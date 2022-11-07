[Review] Just A Stupid Dungeon (Lotfp); Rehab

[Adventure]
Just a Stupid Dungeon (2022)
James Edward Raggi IV (Lamentations of the Flame Princess Adventures)
Lvl ??? (Probably 1-3)
Today we mark a historical occasion. After a long silence, King James Edward Raggi IV of the OSR, ends his 3 year silence and has re-appeared, to make his mark upon the scene once more. The event itself is heartening and has a significance far beyond the quality of the module. Lotfp, for all its bizarre ideosyncracies and flirtations with dubious RPG characters, has a soul, an essence to it that is not the product of the pitiless pressures of idiot market forces. Having its founder once again give shape and purpose to that essence brings a smile to my face.
And now it is time for the reviewer’s axe.
I would have enjoyed to stand before you today to tell the tale of a return to form, of a rejuvinated James Raggi that strikes with all the power of a decade of Lotfp. No longer a man, but rather the physical manifestation of Weirdo Grimdark OSR, made manifest, bestriding the world with 7-mile bounds. I would have loved to tell this tale, but this would be a lie.
Recovery takes time. And we should mark the improvements, the steps taken on the road to redemption, rather then compare it to the glories of yesteryear. Is Just Another Stupid Dungeon good? No. But it is a quintessentially Raggian adventure, you could run it, and he is making a serious attempt at putting something out there (although the last room does suggest a minor relapse).
The adventure that comes to mind most when describing JASD is Fuck For Satan, a straightforward trap dungeon with the trademark Raggian mean-spiritedness, screwball death-traps, weird creative flourishes and a Fuck You Players at the end. If we squint a bit, we do see an echo of the real deal. If you squint further, you can see references to his earlier works. There are no random encounters, arguably some of the encounters do interact with resource management, combat is scarce, but there is some treasure and it does reward intelligent gameplay.
There is something of a vague hook, but for the most part JASD can just be plonked into a hillside and played as is. A band of children, who are provided with stattblocks for some reason (good god James!), has gathered in front of the door in the hill, out of which sticks a keyring with 8 keys. The rumor is that anyone who touches the doors dies. Is that a callback to the save or die trap in the first door of Tower of the Stargazer? The door is obviously fine. And then there is the map.
The map represents a style best described as ‘OSR Brutalist’ and for a moment had me convinced the entire adventure was written sarcastically (hardly unprecedented). Symmetry is generally avoided because it renders the exploration process predictable. I am getting unpleasant flashbacks of the worst maps in Cha’alt III (no offence hoss!). Please consider this review to be a friendly request to Glynn Seal to do something about the ugly banality of his cartography. Corridors and nodes man. Use them! Even something like this is much better.
The dungeon proper is effectively 12 keyed rooms, padded out somewhat unneccesarily with 9 keyed notes for each door. Since 7 of the eight doors are identical excepting their color, this probably could have been handled under a single entry to avoid repetition. The central focus of the adventure are 7 rooms themed around some element or concept. There are a few hopeful notes for the future, indicating Raggi is somewhat regaining his strengths, the keyholes on the doors, the keys in the beginning, these are all red herrings, a recurring motif in The Grinding Gear (take for example, the organ room). There is foreshadowing in room 2. with plentiful bones, but the bones, if examined, prove clever forgeries. James did always understand the value of some good foreshadowing. These minor mindfucks do serve to punch up a dungeon that is a bit weak.
Encounters proper are odd, not quite like traps, more like the weirdness in Death Frost Doom or Fuck For Satan. You can take wild stabs at their effects from the way the walls have been painted but it is very hard to anticipate their effects. Trial and error will be the order of the day. You see a room painted with fire, do you open the Sarcophagus? And then bam! All flammable material destroyed, along with hair and eyebrows, and you take 1 point of damage. Water room? You get dumped in the ocean and will probably have to get rid of your equipment or drown. It is hard to avoid or interact with these rooms. But then there are also rooms that do encourage the sort of problem solving and experimentation that I associate with interesting OSR dungeon design. A room plated with mirrors and blinding light. How do you proceed? A room of absolute magical darkness, with a floor that is soft and wet and everything smells of offal. Dare you proceed? And then, in a callback to Doom-Cave of the Crystal Headed Children and a nod to Tomb of Horrors (a foundational Raggi text if ever there was one), you find a Demi-lich skull that tempts players to fuck over other players for minor gain. Yeah I am nostalgic.
Then two rooms with a sort of overlapping campaign altering weirdness that is also quintessentially Lotfp because it is in a way paradoxical. The lower power and greater fragility of the characters, coupled with the deadly adventures, invites a type of short-lived, bite-sized campaigning but then events (like the unleashed undead horde in Death Frost Doom or the possible world destruction in No Salvation For Witches) are introduced that radically alter or destroy the campaign world, which would only be noticeable with longer campaigns. A paradox lying at the centre of Lotfp. Anyway, so there’s a time room, you are teleported and sitting on a throne, and then the people ask ‘Take the scepter, my Lord (or Lady), and tell us your greatest wish’ and the wish is granted but represented by the Kingdom having worked towards that goal for the last 450 years. Or a room where every 10 seconds the characters stay is a day in the outside world, so characters can get temporally seperated. Its strange stuff, maybe even good, but it works best if it exists in a framework of more mundane dungeon crawling. One of the rooms also has the rather charming effect of killing a character by having them face a horde of infinite rats.
Credit where it is due, Raggi actually puts some treasure in the module, albeit it a miserly amount. The principle of unique magic items only has not been violated, and making the initial room have an elastic floor, then putting a very fragile and ancient tome of magic bread recipes on a wobbly pedestal is a work of sadistic genius surely. Here I run into a problem that the challenge seems hideously unfair, the percentage chance of grabbing the tome is low, and short circuiting the wobbly floor via some sort of trickery seems difficult. Tensers floating disk maybe? A discussion of some methods (sneaking is discussed, but what about crawling slowly forward?) would have helped.
Two tunnels with warring factions of infinite sentient rats that strip characters of their belongings is very weird but not quite bad, but again, it is not quite clear how characters are supposed to interact with the giant Rat melee in the centre, in front of the door with eight locks (obviously the keys do nothing). Some way of shifting the eternal rat-war in someone’s favor would have worked. They are the beginnings of good ideas but they are not quite worked out.
The last room represents what is either a time-honored tradition for Lotfp or a minor relapse depending on your point of view as once again a planet covering permanent sleep gas is almost unavoidably released, cloaking the entire world in endless sleep for 1d30 * 1d30 hours until some magic experiment in Switzerland goes off and happens to interrupt the planet-choking misasma. James notes that from that point on everyone gets a saving throw to wake up hourly but that probability dictates that because of the millions of people involved some might never wake up, which represents a failure of estimating probability. Assume a saving throw chance of something like 25%, subtract the chance from 1, then exponentiate to the 24th power. That’s the chance of failing 24 saving throws in a row. Multiply the result by the total population of the earth. That’s the amount of people that will still be asleep after one day. Repeat as neccessary.
Anyway, we are left to wake up, covered in our own shit (I am suprised James failed to note this explicitly in the text), and the treasure is a coin stamped with each letter of the alphabet and if you spell something with the coins those dissapear and that thing appears.
Just Another Stupid Dungeon is not unlike watching a paraplegic learning how to walk again and for any future efforts I would recommend the old PoN tonic of just making a bunch of standard dungeons and running them for people (without neccesarily publishing them) to get your feet back under you but at the same time I can’t help but feel hopeful for the future. The old fox has not quite lost all of his tricks. As written the dungeon proper is too short, it really needed some connective tissue to embed all of this weirdness in, and we are not quite back to the glory days of Stargazer, Grinding Gear or even Fuck For Satan but by golly we are taking steps in that direction.
A two stars is appropriate I think. Of interest to Raggi completionists and a must-have for Lotfp chroniclers collecting historically significant memorabilia but taken on its own merits it is a bit weak, failing to live up to earlier entries within the Lotfp canon. It is, however, a start.
Welcome back to the OSR James. Sorry about what has happened to the old girl while you were gone. Let’s see if you can do your part in trying to fix her.
Raggi posted on Facebook that he didn’t expect JaSD to be the most popular out of that set of releases. Imagine being surprised that people who play a D&D clone that built it’s reputation on Raggi dungeons would want to buy a Raggi dungeon instead of an “adventure” about devout Christians getting sodomized by crab demons in Antwerp or whatever he’s publishing these days.
Of course. The dungeon format is still at the heart of DnD. Look at the reception of something like The Saint of Bruckstadt.
We must look back to the classic modules of yor – Death Frost Doom, The Grinding Gear, and Tower of the Stargazer – if the OSR is to be saved. (I’m only partly kidding.)
Friendly request noted ;). To be fair, the map existed as a sketch by James, so I just had to create a neater version. I didn’t have the privileges to add extra nodes and such 😉
Hahaaah the distinction is duly noted. Welcome to the blog!
*bows* thank you 😀
It was, at least, very clean and clear, you did a good job with what little you were given.
Thank you, Commodore 🙂
I disliked this adventure. What you see as hopeful early signs of a return to form, I see as a hollow exercise in aping past greatness. No interactivity, nothing to provide pacing or pressure, and no idea why this dungeon would actually exist (in-game and out-of-game). The only thing I liked was its weird interpretation of wishes. And no fault to Mr. Seal (as per comments above), but I could barely imagine a less interesting map. I have zero desire to run this.
If it had come out around Sounds of the Mushroom Kingdom I’d probably be inclined to agree but after a long hiatus you sort of have to start somewhere. It would have almost be better if he had put this out in a zine or something.
I’ve never played or run LotFP, but everything I read about it indicates that the players willingly accept that every adventure is a DM screw-job and the likelihood of surviving for any appreciable time is pretty small. Do I have that correct?
If so, where does one find such masochistic players? Mine get upset and violent if I charge them a few silvers to cross a toll bridge…
There’s a whole subculture that I’m sure started in the 70s but really came to prominence with games like Call of Cthulhu, Paranoia, and WFRP in the 80s, and also seems widespread in the indie/storygame scene, where it’s pretty much accepted as a given that the PCs are always going to lose and get TPKd pretty much every session so the fun of the game comes from seeing how gruesomely and spectacularly it will happen and playing your character as a foolish rube until they inevitably fall into the buzzsaw.
Part of it is black comedy, but at least back in the 90s there was also a condescending element that playing this way is more “mature” and about “real roleplaying” compared to the juvenile “munchkin” power-fantasies of D&D and superhero games like Vampire. Campaigns don’t exist for these people – it’s an endless series of one-shots and they cycle between dozens of distinct games and, again, look down on people who would actually devote themselves to a single system or long-term campaign.
I never liked or got along with these people or had fun playing their type of games.
Gotcha…appreciate the reply. Yeah, those don’t seem like my kind of people either. I get the Paranoia reference though, and you’re right…I played that game a bit during the 80s, but forgot it *was* meant to kill players. But wasn’t there a mechanism that let you keep playing your guy only it was the next clone iteration (Jim-08, or some such)? IIRC, I enjoyed reading the game much more than playing it, and all I can really remember is that Jim Holloway was the perfect artist for it. I doubt my players are savvy enough to roll with the “dark humor” conceit that they will lose every time. I’m still trying to convince them that they can’t really “win” D&D.
Have to admit, I do enjoy a good con game with a bunch of drunks getting killed in horrific and hilarious fashion. For a home game, however, I prefer a little more effort and continuity.
All three of those games started out (the rulebook and early adventures) “straight” but really hard – the odds were stacked against success but with skillful and lucky play you could still prosper for at least a while (which was part of the joke of Paranoia’s 6 clones per PC – that you were pretty much inevitably going to die so they gave you 6 copies of your PC to last longer) but they all drifted increasingly towards nihilism that made them (at least for me) way less fun and interesting. Call of Cthulhu started out in the 80s with world-spanning epics like Shadows of Yog-Sothoth and Masks of Nyarlathotep but by the 90s I distinctly remember people on Usenet insisting that the game had “grown beyond” that kind of “pulp” stuff and that if every session didn’t end in a guaranteed TPK you were playing it wrong.
There’s different kinds probably.
Either there’s competitive people that like the challenge of increased difficulty and try to play as best as they can despite the screwbag adventure, these are a smaller subset, or you have the ‘lol let’s die epic-style’ crowd who treats it as a sort of scenic tour. The two are strange if combined but you might be able to play Lotfp like that.
Have you ever tried to tax them, then had one of them arrested for vagrancy when he said he had no money, then had the local magistrate be the same guy as the tax collector only to put on a different hat when they try to complain? Then charged them for the prisoner’s food while they await trial? The amount of abuse must be measured but certainly you can do better then tax them.
I think that’s an overstatement of how nasty they are. Of course, there’s a lot of variation. Some are pretty brutal, while a lot of them just give the players a lot of rope to hang themselves with, should they be so inclined. Others are just fairly tough.
FWIW: Our group in the 70’s/80’s played until our characters died. They always died…but sometimes it took a single session, and sometimes years. Nobody ever retired intact. That seemed very natural to us and no one complained despite the occasional heartbreak.
For them no Keep, no wife, nor golden field. A shallow grave by the side of the road, and a round of drinks in their name.
