[Review] The Beholder #8; Jerk Dungeon

The Anti-Paladin: Straightforward mirror-image of the Paladin, with minor modifications such as the ability to call a Nightmare at level 9 instead of getting a mount at 4 and the most punishing drawback is an inability to hire henchmen (without killing them afterward). Somehow these things never quite work. The Black Knight is an extant concept in the collective unconscious of fantasy but I have yet to find an interpretation that satisfies on both a technical and a conceptual level. The ability to harm by touch and the ability to heal by touch are not weighted the same, nor is the edict to commit only acts of evil instead of acts of good. The most interesting anti-paladin is still the assassin.



Monster Summons: A big collection of Beholder variants, mostly weaker then the original, thank Gygax. Treating the monsters as a type of ecosystem originating from a common ancestor makes sense, with the original one being a stationary fungus type creature with a single eye that propagates by infecting its host is an inspired choice. Connecting the Gas spore to the true beholder like this is one of the only explanations that makes sense (the other being ‘A Wizard did it’). There is a fascinating potential, left unexplored, of using them at all at once, to describe an alien cavern system somewhere in the underdark. The Eye of Darkness, a chaotic variant of the Beholder with alternate eye powers and a level drain attack, might paradoxically be the less interesting entry. No XP listed for the entries, and the useful monster level statistic is abandoned altogether. Two steps forward and one step back?



Traveller Additions: More traveller weapons. I don’t play Traveller. I’ve played Stars Without Number so I understand having more equipment is basically the primary building block in games like that. Unfortunately if you are not a Traveller player there is not much you can do with these entries. Type G battlecruisers, Type J Medium Missiles, guidance circuitry tables etc. etc. Some heavy weaponry concepts like the inductor field or Pressor beams might find their way into other Science fiction games.



Leprechauns: A monstrous humanoid race for AD&D. Probably too extreme for most campaigns, its physical ability score penalties, weapon restrictions and stringent level limits are easily offset by innate pick pocketing ability, magic resistance (!), and spelllike abilities. Add multi-classing capabilities and you have yourself a recipe for absolute disaster. I was going to propose someone run an AD&D campaign with all these weird races and class options but the end point is already known and is called Arduin. I sound like a Luddite when I say this but unless you are going to make a campaign setting that differs radically from the established paradigm, D&D does not need much in the way of additional classes and races.



Space Filler: Proposal to introduce a price range for selling magic items for 60-110% of the value. The article gets a pass because A) in long campaigns price variation is going to be introduced and B) it is only 2 paragraphs long and includes both mechanics and a sensible rationale.



Rala's Block

Guy Duke & Michael Stoner (1979)

AD&D

Lvl ??? (4-9)



The OSR has resurrected a lot of extinct concepts but one that still requires some refinement is the legendary Jerk Dungeon. The only master who still attempts this style is the esteemd King James IV, and he but a mere journeyman. Will we ever see the return of the likes of The Horrible Hole of Tim the Mad? Raala’s block leads the way.



So Rala’s Block is one of those: mean-spirited, demoralizing, punishing and too much of a dick even for a tournament module. If you would chop it up and take the individual encounters and sprinkle them throughout half a dozen dungeons, it would be a perfect way to keep players on their toes. Bundled together like this, it is almost too intense. Unless you are aiming to achieve the old school dungeon equivalent of Solaris, something that is too vast and punishing to ever fully comprehend or overcome, This Is Not The Way.



Point of interest! The adventure gives you a fair warning that you are going to get your face punched in. Rala, a former dungeoneer, has erected his 200 cubic yard cube of death somewhere in the wilderness, his only purpose to lure and destroy other adventurers of the region so he remains supreme. To achieve this he actively posts notices in nearby villages, challenging adventurers to come and take The Block. Whenever you get a notice like that, you know you are in for a bruising. The lack of a level requirement is fucking bullshit, as is the rationale that clever 1st level characters will get a lot farther in this dungeon then stupid 10th level characters. If you step into this thing at level 1 you are a dead man, period.





Raala’s block condenses dungeon delving to a cruel artform, not quite stripping away the weird and wonderful, but turning everything into a potential death trap. These exercises tend to be accompanied by a host of convoluted bullshit encounters, but in this Raala’s shows a rare restraint; the encounters are just bullshit enough to be absolutely punishing but not enough so the traumatized players may throw up their hands and call foul. As an exercise in subtle abuse it is breathtaking but the number of players in the market for such a thing is going to be restricted to a few extremely hardcore challenge junkies or alternatively, a handful of quixotic perverts. Somewhere James Raggi is wishing he could have written a dungeon this cruel.



The mapping is suprisingly generous, allowing egress to multiple levels. You can walk all the way up to the fourth level from the entryway. Whatever, exclaims Raala’s Block. You want to begin exploring on level 4? You go right ahead! A few secret doors are artfully scattered about the place, but for the most part, this is going to be tackled one room at a time, with the players counting themselves lucky if they manage to get through without leaving anyone on the cold stone.



We open in grand style, the fortress is featureless, surrounded by a moat filled with monsters, and the only egress is a secret door somewhere in the circumference. The secret door has a symbol of hopelessness on it and reading it will hit the PCs, trigger the alarm, and they will be assaulted by 10 bugbears with a six-headed Hydra on a leash. 1d20 gp each. Tower of the Stargazer wishes it could be this much of a giant asshole.



It would be easy to condemn this thing if it was as one note as, say, The Tower of Calibar but Raala’s Block has an astonishing richness of assholish encounters. It will try to lure players in with treasure only to fuck them (put poison or a Water Weird in a potion bottle) next to a golden key (worth 50 gp) leading to a door which opens into HELL and an Eriynes comes forth and tries to take the players. An old tome with dust of sneezing and choking on it, drawers with explosive ruins and yellow mould in it. Or a room with a throne and a mirror that are actually a Gelatinous Cube, a Lurker Above and a Patch of Green Slime! Narrow tunnels filled with 20 telepathic giant rats. A hydra with heads that, if lopped off, turn into giant snakes. Kobolds but they are behind a deep shaft with a pool of acid. The worst (or best one); a 150 ft corridor smelling off, halfway through a trip wire triggers a trap that fires off about 10 arrows each round, then a hallway with a giant web with a dead spider (filled with brown mould), then a roper, then a hallway with a wall of fire, stone and iron. Behind it, a fake door, and a magic mouth that just laughs at you. Cruelty exercised with competence, subtlety and malicious wit. Humanoids use intelligent tactics, flank using secret doors, firetraps etc. The main villain has an escape plan in case things don’t go his way. It’s all well done.



The tricks and traps are inventive and cruel, and never repeat. Treasure is a trickle, but just enough to keep you going, just enough magic items so that you can expect that there’s maybe a big haul coming. Just enough so you might try your luck with one more encounter. Even Rala himself (a 14th level LE elf Mu) has plentiful items but virtually no treasure. The irony is that the plentiful magic items are almost worth it.



I’m torn. This is an asshole dungeon but one that knows so well what it is doing it is hard to find fault with it. If you run this on a random evening expect to lose a few friends but what if you just placed this in a campaign and offer the players enough rope to hang themselves by, maaybe it would be alright. Is there something to the fact that if you don’t explore you can go to the 4th level As a standalone it is horrible, but if you have a choice? You get fair warning, do you go anyway? Controlled, elegant brutality.



Expressing Alignment: Judges guild/Dragonmag style bullshit extra mechanisms for peripheral ephemera. Tracking alignment changes is already trash no one bothers with. Adding a compass with coordinates for extra precision solves a problem no one had. Drivel.



Fearful phantasms/Thoughts on Illusions: A discussion of more or less reasonable limitations to the potentially devastating Phantasmal Force spell. If any spell seperates D&D from its more codified CRPG cousins it must be this one! Limitations like having to have seen the creature to be imitated or having to have proper sight seem sensible although it is easy to fall into the trap of being too stringent as a GM and crippling what should be useful abilities (like handling, say, Charm Person). The suggestion to allow a system shock roll to be made to prevent from dying, being instead knocked unconscious by illusionary damage is reasonable.



Developing Campaign/Arcane Colleges: Ugh, no! 3 pages worth of additional rules and regulations for governing the existence of specialized arcane colleges that serve to educate travelling wizards of level 5 or below. With all due respect, do we really need more elaboration of the existing training cost mechanic? The abstraction of training costs is efficacious above all, don’t ruin it with useless extra crunch.



