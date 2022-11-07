[Review] Just A Stupid Dungeon (Lotfp); Rehab

[Adventure]

Just a Stupid Dungeon (2022)

James Edward Raggi IV (Lamentations of the Flame Princess Adventures)

Lvl ??? (Probably 1-3)









Today we mark a historical occasion. After a long silence, King James Edward Raggi IV of the OSR, ends his 3 year silence and has re-appeared, to make his mark upon the scene once more. The event itself is heartening and has a significance far beyond the quality of the module. Lotfp, for all its bizarre ideosyncracies and flirtations with dubious RPG characters, has a soul, an essence to it that is not the product of the pitiless pressures of idiot market forces. Having its founder once again give shape and purpose to that essence brings a smile to my face.



And now it is time for the reviewer’s axe.



I would have enjoyed to stand before you today to tell the tale of a return to form, of a rejuvinated James Raggi that strikes with all the power of a decade of Lotfp. No longer a man, but rather the physical manifestation of Weirdo Grimdark OSR, made manifest, bestriding the world with 7-mile bounds. I would have loved to tell this tale, but this would be a lie.



Recovery takes time. And we should mark the improvements, the steps taken on the road to redemption, rather then compare it to the glories of yesteryear. Is Just Another Stupid Dungeon good? No. But it is a quintessentially Raggian adventure, you could run it, and he is making a serious attempt at putting something out there (although the last room does suggest a minor relapse).



The adventure that comes to mind most when describing JASD is Fuck For Satan, a straightforward trap dungeon with the trademark Raggian mean-spiritedness, screwball death-traps, weird creative flourishes and a Fuck You Players at the end. If we squint a bit, we do see an echo of the real deal. If you squint further, you can see references to his earlier works. There are no random encounters, arguably some of the encounters do interact with resource management, combat is scarce, but there is some treasure and it does reward intelligent gameplay.



There is something of a vague hook, but for the most part JASD can just be plonked into a hillside and played as is. A band of children, who are provided with stattblocks for some reason (good god James!), has gathered in front of the door in the hill, out of which sticks a keyring with 8 keys. The rumor is that anyone who touches the doors dies. Is that a callback to the save or die trap in the first door of Tower of the Stargazer? The door is obviously fine. And then there is the map.









The map represents a style best described as ‘OSR Brutalist’ and for a moment had me convinced the entire adventure was written sarcastically (hardly unprecedented). Symmetry is generally avoided because it renders the exploration process predictable. I am getting unpleasant flashbacks of the worst maps in Cha’alt III (no offence hoss!). Please consider this review to be a friendly request to Glynn Seal to do something about the ugly banality of his cartography. Corridors and nodes man. Use them! Even something like this is much better.









The dungeon proper is effectively 12 keyed rooms, padded out somewhat unneccesarily with 9 keyed notes for each door. Since 7 of the eight doors are identical excepting their color, this probably could have been handled under a single entry to avoid repetition. The central focus of the adventure are 7 rooms themed around some element or concept. There are a few hopeful notes for the future, indicating Raggi is somewhat regaining his strengths, the keyholes on the doors, the keys in the beginning, these are all red herrings, a recurring motif in The Grinding Gear (take for example, the organ room). There is foreshadowing in room 2. with plentiful bones, but the bones, if examined, prove clever forgeries. James did always understand the value of some good foreshadowing. These minor mindfucks do serve to punch up a dungeon that is a bit weak.



Encounters proper are odd, not quite like traps, more like the weirdness in Death Frost Doom or Fuck For Satan. You can take wild stabs at their effects from the way the walls have been painted but it is very hard to anticipate their effects. Trial and error will be the order of the day. You see a room painted with fire, do you open the Sarcophagus? And then bam! All flammable material destroyed, along with hair and eyebrows, and you take 1 point of damage. Water room? You get dumped in the ocean and will probably have to get rid of your equipment or drown. It is hard to avoid or interact with these rooms. But then there are also rooms that do encourage the sort of problem solving and experimentation that I associate with interesting OSR dungeon design. A room plated with mirrors and blinding light. How do you proceed? A room of absolute magical darkness, with a floor that is soft and wet and everything smells of offal. Dare you proceed? And then, in a callback to Doom-Cave of the Crystal Headed Children and a nod to Tomb of Horrors (a foundational Raggi text if ever there was one), you find a Demi-lich skull that tempts players to fuck over other players for minor gain. Yeah I am nostalgic.



Then two rooms with a sort of overlapping campaign altering weirdness that is also quintessentially Lotfp because it is in a way paradoxical. The lower power and greater fragility of the characters, coupled with the deadly adventures, invites a type of short-lived, bite-sized campaigning but then events (like the unleashed undead horde in Death Frost Doom or the possible world destruction in No Salvation For Witches) are introduced that radically alter or destroy the campaign world, which would only be noticeable with longer campaigns. A paradox lying at the centre of Lotfp. Anyway, so there’s a time room, you are teleported and sitting on a throne, and then the people ask ‘Take the scepter, my Lord (or Lady), and tell us your greatest wish’ and the wish is granted but represented by the Kingdom having worked towards that goal for the last 450 years. Or a room where every 10 seconds the characters stay is a day in the outside world, so characters can get temporally seperated. Its strange stuff, maybe even good, but it works best if it exists in a framework of more mundane dungeon crawling. One of the rooms also has the rather charming effect of killing a character by having them face a horde of infinite rats.



Credit where it is due, Raggi actually puts some treasure in the module, albeit it a miserly amount. The principle of unique magic items only has not been violated, and making the initial room have an elastic floor, then putting a very fragile and ancient tome of magic bread recipes on a wobbly pedestal is a work of sadistic genius surely. Here I run into a problem that the challenge seems hideously unfair, the percentage chance of grabbing the tome is low, and short circuiting the wobbly floor via some sort of trickery seems difficult. Tensers floating disk maybe? A discussion of some methods (sneaking is discussed, but what about crawling slowly forward?) would have helped.



Two tunnels with warring factions of infinite sentient rats that strip characters of their belongings is very weird but not quite bad, but again, it is not quite clear how characters are supposed to interact with the giant Rat melee in the centre, in front of the door with eight locks (obviously the keys do nothing). Some way of shifting the eternal rat-war in someone’s favor would have worked. They are the beginnings of good ideas but they are not quite worked out.



The last room represents what is either a time-honored tradition for Lotfp or a minor relapse depending on your point of view as once again a planet covering permanent sleep gas is almost unavoidably released, cloaking the entire world in endless sleep for 1d30 * 1d30 hours until some magic experiment in Switzerland goes off and happens to interrupt the planet-choking misasma. James notes that from that point on everyone gets a saving throw to wake up hourly but that probability dictates that because of the millions of people involved some might never wake up, which represents a failure of estimating probability. Assume a saving throw chance of something like 25%, subtract the chance from 1, then exponentiate to the 24th power. That’s the chance of failing 24 saving throws in a row. Multiply the result by the total population of the earth. That’s the amount of people that will still be asleep after one day. Repeat as neccessary.



Anyway, we are left to wake up, covered in our own shit (I am suprised James failed to note this explicitly in the text), and the treasure is a coin stamped with each letter of the alphabet and if you spell something with the coins those dissapear and that thing appears.



Just Another Stupid Dungeon is not unlike watching a paraplegic learning how to walk again and for any future efforts I would recommend the old PoN tonic of just making a bunch of standard dungeons and running them for people (without neccesarily publishing them) to get your feet back under you but at the same time I can’t help but feel hopeful for the future. The old fox has not quite lost all of his tricks. As written the dungeon proper is too short, it really needed some connective tissue to embed all of this weirdness in, and we are not quite back to the glory days of Stargazer, Grinding Gear or even Fuck For Satan but by golly we are taking steps in that direction.



A two stars is appropriate I think. Of interest to Raggi completionists and a must-have for Lotfp chroniclers collecting historically significant memorabilia but taken on its own merits it is a bit weak, failing to live up to earlier entries within the Lotfp canon. It is, however, a start.



Welcome back to the OSR James. Sorry about what has happened to the old girl while you were gone. Let’s see if you can do your part in trying to fix her.

















