits of moving scenes that inflict either boon or bane on whoever views them. A single iron pole with a red glowing ioun stone orbiting slowly around it, what do you do? A fountain and then a giant frog head that emerges and poses a riddle. This sort of charm is never lost. If you squint you can almost picture some of these encounters as illustrations in the 2e PHB (yes someone will have something snarky to say about 2e).



Treasure is mostly not hidden (with the exception of a false bottom in a chest! Hahaah!) in the case of the gauntlet below but considering the trappings of it this makes sense and obtaining it is the central premise of the adventure. Gold piece value is pretty low for characters 1-3 but this is compensated for the relatively large quality of magic items that can be obtained, which do grant XP in AD&D. A helmet that functions as gauntlets of ogre power and a flame blade (I assume it’s powers are analogous to a flame tongue sword? even though it’s experience point value has been halved for some reason) might be on the heavy side for characters of level 1-3 but nothing egregious. This is all pretty much above board, and the treasure feels naturalistic above and artificial (as it should feel!) in the gauntlet proper.



There’s some possible follow ups to the adventure that are always appreciated and quite good, with my favorite being the following.



The Bottle Imp’s Master

“F’tumsh” is the command word for summoning the imp, but

it is also an incantation for summoning the imp’s fiendish

master. The imp will flatly refuse to give up its true name, but

it is happy for the party and its new “master” to believe its

name is F’tumsh and to call it by that name. The imp can

NEVER say the word, however.

If the word is spoken by the imp’s new master 13 times before

the imp’s year of service is up, then upon the thirteenth

invocation, a more powerful devil appears, demanding

answers for the character’s insolence.



My biggest gripe is that it is written in a way that is probably a bit too long.



Beyond the blue mist is a long chamber with a 1-ft. high, 10- ft. diam. platform at either end. On the north platform sits a stone box. The room appears otherwise empty with no exits. The chiseled seams of three secret doors may be found if the walls are searched, but there appears to be no way to open

them from this side. The secret doors on the east and south walls are one-way and can only be opened from the other side. The secret door on the north wall is magically closed and can only be opened by solving the puzzle of the stone box. Unless wedged open, all open secret doors close automatically after one turn.



Examining the stone box reveals that it is a sculpted part of the platform and cannot be moved. It has a hinged lid, but no lock or other fittings. If the lid is opened, the box appears empty, but it has a false bottom—a second hinged lid. Beneath the false bottom is a panel with (4) bronze buttons, each engraved with a sigil: a leafy tree (representing Spring), a blazing sun (Summer), a bare tree (Fall), and a snowflake

(Winter). Above each button is an inlaid disc of smoky quartz.

The buttons function as a magical combination lock. Clues to the combination can be found hidden in the details of four illusionary tapestries in D8, D11, D15, and D19. Each tapestry depicts a scene with a specific number of beasts which indicates the correct order in which to press the buttons: (#1) Spring, (#2) Winter, (#3) Summer, and (#4) Fall. Doing so causes the secret door on the north wall to open, revealing a passage to D20.



If all four buttons are pressed in an incorrect order, the first smoky quartz circle begins to glow red. Suddenly, a rust monster (AC 2; MV 180; HD 5; HP 18; AT 2; D nil; SA touch rusts up to 10 cu. ft. of metal; XP 257) appears on the south platform and attacks the nearest character wearing metal

armor or weapons.

A second incorrect attempt causes the second piece of quartz to glow red and summons a cockatrice (AC 6; MV 60/180 (AA:IV); HD 5; HP 22; AT 1; D 1d3; SA touch petrifies; XP 258).

A third incorrect attempt causes the third piece of quartz to glow red and summons a displacer beast (AC 4, MV 150; HD 6; HP 25, AT 2, DAM 2-8/2-8; SD -2 on opponent’s attack roll; MR rolls saves as a 12th level fighter+2; XP 450). A summoned creature will not leave the room, but it remains until killed.

The fourth incorrect attempt causes the final piece of quartz to glow red and causes the secret door to fuse shut. It cannot be opened thereafter, and the buttons no longer function.



The text is clear so in this sense it is succesfull yet there is probably some redundancy here that can be fixed or handled better. We should not strive for reduce complexity of the rooms so the keys are nice and short (this is the end state of venerating Utility above Gameplay) but it is a valid concern. Some of the properties of the secret doors could be handled in the Keying, say. Or the mechanism where a wrong combination triggers a summoned monster and the sequential glowing of buttons could be tackled once in the text and then the different permutations could just be enumerated successively.



I know there is a subset of AD&D players in the audience that absolutely despises riddles so for these I would recommend staying well clear of this one but anyone that DOES like these kinds of adventures would do well to check this one out, as it stands heads and toes above most things and Dungeon.



Can I just have a shitty adventure? Just once? Please? Everyone is going to feel terribly embarassed that you all do so well.





























