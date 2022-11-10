[Review] Beholder Magazine #3 (OD&D); Momentum

While I’m trying to polish off some long donations Beholder Magazine affords bite-sized chunks of RPG material for consideration. This issue is once again worse then the last, mainly because of the writings of a guest contributor, setting up a trend that I hope will be broken with their upcoming “super-monster issue”.









Magic System. Spell point and other flexible casting systems suck. The ability to memorize more spells then your allotment by taking a percentage chance that you fail and actually have to adventure with less is maybe potentially interesting, but what the fuck do we make of giving wizards a percentage spell failure chance, with a terrible backlash meaning they either get the damage from the spell have a chance of getting knocked out or losing a spell point permanently. 7 pages, many of them taken up by the tables for every spell in the game, giving each a unique casting value. Ugh.



Monster summoning. Consistently decent entries, some of which would find themselves instantiated in later incarnations of D&D, interspersed with rubbish. Mike’s rulings on some of the abilities are dubious. The Kelpie is a perfect addition to the bestiary. Floating skeletal hands that try to disarm characters, that is good. During a disarm attack, you are automatically barred from acting that turn. That is not good. Constructs based on Chess-pieces, but where the fuck is the funky movement worked into their abilities? Giant crushing spiders and winter nagas are okay. And then this abomination.





What the fuck mike? Aerial Swordfish…I can dig it in a 70s way. Instant death on a succesfull charge? Nani?



The Villa of Menopolis

Guy Duke & Mike Stoner

OD&D (w. Greyhawk Supplement)

Lvl 1 -3



Easily the most interesting concept for a module in Beholder, even if the execution is botched a little at the end. The premise is that in some vaguely hellenistic setting, your benefactor Socrates and his brother uh…Procrates resided at a wayside Inn constructed in the luxurious villa of Menopolis, ignoring the terrible legend of the Grimlodwarves. His brother soon dissapears, and he is left alone. He offers monetary reward for his brother’s return and a single cryptic hint, speak to ‘Red-Eyes paramour.’



This reminded me fondly of something like Judges Guild because everything is so off. You get a list of NPCs occupying the inn. Unlike every other entry, the NPCs actually have personality traits and relationships, they are just weird. The inn is run by adventurers, the butler is a cleric, the ward a wizard, his wife a CN fighter, there’s a centaur doorkeeper etc. etc. But it is so odd it completely bypasses the usual renfaire magic bullshit. The CG wizard has 5% chance hourly of trying to murder his wife as they have been having trouble. One of the residents is of course aligned with the GRIMLODDWARVES and there is a secret hatch leading into their underground complex. Then you have the guests. A pair of adventurers. An assassin posing as a paladin. Then an actual paladin. A money-lender with 4 guards and a tonne of gold. Its perfect, it sets up a sort of powderkeg.



The problem is that the format is not quite well optimized for this adventure. There’s a complete key of the inn, which is mostly empty rooms with some furnishing, but there is hidden treasure, and investigation can reveal THE GRIMLORDDWARVES. It needed what are essentially extrapolations of the reactions of NPCs to the discovery of the Grimlordwarves, or to hostilities breaking out. Instead the module is written as a Sierra Point-and-click adventure game where the characters persue various bizarre rumors. Now I advocate keeping some of them in, like, say, the Daughter of the inn-keeper telling you to murder the butler as the clue is found in his stomach. A lot of the other ones are just bizarre red herrings. The adventure actually understands that it is far more fun if the PCs do their own investigation. I would have liked to see some sort of response from the Grimloddwarves to the PCs staying in the inn also.









The complex underneath containing the titular Grimlodwarves, a hideous crossbreed between Gremlin and evil dwarf, endowed with immunity to many attacks, is actually written more like a realistic complex then the standard dungeon fare we have seen so far, and includes cells with prisoners, a torture chamber!, and living quarters. An order of battle is absent, which is another lamentable omission, as the dungeon is quite small. There is a very bizarre weakness to the Grimlodwarves, in that they are dependent on a type of special bean that grows in a patch outside, and damaging it would mean they are probably dead. The adventure takes pains to not draw attention to this, which I guess is a good idea.



Treasure is kind of screwey in this module and is going to value wildly, depending on whether your PCs are the type to color within the lines or get some extra looting (money-lender?) done while you are looking for Socrates’s brother. If the former, expect something miserly like 1000 gp or something, if the latter, something on the order of three times that. Lots of artfully concealed valuables in the inn proper, as well as Bracers of AC 2 for the Grimlodwarf king. Very strange adventure, understandably lacking a scoring sheet like the previous two.



There’s something to this that I can’t quite explain but you would have to tinker with it a bit to get it going. I think ** probably. Weirdly compelling in a sort of 70s Italian B-horror movie way.



Viewpoint. “D&D Languages and the Trickster by John Norris”. Humorless article by pedantic bore, a physical manifestation of the realism movement that crept into D&D and spiritual predecessor of Tao of Alexis. Norris spends most of the article demonstrating his smug mid-wittery by railing against the abstraction of the common tongue, alignment languages and racial languages and proposes to add numerous sub-tongues, dialects and so on to make it ‘more realistic.’ Fighters are supposedly so stupid they would not begin play with the High Speech (common), knowing only their own dialect, and various hindrances and road blocks are introduced to make playing the game of D&D as difficult and torturous as possible. I don’t mind the idea of having different human tongues or adding language beyond a certain geographic region but this article would not have changed my mind if I had. I leave you with this closing paragraph so you may glean for yourself the measure of this man.







Treasure. Introduces randomly generated gemstone and jewelry tables mere months before the DMG would come out. While those are superior and the gemstones here miss the ‘exploding’ quality that would make finding them so potentially lucrative, the ones described here are certainly no slouch. Obsolete but not objectionable.











