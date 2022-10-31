[Review] Shadows of Forgotten Kings (NGR); In the Pale Moonlight

[Adventure]

Shadows of Forgotten Kings (2018)

Zzarchov Kowolski

Mid Level

30 pages









Disclaimer: Sponsorish content



Zzarchov Kowolski at some point branched out into 5e, thinking that perhaps the exercise would be beneficial. I hold in my hands Volume 2 of his great collection, which contains among other fine contents, a conversion to his home system, with the customary sloppy generic OSR conversion fucked into it as an afterthought for all you dice-peasants. I feel as time went on the OSR-conversions got visibly lazier but even that is not to keep Shadows of Forgotten Kings down. It is just too damn good.



30 pages, describing a fucking procedural trek through a jungle using exploratory mechanics and folded up dice rolls, followed by a crawl through the ruins of an ancient jungle empire of hubristic god-kings, glass-making, sorcery and the risen dead. It doesn’t get any more S&S then this, and I was pleasantly reminded of the Xoth adventures. It is loosey in an unpretentious way, but the core is always diamond hard.



The village of Khoa Khe near the jungle, living off exports of furniture and fruit-wine is in deep shit. The carvans have been getting attacked by swarms of panthers by night. Interrogating the survivors reveals that the panthers leave only human trails. What the fuck is going on? Is it perhaps related to the accursed ruins of a long-dead empire in the heart of the jungle, said to have been punished for their hubris by the gods? The answer is a resounding yes. Enter the PCs.



How does he do it? What is the difference between Patrick Stuart blundering a year long kickstarter, and Zzarchov Kowolski writing a module like he had to do it on the back of a notepad while on a 12-hour busride to a different state yet ending up with something that is absolutely exciting. Is it talent, is it the will of the Gods? It is about knowing exactly what details to reveal and to omit. 30 pages, a procedural bit of jungle-crawling, 12 buildings with about 5 rooms on average, then a tomb with 10 undead sorcerers and some other bricabrack. And cut.



Starting village is actually generously described. Light on stats, a few price lists. The NPCs are fleshed out. You have the old families in the village, and then the transient laborers outside. Times are hard, the labourers are close to revolting, there’s a fat corrupt village chief whose word is law, a dumb bimbo priestess who took over from her grandmother, there’s an even more obese brewmaster, there’s a caravan guard who will join for heavy payment and there’s a leathery old cursing grandmother running the general supply store. Everyone has color and there’s petty intrigues, but also everyone knows some rumor or bit of information. A black market is available in the form of a single weasely guy claiming thief guild connection but only if you ask. Atmosphere is combined with gameplay elements.



Second element, the jungle crawl, is a bit unclear and would have benefited from an example. Zzarchov’s signature combination of the d8, d6 & d4 table is combined to generate a series of encounters consisting of terrain, inhabitant and a special element, with unusual sequences or triples generating special encounters that are less likely. The conceit here is that to symbolize the search for the ruin you have to accumulate 13 so called encounter points. Every time you reach a location you can decide to explore it and encounter what is there, getting you 3 points, or you can evade it and (if it is night) lose 1 point. There’s a bunch of confusing ability checks to gain extra points, a surefire way to gain much more if you pick up on a hint in the village, as well as the possibility of getting lost, which can be avoided with a successful check, but the effect of ‘getting lost’ is only vaguely defined, but in practice it means you cannot return to town. Given the fact a successful encounter will get you at least 3 points and evading one means only a single point lost, it is not easy to get lost.



Encounters proper are very good. The conceit here is that the city is plagued by a terrible type of disease-carrying fly by day, and so travel in the nearby environs by day is far from safe, but on the downside, by night the jungles are haunted by the Shadow Panthers, which are actually the spirit forms of 12 undead warriors buried in the Secret crypts of Bol-Xan-Tuk, and trapped there forever to keep them from the punishment of the Gods for worshipping their Emperor as a God. Yes it is really that awesome. There are also fucked up snakes of different varieties, pits of quicksand and the occasional ultra-rare encounters with dryads, a talking tree, a naga on the other side of a chasm who may or may not be evil and so on. This is combined with natural hazards like rivers, or places where the foliage is so dense it is almost night (so you can encounter Shadow Panthers there) and so on and so forth.



The adventure location proper is modern (and originally for 5e), which means no Random Encounter Table, but instead disparate ruins. By day the entire place is swamped by flies carrying the hideous magical disease, born from a tree that grows in the centre of the square every night, sprouting severed heads with closed eyes and sewn mouths, who sprout the things by dawn, and by dusk they die. The punishment of the gods that obliterated this civilization for its hubris. Nightmarish. By night it is safe but you run the risk of running into the damn shadow panthers, and there are several areas where disturbing something or crossing it will generate a non-zero chance of doing so. The conversion is a bit botched, clearly relying on either 5e’s insensate hatred for random encounters or NGR’s weird suspicion point mechanic, which cannot always be translated to an OSR format.







Basically every ruin has several keyed areas, means of entry, concealed treasure, occasional traps or dangerous inhabitants, and bob’s your uncle. The transition from the sp standard to GP = XP might generate the occasional odd result (e.g. you find 4 copper rings worth 5 cp each, even if translated this is almost worthless, while elsewhere you can find, it is concealed at the top of a tower past a nest of wasps but you could probably climb it, a globe worth 1500 gp, so 15000 gp if you use the silver standard). You can explore all these different places and each has its share of crumbling architecture, serpents, cunning concealed traps (I should note Kowalski does not seem to believe in save or die and rather chivalrously makes poison inflict extra damage) nests of wasps and the occasional shadow panther attack if you are incautious. This standard dungeon fare of plucking jewelry from long rotting skeletons is mixed up with stone tablets inscribed with ancient magics, weird glass which is hard as granite (there is something intriguing about this copper-age civilization mastering the art of glassmaking), and occasional lingering magical effects or curses. It feels forlorn and abandoned. Little details, you find a gold necklace hanging somewhere and then you notice there used to be something on it and if you look in the mulch below you find the jewel, earn an approving nod. Subtle but never showy. That’s the Kowolski style. You do some desultory looting and you go, you know, this is all a bit too easy.



The conceit here is very wheels within wheels. Hints are given as to the actual design. The actual undead are hiding in the secret crypts, meant to serve as a paradise for their souls to the Gods could never punish them, and now under the sway of the Vizier’s apprentice, who reached the secret tomb mere moments before the punishment of the gods wiped the civilization from existence. It is a subtle detail but it is repeated multiple times, meaning the significance of it will hopefully catch on. Below a secret place, lies the winding secret Crypt of Bol-Xan-Tuk. This is where the undead are broken out in force.





Behold ye accursed winding map of Dyson logos





You can elect to do a bit of free-style looting, Kowolski doesn’t really bother to denote all the minor crypts, but just gives you a free equation with the amount of sp worth of jewelry you find equal to the skeletons you encounter. That sounds smart, but if you use ‘generic OSR’ at Mid-level, a cleric is going to vaporize all those motherfuckers meaning you are going to be picking up a tonne of Silver. I am a fan of giving the 12 undead warriors (one of which is petrified so he has been neutralized) the option of awakening some fucking skeletons if the PCs are slow or alert them. The crypt slowly fills with water, and with slowly I mean you have 2 turns and then its an inch per minute, so I actually mean fastly. What I am definetely not a fan of is the conversion work that has been done here. All these combatants are unique under NGR, so you have the Lovers, you have 3 sisters, you have the emperors weak ass son who is effectively level 1, you have the Vizier’s apprentice who can work fucked up magics, you have the warlord attended by multiple skeletons, some assassin lady. All unique, all different. Then the OSR conversion. Just use Wights. For everything? What the fuck man? First: This is mid-level. I am turning those fucking Wights. Second: You did all that beautiful customization work for NGR and I just get the sloppy seconds? The Vizier is just another Wraith? What am I chopped liver?



There is some additional stuff here that is…I think too obscure to pay off with the 20 minute time limit. You can put the corpse of the Emperor or the Vizier or the Scholar in their appropriate tomb, which they never reached in life, and gain some sort of boon, anything from getting accompanied by two terra cotta Hyena’s to fighting alongside the Vizier to kill his treacherous, now undead apprentice. Unless the dead are properly killed and dragged outside the tomb, the Shadow Panthers keep coming back. It is a great idea, reminiscent of the Shadows from Thizun Thane, and definetely from some Conan Story that may or may not exist, or perhaps a Fafhrd story. Throw in a shadow demon guarding the narrow caverns that the Vizier’s apprentice has carved out of the limestone walls with his knife of unbreakable glass over the centuries that can actually be bargained with by clever, quick-thinking folk and you get something that has just enough great elements to be memorable and varied. It’s the opposite of a flood of creativity. It’s exactly enough to elevate it above its already strong premise, but not so much the whole thing is drowned in nonsense.



There’s the usual flood of new magic items, interspersed with the odd alcoholic healing potion or tablets with spells both new and familiar. That’s how we like to see it. The familiar is augmented with the new, to form a new and seamless whole. It’s low on magic for standard OSR games, a few +1 items, mainly spells, but the treasure amounts seem about right actually, particularly considering the loot in the tomb (now that I think about it, the tomb flooding means that you won’t get to do unlimited skeleton looting anyway so it makes sense). There probably could have been some note on whether or not the undead work together if the tomb is breached or how they respond to noise but since it is going to be a race against the clock anyway I am inclined to be lenient.



Fuck this is good. The exploration mechanic probably could have used an example, the conversion is a bit sus, I don’t fully trust the treasure either for a gold = xp (or even a Silver = xp game) so it might be a bit low (nothing egregious) and the conversion is a bit half-assed at times. An 8 HD snake that does d8 constriction damage only? What about the wights vs Clerics question? On the other hand, this is never a dealbreaker, it’s got tonnes of atmosphere, a great premise, it’s exactly as long as it needs to be, the fundamentals are strong and it keeps on hitting. Kowolski is that rarest of the rare, a modern OSR author where the term ‘modern’ is not applied as some sort of slur or term of disdain. This could probably be played in 2-4 sessions and I don’t see people having anything but a gay old time while doing so. I’d sex up the undead a little bit before trying it out but otherwise, this should run just fine.



Deserves to be played and remembered. One of the strongest S&S entries out there. Well done. Also the assuredly not shit 5e version may be checked out here.



****










