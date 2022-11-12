[Review] Beholder Magazine #4 (OD&D); Upward

Another issue of Beholder magazine as we gear up for a long donation. No Artpunk 2 is on the way (cover coming soon). This one is overal very strong, and I agree with the editor’s that it is the best one thus far. I notice the articles of game theory cover essential components of the game of D&D even if I don’t always agree with their conclusions which is admirable.









Wishes. A page long collection of ideas to improve the adjudication of Wish spells. The article pleads for having full rings of wishes guarded only by the most powerful monsters, and to have any rings of wishes found in the hoards of lesser creatures be either Limited Wish or even cursed. The article also briefly touches on the limits of wish spells. All of these topics seem like they could easily use a page or more, but are covered in a paragraph. The idea of using Wishes to circumvent level limits for demi-humans is brought up. Setting the power of Limited Wish or an Alter Reality spell at a 7th level spell or less as a rough benchmark for determining whether or not it is within the boundaries of it seems sensible.



Magical Weapons. A decent expansion of the tables for magic weapons following the introduction of new weapon types in the PhB, but predating the expanded weapon tables in the DMG. Occasionally new weapons are added such as a Vorpal dagger, Scimitar +1, +3 vs evil men, quarterstaff of spell storing, Snake spear etc. While the tables proper would certainly be superceded by those in the 1e DMG, some of these items are certainly still good. Magnetic slingstones, a pirates cutlass or a dagger that grants an extra spell-slot to a wizard is all C+ stuff. The inclusion of what is essentially a sooped up Mace of Disruption and the Holy Avenger equivalent of a Lance are a bit excessive.



Competition Chronicles. An actual play report of #1’s the Pyrus Complex. Very nice! Noticeable are the frequent retreats, the use of monsters against other monsters, the way the GM will occasionally show clemency (the party gets overwhelmed by Mites and just wakes up elsewhere in the dungeon, stripped of all their equipment) and a cruel bit of PvP at the end. Language is vibrant and zesty, giving an exciting play by play. Levels and hit points would have been helpful for reference but are by no means required.



Monster Summoning. With some entries by this issue’s module author Martin Stollerey. The hits to miss ratio is high in this one. Weresnakes (won’t the poisoned bite interfere with making more lycanthropes?), a nonhostile form of roper that teleports on hit, a blood-draining plant and a weird floating furry orb thing that charms on hit and is vulnerable to light. A blob of negative energy that, if it captures you, forces you to fight your evil double in an extraplanar labyrinth within its form. Most of these feel like they could be found wandering the corridors of Akabaleth or Nethack, the monsters are visually interesting and they have enough special abilities to make them memorable without overcomplicating them. The inclusion of the Monstermark, a concept introduced in White Dwarf, allows for easy placement within a dungeon level.



The strongest competition dungeon yet. Overall organization is still a bit primitive but the individual encounters are all rock-solid and it reaches almost JG levels of weird in places, shaking up the usual room by room monster clearing that is the bread and butter of these things. Empty dungeon rooms is still a curse word.



The concept is that the Dwarven King Mentorr had himself interred in one of his semi-exhausted tin mines along with several of his descendants. Over time the mine has fallen into disuse, and has now been taken over by the mad alchemist Farjet and his band of Gnolls, Bugbears and degenerate humans. Over two centuries later, his quest for the Elixer of Life has borne fruit, and the powers of Law and Chaos alike have banded together to send a group of doughty adventurers to purge the caverns and assuade the wrath of the Gods.



The fascinating part of this series of adventures is that they by and large lack the sort of trick, high concept or flourishes of organization and thus they are essentially raw measurements of the author’s dungeon-drafting skill. It will all be a mixture of combat, traps, natural hazards, riddles and key-hunts, and the differentiation is solely in the details. You can see the little extra flourishes and attention to detail. Occasionally the adventure is content to offer a vague suggestion, trusting on you to figure out what it means.





The map is the window to the mind. At first apparent linearity quickly branches out, with hidden outposts and nooks concealing the true location of the tombs. Secret doors are telegraphed with weird inscription that either must have an object placed into it or are foreshadowed by visions after experimenting with some statue. Magic statues are common. The opening sets the tone of weirdo 70s fantasy, a pentagram with the inscription of a hand placed in its centre, and the baleful statue of Dwarven Zeus (whatever that is) glaring down at the PCs, with a single hand outstretched. Where do you leave the pentagram?



Lots of, for lack of better word, ‘Quest objects’ in this one. A crystalline blade in one of the tombs can be used against a Type II Demon imprisoned in some other part of the dungeon. But will you think of reading the name on the blade (Erol), and saying it out loud, thereby stunning the demon for a round? And then another area blocked by skeletons, but destroying them just causes them to reform in greater numbers. You need some device. The name is inscribed on the wall. Lots of that sort of thing. Encounters always have one extra bit of detail to elevate them. Ogres but they can be bypassed if you walk backwards with your eyes closed (the adventure disdainfully leaves the foreshadowing for that in your hands). A dwarf king rises as a ghoul with his 8 zombie retainers but then a magic mouth starts counting down each round and if you do not defeat the undead quickly a doom befalls you, otherwise extra rewards. Recover all the ruby talons of the Eagle of Dwarf Zeus amd replace them to get a gemstone. A riddle on an empty tomb reveals the true resting place of treasure.



There’s also the little bits of interactivity here, or hints of movement. You enter a room, there’s mercenaries there, what are they doing? They are teaching a parrot, actually a polymorphed thief, how to speak. 5 Gnolls torturing a dwarf. Two followers of Farjet animate a Frankenstein monster (high chance of it berserking or exploding) to defend themselves. A brutal 15 foot pit trap closes off above, pitching the character inside with a Doppleganger. Take one, very simple example and contrast this with what a less intelligent writer would have done with it.

These sorts of encounters, where careful perception and some sort of internal logic to the dungeon is crucial, are by no means uncommon. Consider the following.



It not only foreshadows the existence of the Dwarven Tombs (which are concealed and otherwise hard to discern), it also tastefully telegraphs the Doom of those that refuse to heed the commands of the dwarves. Wonderful. Subtle. There is organization, however slight, to the earlier chaos. There is even an advanced guard that will warn their comrades of intruders. It’s something.



The presence of the weird, in the Jaquayan sense, is more emphasized then in earlier entries. A room of mirrors causes confusion, one of which can be smeared with the blood of a good cleric to generate malignant mirror men (3 are encountered earlier). A dwarven statue will fire bolts out of its hands if you leave the pentagram. Characters can get transfixed by the Eagle of Zeus. The throneroom of Farjet, where he sits, motionless and mute, guarded by his two wicked sons, dressed in jewel-encrusted plate mail and enchanted with permanent anti-magic spheres. I find myself nodding. Yeah. Yeeeeeaaaah.



Besides the tendency to occasional vagueness, the lack of random encounters, the magic treasure, especially that of the Alchemist, is a bit on the heavy side. There are lots of potions and wands and other consumables, which is great. But a ring of protection+3 is very strong for Level 4. Almost 20k worth of mundane treasure for 4-5 characters of level 4 is about acceptable. Distribution is good too, and much of it is hidden. I think the one trick I haven’t see used that often is to make the treasure very heavy.



If you are looking for Stone Age D&D that slaps hard and you have already churned your way through all the old Jaquays stuff and the likes of Lichway or Thizun Thane, this is definetely worth considering, and the helpful list of pregens makes running it very easy. A little bit of finesse can make all the difference. Something of a low **** or a high ***.



Tricks and Traps. Good article, advocating for avoiding ultra-deadly traps (or foreshadowing them at any rate) and for more versimilitude where intelligent monsters prepare defences to coincide with their natural abilities, the so-called ‘Living Dungeon’. Amen. The last paragraph lamenting the ubiquity of writing, coded or magical or otherwise, seems almost alien. The use of riddles has survived, but writing in general? When was the last time you got some use out of that Read Languages skill?



Dangerous Digressions. Interesting concept that has been reborn somewhere in the OSR I’m sure. A list of modular rooms with traps that can be slotted into any dungeon. Some of these approach Grimtooth level. The most interesting one is a demonic temple with magic mouths chanting the names of demon princes, invoking a 5% chance each round of summoning them. Second would be a series of statues with candles in their mouths, in a room filled with oil. Did you check what it was you were wading through?



Thoughts on Ideas. Somewhat uneven treatment on player ideas and suggestions, hampered by not properly defining what is meant exactly by ‘Idea.’ In addition some of the methods of forbidding said idea e.g. ‘It is against the Will of the Gods, to defy them means Death!’ would be considered heavy handed. Some of the tactics discussed are familiar (i.e. waiting a week and having everyone be invisible), the grappling hook is advocated for (One supposes this was not on the equipment list in OD&D? But what of AD&D?) and it even touches on such issues as harvesting the body parts from monsters, fooling monsters with Nystul’s magic aura (and some countermeasures), using continual light torches and ends with an injuction not to disallow too much, as finding these sorts of uses and exploits is fundamental to the game of D&D. Well said!



A stronger issue then usual. Donations first, after which we will see if it continues the trend with issue #5!









