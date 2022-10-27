[TenfootPOSR 8] Dungeon Magazine #3: Enter the Mudcore

Another season, that means it is time for a factory reset. After a soaring, ecstatic climb through the heights, perusing labors of love, it is once again time to waterboard myself with banal, bland, phoned in trash. That means Dungeon Magazine, kids! This issue starts off in style, with Roger Moore passive-aggressively berating the complete creative bankrupcy of his readership while also taking no steps to do anything about it.





The term that comes to mind when describing a lot of these adventures is mudcore. Even if the adventure is good it tends to be very mundane, devoid of wonder, with a focus on realism and versimilitude that is far away from the fantastical ecologies of the High Gygaxian mode. Combine this with heavily padded introductions and you have yourself a recipe for a painful experience.













Falcon’s Peak

David Howerey

AD&D 1e

Lvl 1-3



A scenario that is almost good, and fall into the ‘decent but bland’ category. A keep once belonging to an evil bandit lord is occupied once more, this time by, well, a different bandit lord. The PCs don’t know this and set out to help themselves to some of the riches he must have left behind.



An assault on a small keep. A proper order of battle for once. Guards on the rooftop man ballistae, soldiers rush to the sounds of fighting. An attack on the western side of the hill via a cave inhabited by an allied tribe of hobgoblins is your best bet. They too have proper organization. You could probably climb the sides of the tower, if you’d use some sort of invisibility or sleep spell and go in that way, or go in via the main gate too. And then there’s the catacombs that you can enter and fight ghouls, or you’d get messed up by the odd curse placed on some of the robber baron’s descendants. The bandit wizard takes all sorts of precautions, trap doors, cover behind the desk, a pet falcon. It’s an alright scenario, a little bland but alright.



There are a few things to hate. The map is pretty bad, and doesn’t really resemble any sort of Keep. The encounter density is also quite high so everything feels smushed together, something that is particularly egregious in the catacombs proper. A shrine to the grim reaper infesting people with a magical fear while the party is swarmed by zombies, among them an ogre, is as close as we get to fantasy adventure gaming. The trapdoor with the Wight at the end is a nasty bit of work, well done I suppose, as are the two ghouls that attack you while you are climbing a ledge. Treasure is occasionally concealed, and a blade inlaid with mythril and silver worth 4000 gp that can be enchanted up to +4 is an intriguing piece of treasure, worth pointing out.



Borders on acceptable. **



Blood on the Snow

Thomas M. Kane

AD&D 1e

Lvl 3 – 7



An adventure where you go clubbing for seals. Wait! There’s more!



This feels like it was written by an extremely joyless european liberal-arts professor who was tired about all those ‘unrealistic’ adventures taking place in dungeons and instead comes up with something that is, well, it is different. Somewhere in the frozen north, bandits are have been fucking up the fur-trade. You are commissioned by the head of the merchant’s guild to accompany a seal-hunting expedition and find out who has been working with them.



There’s a shittonne of backstory to this one. The town of Winterwolf is fully statted out and there’s been a conflict between the local priesthood and the priesthood of Loki culminating in riots and a fire so everyone is sort of on edge. There’s also uneasy tension between the hunters and the local tribes. The tribes are based on Finnish nomads so it is okay to murder them. Add to this almost a full page of custom Arctic survival rules with procedures for determining temperature every day, along with windspeed, rules for frostbite, rules for snow blindness, building shelters, dogs, fighting on ski’s etc. etc. This thing is prep heavy and fairly dense.



The adventure proper is written like a timeline as the PCs follow the caravan and club, well, an astonishing amount of seals over the course of 15 days, and then descriptions of the various NPCs that have come along. It’s reasonably well done because the serious threats, Cyronain the assassin/monk and the tribesman guide that is aiding the bandits because he wants the fur-trade to fuck off, are supplemented by petty assholes skimming furs off the top, or one of the hunters is a little too into killing seals, one of the guys knows the others secret but they bribe him etc. etc. Everyone feels like rough customers. There’s a bit of bullshit with a young and inexperienced guy being a 2nd level fighter but whatever, we roll with that.



The main problem I see here, which is not tackled hard enough at first, is that the PCs cast Detect Evil, although this only unmasks one of the conspirators, not both (the main guy is neutral). The monk/assassin has immunity to ESP. It is done sort of subtly, no amulets or anything. There’s some encounters along the way that are mostly alright, an attack by a white pudding, a Yeti that can just be avoided, Selkies that attack because they are often mistaken for seals, then clandestine rendevous with the Bandits that can be interrupted, ambushes.



You’d probably have to take a lot of notes and figure out some things (like how many sealskins are taken at the end and what everyone’s share would be), and the fucking arctic survival rules require the mother of all cheatsheets but if you would put the effort into it you’d have something that is kind of off-beat but earnestly violent and forlorn, man against nature and man against man, pretty S&S.



***



The Deadly Sea

Carol & Robert Pasnak

AD&D 1e

Lvl 4-7



The best entry in the magazine, and it is still pretty bland! A priest of Poseidon has his sea-elf wife go missing, and raises the wrath of a storm giant against the Tritons that captured her. Halfway through mounting a rescue, his temple is assaulted by his enemy, a priest of Oceanus. It is livened up somewhat by the atrocious fantasy naming schemes. Greytare and Chael is already akward but what about Bloodric, Snael, N’gra and Sibesno the Pseudo-dragon?



You get a spec-ops assault against a temple hollowed out of the cliffside followed by a more traditional UNDERWATER dungeon crawl in the Tritons ruined mansion.



The overland part is reminiscent of Falcon’s Peak but does everything a little bit better. There’s a steep approach to the temple proper, the combatants under the fiendish Bloodric have tactics and fallback positions, there are reinforcements, there is an asshole with a crossbow of speed on the roof. Everyone has little hints of distinction, there’s little curveballs like giving one of the guards a potion of Human Control. Then a tribe of bullywugs has also been brought in. Add to that the Pseudo-dragon that’s watching from the sidelines waiting to intervene, a bunch of traps still active, and Greytare and his son and daughter hiding in a sort of panic room behind a secret door, along with some hidden treasure, and this part of the scenario is actually quite a bit stronger then Falcon’s Peak. The map is larger too, less linear.



Anyway, Greytare and his bastard son will offer to team up with you on your underwater journey to the ruined triton mansion, and everyone is furnished with potions of underwater breathing, with Greytare possibly lending some of his underwater stuff to the PCs. Fair enough I suppose, otherwise we can’t have the adventure.



The mansion proper doesn’t really utilize its underwater location very well, coming across as a regular dungeon, albeit one with multiple entrances. Whoever put 40 save or die 1 HD weed eels in room 1 deserves a medal. It is kind of interesting that the bulk of the inhabitants of the 1st floor are Tritons who are not strictly hostile (although plundering the place can certainly make them so), have a complicated order of battle that will probably result in the PCs getting murdered, and there is a second element of riddles giving access to secret areas which is appreciated. This is interspersed with more familiar marine encounters, my favorite of which is a Giant White Shark trapped in a room. Furnishings are fairly mundane, not a lot of eye-candy. I am reminded of something like Lost Treasure of Atlantis or Under the Waterless Sea and compared to that this feels very conservative.



On the plus side! There are multiple ways to explore the dungeon, finding the way down to the second level is not easy, there’s some greatest hits from the underwater tables, including an Eye of the Deep, Merrows, Locatah, sea Ghouls, Sea Lions etc. etc. A nereid shows up but you can just chill out, finding the prisoner is a good overlapping objective, there’s locked doors and even a structurally unstable area, it feels, well, like DnD. Not a spectacular adventure, but one where you would come away at least mildly satisfied, and certainly one that rewards careful play, doesn’t hesitate to throw a punch, and has some nice hints towards the fantastic. Underwater pellets in lieu of potions is pretty good, as is the assorted coral and pearl jewelry. Involving an old fisherman as a hook is a nice touch.



***



The Book with No End

Richard W. Emerich

AD&D 1e

Lvl 8-12



This adventure notes ‘This module came into being because Richard got tired of seeing gamers get ‘nice’ items. Monty-haul gamers may well bite off more then they can chew.”



An almost painfully tedious experience. Someone took very careful effort to extract every bit of wonder out of this adventure and made sure there was absolutely nothing left. A gigantic backstory signifying nothing. The characters get comissioned by a wizard to get the priceless artifact for a princely reward of 1000 gp each! And he’ll throw in a potion of sweet water if you get the Book of Infinite Spells back from the Tower of the 20th level wizard.



Overland travel is tedious wilderness exploration guide nonsense. Oh no dehydration. You are level 8-12. You get a magic map but its not super accurate. You can cast divination. Ooooooh don’t fall in a ridiculously deadly sandpit. Oooooooh.



There are TWO FUCKING BOXED TEXT DESCRIPTIONS OF THE TOWER, ONE FOR DAY, ONE FOR DUSK AND THEY ACCOMPLISH FUCKING NOTHING. THERE IS NO REASON WHY THE TOWER LOOKING DIFFERENT IMPACTS THE ADVENTURE. FUCK! SHIT! FUCK! THE N-WORD!



The adventure proper is a gamma worlds style map of the tower. Everything is wizard-locked. It has all the proper protections you would expect in a wizard lair but then there is nothing wonderous in it. No random encounters, just frustrating magic bullshit traps. You can’t turn invisible because the tower will just Faerie Fire you. You can’t passwall because there is a sheet of metal in the rock. WOOOOOH. Things are protected by ultra-difficult to see illusions that are more illusiony. What is all this stuff protecting? Bland fucking rooms is what. Spell component storage room. This is the entry for the creature storage room.





How do you fuck up that much potential? But it does. Time and time again. Everything is dust free and well-furnished, like some Sillicon Valley Exec’s fucking designer home. Can I kill myself now? I still have half the encounters to go and I already don’t want to. There is a boring riddle that must be solved, great. There’s even a boring chess puzzle at the end. I play chess and I couldn’t be bothered fucking reading through this garbage because it has nothing to do with Chess. It is a complete BULLSHIT nonsequitor. Fuck you combine the riddles. On the plus side, many of the rooms have hidden switches that will lock the doors and fill them with a deadly gas, allowing your PCs to painlessly and classily end their suffering. ‘Oops I didn’t know that was going to happen. Guess we will have to play another adventure now.’





RAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGH.





There’s some notes in the back about the effect of research or casting divination which would be good in a regular adventure but here it doesn’t matter because the core is fucked up bullshit that no one will ever play.



*



































