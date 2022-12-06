An Experiment in AI Art generation

This stuff is very interesting. People (actors or historical figures) can be combined with concepts and placed in a particular movie and probably genre. Changing, say, Alexsandr Potemkin (1933) to Nosferatu (1921) makes a huge impact on the type of images that are generated. It takes quite a while to generate a proper image and I find films with a highly distinctive visual style will return the best results. It is likely the amount of available images affect the outcome. It would be interesting to see if it can handle landscapes as well as persons.



Anyway, enjoy stills from Seibu sensen de hoshi ga moete iru a long-running opressive pre-cold war era tokusatsu masterpiece that never was.



The first season has both the Axis and Allied powers discover fragments of the Saikyō no chikara, the remains of a powerful Nature spirit that landed on earth 65.000 years ago. While the world trembles with the premonitions of WW2, both sides scramble to develop super-sentai weapons programs from the newly acquired artifacts, and soon the streets of Europe and Central asia become the focal point of not only the deadly cat and mouse game of military espioniage, but the far more lethal pyrotechnics of technologically augmented Martial Arts!









The fifth season was highly controversial, with Hitler’s 9th and last clone escaping the grasp of the Allied Megaforce yet again and succesfully penetrating the barrier surrounding The Hollow Earth. He soon allies with the Subterranians, the race of half-mechanical demons that destroyed both Mu, Lemuria and Hyperborean Thule! Only operative Vsevedushchiy, the Soviet Union’s psychic Lenin android and a small band of dissident Subterranians can hope to stand any chance of defeating him.





By the time the fifteenth season rolled around the timeline had advanced to the year 5000 A.D. and the war continued unabated in the corridors, vaulted halls and factories of the Ecumenopolis of Earth Z. Augmented men fight machines that desire to become human, but who is who in this haunting vision of a nightmare future.



Season Seven Dosei no chi no akai suna (‘The Blood Red Sand of Saturn’) saw record viewers. The american superspy Dirk Daring (Orson Welles) is caught by Hitler’s teleportation ray and whisked off to far off Saturn. Here he is embroiled in an ancient blood feud between the Houses of the Grail and the Order of the Blue Flame. Both sides have received the boon of the alien hypertech, but have used it only for warfare and glory. Dirk Daring must survive a dreaful gauntlet of Duels, Assassins, Intrigue, Arranged marriage and Medieval War! And who is the mysterious Lord Pures Blutt, his foil and opponent? Could it be…?



With the end of the war drawing the attention of the japanese public away from science fiction and the hope of a better future and into horror and depression, the series reflected this. Der Blutsauger is by far the most terrible opponent the Allied Megaforce had ever faced, and his coterie of horrors, each with a lengthy backstory reflecting some element of original sin or societal evil, was a weekly terror for audiences around the globe. Protagonists would not only die during the course of the show, but would often be crippled or driven mad by the terrors they faced. The stylistic choice to render the entire series as a silent picture made the appearance of Der Blutsauger all the more horrific. The decision to destroy Der Blutsauger with an atomic bomb perhaps reflected that at long last, the audience had reconciled themselves with the horrors of the war, and was ready for healing.







The series would continue with Sentai Island, of which we will showcase only a sneak preview.





