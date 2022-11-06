[Review] X1 The Spider God’s Bride (5e); Specificity



[Adventure]

X1 The Spider God’s Bride (2021)

Morten Braten (Xoth Publishing)

Lvl 2 – 3



Mr. Braten seemed appreciative of my earlier reviews of his work and requested I check out some of his other entries also. Being a fan of S&S and fantasy adventure gaming in general, I acceded. Spider God’s Bride is a 5th edition revision of one of his earliest entries, and the inexperience does somewhat show. While it does exhibit the same S&S atmosphere that I have come to associate with Xoth.net publishing, as an adventure it leaves something to be desired.



The railroad is a risky proposition for an adventure model. The normally open-ended nature of the location-based adventure cannot be utilized and author must rely on atmosphere and the strengths of individual encounters to carry the day. While I’d argue X1 has it where it counts in the atmosphere department, it is uneven in the encounters department.



The premise is strong, straight out of a Conan short story. After a failed intrigue, Yetara, priest of the Spider God Yot-Kammoth, flees the temple, sets out for distant Zhul-Bazzir, and takes with him the Temple Virgin Danyisa as a gift for the governor. Unbeknowst to him, Danyisa has been impregnated by Yot-Kammoth and carries his spawn in her womb, and waits only to betray him and give birth to the horror. The PCs are hired on as Caravan guards on the road to distant Zhul-Bazzir.



Let’s talk writing. Encounters are a bit too generic, lacking that crucial bit of execution. Hooks are workmanlike: you join for money, you join to get away from the authorities or you almost die of thirst in the desert and Yetara takes you on. How much is 25 gp and a gold piece per day in 5eland?



The bulk of the adventure consists of travel through the inhospitable rock deserts of Khazistan for a grand total of 26 days, and at an encounter rate of 1 in 5, about 5 random encounters, next to the set pieces. The encounter table proper was the first serious bump.





Options are expansive, maybe more then they need to be for only 5 results, but the actual entries fall prey to genericisms. Ruins are haunted by bandits or monsters. Ghouls attack. You find a corpse infested by a swarm of bugs carrying random equipment worth so and so much GP. Cultists are performing ‘a secret rite.’ What kind of secret rite? This level of detail is appropriate if you write a gazzeteer and you are trying to fit a great amount of information into a small frame but in a more limited setting it does not quite pay off.



In addition, elements like watering holes would have been relevant if meticulous tracking of water-supplies and the destruction thereof had been set up beforehand but the adventure actually recommends skipping most of the environmental procedures for Dehydration and heat and the like so the discovery of a water hole becomes a matter of scenery, rather then vital lifeblood. A dust storm inflicting some sort of environmental penalty sounds severe but the encounter rate is set at 1 per day maximum so this is again, reduced to a mere backdrop or playact. The impulses are good: Storms, dehydration, quicksand, ruins. Its the follow up that needs work. Another encounter IS good, the most detailed of the bunch, with Desert Bandits, notes them attacking at night, killing animals or ‘likewise steal or foul their water’ and then attack them several days later when they are exhausted. That’s the type of specificity that we are looking for. Tactics, order of battle, no morale in 5e which sucks but whatever.



Set piece encounters in the desert are a bit stronger but suffer from the same problem. You move through the checkpoint at Kharjah Pass, staffed by Zorabi Tribesmen, okay that’s good. Two towers, each housing 50 guys. Okay you have my attention. And then they charge something like 1 sp per man and camel and 1/10 of trade goods, damn, that really sucks and then Yetara’s bodyguard just pays the fee. And a note that maaaaybe the tribes try to extort more out of PCs that ‘look wealthy or easily bullied.’ And then you have to make some sort of Pesuade Check to dissuade them. I envision an alternate reality where this would have been a more open-ended location, there is the possibility of a pitched battle, a hasty escape, or even an amicable event where you decide to suck it up and hand over some trinkets and the Tribesmen leave you to go on your merry way.



Don’t get me wrong. I like myself a nice descriptive turn of phrase:



‘Yilgrah, son of a Khazraj shaykh, sports a drooping moustachio that frames his wicked smile. He rides a rare grey-haired camel with a gold-embroidered saddlecloth. He is a harsh leader, feared among his men, not least because of his family connections.’



But you get an inkling that the idea of the adventure and the implementation within the game world are often seperated. Part 2 also illustrates this. You get to Zhul-Bazzir, and you get a flavorful overview of the City, its various districts, the notable citizens. And then one encounter with an unspecified amount of beggar-thieves, a generic random encounter table, a few notes on where you might be able to purchase special equipment…it lacks potential energy. As an atmospheric backdrop it is very good, a vaguely egyptian mercantile metropolis ruled over by cruel desert nomads and foreign mercenaries, you have leprous beggars, there are descriptions of the pleasure district with its lotus dens, prostitutes, gambling-houses and fighting pits. As a piece of gaemeable material it could use refinement.



The adventure terminates at the House of the Dragon in the foreign district. Yetara has dismissed his remaining guards, if any, but asks the PCs to stay on and protect him while he awaits the return of the foreign Sorcerer in his house. There are some notes on how to handle matters if the PCs decline further employment. You get a lengthy key of the place (with seperate break DC's for doors which always struck me as excessive pedantry for the D20 system) a house with a dungeon below, totalling about 18 rooms, with a single secret door and two tarantulas that Yetara has placed there to guard his valuables. It all terminates into the final encounter.









The idea is that the place will be attacked by 6 Assassins of Yot-Khammoth. They climb over the wall and attack at night. While this attack takes place, the dancing girl takes the opportunity to stab Yetara with a poisoned dagger, and use his blood to complete the ritual and give birth to a cocoon containing the rapidly maturing Spider God's progeny. As a single encounter this does unfold in a pretty interesting way. The location is a bit more open-ended so I can imagine PCs setting up some sort of guard schedule (again, I would have expected a note where the GM is reminded to have the PCs determine some sort of guard routine), then the assassins attack, there is the Bodyguard of Yetara but he has actually been seduced by Danyisa so he will ultimately side with her, you fight off the Assasins, and then discover the cocoon downstairs. The dancing girl tries to persuade the Pcs not to harm the cocoon and will tell various lies, and depending on how you respond (do you cut open the cocoon, leave, set fire to it etc.) you have either a reasonable or a tough time of it (Although with 5e this is sometimes hard to tell. Characters of level 2-3 fight a CR 4 monster with 75 hp?). The conclusion discusses some possible follow ups to the events in the Spider God's bride which is appreciated even if it does also fall prey to the same generalities that plague the rest of the adventure.









If Daniya is killed, eventually Hamadara learns of it through the same web of spies and assassins that he sent after Yetara, or through divination and scrying magic. The high priest might dispatch additional assassins after the PCs, or attempt to lure them to Lamra, to exact revenge on the blasphemers who killed the sacred bride of the spider-god



What bothers me about X1 is that it seems to be geared towards dogs, not wolves. Deviations from the orderly resolution of events resulting from actions taken by the PCs are occasionally discussed almost off-handedly, and a few directions are given to get the train back on its tracks. With the exception of the last event it all seems very passive, with the PCs reacting rather then acting. If the trek through the desert had been accompanied by a series of postively scintillating set piece encounters or extremely tight writing I might have been willing to overlook this, but there is a lot of fluff and not much crunch.



X1 is the weakest in the series thus far, and while it might serve to entertain those merely looking for a short but atmospheric jaunt through the countryside, I must confess the prospect of running it under the 5e system, devoid of morale, large scale combats and much of the resource management is not exactly filling me with anticipation. I can see it being included in an anthology as a flavorful companion piece but as a standalone adventure there is not enough here for me to recommend it. Nice final encounter, occasionally good flavor, great dedication to the source material, but not enough meat on the bones.



Spider God’s Bride may be checked out here.



**
























