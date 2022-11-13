[Actual play] B2 Keep on the Borderlands Pt. XXIII (LL); Shrine of Evil Chaos

At long last, our heroes began their war against the Cult of Chaos, who formed the beating heart of the throngs of beastmen who had gathered in the Caverns, and sought to bend them to their malign will. Snorri, recovered from his wounds, set out to cleanse these in the Castellan’s honor, bringing with him unblooded companions. Cork, a fat cleric from the Hearthland, who had wandered to the keep on his mule, the Elf maiden Gal Gadont, a graceful creature prone to the erratic fancies of her ancient race and Siriroco the halfling, a tattooed unpleasant smelling vagrant that they suffered for his natural penchant for thieving. Isidoro was hungover and could not venture out, and Skeines was lost in arcane reveries and would not leave his quarters. With them they took 3 picked men and a corporal of the keep, dressed in plate and armed with longbows.



Once again they sallied forth unto the hated Caves of Chaos. Moving up the crooked path, ignoring the warped and hideously bloated trees, they stood before the mouth of the Shrine of Evil Chaos. Within, silence reigned, broken up by phantom sounds of mad piping, and the drawn-out metallic groans of ancient powers. Their footsteps echoed defeaningly. They ventured north, and as the broad passageway curved to the West, they came upon a door, listened, and kicked it open, with archers standing by. Behind the door there was only a mundane room. Detecting no sign of life, they moved forward, only to almost fall to ambush, as 4 evil men, dressed in the obscene rust-red robes of Acolytes of Chaos, came from behind the corner.



Mace met Axe and arrows glanced from suits of mail. Siriroco attempted to put out the brazier, drenching the room in darkness, but the plan failed, only filling the room with steam. Soon one of the acolytes was struck down, but the rest only gritted their teeth, and pledging their soul to chaos, redoubled their efforts. A blow rattled Snorri’s teeth, but he pressed on, undaunted, and felled another man. Siriroco’s arrows took their leader, who alongside his robes bore some obscene amulet of chaos, in the eye. As the acolytes were reduced to two, shouts from the rear alerted the party. It seemed the sounds of war had attracted a party of guards.



Dressed in filthy uniforms of red and black, bearing cleaver-like axes, 8 rotting corpses shambled towards their rear. Arrows and a sword blow from the corporal [1] felled one, the others were barely held at bay. Our heroes ordered a retreat into a chamber as another of the Chaos worshippers was struck down, and, firing arrows, the soldiers retreated into the room, with Gal holding the rear, armed with a mighty halbeard. The last of the acolytes consigned his soul to the fickle lords of chaos, and fending off blows from Cork and Snorri, was shot in the side by the halfling, and expired painfully on the well-worn floor.



Onward they came, 7 of the soldiers of Chaos. The power of the Lords of Law barely phased them, protected as they were by unholy amulets, and only one was turned away by the prayers of Cork. The rest funnelled through the entryway, and was beset on all sides by swords. Arrows and a flask of oil rained down on them.



These died harder. A soldier was injured [2], as was Gal Gadont, but our heroes were prudent, disengaging from the melee to be replensihed by fresh combatants, and by precise strikes and a rain of blows were these abominations finally undone. They took from the acolytes their coins, and smashed the obscene fetishes of bone, beads and sinew, and moved east, passing through another doorway, and venturing down.



Here they ventured south east, and came upon a strange cell of iron, barred. Within they heard the whimpers of what was perhaps a comely maiden. Upon witnessing the shapely legs and curves of the prisoner through a narrow grate, they proceeded to demolish the iron lock with great effort, making a tremendous noise. Investigating the noise, a hulking brute, dressed in leather garments, wearing a hood and bearing a great executioners axe came upon them, and bade them leave or suffer his cruel ministrations. The cleric Cork would of course remain behind as his plaything. Stepping aside, he motioned them to go with a mocking flourish, and Snorri did so, and as he passed both himself and the torturer swung their weapons. Battle was joined, and the Torturer boasted of his all but invincible prowess. The light spell by Gadot blinded him, and he died under their swords. They found on his body the key to the cell, but finding they had ruined the lock, exerted themselves some more before they could crack it open.



There was something off about the fair lady inside, who had pleaded for rescue from her durance vile, and Gal threw the head of the torturer inside, and looked at the response of the prisoner through a mirror. She saw her face of classical beauty, framed by hideous biting asps, and knew then this was no mere maiden, but rather a medusa, accursed creature of myth. They parleyed with the thing, and threw it a dagger so it could either spring its bonds, or take its own life, whatever fortune decreed. They left it, sullen and hateful, to an uncertain fate.



To the north they found the torturer’s place, and, disdaining the many implements of excruciation, found in the man’s matress a great quantity of gold, and an ornate bracelet in the form of a snake. They found also the visitors quarters, arrayed with all manner of obscene (but expensive looking) tapestries. They resolved to take the heavy tapestries later, and ventured further east, down into the rock.



They came upon the Crypts of the chaos worshippers, far older then this current cult, and as they began plundering them, discovering all manner of distorted skeletons and the dust of the grave, from the Sixth sarcophagus arose a Wight, the distorted shadow of one of the worshippers of Chaos, and soon Siriroco and Gal fled at the sight of this nightmare. With the torch flickering and the air all but freezing, Snorri charged the hideous thing, and with a single blow of the Axe Grimmtein, split it in half, and thereby put an end to its evil. Dissapointed at the tomb being empty, it was Cork’s suggestion they check for hidden compartments, and helped themselves to a considerable fortune. A jewelled dagger, an ancient rune-carved blade, a scroll and a glorious dragon-shaped helm. Snorri put on a strange dragon-shaped helmet, and was soon able to read the chaotic inscriptions on the tombs, and promptly dubbed it a helm of comprehend languages.



Their last venture was into a room filled with supplies. As they ransacked it, searching for valuables, Gal Gadont moved away from the group, to listen for signs of the cult of chaos. Her elven senses were bewitched, and before she knew it, a great gelatinous mass was upon her. Shrieking, she fled back to the rest of the champions, who prepared for war.



The creature, a great amoeboid horror prowling the corridors, did not die easily. One swipe with its protoplasmic mass paralysed Gal, and only great quantities of burning oil, and a well placed blow from Cork, who was nimble indeed for his bulk, as no sword had touched him during his entire sojourn, dispersed the creature, dumping the terribly maimed elf on the floor. They gave her what aid they could, and helping themselves to the coins stuck in the creature’s acidic jelly, thought it time to retreat.



They took the tapestries and escaped the caves intact, arriving at the Keep by nightfall. The castellan fed them, and men rejoiced, for though one of their companions had sustained terrible injuries, they remained hale, and had already dealt a fearsome blow to the wretched servants of Chaos.



How many more would follow?



The Champions

[R] Cork the Cleric (Clr 1, hp 6)

[S] Gal Gadont (Elf 1, hp 6)

[M] Siriroco (Hal 1, hp 6)

[P] Snorri (Dwr 1, hp 9) –



The Tally

4 Acolytes

8 Zombies

1 Wight

1 Torturer

1 Gelatinous Cube



The Price

[A] Otso (MU 1, 3 hp) – Slain by Treachery

[B] Hardroc Sansaxe (Dwr 1, 4 hp) – Died on his feet against the Goblin Foe

[C] Buddy (Ftr 1, 6 hp) – Died in the rearguard against Kobold treachery

[D] Valen (Thf 1, 2 hp) – Felled by Kobold arrow in the Battle of the Warrens

[C] Brother Buddy (Clr 1, 3 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s spearthrust

[E] Quinton RumbleBreeches (Hal 1, 6 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s arrow

[B] Sazar Thistleborne (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Ripped apart by a Mountain Lion in the Perilous forest

[C] Brother Buddy Jr. (Clr 1, 4 hp) – Drained of life by monstrous Stirges

[F] Hardy the Dwarf (Dwr 1, 6 hp) – Clubbed to death by Ogre

[B] Zed Fauxgivvin (Hal 1, 4 hp) – Fell to a hobgoblin sword, but he did not go alone

[G] Colemeier Stonesaw (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Fell to hobgoblin sowrds

[E] Father Kane (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Fell to Hobgoblin swords

[H] Ludwig Andros (MU 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[I] Derek de Chitsville (Ftr 1, 8 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[J] Vinnie Jones (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[K] Johhny Longfingers (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[L] Vitus the Southron (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Eaten by Harpies

[I] Father Theodore (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Struck down by skeletons

[J] Box the Fighter (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Struck down by Valgard, breaker-of-horses-and-men

[A] Diggory Class (MU 1, 4 hp) – Slain by Poisoned treasure

[M] Pajeje (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Slain by poisoned treasure

[B] Chinning Poofter (Mu 2, hp 6) – Rent asunder by furious Griffon

[N] Grog (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Drowned in armor in the bay of the Flooded Temple

[Retainer] Father Bell the Octogenarian (Clr 2, hp 12) – Devoured by the Basilisk

[M] Father Paisisco the Blessed (Clr 2, 6 hp) – Turned to stone by the Basilisk’s Gaze

[P] Roger (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Rent asunder by the Chimera

[P] Bali (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Incinerated by the Chimera

[R] Brandt (Dwr 1, 9 hp) – Ripped by Troll





[1] In the annals he is noted as Gaius Varus

[2] Per annals Lucius Tempestus

